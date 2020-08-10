The recent drop to the $100 support level provides a great entry point for investors looking to dollar-cost averaging at a discount.

The shift to cloud technologies, remote working trends, and an increase in cybersecurity threats point to a multi-year trend of strong industry growth.

CrowdStrike is building up its leadership position in the industry, offering a great product to a fast-growing number of enterprises.

Introduction

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) was one the victims of last Friday’s Nasdaq sell-off, with the stock losing almost 8% on the day. The cyber-security company is building up its leadership position in the industry, offering a great product to a fast-growing number of enterprises.

Despite remaining up around 60% in the last 6 months, the drop represents a great opportunity to start building up a position or to add some shares at a discount.

What the company does

CrowdStrike offers a cloud-native endpoint protection platform, which relies on a lightweight software running on the customer’s servers or laptops. CrowdStrike has various product modules that connect to a single SaaS environment. These applications, in turn, send data to a cloud-based security system that analyses threats, commonly referred to as the CrowdStrike Falcon Sensor.

This cloud-native platform and lightweight single agent can be easily deployed at scale across cloud environments, leveraging AI technology to develop a real-time graph to predictive security threats. This threat graph processes over 3 trillion events per week, and it gets smarter the more data it consumes. In this way, each new endpoint joining the network increases the data collected and consequently contributes to improving CrowdStrike’s product.

Multi-year growth trends

Could computing and cybersecurity are two interconnected and fast-growing industries. Research (Figure 1) shows that cloud market growth is set to accelerate to 18% CAGR, as the adoption of cloud-based solutions keeps increasing. Enterprise spending on cloud security solutions is predicted to increase at a 26.5% CAGR, expanding from $636M in 2020 to $1.63B in 2023.

Figure 1 - Source: Technavio

Morgan Stanley points at global I.T. security spending of $128B by the end of 2020, and endpoint security tools, such as CrowdStrike Falcon, constitute 24% of all I.T. security spending.

According to the Australian Cyber Security Growth Network (Figure 2), the global cybersecurity market will be worth $270B by 2026, with 77% of cybersecurity spending dedicated to externally managed security services. Spending on external cybersecurity products and services is projected to achieve an annual increase of 8.4% CAGR until 2026.

Figure 2 – Source: Australian Cyber Security Growth Network

In an already fast-growing market, the coronavirus pandemic has certainly given a boost to the whole sector. With more people working from home, enterprises have increased their need for secure corporate IT infrastructure and cybersecurity tools. In this environment, enterprises are increasingly choosing CrowdStrike as their cloud security platform and partner of choice.

Despite the cost-saving mode of many organisations in this uncertain economic environment, cybersecurity is not a discretionary purchase. Endpoint security is essential to protecting the newly deployed remote workforce. According to IDC, 70% of all breaches still originate at endpoints, making I.T. spending on this threat surface critical, and the reason why organisations have continued to prioritize cybersecurity investments.

The shift to cloud technologies, remote working trends, and an increase in cybersecurity threats all point to a multi-year trend of strong industry growth. With CrowdStrike offering its services on a subscription basis, the company ensures recurring revenue stream both in time of economic expansion and uncertainty. Therefore, the stock should experience sustained growth well past the pandemic.

CrowdStrike growth numbers are now impressive

In Q1, total revenue grew 85% YoY, reaching $178 million, while subscription revenue grew 89% YoY to $162 million.

Figure 3 – Source: CrowdStrike financials, Figure created by Author

Subscription revenue will remain the dominant driver of growth over the rest of the year. Q2 revenue is expected to be in the $186-190 million range (72-76% growth YoY), and the outlook for full-year total revenue was raised by management to $761-773 range, equivalent to around 60% growth over 2020 fiscal year. Management guidance remains conservative and admittedly assumed an increase in churn for the year due to the uncertain economic environment. Should the economy rebound, the full-year revenue beat is almost guaranteed.

CrowdStrike valuation and competition

With a price to sales ratio of 34, investors could be rightly cautious about investing in the company. However, CrowdStrike growth is significantly out-pacing competitors such as Zscaler (ZS), FireEye (FEYE) and Palo Alto Networks (PANW), and industry trends point to multi-year of strong growth ahead of the company.

Figure 4 – Data: Seeking Alpha, Figure created by Author

Figure 5 – Source: Finviz

The two-day drop brought the stock down 12%. The $100 support level represents a great entry point for new investors and an opportunity to dollar-cost averaging at a discount.

Conclusion

The shift to cloud technologies, remote working trends, and an increase in cybersecurity threats all point to a multi-year trend of strong industry growth. CrowdStrike is leading the pack, outpacing competitors due to a great product made for this emerging cloud-based environment. The recent drop to the $100 support level provides a great entry point for investors looking to dollar-cost averaging at a discount.

