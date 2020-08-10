A future oil price spike cannot be ruled out, and may in fact be more likely now. Given its project pipeline, XOM would benefit the most out of all the majors.

A review of oil demand and supply situation points to continued need for investment. At the same time other oil majors are clearly pivoting away from E&P.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Exxon for short, has taken a "contrarian" position with regard to the future of oil demand. With most competitors pivoting away from upstream growth, Exxon continues to press ahead with investments despite very challenging current price environment for crude and natural gas. Investors have punished this divergent view but management remains unapologetic, pointing to a decades-long consistent strategy to use the balance sheet to navigate cyclical downturns. A lot has been said about the dividend and its sustainability, but the overall issue is a secondary one. The dividend will be maintained or it may be cut; the larger issue is how capital is being allocated and whether Exxon's bet on its upstream investments will ultimately offer a huge payoff to investors or only a lot more pain.

Exxon is currently trading at around book value. This means an incoming investor is paying no premium (if you believe asset values are not significantly impaired) to join the enterprise. This represents a stark contrast with the traditional premium valuation on Exxon, which in the not too distant past was higher than 2x book.

This article will try to answer the question: is this time different? is peak oil demand behind us and Exxon is wrong to pursue production growth. Or will Exxon allocation decisions ultimately prove right and future ROEs justify once again a premium valuation for the stock?

Oil demand is "topping" but no cliff will follow the top

Road transportation is responsible for about half of oil consumption today. The other half goes into rail, marine and aviation, industrial uses, chemicals, power generation and commercial or residential uses (buildings with small boilers using fuel oil heating).

Despite the needed and coordinated policy efforts to reduce CO2, demand for oil will never be zero, not in our lifetimes. For one thing, about 15% of oil goes into non-combustible applications, which have growing demand (mainly packaging and all types of plastics). Even with reduction in single use plastics, BP (NYSE:BP) estimates such applications will require about 22 mbd by 2040.

Source: BP energy outlook

That would be the absolute minimum demand level in "zero fossil fuel" world. Keep the 22 mbd number in mind, I will come back to it. On top of this level, we need to consider transportation. We cannot substitute oil in most transportation applications with today's technology, and will only gradually find breakthroughs to allow a complete transition. Trucking and aviation, in particular, require an energy to weight ratio that makes batteries noncompetitive vs. oil. Hydrogen cells may find their way into trucking, and that would be of great help to enable transition.

Despite the headlines, we are nowhere near replacing the complete passenger vehicle fleet with EVs. The developed world has, in general, concrete policy goals derived from multilateral environmental agreements and are moving their economies towards a lower carbon future. However, for the entire developing world, such goals have to compete with more pressing social issues. Things that are immediate to their populations, like improving health and education systems.

Things will not move at the same speed in countries like India and south East Asia or most of Latin America. Some of these regions continue to build coal plants, for example, as the need to meet base load power trumps emission concerns. These countries will grow their vehicle fleets as their middle class expands but without the possibility to offer EV credits or other incentives (let alone a way to build out required infrastructure for charging). Today, EV (whether battery or hybrid) penetration is less than 3% of total car sales according to IEA.

Exxon has an interesting chart about the relative fuel use of light passenger vs. heavy haul fleets. Heavy commercial vehicles, 18-wheeler, cement and other heavy haul trucks represent only 15% of the fleet but consume 55% of fuel. In contrast, light passenger vehicles represent more than 70% of the fleet but consume about 17% of the fuel.

Source: Exxon Mobil Outlook for Energy 2019

This makes sense because heavy commercial vehicles are used more intensely (in hours per day, for example) and also do much more work and consume more fuel per hour. The light vehicle fleet portion is where we are gradually replacing internal combustion technology today (attacking the 17% of transportation demand). Although this makes sense as it will enable infrastructure to develop around the fleet; the real key to materially impact fuel demand is to deploy alternative solutions in the trucking and heavy vehicles.

