With the wave of investor interest in SPACs that has taken over the market this summer, it comes as no surprise that some of both Wall Street's and Silicon Valley's biggest names are now wading into what was once a more niche space. Never one to avoid the public eye, Pershing Square's Bill Ackman has accordingly made his foray into the space, launching Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (PSTHU), which is the largest ever SPAC.

Pershing Square Tontine has defied SPAC convention in several ways. SPACs have traditionally gone public at $10 a share, but Pershing Square Tontine has gone public at twice that at $20 a share. Customarily, early investors usually receive ½ of a warrant when buying a unit, whereas the Pershing Square SPAC is only allotting investors 1/9 of a warrant with each unit. However, this is a trend that seems to be taking root amongst the bigger and more well-known sponsors - for example, units of Chamath Palihapitiya's Social Capital Hedosophia II IPOB (IPOBU) and IPOC (IPOCU) SPACs gave investors a quarter of a warrant per unit until they recently changed it to a third of a warrant.

I previously wrote about the performance of several high-profile SPACs and how this high-visibility success has led to a swell of investor interest in the space, starting with Virgin Galactic (SPCE):

"While the stock has now come back down to earth... the stock surged to an intraday high of over $42 in February, which would represent a 400%+ return for those who bought in before the deal was announced and before the merger was completed. Even today's lower current price of around $23 a share would be a 230% return for early investors. Whether the surge in price was warranted on fundamentals or a product of froth, either way, it was a great return for shareholders. Similarly, in looking at other high-profile SPAC mergers, one can see a similar surge in share price as news of their acquisition targets emerged. Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DEACU), which merged with DraftKings (DKNG), started life last July as a company that reached a sub-$10 share price before the current SPAC mania emerged, before taking a meteoric run from the $11-12 range this spring to a high of almost $45 as excitement over the DraftKings merger rapidly drove the share price up. Not to belabor the point, but looking below, one can see similar trajectories for shares of Nikola Corporation (NKLA) and Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SHLL) (which is planning to emerge with trucking manufacturer Hyliion). Obviously, Nikola has come down quite a bit from its highs, and many investors and analysts have questioned the long-term viability of its business model, but shareholders who had invested in the VectoIQ SPAC before it merged with Nikola have still enjoyed great returns."

Size and Demand

Historically, many SPACs have not ended up providing good returns to shareholders after the initial hype, but there are several reasons to believe that Ackman's SPAC could be one of the outliers that outperforms the average SPAC.

As my Seeking Alpha colleague Chris DeMuth has noted:

"The good news is that some succeed and some of this success is for analyzable and durable reasons. The top ten deSPACed stocks...have an average share price of $25.50 up from $10. On a percentage basis, their warrants did even better. They share certain characteristics. They are larger than the average SPAC. They tend to have experienced sponsors backed by an investment bank, private equity firm, or hedge fund. They are disproportionately likely to have worked with one of the top underwriters."

Pershing Square Tontine would certainly fit that bill, raising an unprecedented $4 billion in a space where a $350-$700 million market cap is large. As DeMuth previously wrote, there were eight SPACs valued at over half a billion dollars (before Pershing Square Tontine went public), so this is a true behemoth in this space. Not only is Pershing Square Tontine the biggest SPAC of the year (and of all time), but it is also 2020's biggest IPO thus far, going public at a higher valuation than well-known companies like Rocket Mortgage and Lemonade.

The outsized demand for these shares also bodes well for holders - the initial plan was to raise $3 billion but this was increased to $4 billion because of the high level of investor interest. This $4 billion raised makes PSTHU attractive because not only does it show Ackman was able to deliver on raising the money, but it also gives the SPAC the flexibility to hunt down larger acquisitions than smaller SPACs would normally be able to target, such as one of the "mature unicorns" Ackman has mentioned (additionally, Pershing Square may add another $3 billion in funding, giving PSTHU the arsenal to take down a very large privately-held company).

Additionally, with Citigroup, UBS, and Jefferies serving as the joint book-running managers for this offering, this would satisfy the third element of DeMuth's criteria for a successful SPAC, backing from top underwriters and investment banks.

