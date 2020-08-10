The good news is that this is merely a blip in the trend higher for gold production given the at-the-market merger with Alacer Gold which should close by Q4.

We're more than halfway through the Q2 Earnings Season for the Gold Miners (GDX), and it's been a tough start to the year for many miners, with SSR Mining (SSRM) being one of the names worst affected by COVID-19. During late March, SSR Mining made the unselfish decision to voluntarily suspend operations at two of its mines to protect its workers, leading to a 49% drop in quarterly gold-equivalent ounce [GEO] production on a consolidated basis. While this is a little disappointing given the increased metals prices, this is hardly material given that the company should see quarterly GEO production move to record levels by year-end following the merger with Alacer Gold (OTCPK:ALIAF). Based on SSR Mining's strong earnings growth and improved cost profile with the addition of Alacer's assets, I continue to see the stock as a Hold.

SSR Mining released its Q2 results last week and reported quarterly production of 53,200 GEOs, a 49% drop from the 104,700 ounces reported in Q1 of this year. The significantly lower production resulted from zero contribution from SSR Mining's Seabee Mine in Q2 and limited silver production from the company's Puna Operations in Argentina. Given the much lower production and sales volume, revenue fell to just $92.5 million in Q2, representing a 40% decline from the year-ago period, and a 46% drop sequentially. The good news is that the company's strong cash position of over $400 million was able to withstand a weak quarter to protect its workers, and annual earnings per share remains on track to grow by over 90% this year despite the disruptions.

As we can see above, the recent trend in quarterly GEO production is undoubtedly disappointing, with the lowest quarter for production for SSR Mining in years. However, this was at no fault of the company whatsoever. This is because the company was one of the few miners to voluntarily suspend operations at the expense of profits to protect its workers. The decision to shut down Seabee came as the mine is a fly-in, fly-out operation in Canada, making COVID-19 spread much more likely if they did continue operations. Meanwhile, Puna operations were shut in Argentina as miners are bused to the site, which also makes containing COVID-19 spread difficult. Fortunately, Marigold continued to operate as usual, given that it's an open-pit mine that can easily work around social distancing. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

Beginning with the Marigold Mine in Nevada, it was a weaker quarter for SSR Mining with quarterly gold production of 49,900 ounces, with production coming in 11% below the trailing-twelve-month average at the mine (56,300 ounces). The culprit for the lower production was significantly fewer tonnes of ore stacked on the leach pads in Q1 2020 vs. Q3 and Q4 2019. However, while production was lower, mine productivity was quite impressive with a record quarter of 22 million tonnes mined. This figure was up 15% from the trailing twelve-month average of 19 million tonnes mined, and also translated to a 9% increase sequentially.

During Q2, we saw 5.1 million tonnes of ore stacked at an average grade of 0.30 grams per tonne gold, which compared favorably to the 5.0 million tonnes stacked at 0.30 grams per tonne gold in Q1 2020. However, this is still well below the trailing twelve-month average, which is above 6.0 million tonnes of ore stacked per quarter. Given the lower production and sales volume in the quarter, it's not surprising that we saw all-in sustaining costs up 7% sequentially to $1,373/oz.

While this is quite high, it's important to note that this was due to mostly one-time items. The first of these was higher capital expenditures in the quarter related to the purchase of a new haul truck and ongoing construction of the new heap leach pad. The other item was increased general & administrative costs as transportation was less efficient due to COVID-19. Therefore, I would expect costs to trend back down below the $1,200/oz level by Q4 when these headwinds are no longer an issue.

Moving over to Seabee, there wasn't much to report on as we saw zero contribution from the mine in the quarter. As noted earlier, the decision to suspend mining came as Seabee is a fly-in, fly-out operation, and it's much harder to contain COVID-19 spread with workers in these close quarters. The good news is that milling operations should restart in late August at Seabee and ramp-up to full production before month-end.

However, given the late restart, it's likely we'll see another weak quarter out of Seabee in Q3, so investors should prepare ahead to be disappointed by the quarterly numbers with only six weeks or so of milling at the mine. Fortunately, Seabee does not make up a huge part of SSR Mining's production, with just over 110,000 ounces of gold production per year, so the fact it's offline isn't the end of the world.

Finally, at the company's Puna operations, we saw quarterly silver production of 366,000 ounces, down 79% from Q1 2020. The much lower production was attributed to lower grades and lower throughput, with the latter explained by the missing two months of mining. During the quarter, we saw quarterly mill throughput of 366,000 tonnes, down from 340,000 tonnes in March quarter. Meanwhile, average silver grades slipped from 170 grams per tonne silver to 159 grams per tonne silver. The good news is that while operations were shut down for nearly two months, concentrate production resumed in early June, with mining activities restarting in late June. Therefore, we should see almost a full quarter of production at normal levels from Puna in Q3. Let's take a look at the company's growth metrics below:

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

As we can see from the chart above, we haven't seen much of a dent in SSR Mining's earnings trend even with the much weaker production figures in Q2. If we look at the chart above, annual earnings per share [EPS] remains on track to hit a new all-time high in FY2020 at $1.60, which would translate to an earnings breakout year. Earnings breakouts occur when annual EPS hits a new high after a multi-year consolidation, and they are very bullish developments. Therefore, there's a lot to like about this earnings trend here for long-term investors, and the earnings breakout is pretty much guaranteed as it will only require annual EPS of $0.97 or higher to confirm this.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

The other impressive part about this earnings trend for SSR Mining is that annual EPS is on track to grow by 97% in FY2020 ($0.81 to $1.60), but FY2021 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $2.16, suggesting that we're in for another year of strong double-digit growth. The most bullish earnings breakouts are confirmed by significant growth in the year following the breakout, and SSR Mining currently fits these criteria. Therefore, based on the earnings trend alone, the stock is one of the highest growth options in the gold sector, and among the top-300 growth names in the US Market.

(Source: YCharts.com, Author's Chart)

If we take a look at revenues above, we saw a massive drop-off in revenues in Q2, with quarterly revenue dropping 40% year-over-year to $92.5 million. However, this was merely a one-off due to the voluntary shutdowns by SSR Mining, which is hardly relevant to the long-term picture. Going forward, however, we should see massive revenue growth given the higher metals prices, as the average realized gold price in Q3 2019 was $1,480/oz. Based on the current average gold price for Q3 2020, it's looking like SSR Mining should have a good shot at seeing an average realized gold price above $1,835/oz for its gold sales (current Q3 average is $1,870/oz).

Assuming we see 15% lower consolidated production year-over-year due to the headwind from Seabee, but a 24% higher gold price ($1,835/oz vs. $1,480/oz), I would expect revenues to come in well above last year's levels, and close to a new record high. Therefore, investors should be looking for $1627 million or higher in Q3 revenues, as the best earnings breakouts should have at least 10% revenue growth year-over-year to confirm that they are sustainable. This is because the highest quality earnings growth comes from margin expansion and revenue growth, not one-time items, or cost-cutting, which is generally only a short-term tailwind for the bottom line.

SSR Mining had a terrible Q2 with the lowest quarterly revenue in years, but this was entirely due to the company's unselfish decision to protect its workers and shut down its two highest-risk mines. Going forward, we should see a much better Q3 with Q4 firing on all cylinders as I would expect the Alacer Gold acquisition to close by then. Assuming the deal closes successfully before year-end, SSR Mining could be an 800,000-ounce producer at sub $900/oz all-in sustaining costs, transforming the company from an industry laggard to an industry leader from a margin standpoint. Based on this, I see the stock as a Hold for long-term investors, and I would view any pullbacks to $19.10 as a low-risk area to add exposure.

