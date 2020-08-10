The Stock Trader's Almanac expected the market (NYSEARCA:SPY) would do better in 2020 because the incumbent President was running for reelection. The sitting President helps it happen, no surprise. This President is being defeated by a pandemic recession and 10.2% unemployment, but hopes to win with $trillions in monetary and fiscal policy to keep the stock market high, along with money to save airlines and the like from going bankrupt.

Pulling Out All Stops

He is pulling out all stops to get reelected, including improving employment and having kids back in school. He wants things back to normal, regardless of the increasing death toll. He has vowed to have a vaccine to save lives. He is attacking the use of mail-in ballots. So far it looks like he is succeeding. It looks as if the SPY will remain around its old high until the October. The steady stream of good news on the vaccine is probably better for his reelection than actually having a vaccine. "Buy the rumor and sell the news." The polls are against him and if he is not reelected, big names on Wall St. expect the market to drop.

Do we go by any of this? No. We don't fight the tape. We don't fight the signals on the chart. As we will show you below, all the buy signals are still flashing "go" and we expect the market to test the old high. Whether it can go higher, remains to be seen. Our guess is Technology is played out and the other sectors have very little to offer. The drag from some sectors like Energy and Financials is real and long term. Those sectors being helped by the pandemic, like Technology, have already become "crowded trades" looking for a pullback.

Waiting For The Signals

What we do is wait for the bullish signals on the SPY to change. We think this will happen between now and the election, as the SPY "knows" whether Trump is going to be reelected. If it sees a defeat coming, we will see the Sell signal on the SPY chart before the election. If it sees a vaccine coming or any other remedy, we will see that Buy signal on the SPY chart. We don't guess or predict the future. "Never anticipate a Buy or Sell signal." We just wait for it to happen and act accordingly. Long term we are bearish on the market, because the signals are bearish. Short term we are bullish on the market because the signals are still bullish.

The market has had a gigantic bounce up from the bottom, after a major market Sell signal that is still in place. The SPY is ready to test major resistance at the old high. Money is flowing out of equities into bonds and gold. At best, I expect the market to start consolidating its enormous gains and start moving sideways until September. By October it will know the election and we will see what that signal is. If it is a Sell signal, we will use the bottom of the selloff to setup our 2021 Model Portfolio of 20 stocks, equally dollar weighted at $10,000 for each position. We hope to buy the FAANG/FAAM stocks 20% lower. If it's still a Buy signal, we will buy the bottom of the consolidation trading range at probably $300.

Long Term Signals

Now let's look at the signals we are watching, in case they give us some Sell signals. Here is the quarterly SPY chart which shows the enormous Sell signal in price and the recovery bounce to get back to where it was. Only one signal is bearish. We have to wait for the other signals to turn down before we turn bearish.

Fiscal and monetary stimulus is a "cortisone" treatment, a temporary fix to bridge us to a cure. That cure is a vaccine or treatment that prevents this virus from killing, so things return to normal. If we have a second wave of COVID-19, and no such cure, I think we retest the bottom to form the classical double bottom. I do not think the bull market, that is shown on the above chart, can continue with fiscal and monetary stimulus without a COVID-19 fix. The SPY believes we will have this fix and there is no Sell signal.

Short Term Signals

That will change if the SPY sees no fix, or reduced fiscal stimulus, or an overpriced market driven by only a couple of sectors. There is no sign of any Sell signal yet. One of the early signals will be a jump in the VIX chart. As you can see on the weekly VIX chart below, it is more interested in going lower rather than giving a bearish signal by jumping higher, as it does when the market takes a dive.

Here is the VIX chart and no bearish signal yet:

The daily SPY chart will also give us the early indication of a Sell signal that will soon appear on the VIX weekly chart and much later and more convincingly on the quarterly chart. As you can see, there is no sign of a Sell signal. All signals are showing increasing Demand that is taking price ever higher. When these signals top out and turn down, we will look for the first, early signs of a Sell signal developing on the weekly SPY chart, which gives a more reliable signal then the daily chart.

Below is the very bullish daily SPY chart showing the increasing Demand by each of the signals. You can see the previous, red lined weak signals were surprised by this latest upturn in Demand. As earnings reports taper off and we enter a period in September and October, when portfolio managers rotate out of overvalued stocks into their 2021 winners, we expect the market to pullback from its overbought/high Demand signals shown on this chart.

Take a look at the Demand on this daily SPY chart:

You can see from the daily chart why I am short term, bullish, as Demand signals are surprisingly robust. Likewise, you can see on the quarterly chart, the enormous Sell signal that is still in place, despite the strong bounce up to get back to where it was. Congratulations to the Fed and Congress for avoiding a continuing crash and a Depression. However, creating a continuing bull market is quite another trick, and will need a lot more than the Fed. It will need a quick fix for the COVID-19 bug and the 10% unemployment caused by this virus. It is possible that we will see that, but not probable. We remain neutral on the SPY, as we wait for the October chart signal and the winter flu season.

Making money in the market is so easy. KISS! Use the computer generated Buy signals! (And Sell signals.) Emotion free and effortless.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in OR SHORT THE SPY over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.