Despite most consumers knowing SurveyMonkey (SVMK) as a simple survey creation engine, over the past few years since its IPO SurveyMonkey has evolved into more of a full-fledged enterprise software company, retaining its original survey-taking capabilities while focusing on becoming an all-in-one customer experience and market research suite. The company remains one of the top examples of a balanced growth/profitability player in the software sector, while also retaining a relatively modest valuation.

SurveyMonkey has done well versus the broader market this year, but its ~20% gains since January actually lag behind the performance of most other SaaS companies. But still, likely due to profit-taking (and the fact that so far, most of the software companies that have reported earnings have seen a dip regardless of the quality of the results), SurveyMonkey shares pulled back ~6% after reporting Q2 results.

Data by YCharts

In my view, this dip represents an excellent opportunity to initiate or continue to build on a long position in one of the most stable companies in enterprise software. To me, the bullish thesis for this stock rides on several factors:

Growing enterprise push. SurveyMonkey's leadership has fully recognized that all its opportunity lies in selling to large enterprises and employing a classic "land and expand" tactic. SurveyMonkey's enterprise customer base is up ~50% y/y and new represents just under a third of revenues, indicating plenty of room for growth in this core customer channel.

SurveyMonkey's leadership has fully recognized that all its opportunity lies in selling to large enterprises and employing a classic "land and expand" tactic. SurveyMonkey's enterprise customer base is up ~50% y/y and new represents just under a third of revenues, indicating plenty of room for growth in this core customer channel. Holistic and broad product. Late last year, SurveyMonkey acquired a CX platform called GetFeedback to broaden its push to become a customer experience/market research software tool. Later this year, SurveyMonkey will roll out the new GetFeedback suite, a comprehensive suite of CX tools, which the company believes addresses a huge cross-sell opportunity within its existing customer base.

Late last year, SurveyMonkey acquired a CX platform called GetFeedback to broaden its push to become a customer experience/market research software tool. Later this year, SurveyMonkey will roll out the new GetFeedback suite, a comprehensive suite of CX tools, which the company believes addresses a huge cross-sell opportunity within its existing customer base. Top-notch integrations. SurveyMonkey's enterprise push is being "validated" by technology partnerships and API integrations from some big names in enterprise software, including Salesforce.com (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT), immersing it in part of a wider SaaS ecosystem.

SurveyMonkey's enterprise push is being "validated" by technology partnerships and API integrations from some big names in enterprise software, including Salesforce.com (CRM) and Microsoft (MSFT), immersing it in part of a wider SaaS ecosystem. High and expanding gross margins. SurveyMonkey's ~80% pro forma gross margins means nearly every dollar of incremental revenues flows through the bottom line, and on a pro forma basis SurveyMonkey has positive operating profits - rare for most enterprise software companies.

Plus, SurveyMonkey still retains tremendous value. At current share prices near $23, the company has a $3.17 billion market cap and a $3.20 billion enterprise value, after accounting for $177 million of cash and $215 million of debt on its most recent balance sheet. Versus Wall Street's consensus expectations of $449.4 million in revenue for FY21 (per Yahoo Finance), that represents a valuation of just 7.1x EV/FY21 revenues. That wouldn't exactly be considered cheap a few years ago at the time of SurveyMonkey's IPO, but considering the sharp drift upward in software valuations where most average ~20-30% growers trade at low double-digit multiples, there's still room for SurveyMonkey to rise.

Take advantage of the slight, senseless dip to add more.

Q2 download

While the coronavirus has certainly impacted SurveyMonkey as it has other enterprise software companies not directly contributing to remote-work solutions, the company has shown resilience and there are many points of strength to call out. Take a look at the latest results below:

Figure 1. SurveyMonkey 2Q20 results

Source: SurveyMonkey Q2 shareholder letter

SurveyMonkey's revenue grew 21% y/y to $90.9 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $89.1 million (+19% y/y) by a two-point margin. We note that while SurveyMonkey's growth rates did decelerate from last quarter's blazing 29% y/y growth pace, it's not too far behind where SurveyMonkey was in Q4 (24% y/y) and in-line with Q3 (+22% y/y).