Risks

Investing in SPACs can obviously be a risky proposition for those who are not a part of the sponsor team. Any investment in equities involves risks and SPACs come with the additional risk that investors do not know what company they will ultimately be investing in after an acquisition is made. While many readers and pundits have rightfully pointed out that the majority of SPACs have traditionally failed to hold the $10 range, two emerging trends make me more optimistic about this SPAC specifically and the outlook for this class in general.

The first is that an increasing number of large, high-quality companies seem to be eschewing the traditional IPO process in favor of mergers with SPACs (as well as companies like Slack (NYSE:WORK) and Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) going public via direct listing). The other is that the recent success of high-profile SPACs like DraftKings and Virgin Galactic and the investor interest that this has attracted seem to be leading to the entrance of bigger and better sponsors into the space.

Some investors may feel that the market is too crowded that these SPACs must be a sign of froth and that surely there cannot be this many companies worthy of going public out there. However, my counterpoint to this would be in that listening to Chamath Palihapitiya's "All In" podcast, he pointed out that in 2000 there were around 8,000 publicly-traded U.S. companies, whereas we currently only have about 4,000 publicly-traded companies. Thus, there is not a void of investable companies out there and investors should benefit from more of them becoming publicly available. With bigger, more well-funded and more well-known sponsors coming into the space, this could create a virtuous cycle and persuade increasingly high-quality companies to go public via SPAC that may not have considered doing so in the past. For these reasons I am optimistic about the future of this space, particularly when it comes to the biggest and brightest SPACs with the best boards and management teams.

While it may be obvious to some, it is still worth mentioning that if a deal is not reached and investors eventually have their money returned, the $10 offering price plus interest accrued would at least serve as a backstop to risk.

Alignment with Shareholder Interests

Readers and investors are right to question whether the interests of the SPAC's management (or any investment for that matter) align with their interests as shareholders and if the sponsors are putting shareholders first. While historically some SPACs have favored the sponsors at the expense of shareholders, there seems to be a growing trend towards better alignment in the space. According to Barron's, "Pershing and other sponsors aim to be different. Its funds paid $65 million for warrants that can eventually be used to acquire about 6% of shares outstanding, but not until three years after the merger closes - and exercisable at a 20% premium to the IPO price." This should help to shield PSTHU shareholders from the scale of dilution that happened to shareholders of Nikola, for example. According to the S1:

"Our stockholders are subject to far less potential dilution than is the case with many other blank check companies. Unlike other blank check companies, our sponsor is not being afforded the opportunity to purchase 20% of our stock at a nominal price; our sponsor will instead purchase the sponsor warrant at its fair market value, and the sponsor warrant will not be exercisable until [●] years after our initial business combination. Thus, unlike other situations in which the sponsor is entitled to a portion of the value of the company regardless as to whether the company increases or decreases in value, our sponsor will only participate in the value of our company if our stock price is at least 20% higher than the initial offering price in this offering (and only then if the sponsor warrant is exercisable at that time). Furthermore, our sponsor is paying fair market value (as of the date of such purchase) for the opportunity to realize any such gain, and any such gains will accrue to the Pershing Square funds, rather than to the individual members of a sponsor entity. We believe that this incentive structure is better aligned with our shareholders and potential merger partners, substantially less dilutive than typical incentive arrangements in other blank check companies, and therefore will be more attractive to potential investors in this offering."

Encouragingly, Ackman is clearly aware of this historical connotation and has went out of his way to highlight why PSTHU will be different, stating on CNBC that Pershing Square Tontine is "The most investor friendly SPAC in the world", and highlighting that he and his cohorts will be "taking no compensation: No management fees, no incentive fees, no 'promotes' (industry parlance for founder shares or warrants that are close to free, the 'fee' they take for managing the SPAC)… We're not buying cheap stock. There's literally no compensation to the sponsors."

