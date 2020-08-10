For those looking for a Russell 3000 ETF, there are two great options. The iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) and the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR). In this article I provide a comparison of the two ETFs in an attempt to determine the best one.

Source: ETF.com IWV vs VTHR Comparison

The Blackrock ETF, IWV, is substantially larger than its Vanguard counterpart. IWV holds nearly $10 billion in assets, while VTHR holds just $634M. That's just 6.43% of IWV's total assets. IWV charges a fee double that of VTHR and is more concentrated (though I wouldn't call 2796 holdings concentrated). IWV is also more liquid trading with an average daily dollar volume over the previous 45 days (as of August 8, 2020) of $46.57 million, compared to $2.42 million for VTHR. IWV also has options contracts, and although the spreads are not the best, they are tradeable, unlike VTHR, which has no options available.

Comparing Holdings

The two ETFs each hold nearly identical sector weightings. The only difference greater than 0.03% is in the Healthcare sector, where VTHR holds 0.06% of its assets more in Healthcare.

As for individual holdings, the megacap stocks top both ETF's holdings, but there are a few differences here. IWV holds Apple as its largest position, while VTHR has Microsoft as it's largest position. IWV holds slightly more of the fund overall in its top 10 than VTHR.

Comparing Performance

Ultimately performance is possibly the single most important aspect for all investors. How exactly performance is defined, whether that be risk-adjusted returns, absolute returns, dividend income, etc. is up to the investor to determine, but when comparing two ETFs tracking the Russell 3000, absolute outperformance can be (but not always) an indicator of a superior fund. That said, one can only take a look at past performance, which could very well change going forward.

In this case, VTHR has beaten IWV on almost every time frame. Only on a 3-month basis has IWV outperformed VTHR. VTHR has a median tracking difference of just -0.07% compared to IWV's tracking difference of -0.18%. This is likely a big contributor to the outperformance of VTHR.

Winner: VTHR Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

In my opinion, VTHR is the superior ETF for most people that want a Russell 3000 ETF. The ETF charges half the fees, has better historical performance, low tracking error, a higher dividend yield, and more consecutive years of dividend growth. IWV does have a higher 5-year dividend growth rate, as well as more liquidity, which may be a big deal for some, especially large shareholders, but for the average person, I think VTHR is the clear winner.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPEL, BRK.B, BL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long several stocks held by these funds. I do not have a position directly in either ETF. I may initiate positions in any stocks held by these funds over the next few days.