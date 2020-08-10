Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NEOS) CEO Jerry McLaughlin on Q2 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) Q2 2020 Earnings Conference Call August 10, 2020 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Eisenstadt - Chief Financial Officer

Jerry McLaughlin - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Louise Chen - Cantor

Roy Buchanan - JMP Securities

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Neos Therapeutics Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a question-and-answer session to follow.

For introductory and opening remarks, I am turning the call over to Richard Eisenstadt, CFO of Neos Therapeutics. Please go ahead.

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and welcome to our second quarter 2020 financial results conference call. This morning we issued our financial results and corporate highlights press release, which is available on our website at www.neostx.com. I'm joined on today's call by Jerry McLaughlin, our CEO.

Before we begin, I'd like to read the following regarding forward-looking statements. During this call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking and are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements concerning the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, on prescriptions for the company's products and on the company's business, revenues, results of operations, financial condition, commercialization of Adzenys XR-ODT, Cotempla XR-ODT and Adzenys ER oral suspension, the financial results of and outlook for our business including with respect to net revenue per pack, script volumes and market share, the intended benefit of our commercial strategy, our expectations regarding the brand exclusivity for ADHD products, our patient support program, Neos' RxConnect, the capabilities of our technology and our research development activities, including the timing and progress of our product candidates, including NT0502, feature expansion of our product pipeline to business development activities, and our current and future financial position.

I will now turn the call over to Jerry.

Jerry McLaughlin

Thank you, Rich and good morning, everyone. I would like to start today by reflecting on the recent months and pause to thank the team here at Neos for their hard work, dedication and adaptability during these trying times. As we continue to position the company to maximize all potential opportunities for growth.

Following the organizational changes we made in May, and with the impact of the COVID-19 crisis largely behind us, we are now looking to the future. We have a newly aligned commercial organization that is focused on our most profitable territories and on areas where we have the highest potential for significant growth.

We believe this realignment, coupled with the continued expansion of our best-in-class patient support program, Neos RxConnect, will facilitate the continued growth of our ADHD portfolio, while maximizing the financial contribution of the franchise over the coming years. These changes to our ADHD business, coupled with our advancing pipeline candidate NT0502 provide us with multiple future opportunities to create value for our stakeholders.

Let me start by providing an update on our ADHD portfolio. Soon after the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March, we removed our sales force from the field and rapidly deployed a comprehensive virtual detailing program to enable us to more effectively communicate with our customers during the lockdown phase of the pandemic.

We also spent considerable time training our sales representatives on selling techniques, tailored to virtual interactions. As our customers began to reopen their offices, we develop protocols to ensure that our sales representatives could safely and compliantly reengage with customers as appropriate.

And by early June, 100% of our sales representatives had actively returned to the field, where they have been employing in-person live calls in most cases, and virtual selling mediums to communicate with our customers where in-person interactions are not feasible. Additionally, in late June, we completed our National Sales Meeting in a fully virtual web format to prepare our team for the back-to-school season.

We've been gratified by both the flexibility of our sales team and the receptivity of our customers to engaging with us in this new normal. Without a doubt, the COVID-19 environment will continue to change and evolve over the next several months. However, we are confident that we have the team and systems in place to rapidly adapt in the future. And we are well positioned to engage our customers in a meaningful and value-added manner.

This quarter we reported a blended 5% growth in net revenue per pack compared to the second quarter of 2019, for our two core commercial ADHD products, Adzenys XR-ODT Cotempla XR-ODT. We believe that this quarter-over-quarter growth in net revenue per pack reflects our success in transforming the financial foundation and the continued improvement in the cash contribution of our ADHD franchise.

A lot of this success can be attributed to our Neos RxConnect patient support program. This program continues to be a key value driver and point of differentiation from our competitors within the ADHD space and presents an attractive opportunity to leverage this platform in adjacent therapeutic categories.