Demand outlook for next 20 years

Peak oil demand is likely only a few years away, even oil majors see the distinct possibility and plan for it. Both Exxon and BP, publish detailed forecasts that they use for long-term planning process. Only in their most optimistic scenarios do they see demand higher by 2040 than it is today.

Both of them have similar base case scenarios. They see oil demand growing from 100 million barrels per day (mbd) to 110 mbd by about 2025 and then dropping back towards 95-105 mbd by 2040 - Exxon has the higher end-demand number.

As sensitivities, they also include estimates of demand impacts from more aggressive low carbon scenarios. In the base of BP, the company forecasts oil demand dropping to about 80 mbd according to its sensitivity called "rapid transition". For XOM the range is very wide, from 60 mbd to 90 mbd using low/high demand growth around assessed 2 degrees carbon budget.

Source: BP Energy Outlook 2019

Source: Exxon Mobil 2019 Outlook for Energy

For a more independent viewpoint, I looked at what IEA uses in their World Energy Outlook. According to this forecast, demand by 2040 is expected to be in a range between 105 mbd and 66 mbd. Again, depending on the aggressiveness of policy implementation around the world.

Source: IEA World Energy Outlook 2019

Of course, nobody really knows how demand will develop for the next 20 years. We don't need to try and make a better forecast either. All we need to know for now, and re-assess through the next decade or so, is the following:

There is a base demand for oil that will always be there in the form of non-combustible uses.

On top of that, a gradually shifting road transportation demand that still has a very long way to go and requires technological breakthroughs around heavy commercial vehicles to bring a full transition into the realm of possible outcomes.

With regard to aviation, in particular, it is hard to picture commercial "jets" that use anything other than jet fuel. Whenever a new carbon free technology is proven in this sector, it will still take decades to replace installed fleets.

Supply outlook

Demand forecasts above obviously imply supply forecasts as well. Market prices will signal the need for more or less supply as the demand path evolves, which has been the case for more than 100 years. But there are some interesting observations to make about supply.

First, since oil fields deplete, if nothing is invested supply trends down precipitously. According to both XOM and BP, if current fields are the only production that is maintained going forward, by 2040 total oil supply would fall to between 20 and 25 mbd. See the shaded green area on the chart above from XOM and the black dot-dash line on the one above it, from BP.

Remember the 22 mbd of noncombustible oil demand. This demand can be met with existing fields. But leaving no oil left over for anything else. We will not be ready to have oil-free transportation in 20 years. The cars, planes and trucks that are built in five years will still be around in 2040. And in the case of commercial airplanes, they will still have many years of service left.

Clearly, for the next few decades, exploration and production investment is still very much required to meet demand. Whether you see long-term demand being 60 or 100 mbd, to maintain those levels will require significant capital expenses any way you look at it. These will only happen if oil prices are giving the right signals to justify them.

Right now, the prices do not justify significant further investment. All oil majors have significantly cut capex by somewhere between 15% and 30% from their plans at the beginning of the year. European majors are in some ways throwing the towel and announcing programs to redirect capex away from upstream.

Source: Reuters

Capex cuts will have a material impact on production in the short and medium term. Majors were already having different levels of difficulty keeping production stable with the higher investment levels. It follows that production rates will very likely drop following a period of reduced investments.

OPEC can fill part of the shortfall. OPEC has traditionally controlled about 40% of supply. Its market share has recently dropped to around 35% due to unprecedented growth in US shale. Such growth seems to have hit a wall. As bankruptcies continue to scare away capital from shale, OPEC will finally regain some of its market share, but once it reaches its capacity, new projects will need to come online. The problem is that most of these projects are being shelved. The impact is more visible on shale formations, where wells deplete quite rapidly and any drop in investment quickly shows up in production numbers.

Source: BP Energy Outlook 2019

The pivot from European majors is a notable development. They cannot easily backtrack now and appear to be truly redrawing their whole plans for future capital allocation; away from oil and to a lesser extent, gas. If their view has indeed permanently shifted, that means that they will become much less responsive to higher oil prices. In essence, they may view future higher oil prices as temporary and unwilling to commit to new projects.

