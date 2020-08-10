Despite A Prolonged Cash Runway, Institutions Appear To Be Driving The Recent Sell-Off

Source: Robintrack

Blue Apron (APRN) management has recently disclosed plans for a ~$40 MM capital raise through a secondary offering of 4 MM shares of common equity. This capital raise would be highly dilutive in nature to the tune of approximately 33% going from fully diluted shares outstanding. Given my recent coverage of the stock, and the numerous warnings I have issued about this exact possible outcome dating back to January, this should not have come as a surprise. What I do find peculiar is the apparent decoupling of retail purchasing activity from the company's share prices (see above). Prior to this point, retail purchasing has acted as a tailwind and network of support for the company's share prices long before institutional investors, such as DE Shaw began taking an interest in the company Mid-Spring. Given that an uptick in retail purchase orders was observed while share prices tumbled in excess of 20%, it would seem there is an exodus of "smart money" investors behind the scenes.

Buy-Side Interest Is Not Always A Sign Of Fundamental Optimism

Buy-side purchasing has been top-of-mind in many discussions I have had with bullish Blue Apron investors. There was even an article posted several months back detailing the institutional investors long the stock, which described a trend of hedge funds "gobbling up" the company's shares. Absent from many of these discussions, however, is commentary on the nature of these institutions and their potential underlying intentions.

The term "hedge fund" has become such a vague descriptor that it is difficult to ascertain much substantive information regarding the nature of a firm by this designation alone. Some firms engage in rather vanilla long-only strategies, while others participate in high-frequency trading, and others invest in alternative assets including, but not limited to film productions and complex derivatives. For this reason, it is difficult to say if a new position from a hedge fund, has any bearing on the long-term viability of the underlying financials.

In the case of DE Shaw, the investment philosophy is fairly opaque and seems to deploy a degree of "black box" methodology.

Our systematic strategies run on quantitative and computational techniques developed by the firm over 30 years of research and trading. We believe a strong culture of rigorous analysis and scientific research, supported by a robust infrastructure, is the bedrock of a successful quantitative investment process. We aim to identify statistically robust market inefficiencies through hypothesis formulation, testing, and validation based on practical knowledge of markets and advanced computational methods. DE Shaw 'What We Do'

The quote above articulates very little substantive information regarding the plumbing behind the investment methodology deployed by the firm, other than that it utilizes an investment committee and a degree of quantitative modeling. This tells me that the company could very well invest in stocks that they view as having upside potential for reasons that may not have any relation to the financial health of the underlying business model. For example, a momentum model that identified an opportunity in Hertz (HTZ) during its recent precipitous rise, would have been very successful given the user exited their position prior to the subsequent declines, but the business is still very much in turmoil. I am of the believe that a similar parallel can be drawn to the investment thesis behind many institutional backers of Blue Apron, and the fact that this event lengthens the firm's cash runway, further supports the idea that this wasn't a trade based-upon a recovery story.

Institutional Selling, Despite A Massive Injection Of New Cash, Casts A Shadow Of Doubt On The Company's Prospects Long-Term

Despite the significant dilution equity investors will experience as a result of this capital raise, this action solves a major problem plaguing the company's forward looking prospects. The official guidance provided by management suggests an operating loss on a net & EBITDA basis to the tune of more than $10 MM. Given the company's cash balance was only $45.4 MM in Q2 of 2020, this alone represents a meaningful burden adding to the prolific pattern of cash burn. Adding $40 MM to my projections from the issuance of common stock resolves the issue of cash depletion for the next 24 months (see below):

Revised To Account For Capital Raise

Source: APRN Investor Relations & Contributor Model

The company's cash crisis is resolved for the time being, with my projections implying cash & equivalents will not approach present levels again until Q3 2021. This provides the company an ample runway to engage in its customer retention initiatives and pivot back into its previous growth cycle over the next four fiscal quarters. If investors truly believe that this is the likely trajectory for the company, and that it will regain its previous unicorn-status, then the near-term dilution would be justified by the implied upside potential. However, it seems more likely that the company does not anticipate this outcome internally and this action appears to support said conclusion. I am of the belief that this is exactly what institutions saw when the headlines printed about the company's capital raise, and the implications could be profound.

Institutional Hands Tend To Be Somewhat Predictable And Rational, While Retail Traders Have A Tendency To Gamble

Institutional investors trade based on a structured methodology. These decisions are based on an established cadence and they require sufficient justification to be accepted by their constituents. Retail traders, on the other hand, are often novice-level traders who place their bets on qualitative trends and emotional impulses. These are not traders who absorb the available information on a stock, and thus it raises questions about the viability of efficient pricing in the name without a significant institutional presence or visibility on the Sell-Side. I anticipate wild fluctuations in price in the event we truly do observe an institutional migration from Blue Apron.

Model

Old

Revised

Old

New

Price Objective

mm Year: 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 Book Value: $ 223.90 $ 68.10 $ 74.83 $ 27.68 $ (17.94) Shares Outstanding : 12.7 13.2 16.8 16.8 16.8 Implied Intrinsic : $ 17.63 $ 5.16 $ 4.45 $ 1.65 $ (1.07)

Source: Contributor Model

Conclusion

Blue Apron has a much longer run-way than previously anticipated, but the rest of the commentary in my recent deep-dive remains relevant. The company is on a long-term track to bankruptcy and is not likely to be get acquired until we see is substantial decrease in valuation. I do not think the retail traders buying the dips in this stock fully understand the company, nor are they performing sufficient due diligence to justify these investments. I think it is likely that within the next twelve months we learn that the company has hired a sell-side adviser to market a hypothetical take-private of Blue Apron to investors. Given the dilution, expected declines in users & sales, and the probability of long-term bankruptcy, I am assigning a revised price target of $1.65 based on a 1x multiple on FY2021 book value per share, and I am reiterating my stance as very bearish.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in APRN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.