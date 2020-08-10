Natural Gas Prices Surged Over 20% Last Week As Natural Gas Equities Surged Even More

Natural gas equities outperformed, as they have been doing for a majority of 2020.

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grow on skepticism, mature on optimism, and die on euphoria.

-- Sir John Templeton

Introduction

I have been bullish on dry natural gas prices and natural gas equities for a long time. Two recent published examples of this bullish include the recent published article, "Antero Resources Is A Generational Buy: Working Through The Near-Term Debt Maturities", and "EQT Corp Surges As The Bearish Natural Gas Thesis Is Dead", which was published on March 17 in the heart of the declines in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA).

Natural gas equities featured in these articles, including Antero Resources (AR), Antero Midstream (AM), and EQT Corp (EQT), have performed admirably year-to-date in 2020, with AR shares rising 37.9% year-to-date through August 7, AM shares rising 9.3% YTD, outperforming all of their pipeline peers, and EQT shares rising 58.4% YTD.

For reference, on a comparative basis, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was higher by 5.0% through August 7, and the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG) was lower by 24.0% YTD, even after rising by over 20% last week. Dry natural gas prices themselves, are up 2.3% YTD, so clearly the natural gas equities are outperforming.

Building on this narrative, it is my opinion that natural gas equities are leading dry natural gas prices higher, and that this niche corner of the market is going to foreshadow a seismic shift in inflationary expectations as supply side commodity style inflation accelerates a historic capital rotation that is just now beginning.

Dry Natural Gas Prices Gained Over 20% Last Week

Of all the commodity subsectors in 2020, outside of crude oil prices, dry natural gas prices have been under perhaps the most pressure.

That changed in a remarkable way last week, as dry natural gas prices gained 24.4%, and the United States Natural Gas ETF rallied by 24.9%, both outperforming SPY, which rose 2.5% last week.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The strong gains in front-month natural gas prices pushed dry natural gas prices into positive territory year-to-date.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Even with strong gains last week, the United States Natural Gas Fund remains down 24.0% YTD in 2020, with the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund (UNL) roughly exactly even YTD, meaning a 0.0% return, after UNL gained 8.2% last week.

Natural Gas Equities Continue Their Market Leading Performance

While dry natural gas prices are just getting back to break-even in 2020, natural gas equities have been on fire, with eye opening gains delivered last week, building on a strong campaign in 2020.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

The equities listed above are all top-10 U.S. dry natural gas producers, and they each had strong performance over the past week. Antero Resources shares gained 32.8% last week, Range Resources (RRC) shares gained 27.9%, Southwestern Energy (SWN) shares gained 25.9%, EQT. Corp shares gained 18.3%, CNX Resources (CNX) shares gained 14.9% last week, and Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) shares gained 10.1% last week.

Year-to-date in 2020, all of these companies have exceeded the 5.0% gain in the SPDR S&P 500 Index ETF.

(Source: Author, StockCharts.com)

Looking at the chart above, RRC shares have gained 70.3% YTD, EQT shares have gained 58.4% YTD, AR shares have gained 37.9% YTD, SWN shares are up 26.5% YTD, CNX shares are higher by 25.3% YTD, and COG shares are higher by 19.7% YTD.

For comparison purposes, SPY is up 5.0% YTD, dry natural gas prices are higher by 2.3% (shown earlier), and the United States Natural Gas Fund is down 24.0% YTD. Clearly the natural gas equities are leading the performance of dry natural gas prices higher, and the 24.4% move higher in dry natural gas prices last week could be just the start of a further run higher if the predictive signal of the dry natural gas equities remains true.

Closing Thoughts - Natural Gas Equities Are A Leading Barometer For The Commodity Sector & Future Inflationary Pressure

Personally, I often refer to natural gas prices, and natural gas equities as the red-headed stepchild of the commodity complex, which itself has been historically out-of-favor, and this particular scorned niche corner of the market, which has been embroiled in its own bear market for roughly 14 years, is now coming back to life, as supply/demand fundamentals turn favorable.

(Source: Lothar Grall, The Contrarian)

The inflection point in the underlying supply/demand fundamentals has been in the works for well over a year now (closer to two years), as Lothar's chart shows above, however, it is only mattering now, as the post COVID-19 supply disruptions have accelerated the forthcoming supply/demand imbalance.

This same dynamic is playing out across a range of commodities, as poor returns for the last decade have curtailed capital spending, which is going to lead to higher commodity prices.

(Source: GMO)

Believe it or not, inflationary expectations are already rising, though you would not know it by looking at the bond market, where the iShares 20+Year Treasury ETF (TLT) still trades near its highs. However, looking below the surface, inflationary expectations have increased by over 1% from the March lows into the end of July.

(Source: Bloomberg)

This is the capital cycle at work, and the next steps in the process are higher commodity prices, which are starting to play out real time, and then elevated valuations for the commodity producers. With valuations of the leading commodity equities, particularly the leading natural gas equities, still being historically depressed, even after their strong performance in 2020, the opportunity to earn significant alpha is still in front of most market participants, in my opinion.

To gain an appreciation for this scale of opportunity, an investor must understand the historical composition of this corner of the energy space compared to what it is today, and how cheap valuations have gotten at the bottom of the capital cycle compared to where they were a decade ago. In closing, thanks for reading, and be prepared for an investment landscape where traditional portfolios do not perform like they did the past ten years.

