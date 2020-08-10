Introduction

The market's rise off its lows this year has been stunning. Low interest rates coupled with fiscal and monetary stimulus are pushing people into buying anything that is not latched down. Investors justify this by admitting that while the overall market may be overvalued, the stocks they own are not. It looks like Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (BRK.B) is no exception - while it was a big seller of stocks in the second quarter, it was a notable buyer of its own.

With scores of operating businesses and investments, the company's financials are complicated. I will provide the rapid antigen test version of its results and valuation, to simplify for those who may not be interested in wading through the polymerase chain reaction test version of the company's financials. In other words, a simplified and quick version at the expense of some of the details.

2Q2020 results

First, a note on the second quarter results. The headline number was a profit of $26.2 billion, mainly due to a mark-to-market pre-tax gain of $40 billion on investment and derivative contracts (offset by a $10.6 billion impairment charge, most of it from writing down the value of the company's acquisition of Precision Castparts). Operational results were in line with expectations, with operating earnings of $5.5 billion versus $6.1 billion in the prior year. This amounted to $2.28 per B share.

Equity activity

I looked at the six month cash flow statement in the company's 10-Q filing and compared it to the prior quarter to see the extent to which the company was buying equities last quarter. The answer for stock bulls may be seen as disappointing. The company bought a mere $0.8 billion and sold $13.5 billion. This includes the sale of its airline positions that was mentioned in the annual meeting in May. It ended the quarter with $207.5 billion invested in equity securities, so the sales amounted to about 6% of its portfolio.

However, the company's spending on acquiring its own stock of $5 billion was about triple what it spent in the first quarter of the year. The details (on page 47 of the 10-Q) show that the company did not repurchase any shares after March 10 until May. Its repurchases were at an average price of less than $180, so it's an open question whether they will continue now with the stock at a higher level.

Update on valuation and recommendation

In my article on Berkshire earlier this year, I said that a fair value for its shares is approximately 1.6x trailing book value. The company ended the quarter with 2.40 billion B share equivalents and $393.5 billion of shareholders' equity, resulting in book value of $164 per share. I would thus peg fair value for the shares at $260, offering more than 20% upside from the current $209 share price.

I will provide an alternate way of arriving at fair value. The company's operating earnings for the first half of the year have amounted to $4.70 per B share, or $9.40 on an annualized basis. The current analyst estimate is for this to be $9.50 this year and $10.90 next year. Assume that $10 per share is a good figure for valuation purposes. At a 20x multiple, the operating businesses would be worth $200. Now we'll add back the excess cash at the company. This is tricky to figure out as the insurance businesses need to keep a cash/investment buffer against liabilities. The company has $200 billion of insurance liabilities and $370 billion of cash/investments. Assuming the company keeps $20 billion of cash in excess of its liabilities, I would calculate the excess cash/investments to be $150 billion or $62 per B share. Adding this amount to the $200 value of operating businesses gives a fair value for the shares of $262. This method overstates the value a little bit as the interest income from the excess cash is being counted in operating earnings.

Either way, I see good value in the stock at the current price and recommend it as a defensive play with limited downside.

If you enjoyed this article, click Follow to get alerts when we publish an article. Better still, consider subscribing to our premium service Stock Scanner, where we scour the market for stocks moving disproportionately and bring them to your attention, along with an actionable way to profit. Long and short ideas are discussed, and so are options to generate income. More than a hundred pre-screened ideas annually for your investment consideration! You can sign up for a free trial here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.