During the second quarter of 2020, we continue to expand the number of participating pharmacies in our network and we are pleased to report that as of June 30th, 2020, we are approaching 900 pharmacies compared to approximately 800 pharmacies at the end of the first quarter. During the quarter, we added a number of smaller regional chains that are aligned with our sales force geographical footprint and are in areas with significant opportunities for prescription growth.

Previously, we added two large regional grocery store chains, HEB in Texas, and Meijer which spans across key Midwestern states. Based upon the continued success we're seeing with these chains, we continue to selectively target additional regional chains for inclusions in the Neos RxConnect. We are confident that Neos RxConnect will continue to play an increasing role in the growth of our ADHD business, and speaks to our commitment to providing affordable and predictable access to our ADHD medications for all appropriate patients.

Under the Neos RxConnect program, all commercially insured patients' benefit allowing for affordable monthly copays and elimination of many of the hassles that deter healthcare providers from prescribing medications that they consider most appropriate for their patients. In this way, Neos RxConnect effectively simplifies the entirety of the process involved in providing an access medication for both prescribers and patients.

Further, Neos RxConnect has been a major value driver during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through the program, we were able to implement the delivery of Neos ADHD medications to a customer's home or place of work, eliminating unnecessary, uncomfortable or impossible trips to the pharmacy.

We believe as with many consumer business interactions in the current environment, a desire for contactless acquisition of ADHD prescriptions will increasingly become a preferred means of acquiring medications by patients. We look forward to leveraging this infrastructure as a means to access our medications throughout and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic era.

During the first quarter earnings call, we discussed the COVID-19 related impact on the ADHD market, which was rapid and significant, beginning in the second half of March. As we look back on the overall market growth, entering to COVID-19, total market prescriptions for ADHD medications increased by 6.2% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the first quarter of 2019.

In the second quarter of 2020, total prescriptions decreased by 3.8% compared to the second quarter of 2019. We're really encouraged to see that when you break down the second quarter prescription numbers by month, after a significant COVID related impact and market volume in April and May, prescriptions for the month of June of 2020 were 5% higher than total ADHD prescriptions for the month of June in 2019.

We believe there was an early summer effect as the market usually contracts heading into the summer before rebounding as parents and students prepare for the new academic year in the late summer and early fall. Looking ahead, we believe that the June data coupled with the weekly prescription trends for July suggests that as students return to school, the market will return to a more normal seasonal cycle.

As we head into this upcoming academic year, regardless of visit schools live, virtual or hybrid model, students will be held accountable for achievement and graded accordingly. This past spring for most students, existing grades at the time of stay at home measures carried forward and for many, there were not any grades or measures of performance at all.

School district leaders, colleges and universities throughout the country have prepared plans to educate and measure performance for students as they return to school for the fall 2020 semester. With the return into a more rigorous and focused school environment, we believe effective management of ADHD symptoms will again be paramount for affected students.

While justifiably we as a society have prioritized the needs of our children with ADHD. The adult market for ADHD continues to drive the majority of growth in ADHD prescriptions, with approximately a 6% growth in 2019, compared to 2018.

The COVID-19 pandemic has introduced additional challenges for many adults with ADHD, given disruptions in work routines, increased anxiety, particularly for those adults with ADHD who must manage their work obligations with childcare responsibilities. To this end, we have initiated our marketing strategy, leveraging our analytics platform to target prescribers with high potential among adult patients with ADHD, highlighting the benefits of Adzenys XR-ODT.

And now turning to our development pipeline. We are excited by the potential of our development candidate, NT0502 to address a high unmet need for the treatment of chronic sialorrhea or excessive drooling. It is a common problem in neurological conditions such as Parkinson's disease, cerebral palsy, ALS and mental retardation.

Sialorrhea can lead to significant physical and/or psychosocial complications that can create an additional burden for these medically complicated patients. While approximately 1.4 million patients in United States suffer annually from this condition, physicians report that they reserve treatment for only the most severe cases due to treatment limiting side effects and complex dosing regimens associated with currently available treatments.

