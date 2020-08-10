SaaS Sell-Off Confirmed The Danger Of Today's Stock Market Bubble

On Friday, two of the leading high-growth software-as-a-service {SaaS} stocks – Alteryx (AYX) fell 28% and Datadog (DDOG) declined 15% due to not meeting Street expectations, on a day when the Nasdaq was only down 0.87%. The Q2 results for both companies actually were ahead of analysts’ previously-reduced consensus estimates, but the guidance disappointed. These stocks’ high valuations leave little margin for any disappointment. Even after Friday’s crash, Datadog’s Enterprise Value/LTM revenue is 45.1x, while that of Alteryx is at 17.3x. The issue for both companies was COVID-19 was slowing the sales process, creating less certainty in their outlooks. Not all software companies’ recent earnings outlooks were as severely impacted by COVID-19 as those of Alteryx and Datadog. But it is logical that most of their peers are facing similar headwinds. Thus, other expensive, high-growth SaaS stocks declined in sympathy with Datadog and Alteryx on Friday such as Smartsheet (SMAR) -6%, CrowdStrike (OTC:CRWD) -8%, MongoDB (MDB) -7%, Splunk (SPLK) -6%, Coupa (COUP) -7%, Okta (OKTA) -4%, Zscaler (ZS) -5%. Even supposedly immune work-from-home stocks like Zoom (ZM) -4% and DocuSign (DOCU) -5% were impacted. In February, I wrote an article stating that SaaS companies were priced to perfection, and it is even more true today.

An interesting Barclay’s research note by Raimo Lenschow from March 27th looked at the 2008 economic crisis, and noted that it took the software sector about two years for stock prices to recover to previous peaks, and the overall market took six years. He noted that SaaS vendors were impacted on a six-month delay, while license models saw an immediate hit. Fast forward to today, after the March 2020 meltdown, the software stocks rebounded quickly to surpass their previous peaks in only a few months, despite the second wave of COVID-19 slamming the economy. Have these high-growth SaaS stocks gotten ahead of themselves?

Alteryx Q2 earnings reports had negative elements, but provided a silver lining. A strong month of April reported in the Q1 conference call in early May, gave investors hope of a quick rebound from depressed Q1 2020 results. Unfortunately, April was a fluke. Second-quarter 2020 revenues declined 12% sequentially from depressed Q1 levels (albeit slightly ahead of reduced analysts’ expectations). Moreover, the weak latter part of Q2 (and probably the month of July as well) led the CEO to state on the earnings call that “we do not anticipate a material improvement in business conditions during 2020”. Thus, earnings guidance was reduced for 2020 with limited visibility.

Existing customers like the product, and continue to buy more with a net expansion rate of 126% in Q2. But it was just a lot harder to close on new customers. In economic crises, very few software companies can claim to be so essential that new customers will have to buy their product without delay. But management did something very smart. They increased the free-trial version to high-potential customers by 100% sequentially. Traditionally, the majority of free trials are converted into revenues, due to the compelling nature of Alteryx offering. So, the sliver lining is that when the COVID-19 crisis ends, we can expect a strong rebound in Alteryx results.

If you are bullish on Alteryx over the long-term, you may want to consider selling out-of-the-money puts. With some time value and the current volatility spike, you can earn attractive income on a stock that you would be buying anyway. I just sold some November '20 put contracts with a $90 strike for $6.20. This means that in the worst case scenario, I will have to buy some AYX shares at a net cost of $83.80, which I would do anyway in an averaging-down scenario.

I would be cautious on many of the very expensive SaaS stocks that have not yet corrected, and are still trading near record-high price levels. At a minimum, I would grill management on their current business situation and outlook.

I encourage readers to read last week's more extensive article that goes into more detail about the current market bubble, and then does a deep-dive into an extremely overvalued bubble company - Workhorse Group (WKHS).

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOCU, AYX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short WKHS