Post-Call Utility Preferred Securities Offer 5%+ Current Yields

This article was highlighted for PRO subscribers, Seeking Alpha’s service for professional investors. Find out how you can get the best content on Seeking Alpha here.

Introduction:

This is the third and final article in my recent trilogy written about the unknown or forgotten securities here on Seeking Alpha. The first was for a good yielding heating oil distribution company, and the second was about an underappreciated industrial stock. Neither security had been written up on this site in many years. In this article I'm going to turn to a group of preferred securities, some of which have never seen a missive so much as uttered in their direction. In fact, some of them don't even have their symbols in the system. Most readers probably won't know about issues like these except for members like Gridbird, who based off of commentary over the years has amassed quite a rare preferred security portfolio.

Source

The preferred security market is an interesting entity. In an age where the cost of running professional funds has exploded due to regulatory requirements and prime brokerage fees, the preferred marketplace has mostly been left to the retail and passive index participants. Subsequently, issues tend to consolidate around rating agencies' determination of risk. However, many issues in the marketplace are not rated, as their issuer decided to save some money by not paying for the ratings. This allows the investor who's capable of determining on their own solvency risk, the ability to gain yield well in excess of the market's average for comparative quality issues.

The trade off with preferred securities is liquidity risk. The lack of professional funds involvement means the order book is shallow. When events cause a liquidity panic in the market, you tend to see preferred securities sink quickly and to greater degrees than fixed income or even equities sometimes. We just saw an example this year of that scenario, and we saw it back in '08-'09 as well. Once the demand for cash subsides though, preferred securities return fairly quickly assuming no material change in risk to the issuing company has occurred. There are examples of extremely illiquid preferred securities that were completely unphased by this year's panic, but their illiquidity also makes them very hard to acquire as well. You might have to be extremely patient, as in years, to ever have your bid hit at the right price.

In this article, I'm going to discuss four rare regulated utility preferred securities from three issuers that share some common features: 1.) They are post-call securities, 2.) Their current yields are all 5%-5.8% in a market where comparable utility preferred yields are closer to 4.5%, 3.) They were originally issued by a company that now exists as a subsidiary of another company after being acquired years ago, 4.) The value of the securities to the issuer is greater than normal due to regulatory accounting regarding rates and costs of capital calculations. Specifically, the regulators count these perpetual preferred securities as if they are equity in the calculation, and 5.) These four securities usually average at least $20,000 dollars worth of daily volume in the market over a 15 day period. Yes, that's still not a lot, but it allows the patient investor the ability to acquire these securities over time. Let's dig in.

Source

1.) Post-Call Securities:

First, we're interested in post-call securities, because they tend to provide a higher yield than their pre-call cousins in this near zero rate environment. This is due to the pinning feature of the call around par. Investors tend to only want to take so much risk of a potential call in the future. That amount is often limited to about 1-2 future dividend payments. After which the holder can rest easier feeling assured of no worse than a break even return. Essentially, investing in these post-call securities means that the investor is trading duration certainty for a higher current yield. I find this an excellent way to increase the total yield of a portfolio of preferred securities, and a worthwhile trade-off in terms of yield versus time. They also have an added benefit of trading with less convexity than the rest of the market due to their higher coupons and current yields. If rates ever move higher, then these should initially decline less than the overall preferred market. Another way of saying this is that these post-call securities should be less volatile.

2.) Higher Yields

There are a number of these post-call utility preferred securities in the market place, but I'm going to focus on just four issues that at least have some daily trading volume. The four securities are:

Ameren Illinois Co. 6.625% (OTC:AILLL) Interstate Power and Light 5.1% (IPLDP) Connecticut Light & Power 1968 Prfd $3.24 Series G (OTC:CNLPL) Connecticut Light & Power 1968 Prfd 6.56% Series of 1968 (OTCPK:CNTHP)

It looks like the only one of these to ever have an article written about them is the IPLDP, and that ironically was just last month. It also makes sense since it trades about 10x the daily dollar volume as the other three issues.

Sources: Quantumonline, Fidelity Trader Pro.

Above is some basic information about the four securities. Note how three of them trade at a greater premium to par than the 1-2 dividends I mentioned before. Some of the reasons for the premium is due to the length of time these issues have been outstanding, or the size of the relative coupon increasing its attractiveness in the current rate environment. Comparing this group to the entire market of utility companies looks to provide a significant boost to current yield for the investor.

Sources: Quantumonline, Fidelity Trader Pro, Yahoo Finance.

The above mean and median averages are compiled from a group of greater than 60 utility related preferred securities, and issued by about 17 different entities. These averages may be overstating the current yield as well, since I'm including a lot of other infrequently traded securities. Many of the more highly liquid current issues have 3 handles for the current yield. Overall though you can see the trade off fairly clearly for investors. Generally, you can gain 1%+ in current yield by giving up duration certainty.

3.) Subsidiary and Parent Company

All four of these securities were originally issued by an entity which is now incorporated within a larger holding company after acquisition. This is a common theme you will see when exploring the world of utility preferred securities. Over the last 40+ years, there have been a series of governmental steps taken to deregulate the industry.

Source

These policy changes have resulted in significant consolidation. In general the largest have been swallowing up the smaller companies. Expanding both their customer base and territory coverage in the process.