At Neos, we're encouraged by the promise that NT0502 offers as a potential new treatment option that has the opportunity to become a new standard of care to address this significant unmet need with its improved tolerability profile and dosing regimen.

We remain on track to initiate a SAD/MAD Phase 1 clinical trial for NT0502 in the fourth quarter of 2020, which will consist of a multi-part study with single ascending and multiple ascending dose cohorts.

Additionally, we're simultaneously continuing to seek opportunities where we can leverage our existing commercial model, including Neos RxConnect and our advanced analytics platform. We remain confident that our model is both applicable and scalable well beyond our ADHD franchise, and we remain dedicated to our mission and making a difference in the lives of patients with CNS conditions.

In closing, with our realigned commercial organization, increasing effectiveness and reach of our Neos RxConnect platform, continued improvement in net revenue per pack and our expected return to meaningful growth in the overall ADHD market, we believe the Neos ADHD portfolio is well positioned to maximize its financial contribution over the coming years. This coupled with our advancing pipeline and business development opportunities present strategic options to create value for Neos' stakeholders.

With that, I would like to thank you for all your time and interest today. We look forward to updating you on our progress soon. Rich?

Richard Eisenstadt

Thank you, Jerry. Total product revenue for the three months ended June 30th, 2020 was $13.1 million compared to $15.6 million for the same period in 2019. We believe the decrease was attributable to an early summer seasonal effect resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADHD net product revenue was $11.6 million for the three months ended June 30th, 2020, compared to $13.9 million for the same period of 2019. Blended net revenue per pack was $128 in the second quarter of 2020 as compared to $121 in the second quarter of 2019. Tussionex net product revenue for the three months ended June 30th, 2020 was $1.5 million, compared to net product revenue of $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30th, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30th, 2020, gross profit was $7.3 million, compared to $10.5 million for the same period in 2019. Gross profit percentage of 55% was affected by the unabsorbed overhead resulting from our furlough and production shutdown in April and the first half of May.

R&D expenses for the three months ended June 30th, 2020 were $1.3 million, compared to $2 million for the same period in 2019. Selling and marketing expenses were $5.2 million for three months ended June 30th, 2020, including approximately $700,000 in costs associated with the reduction-in-force. This is compared to $7.3 million for three months ended June 30th, 2019.

G&A expenses for three months ended June 30th, 2020 were $3.6 million, compared to $3.7 million for the same period in 2019. Loss from operations was $2.9 million for the three months ended June 30th, 2020, compared to $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Net loss for three months ended June 30th, 2020 was $5.5 million or $0.11 per share, compared to $3.8 million or $0.08 per share for the same period in 2019. As of June 30th, 2020, we held $12.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Our cash burn for the second quarter excluding a $10 million principal payment to Deerfield in May, and a net reduction in our outstanding principal on our short-term line of credit, which was not fully drawn as of June 30th was approximately $5.1 million. As of June 30th, 2020, the company had $35 million in principal outstanding with Deerfield and approximately $4.5 million outstanding under our short-term line of credit.

With that, we'd like to now turn to the Q&A portion of the call. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

We will now take any questions you might have. [Operator Instructions] The first question comes from the line of Louise Chen from Cantor. Your line is open.

Louise Chen

Hi, thanks for taking my question. I had a few here. So first question I had for you is, some of the students will return to class this fall, while others are going to be remote. Does this impact the back-to-school season that we normally see for prescriptions?

And then second question I had for you is, how our new patient starts relative to pre-COVID levels in June? And then last question is just on your cash balance and cash runway. How do we think about that in light of all the projects and products that you have? Thank you.

Jerry McLaughlin

Yeah, Louise, thank you. This is Jerry. I'll handle the first two. With regard to back-to-school, what we're seeing is and I - in my prepared comments, I think I talked a little bit about this. We're confident that it's a much different situation, right for children going back to school.

In the spring there was an abrupt end to schooling in mid-March for many and most and most, if not all, did not go back into the classroom. And for majority of students in the public school setting, there were no grades, right. It was pass, fail or nothing counted for the rest of year, whether it's elementary, middle school or high school.

