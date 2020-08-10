Gold:Silver Ratio Coming Down Fast - Silver Mining Stocks Rising Fast Too

I, along with other precious metals commentators, reckoned the Gold:Silver Ratio (GSR) - the amount of silver it would take to match in value an equivalent volume of gold - print of over 120, which was reached as recently as this March, was ridiculously high, and was thus certain to come back to more normal levels. Even so the ratio has come down to its current 73 level far faster than I had anticipated. I had initially assumed the GSR might come down to around 80 - still a historically high level - but once the silver bulls get the bit between their teeth anything can happen.

Add to that the huge flows of silver into the big ETFs like SLV. which seem to be occurring on an almost daily basis, and the world seems to be waking up to an apparently anomalous underpricing of silver vis-a-vis gold - even while the latter is itself in strong investor demand.

While silver may no longer be a monetary metal like gold with an estimated 60% of demand from the industrial sector, it has a long history of following the gold price up and down, but in a much more volatile manner. In the past, when the gold price has been on an upwards path, silver has tended to rise far faster, but when gold is falling then the reverse tends to be true too. Thus silver has always tended to be a riskier investment than gold - so perhaps not for the proverbial widows and orphans.

But when silver does start to rise, as long as the gold price remains strong too, its price increases can verge on the meteoric as is evident from the silver price chart below courtesy of kitcosilver.com.

As can be seen from the chart, the silver price has been fairly depressed for much of the past eight years, but has just taken off again in the past few weeks, and currently seems to be rising almost vertically. While we can probably foresee perhaps a correction coming in as the metal price may have risen too far too fast, the more bullish silver commentators are predicting a return to the $50 level or higher.

While I still think $50 silver is perhaps just about out of sight, the metal can certainly move up to perhaps $35 or more given the current momentum. However an influx of new money into the system, as is being seen on robinhood.com and similar no-commission, easy to use, investment platforms, could be something of a game-changer as long as gold keeps on rising and we could see silver continuing to rise ever faster in percentage terms.

The GSR has fallen by around a massive 50 points in the past few weeks- the lower the GSR the more positive it is for silver - thus confirming the exceedingly volatile nature of the metal price. The true silver bull tends to be more fanatical about the metal than the most ardent gold bull, and the price tends to swing accordingly. When it rises it can rise fast, but when it falls the price drop can be ever more dramatic. Hence its terminology among some silver traders as ‘the devil’s metal’.

The problem facing silver is that nowadays it is no longer a monetary metal and thus nowadays tends to lack the fundamental role played by gold as a bellwether for the global economy - and for the mighty U.S. dollar in particular. Probably 60% of silver demand is industrial but it still has a tendency to follow on gold’s coattails, but in a much more volatile pattern. While its supply/demand fundamentals should be much more dependent on the state of the economy, for the moment its investment adherents are winning the silver price battle – and comfortably so – but there is always the underlying fear that its industrial attributes may come back to the fore in setting its price levels at some time in the future.

Don’t get me wrong. I like silver as an investment and think it may yet have the momentum behind it to rise further. However, longer term I am more nervous about its continuing price potential vis-a-vis gold. But like today’s equity markets, investment sentiment tends to be the dominant price driver, often ignoring basic value fundamentals. For silver, sooner or later these fundamentals may catch up – although perhaps not until the coronavirus effects on the global economy are truly seen to be ending (which may not be for some years yet), and in the meantime the metal price could continue to see a good, positive run. $30 silver is definitely in sight already. Beyond that is somewhat less certain, although I certainly wouldn’t rule out further advances given the speed at which it has been rising in the past few weeks. At a $2,500 gold price and a GSR of 65, the silver price would be around $38.50, which is my suggested target price for now.

What silver has going for it at present, along with its tendency to rise alongside a climbing gold price, is the fact that there are still some remarkably large flows of metal going into the big silver ETFs like SLV, signifying that there’s definitely some big money behind the metal for the time being. New mined output of silver is also depressed due in part to some coronavirus-related mine closures in some of the worst-affected nations like Peru and Mexico – the world’s two biggest silver-producing countries. Such shutdowns will also be affecting gold output as miners move to reduce the risks of virus spread among employees together with some government-mandated temporary mine closures leaving them on care and maintenance only. This has already become apparent in comments on reduced production levels from the latest set of quarterly results from the major miners, almost all of whom are seeing some virus-related production cuts..

Meanwhile U.S. equities seem to keep on rising contrary to logic. President Trump keeps on claiming there will be a V-shaped recovery for the U.S. economy - perhaps hoping the more he states this the more likely it is to come about. But the reality is that the U.S. is in the heart of the biggest recession it has ever seen. Unemployment remains at a ridiculously high level despite data purportedly showing statistical improvement – but improvement from already horrendously high levels. Nevertheless these ‘improvements’ just serve to feed the Trump propaganda machine (it is an election year after all) and drive the markets ever higher. The higher the markets get the worse will be the inevitable crash when it does happen.

Our advice therefore is sell general equities and stick with gold and silver and associated stocks. The big metal ETFs, GLD for gold and SLV for silver are the easiest way of investing in the metals themselves. But some gold and silver mining and mining-related equities probably offer more leverage.

In the case of silver, Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) is already generating substantial investor attention as a streaming stock which initially concentrated on silver plays. Hecla Mining (HL) is also attracting particular attention on robinhood.com and has risen in price by around 60% in the past month alone. It is also a dividend payer with much oif its precious metal production in North America. Of other silver mining stocks, Coeur Mining (CDE) has risen around 50% in the past month and Pan American Silver (PAAS) could be worth a gamble. It has had some recent setbacks so is only up 13% over the period, but the real gamble here is whether it can persuade Guatemala to re-open the Escobal mine, one of the world's richest and biggest primary silver mines. The sharp rise in silver prices will mean substantially improved earnings in the current quarter and beyond, as long as prices hold up, which I think they will.

It might also be worth seeking out Fresnillo - Mexico and the world's largest silver miner. It is London quoted, but available on the U.S OTC market - ticker (OTCPK:FNLPF) - up 40% in the past month. But one perhaps needs to be a little wary of Mexican silver miners as the coronavirus is having a big adverse impact on production there.

For similar advice on gold stocks - also in my opinion a very positive sector to invest in at the moment, see my recent article posted here: Gold And Silver Miners Generate Huge Profit Margins.

Gold and silver equities may get caught up in a general market crash, but will recover fastest if that happens and stand you in good stead when everything else continues to tank! The higher metal price margins will translate into higher earnings which should, in turn, lead to higher stock prices.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.