Interestingly, Pershing Square has added its own twist to the process of warrants splitting off from the shares. According to the S1:

"...our distributable Tontine redeemable warrants provide our public stockholders with an incentive not to redeem their shares of Class A common stock in connection with our initial business combination. We will issue a fixed pool of 33,333,333 distributable Tontine redeemable warrants (assuming no exercise of the underwriters' over-allotment option); holders who choose to redeem their shares will lose the right to receive any such warrants. Public stockholders who choose not to redeem their shares of Class A common stock will share in this fixed pool with other non-redeeming holders (on a pro-rata basis), and will receive the additional warrants that were effectively surrendered by redeeming holders. As a result, public stockholders who do not redeem their shares will receive at least two-ninths of a distributable Tontine redeemable warrant per share they hold, and a proportionally greater amount as other holders elect to redeem. We believe this structure will likely lead to a lower level of redemptions, and therefore, we will likely have more funds available for our initial business combination."

This unique wrinkle should also benefit long-term shareholders and reward them for their loyalty while discouraging dilution. This is where the "tontine" in the stock's name comes from - according to Wikipedia, the tontine was a type of investment first developed in 17th-century France by Italian banker Lorenzo de Tonti where "Each investor pays a sum into the tontine. Each investor then receives annual interest on the capital invested. As each investor dies, his or her share is allocated among the surviving investors." This SPAC's name is a nod to this centuries-old investment vehicle in the fact that as investors drop out or sell shares of common stock in PSTHU, the remaining shareholders will see their aggregate amount of warrants increase, although I would imagine that knowing this, few investors would sell early.

Ackman's Track Record/Connections

Image Source: CNBC

Ackman is nothing if not polarizing, with some in the financial community loving him and some not being the biggest fans, to put it one way. While some have cringed at Ackman's more well-known antics in the past, such as his well-known "Hell is Coming" rant on CNBC from March, or his support of companies like Valeant, overall, you can't argue with his results and he certainly has the resources and the connections on the Street to make a deal happen. As the aforementioned Barron's cover story explained, "Individual investors need to be choosy, judging SPACs on how shareholder-friendly their terms are and how comfortable they are piggybacking on an experienced dealmaker."

While it is difficult to speculate on what Ackman might acquire, in the S1, the company stated that there were four areas that it could look to for an acquisition - "mature unicorns" with valuations over $1 billion, family-held companies, private equity portfolio companies, and companies that would otherwise have considered going public via IPO but which face obstacles as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Having had success with investments in Wendy's (WEN) in the past, co-sponsoring a successful SPAC that merged with Burger King (NYSE:QSR) and more recently with fast casual/consumer names like Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) and Starbucks (SBUX), in addition to Lowe's (LOW), the consumer space seems like it would be a logical and fruitful one for Ackman to target.

Additional Considerations

One additional item of note that an astute reader pointed out to me is that an investor interested in this vehicle could also consider simply buying shares of Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:PSHZF). This is Ackman's closed-end fund that trades in Europe (and as PSHZF over-the-counter for U.S. investors) at a steep discount to NAV. PSHZF would obviously stand to benefit if the deal is a windfall to Pershing Square, and investors are able to buy it at a favorable valuation.

Conclusion

In the SPAC world where the biggest and most well-funded companies with the most connected and well-known sponsors thrive, it makes sense to invest alongside Ackman in the biggest SPAC created to date. The shareholder-friendly terms and alignment with shareholder interests also make this SPAC attractive.

Additionally, the long-term trajectory of better and more high-profile sponsors entering the space and the increasing willingness of high-quality private companies to go public via SPAC are both reasons to be optimistic about this SPAC and others of its ilk.

Lastly, Ackman's high profile on the Street and long-standing track record combined with his already delivering on raising a large amount of funding for this deal make me optimistic about his deal-making prowess. Thus, the likelihood of a "splashy" deal combined with intense investor interest could deliver nice returns for pre-deal investors, particularly as retail investors and momentum investors join in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PSTHU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investing in SPACs involves substantial risk. Potential investors should use this article as a starting point for their own research and due diligence. Before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. I am not a registered financial advisor or investment professional. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. This article is for general information purposes only, and should not be relied upon as a formal investment recommendation.