Source

The type of buyer has also changed, as the non-utility financial holding companies were allowed to purchase regulated entities. These holding companies have now expanded to both regulated and unregulated business lines with multiple products distributed like electricity, natural gas or propane, and steam. In our case, the three holding companies for our four securities are Ameren Corporation (AEE), Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT), and Eversource Energy (ES).

Source

This poses an interesting question: when analyzing the leverage risk associated with these securities, do we focus on the holding company or the subsidiary level? I think it's both, but it's debatable and we're dabbling into legal interpretations which I try to avoid as much as possible when investing. Some of these regulated subsidiaries held in larger non-regulated holding companies, have structures that prevent the parent from accessing dividends before the preferred holders. That's obviously a positive, but I'm still concerned with the risk to the subsidiary preferred security's valuation if the parent becomes impaired.

Source

The above example shows the most recent balance sheet information for parent ES, and its subsidiary Connecticut Light & Power, with their respective 2019 EBITDA figures. In this case they both look fine, but clearly the subsidiary is less levered than the parent. That's not the only thing to consider of course when analyzing risk, but it's an important metric to focus on as we've just seen this year in terms of outlier potential events.

4.) Regulatory Accounting

This brings us to probably the most important section regarding the regulatory accounting of these preferred securities. I say that because it is the key ingredient for the explanation of why these securities exist. As you may already know, one of the interesting elements of preferred securities is their consideration as a hybrid security that can either be viewed as a form of equity or debt. Sometimes accountants will split them down the middle and use a 50/50 method.

Source

Traditional preferred securities are often used to improve overall results for leveraged businesses. By issuing a preferred they can gain access to more capital without increasing their share count. Yet most rating agencies will view their preferred as a form of equity. In other words, it becomes a cheaper source of equity like capital. In the case of these securities, however, the issue is more to do with how the utility regulator views the preferred than the rating agencies.

The below excerpts come from the following report which will give you more detail if you are interested. The examples also give you an idea of why and how the calculation is more attractive for the utility given the relative cost of equity capital versus preferred.

Source

To summarize, there is a mutual benefit for both the issuing or current holding company, and the investor in these regulated utility preferred securities. As long as the regulatory agency overseeing the utility continues to view and count the preferred securities as equity in the cost of capital calculation, then the incentive will remain for the company to leave them outstanding. Many of these were issued in a more normal rate environment, but the attractiveness of the regulated utility business model kept their coupons low for that time period. Ironically, now these are more attractive coupons, but the sizes of the issuance and cost of issuing new securities, keeps companies from trying to reduce their coupon payments any further by calling them now. That's not to say that there isn't any risk of convexity if rates were to ever normalize in the future, but looking at how these securities have traded in the past will give you some idea of the degree of risk you're taking in trying to capture incremental income above the rest of the market.

Source: Fidelity Trader Pro

Here's a quick look at how CNTHP has traded since the start of 2004 versus the treasury's 30Y rate. Understand this isn't a complete picture and there were other issues effecting the value of the security in the past. However, it gives you some idea of the convexity risk. This example suggests there's about (14%) downside risk to the principal investment assuming the 30Y ever returns to a 5% level in the future.

5.) Average Trading Volume

Sources: Quantumonline.com, Fidelity Trader Pro.

The list of utility post-call preferred securities is much larger than these four above, but these are the names in which there is at least some consistent amount of volume to allow for feasible investment for most investors. That doesn't mean I am recommending all of these at current prices. This article is intended more as an informational piece than a table pounding call for investment. In fact, I don't have any exposure yet to AILLL, but would purchase at a lower price if it trades there. In this case I've left a Good-Till-Canceled order out well below the current bid. My point in communicating this is to emphasize that I think you need to purchase these patiently and carefully. Do your due diligence, and determine what price you are comfortable with before attempting to purchase. Then be patient and wait for your price, even if that requires you to wait for the next liquidity panic. Though I would mention that three of these issues had very shallow pullbacks considering the lack of liquidity during the depths of the panic this year.

Conclusion:

I hope you find this a useful starting point to consider alternative post-call securities as an addition to an investor's preferred income portfolio. Sprinkling in these higher yielding securities can improve your total portfolio yield without reducing the quality investment risk overall. You do trade duration certainty for higher current yield, but that can be an acceptable trade-off if you're willing to put in the work to find replacements if the need arises. When you look at the price history, you'll also notice most have lower levels of volatility than the rest of the preferred market. There's no guarantee these securities will always behave that way in the future, but it is another interesting historical characteristic of these low liquidity post-call securities.

I hope you found this article useful. I give updates and other tidbits on my twitter feed if interested. Please feel free to share any alternative preferred securities you might like in the comments below. Stay safe and healthy.

Here are a handful of related securities listed on SA with these four preferred securities:

Ameren Illinois Co., 4.00% Series (OTCPK:AILLP)

Ameren Illinois Co., 5.16% Series (OTCPK:AILLI)

Ameren Illinois Co., 4.90% Series (OTCPK:AILLN)

Connecticut Light & Power Co., $2.06 Series E of 1954 (OTCPK:CNLPM)

Connecticut Light & Power Co., 5.28% Series of 1967 (OTCPK:CNTHO)

Connecticut Light & Power Co., 4.96% Series of 1958 (OTCPK:CNTHN)

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPLDP, CNLPL, CNTHP, CNTHO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.