Enterprise continued to be the centerpiece of SurveyMonkey's sales strategy, especially as the company prepares to roll out a holistic CX suite. The company's enterprise customer base rose 51% y/y, while adding 400 net-new enterprise customers in Q2 (actually up from 200 net-new adds win Q1), though we suspect many of these customers averaged out on the lower/mid-sized end of the spectrum. Enterprise also continued to provide a rising mix of SurveyMonkey's revenue, up to 28% (8 points richer than the year-ago quarter). Not only does enterprise revenue tend to be more stable than SurveyMonkey's retail/self-serve channels, but these types of customers also provide the fertile ground for cross-sale opportunities down the road.

Figure 2. SurveyMonkey enterprise metrics Source: SurveyMonkey Q2 shareholder letter

That being said, SurveyMonkey did own up to some coronavirus-related headwinds, which were largely expected already. Here's what the company wrote in its Q2 shareholder letterregarding the impact of the virus on the results:

Were there headwinds in Q2? Absolutely. We continued to see two to three percentage points of higher churn in self-serve and longer enterprise sales cycles in certain industries, consistent with what we discussed in May. We also lost some enterprise customers, primarily from industries acutely impacted by the economic crisis. Nevertheless, we delivered solid enterprise execution through sales force productivity gains, targeted prospecting and product packaging. As expected, the business looks different today than it did pre-COVID: the top of the funnel is broader and busier, but the bucket is leakier in targeted industries. We believe our Enterprise business would be stronger in a more normalized quarter and will be stronger in a more robust macro environment. The pandemic will create economic wreckage for many, but we believe we are positioned to thrive in this period of accelerated digital transformation. Today’s headwinds are transitory for us, but our tailwinds are durable."

On the flip side, the tailwinds that SurveyMonkey is referring to stems from the fact that it has proven to be a valuable tool in gathering information on the pandemic and responding to it. The state of Rhode Island deployed SurveyMonkey in partnership with Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) as the system of record to send SMS surveys to its residents and track coronavirus data. This opens to door to further public entity deployments, either during the current pandemic or beyond for other use cases (we could see SurveyMonkey deployment in use cases such as census tracking, for example).

Also owing to the fact that SurveyMonkey's enterprise sales teams are grounded, the company has made a conscious decision to flatline sales and marketing spend, with the result of operating margins rising 40bps y/y to 2.5%:

Figure 3. SurveyMonkey operating margin trends Source: SurveyMonkey Q2 shareholder letter

SurveyMonkey's free cash flow, likewise, has lifted tremendously in the year-to-date. Through Q2, SurveyMonkey's first-half FCF has soared 44% y/y to $20.0 million. The company may be on track to have its valuation supported by cash flows in the near to medium term.

Figure 4. SurveyMonkey FCF Source: SurveyMonkey Q2 shareholder letter

How should investors react?

We're encouraged by the fact that SurveyMonkey managed to retain >20% y/y growth in the wake of higher pandemic churn and elongated enterprise sales cycles (though SurveyMonkey has guided to just 19% y/y growth in Q3, the company has a history of exceeding its guidance by a few points, so we're still confident in >20% y/y growth for the foreseeable future). The strong net-new enterprise adds and the growing contribution of enterprise to SurveyMonkey's overall business are additional positive indicators. Investors would be wise to add SurveyMonkey on the dip.

For a live pulse of how tech stock valuations are moving, as well as exclusive in-depth ideas and direct access to Gary Alexander, consider subscribing to the Daily Tech Download. For as low as $17/month, you'll get valuation comps updated daily and access to top focus list calls. This newly launched service is offering 30% off for the first 100 subscribers.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SVMK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.