And what we see now is very clearly, that there is going to be a rigorous academic regimen in the fall, whether it starts out as fully virtual, hybrid or live. And so we're confident that and we're starting to see early signs that the market is returning. So for example, when you look at the - the market was very robust in the first half of the year. Growth for January of 2020 over to that the same period of '19 was well over 5% approaching 6%. February was increased to over 7% versus 2019 even the March actually was still up versus 2019.

After declines in April and May in the market, we started see a rebound and June was actually 5% higher in June of 2020 versus June of 2019. And we continue to see early signs as we head into July, that we see a rebound in the market. So we're confident that the combination of adapting to a new normal and a rigorous academic standard, whether you're schooling at home or in a hybrid model, we'd see a return to the market.

And as far as new patient starts in June, that is typically a very low period of the year as we enter into summer. And we actually saw what was an early summer in this market due to COVID-19 that we believe started at the end of March. So is really June was the bottom of the market in terms of new patient starts, but we begin to see that and we'll have more information on that as we come forward in the coming weeks and months as the back-to-school season really kicks in.

Richard Eisenstadt

Louise, regarding cash flow, we've not given guidance as far as when we become cash flow positive, but I believe the model to reduce - to reach cash flow positive continues to become clearer. We've taken significant steps to reduce our cost base and anticipate improvement in our revenues and margins.

We continue to review our cost of capital and our capital situation overall, which includes the cost of our debt financing and the timing of repayment of principal and we're exploring opportunities to improve that situation. We have been using a line of credit that we put in place about a year ago, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic as have most companies so that's basically where we are with cash at this point, Louise.

Louise Chen

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Jason Butler from JMP Securities. Your line is open.

Roy Buchanan

Hi, it's Roy on for Jason, thanks for taking our questions. Just a couple, I guess. You guys anticipate the net revenue per pack, blended, I guess, to be stable through the year and it continued to impact from the realignment. And then what kind of level do you guys expect at year end? And then as far as COVID there's been some calls for renewed lockdowns. I guess you guys aren't really seeing any hint that there might be a reduction or slowing in the level of in-person interactions that you observed at the end of June? Thanks.

Jerry McLaughlin

Okay, so I'll handle your last question first, and then we'll move back and then I'll hand it over to Rich on the net - he can provide more detail on net revenue per pack. We are in fact, not seeing additional impacts on any lockdowns. We're having increasingly greater access each and every day. I think it's a combination of you know the relationships we have with our customers and their comfort with new protocols. And we've been very, very rigorous about having a good safety plan in place for both our employees and the offices in which they interact. So I think that's giving greater comfort.

In addition, we've actually have been investing very heavily in the virtual selling skills of our sales force. So we actually have situations where, if they need to have a virtual call, it's getting increasingly more effective, and we're having a more - better results. So, we're ready for anything and everything that may come down, but we're not seeing any indication of a slowdown in the access to our physician offices at this point.

And with regard to net revenue per pack, as you know, that's been a focus of ours and something we're very proud of in terms of improving the financial foundation of our ADHD business. Going forward, we would expect to see incremental increases. The heavy lifting was done and as you know, that was the focus in 2019. But we were excited to see a 5% quarter-over-quarter increase here in the second quarter. But we expect to see modest increases in the future and I'll turn it over to Rich for any additional comments.

Richard Eisenstadt

Yeah, I don't really have too much to add, Jerry, other than, as you know, the net revenue per pack is somewhat seasonal as people emerge out of their high deductible seasons, and more people are covered by their health plans, then that has always been a boost that as Jerry said, we expect that that would any boost we continue to get through the year should be moderate.

Roy Buchanan

Okay, great. And then, Rich, would you - are you reiterating, I guess, guidance you made on the 1Q call financial guidance?

Richard Eisenstadt

I believe I gave expense guidance and yes, that still stands true.

Roy Buchanan

Okay, great. Thank you.

Operator

And I'm showing no further question in the queue at this time. Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This does conclude your program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.