If that is the case, the likes of Exxon and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) (and OPEC) have a lot less competition now. Somebody has to put up the capital to slow depletion; if other majors are unwilling, perhaps excess returns will be available to those who are willing; only time will tell.

Of the two US majors, Exxon seems to have the most bullish stance on upstream project pipeline. Despite a terrible first half of the year, management and the board have resisted cutting the dividend in the face of competitors making significant cuts of their own. They are using their balance sheet, increasing debt from $47 Bln at the start of the year to $70 Bln by June 30, to sustain the dividend and capex program while revenues recover. In the Q2 release, management promised to do both i) issue no more debt and ii) to maintain the dividend. This can only signal a view of improving conditions in the near term. Even if they are wrong in the short term, which they can be, their upstream portfolio continues intact, if slightly delayed. After cutting capex to $23 Bln for 2020, Exxon is still spending twice the amount that BP will spend and $5 Bln more than Chevron will spend this year.

Exxon upstream

Exxon has some very tangible short-term growth opportunities in upstream. The fist is local and low risk, the Permian basin in Texas. The company has consistently met its goals for growth in this acquired acreage and will likely continue to press forward as prices recover into the second half of the year. The other meaningful growth play is Guyana, which is risky. The offshore field is already tapped, with Liza 1, the first phase, lifting first oil a few months back. The Liza 2 FPSO is already in advanced construction and will bring in an additional 220k mbd.

Source: Exxon Mobil Upstream presentation

Exxon's bet on Guyana is very big. To the point that Exxon may need Guyana more than Guyana needs Exxon. Exxon today produces roughly 4 mbd, and they plan to achieve some 1 mbd by 2026 (25% of today's rate) from Guyana alone. Guyana is also the company's highest IRR opportunity of this scale, ahead of Brazil pre-salt.

Deepwater E&P is not something Guyana can execute by itself; it definitely needs oil majors to bring in the technological expertise. However, there are more oil majors available to Guyana and not many opportunities like Guyana on Exxon's pipeline.

The clearing up of the political gridlock that had developed in the country since March election is a good sign. Exxon is well progressed on phase 3 "Payara" and is only awaiting government approval to fully commit this third phase.

Investors need to pay close attention to what new incoming government decides with regard to Payara because so much of Exxon's future is riding on this growth. Guyana has a population of 800 thousand people, who now find themselves sitting on enormous oil potential.

Concluding remarks

The current policy path to address climate change is much needed. We only have one planet and cannot afford to take risks of doing too little. However, the current path is extremely costly and will take a very long time. Human ingenuity has already achieved significant progress on making renewable power more affordable and this trend will continue.

In parallel, that same human ingenuity is looking at moonshot alternatives like carbon capture. Carbon capture would bring enormous relief (on cost and timing) to the low carbon efforts by focusing on large-scale CO2 emitters like power plants and industry. These scrubbers are already proven but not yet economical. They would attack the problem at its source, which will eventually be much easier to implement and require no new widespread infrastructure. This is a "moonshot" solution, with low probability but very high impact. Its deployment would allow us precious more time to continue innovation.

Any such advance as this would represent a "right tail" risk on Exxon. The company is sinking R&D into this area and has recently announced some early success (a new type of anime). However, this is not necessary to see Exxon improve returns on equity. Given the current low multiples, there is room for higher valuation if demand and supply dynamics start to push oil prices higher. In the next few months, some triggers to a higher valuation may be:

A return of demand to near pre-pandemic levels during 2021

The approval and FID of Payara on Guyana before year end (signalling better odds of Exxon completing the program by the target timeline).

Oil prices raising back above $50/BBl (a level that makes "asset impairment risk" go away).

Risks to this view are straightforward, any of the three items being substantially off the mark would put a cap on stock price in the near term. However, standing at book value, sentiment is at an all time low for Exxon, meaning the downside may be somewhat protected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.