Lloyds' Credit Quality Drives 60% Upside Once It Emerges From A Challenging Year
About: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LLDTF), LYG, Includes: RBS
by: Robbert Manders
Summary
Shares of Lloyds have been hit hard this year.
Credit loss provisions and a hurting NIM are responsible for most of the disappointment that investors experienced.
Credit quality of Lloyds loan book is, however, relatively good.
Using 2019's dividend, the yield on the stock would be 11.5%.
A conservative normalized EPS is 4.5p for a P/E of 6.2.
Lloyds Banking Group (LYG) (OTCPK:LLDTF) is one of my holdings that I've not written about, but does deserve some attention. The UK bank has been hit by multiple issues over time.