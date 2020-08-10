Ball's Q2 net revenues were down ~7.2%, as robust sales in North and Central America did not offset softness in EMEA and South America.

Ball Corporation (BLL), a packaging industry heavyweight with a complex portfolio structure, has recently released its Q2 results. The presented figures revealed that Wall Street was too optimistic, as both sales and profits came below expectations. The only metric that was in-line with pundits’ consensus forecast was adjusted EPS. There was only a lukewarm response from traders, as the stock price lost only less than 1% and recovered all the losses on August 7.

The top line

As the pandemic appeared to be a tailwind for the non-cyclical food & beverage industry and retailers (you can take a look at my recent note on Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY), where I analyzed how shopping trends bolstered the retailer’s top line), Q2 was anticipated to be a robust quarter for packaging companies, which specializes in aluminum beverage cans, e.g., Ball Corporation. But unfortunately, the only Ball’s segment that delivered strong performance was Aerospace, which looks slightly alien in its beverage packaging-dominated portfolio.

The Q2 sales of Beverage Packaging, North and Central America, the flagship division, which is also the key contributor to the operating income and, hence, cash flow, were down 1.5%, but up 1.3% in 1H20. Yet though the top line disappointed, the segment delivered a sharp increase in comparable operating earnings both in the second quarter and in the first half of the year, while other divisions experienced a simultaneous decline in sales and profitability. Commenting on the division’s performance, SVP Mr. Fisher mentioned that “demand is continuing to outpace supply and inventory levels are low.”

Beverage Packaging, EMEA, the second-largest segment, declined by almost 9% vs. the prior-year quarter because of closed borders and restrained tourism. According to the SVP’s words, the demand in the U.K. and Russia was strong, but weakness in southern Europe, Egypt, and Turkey ultimately dragged down total segmental sales. Anyway, the silver lining is that volumes were up 4% in June and in mid-single digits in July, which means the recovery is underway.

The Beverage Packaging, South America segment was even more depressed and reported a 12.7% reduction in Q2 net sales. The essential culprit was ~60% reduction in Brazilian can shipments, which, in turn, as Mr. Fisher clarified, was precipitated by “the temporary closing of smaller grocery stores, gas stations, and convenience stores.” Again, though in March and April demand virtually fell off the cliff, in May and June, volumes were up sharply, and if momentum will not decelerate, I reckon there might be some pleasant surprises inside the Q3 report.

And as I said above, the only segment that enjoyed the top-line expansion was Aerospace (13% of consolidated sales in 2019), which delivered the stupendous 15.6% growth. Besides, won-not-booked backlog rose by 10%. It is worth remembering that principal customers of Ball Aerospace are the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA, and a few other U.S. government agencies (see page 5 of the Form 10-K), which order various products from satellites and remote sensors to target identification systems and star trackers. So, that is why the coronavirus crisis made almost no impact on its performance.

However, the quarter was not entirely smooth for this recession-proof segment. As CEO Mr. Hayes clarified during the earnings call:

We did experience, however, a $13 million reserve for the failure of a key subcontractor component and a large classified program that more than offset an otherwise strong quarter. We expect this to be a onetime event and believe our supplier and our program team have the issue isolated and under control.

While the top line was under pressure, BLL focused on cost management to shore up the bottom line. And as the comparable (another way of saying "adjusted") diluted EPS rose 2% in 2Q20 and 12% in 1H20, there is no doubt that Ball had succeeded in fulfilling this not-so-easy task. Among other factors that helped to deliver on gross margin targets and supported the EPS growth was “the absence of metal scrap headwinds" in the North & Central American segment.

Medium-term potential

Wall Street does not believe BLL will be capable of delivering sales growth in 2020 despite the strong performance of the flagship segment and Aerospace. The consensus revenue estimate is $11.45 billion, or ~0.24% lower than the 2019 revenue. At the same time, the Street is predicting a material EPS increase, around 8.6%.

Also, analysts reckon that capacity additions to the North and Central American division (e.g., as Mr. Fisher said during the call, two new plants are coming online in Glendale, Arizona in early 2021) and rising demand will bolster the top line in 2021-2022, predicting mid single-digit growth.

Cash flows

In 1H20, Ball Corporation failed to deliver positive net operating cash flow because of working capital, which required ~2.3x more funds than in 1H19.

On the one hand, BLL has a specific cash collection cycle (which is not rare among companies in the Materials sector), so, the negative Q1 net CFFO is a typical issue BLL had encountered multiple times, e.g., in 2018 and 2019, but then the cash collection accelerated in Q2. The 2Q20 cash flow rebounded, but not significantly enough to turn the 1H20 net CFFO positive.

Source: BLL Form 8-K, page 7

But the weakness of cash flow is fully explainable. Inventory levels were up significantly because of poor sales performance in EMEA and South America. So, I anticipate working capital normalizing in H2 on the back of improved sales performance.

Apart from that, the 1H20 capex rose steeply vs. 1H19, as BLL has been investing aggressively in new facilities to capture emerging opportunities in North America. As the CFO Mr. Morrison clarified:

Our 2020 cash from operations will continue to be strong. We will be investing in working capital and even more growth capex to expand aerospace facilities, beverage can production capacity, while also completing construction on our first aluminum cups manufacturing facility.

Significantly leveraged balance sheet

Ball Corporation remains a heavily leveraged company, as the Rexam acquisition in 2016 led to a sharp increase in the consolidated debt. For example, its end-June Debt/Equity was above 271%; this fact immediately makes Return on Equity and Price/Earnings irrelevant.

What is more, on August 10, Ball announced the issuance of ~$1 billion of senior notes due 2030; the rationale is "to repay outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facilities and for general corporate purposes." There were no details on the interest rate, but, considering that the federal funds rate is at a record low, I hope the company will be able to reduce its cost of debt.

One of the most expensive stocks in Materials

Surely, when pondering options to add a stock to a portfolio, investors should scrutinize valuation to check if the market had not become too bullish and overappreciated a company. At the moment, Ball has an F Value Grade, which indicates the stock is one of the most expensive in the Materials sector. For instance, its Forward EV/EBITDA is materially above both the sector median and the five-year average.

Moreover, consistent insider selling looks worrisome. So, though the company will likely reap huge benefits from a consistent increase in demand for aluminum cans in North America thanks to its proactive capital investments, insiders do not believe the stock has a meaningful upside.

Final thoughts

Ball’s Q2 results were depressed, as the robust performance of Aerospace and Beverage Packaging, North and Central America did not offset softness in the EMEA and South America. However, as the demand has been rebounding, Wall Street is expecting Ball returning to quarterly total revenue growth in Q3.

To sum up, I am neutral on Ball despite anticipated mid single-digit growth in the medium term, as inflated valuation and insider selling are worthy of concern. Besides, the stock yields only ~0.8%, which is barely attractive by all accounts.

