Introduction

Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) is one of the largest suppliers of protein in the world. Over the past fiscal year, the company has seen each quarter bring very different results. Q1 posted solid growth, while Q2 and Q3 were hit by pandemic disruptions. These disruptions have caused a fallout in the volume sold but strong demand has kept prices increasing. Over the past 9 months, margins in each segment are still better than in 2019. With more economies opening up around the globe, Q4 shouldn't see the same volume decreases as prior quarters. Tyson is trading at a fair valuation and I am adding to my position.

Past 3 Quarters

In Q1 2020, Tyson's sales increased 6% from the prior year. Revenues grew in Q1 compared to last year primarily due to a higher average sales price in each segment and strong volume as can be seen above. During Q1 2020, total volumes were up 4.7% and total average prices were up 1.4%. The increase in sales was in partly due to the acquisition of Keystone Foods and Thai/European operations that increased International revenue 248% YOY. Cost of goods stayed flat resulting in gross margins being even. Operating and net margins decreased due to slightly higher SG&A costs and an increase of 21% in interest expense due to the acquisitions. Note above is the 8% decrease in beef volumes which was due to a facility fire which reduced capacity. Overall, Q1 2020 compared to 2019 was very strong with good revenue growth of 6% and net income growth of 1.78% attributable to solid margins, higher volume, and higher prices in each segment.

Q2 2020 was a bit different than the previous quarter with margin contraction throughout the business. Revenues did grow from prior year at 4% which was due to the acquisitions and higher sales prices in most segments. During this quarter, total volume was up 2.6% and total average prices up 1.6%. As can be seen, the gross margin decreased 2% due to higher input cost per pound which was up $427 million YOY. While most of this increase was due to higher raw materials, chicken feed, and live hog cost, Tyson also had a derivative loss of $100 million. This higher cost of sales was the primary reason operating and net margins decreased. Q2 2020 was the first quarter of the year that Tyson operated within the pandemic and is why production costs were higher and total volumes were lower than Q1 2020. In Q2, Tyson noted that the pickup in retail sales did not make up for the decrease in commercial sales from the shutdowns. In the end, Q2 of 2020 was not very bad at all considering all the external factors.

While Q2 2020 included the start of the pandemic, Q3 saw the brunt of the shutdowns. That being said, the quarter exceeded my expectations as margins held up very well. Revenue decreased from the prior year by -7.93% while net income decreased 22.61%. Total volume in the quarter was down 10.6% while total average price was up 2.6%. Although sales were down, Tyson was able to keep costs which shows in the gross and operating margins. The net margin was down from the prior year due to a higher tax rate, as in Q3 2019, Tyson only has a 6% tax rate. This quarter saw a very harsh decrease in volume in every segment due to disruptions in supply chain reducing amount of throughput. Despite this, strong demand for beef and pork resulted in large increases in average price. The chicken segment had production inefficiencies due to the pandemic that ruined margins. The higher average prices in beef and pork in Q3 were the offsetting factors that kept Tyson's financials looking good.

So, with Q2 and Q3 not showing great results, what does the fiscal year look like so far? Well, the results are actually pretty solid. Revenue has increased from prior year by only 0.65%. Over the past 9 months, total volume is only down 1.1% from prior year while average price is up 1.8%. Net income is down 11.98% so far. As can be seen by looking at the margins above, higher costs related to COVID-19 have taken a bite out of the bottom line. This was expected, but I was expecting worse. From 2019 to 2020, the acquisitions of the Thai and European operations have seen international revenue increase from $776 million to $1.365 billion while operating income from international increased from -$15 million to $11 million. What is to note is that margins in most segments are better than in the 9 months of 2019. In the same time as last year, margins were as such: beef at 6.1%, pork at 6.5%, chicken at 5.4%, and prepared foods at 11.8%. As can be seen, margins are drastically higher so far.

Balance Sheet

Tyson still has a very solid balance sheet that will help it get through this uncertain time in economic history. With a current ratio of 1.80x and a quick ratio of 0.89x, the business has good liquidity. Despite many acquisitions over the past decade, the company only has a debt to equity of 1.30x. Overall, the company has a good financial position to deal with a downturn such as right now.

Valuation

Over the past 9 months, the EPS totals to $3.96. With the current price around $63, Tyson is trading at 15.91x for three quarters of earnings. This is low as I do not expect a loss in Q4 as more of the world economy opens up. The book value per share is $41.19 and net tangible assets per share is $46.19, therefore, P/BV is 1.53x and P/NTA is 1.36x. I believe these are fair valuations for a company that posted fairly good financial results during the pandemic. Tyson also offers a 2.7% dividend yield to boot.

Conclusion

The past three quarters for Tyson Foods have been unique. Q1 saw good operational results while Q2 and Q3 were hit by the pandemic. During the last two quarters, volumes dropped off a cliff but continued demand managed to support average sales price. Therefore, compared to last year, the past 9 months have yielded similar revenue but not earnings as supply chain disruptions and increased costs from COVID have taken a bite out. In the end, Tyson is trading at a P/E of around 16x for just 9 months of earnings and I will be adding to my position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.