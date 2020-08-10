This is a tough time for banks to shine, and Fifth Third is not an operational standout, but the 10% discount to tangible book is too much.

Lackluster loan growth and limited options for utilizing excess liquidity are meaningful near-term challenges, but Fifth Third does look conservative on reserving, suggesting future reserve releases are likely.

Fifth Third didn't have a great second quarter, with core pre-provision profits pretty flat and a little below expectations, as lower provisioning and taxes drove the EPS beat.

Since my last update on Fifth Third (FITB), the shares have outperformed the bank’s peer group. I thought then that the substantial discount to tangible book (20%) was too much relative to what looked like prudent/conservative reserving, and with another quarter in the books, the reserve position is looking pretty good relative to the peer group and my expectation of peak losses.

What I don’t like so much is the company’s somewhat thin cushion of capital and the likelihood that pre-provision profit growth will likely be lackluster for a little while – not an uncommon problem in the sector, but still a potential impediment to reaching fair value. I estimate a near-term fair value in the mid-$20’s, with more upside as the economy recovers, and while this isn’t my favorite bank, I think the valuation keeps it on my list as a name worth considering.

A Weaker Core Result

Fifth Third beat earnings expectations for the quarter, but the beat was driven by lower provisioning expense and a lower tax rate. On a core pre-provision basis, Fifth Third reported a miss in a quarter where a fair few peer banks posted better than expected PPOP results.

Revenue declined 3% from the year-ago period and somewhat more on an adjusted basis, coming in a little better than expected. Net interest income fell about 4% yoy and 2% qoq, beating slightly, as significant growth in earning assets (up more than 16% qoq) partly offset a steep decline in net interest margin (down 62bp yoy and 53bp qoq). Core fee income (which not all analysts defining precisely the same) declined slightly yoy and more than 8% qoq with weaker payments and weaker mortgage banking (unusual for banks this quarter). All told, fee income was a little worse than expected.

With earnings power compromised by low rates, tight expense control is a key driver for banks, and Fifth Third’s performance was mixed. On one hand, a 6% yoy and 7% qoq decline in core opex is hardly “bad”, but it wasn’t as good as expected and Fifth Third’s expense ratio was about 80bp higher than expected, driving the miss relative to sell-side PPOP expectations. Pre-provision operating profit declined 1% yoy and rose slightly on a sequential basis, missing slightly. Tangible book value rose 13% yoy and 3% qoq, while the CET1 ratio improved 36bp qoq to 9.72%.

Mixed Results On The Balance Sheet

Fifth Third reported a qoq end-of-period decline in loans of 3%, with below-peer performance in C&I lending (down 4.5% qoq, down about 13% ex-PPP). Loan yields were also quite weak, declining more than a point from the year-ago period and about 68bp qoq. Loan growth guidance wasn’t particularly strong either, suggesting that the bank will have a tough time making use of its excess liquidity.

Credit performance was likewise mixed. Non-performing loans increased 8% qoq and the non-performing asset ratio ticked up slightly, while the net charge-off ratio was steady at 0.44%, with C&I charge-offs increasing 6bp. While “steady” is good, Fifth Third’s overall level of NCOs is higher than its peer group (by about 10bp on an average basis). I’d also note a 37% qoq increase in criticized loans.

Although provisions were lower than expected, Fifth Third added further to reserves. Reserves are now 2.34% of loans, with an ACL ratio of 2.5% (higher excluding PPP and unamortized marks from the MBFI deal). That reserve ratio is well above average (about 80bp), and the 40% coverage of expected losses in a severely-adverse scenario is likewise pretty strong on a relative basis.

Fifth Third continues to operate to a conservative outlook regarding the economy – assuming a worse, longer downturn and a longer recovery. Management classified about 11% of the loan book as “high-risk” from COVID-19 (excluding energy, which is under 3% of loans), and these loan balances declined 8% qoq largely on paydowns of earlier drawdowns.

There are three main concerns, I think, in the market regarding banks now – the magnitude of loan losses, the sustainability of dividends, and the future of rates. Although every recession is different, I expect we’ll see loan losses peak in 2021 (in the past they’ve peaked about five to nine quarters after the start of a recession), and I think Fifth Third has adequately reserved for that. I also think the dividend is okay unless there’s a sharp downturn in the economic outlook (a major second wave of COVID-19 or another shock). As for rates … that’s going to take a few years to recover, but I do think Fifth Third can regain a 3% NIM in 2023/2024.

The Outlook

There’s not much that Fifth Third can do about weaker loan demand (other than relaxing standards, which is a bad idea), and there’s likewise not much the bank can do to goose its spread substantially higher in the short term. What management can do, and appears to be getting ready to do, is identify further cost-cutting opportunities. That will help some, but I think we’re still looking at a five-year PPOP CAGR of below 2%.

In my core earnings model, I do expect reserve releases down the line to boost earnings some, and I still believe 3% long-term growth is in the cards. It’s going to take time – as well as higher rates and the view that peak losses have passed – for the Street to take a long-term view on banks, so the high-$20’s valuation supported by that growth is perhaps moot today.

The Bottom Line

While the Street may not be ready to think beyond the short term on banks, Fifth Third looks undervalued there too. Fifth Third isn’t one of the banks that will get a generous multiple to tangible book value given current circumstances, but I think a discount to tangible book (around 10%) now is too conservative. With that, I think a mid-$20’s fair value is more reasonable now. That’s enough upside, arguably, to make Fifth Third still worth consideration. This isn’t my favorite bank from an operational standpoint nor a long-term strategy view, but I think today’s discount is too wide and I still see some opportunities to do well here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.