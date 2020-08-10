In the past few days, I already covered some major banks in the United States as well as in Canada and I will continue by looking at another one of the major, diversified US banks. We are actually looking at the fifth-largest bank in the United States – U.S. Bancorp (USB).

Similar to most other major banks in the US, the company lagged the performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) in the last 10 years – even when including dividends. But as I argued in my article “Banks – A Great Long-Term Investment,” I expect banks to outperform over the long run – and US Bancorp is especially interesting for dividend investors as it has one of the highest dividend yields among the major US banks.

The structure of the article will be pretty similar as in the past. I will look at the risks the bank is facing right now (caused by COVID-19 and the recession), look at the growth potential and how well the bank is handling its digitalization process. Additionally, I will describe the wide economic moat, look at the dividend and provide an intrinsic value calculation. But we will start once again with a short business description.

Business Description

US Bancorp is a Minneapolis-based bank with about $550 billion in assets and more than 70,000 employees. When looking at market capitalization, assets or deposits, it is the fifth largest bank in the United States – behind the Big Four banks JP Morgan Chase (JPM), Bank of America (BAC), Citigroup (C) and Wells Fargo (WFC). According to SP Global, US Bancorp is on the 59th spot on the list of the biggest banks in the world according to total assets. The bank was founded in September 1968 and can be called a rather young bank – compared to the above-mentioned peers, which were usually founded in the 19th century. It is also called one of the most ethical companies as well as one of the most admired companies in the world.

When looking at second quarter results, US Bancorp could increase its net revenue 1.1% compared to the first quarter and still 0.3% compared to the same quarter last year – mostly due to noninterest income, which increased 5% YoY. Earnings per share however declined 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year – mostly due to provision for credit losses – and the company had to report an EPS of only $0.41. Average loans increased 10% YoY (and especially commercial loans increased 24% YoY), while average deposits increased even 16.8% YoY.

US Bancorp is reporting in four different business segments:

Consumer and Business Banking : In 2019, this was the most important segment for US Bancorp and responsible for 40% of revenue and generated $8,648 million in revenue and $2,274 million in net income. The segment delivers products and services through banking offices as well as online-services and encompasses community banking, metropolitan banking and indirect lending as well as mortgage banking.

: In 2019, this was the most important segment for US Bancorp and responsible for 40% of revenue and generated $8,648 million in revenue and $2,274 million in net income. The segment delivers products and services through banking offices as well as online-services and encompasses community banking, metropolitan banking and indirect lending as well as mortgage banking. Payment Services : This segment is responsible for 29% of total revenue and in 2019 it generated $6,200 million in revenue and $1,516 million in net income. Payment services includes consumer and business credit cards, stored-value cards, debit cards, corporate, government and purchasing card services, consumer lines of credit and merchant processing.

: This segment is responsible for 29% of total revenue and in 2019 it generated $6,200 million in revenue and $1,516 million in net income. Payment services includes consumer and business credit cards, stored-value cards, debit cards, corporate, government and purchasing card services, consumer lines of credit and merchant processing. Corporate & Commercial Banking : This segment was responsible for 17% of total revenue and generated $3,738 million in revenue and $1,536 million in net income in 2019. This segment offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institutions, non-profit and public sector clients.

: This segment was responsible for 17% of total revenue and generated $3,738 million in revenue and $1,536 million in net income in 2019. This segment offers lending, equipment finance and small-ticket leasing, depository services, treasury management, capital markets services, international trade services and other financial services to middle market, large corporate, commercial real estate, financial institutions, non-profit and public sector clients. Wealth Management and Investment Services: This segment was responsible for 14% of total revenue and in 2019, it generated $2,956 million in revenue and $895 million in net income. This segment provides private banking, financial advisory services, investment management, retail brokerage services, insurance, trust, custody and fun servicing through four businesses: Wealth Management, Global Corporate Trust & Custody, U.S. Bancorp Asset Management and Fund Services.

Growth And Digital

When talking about growth, we usually talk about growing the top line. However, in the end, growing the bottom line is much more important and growth can not only be achieved by growing the top line, but also by cutting expenses. And like many other banks, US Bancorp is also focusing on sustainable cost structures and cost structure rationalization. As part of this process, management is also redesigning employment roles and is trying to safe money to maximize the profit.

But more important than cutting costs, is growing the top line and here we have to mention two aspects – digitalization and expanding the reach. Let’s start with digitalization as we usually talk about that aspect, when talking about banks and the challenges banks are facing. The competitive landscape changed over the last few years and banks are not only competing with other banks or financial services companies like Mastercard (MA) or Visa (V), that have been around for decades. Today, banks are especially competing with FinTech companies and the tech platforms of major companies like Apple (AAPL), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Google (GOOG) or Alibaba (BABA) as well as many other companies, that have historically not been in banking, but are entering the segment – typically through money movement or payment activities.

(Source: US Bancorp Investor Day Presentation)

And one of the major challenges every bank is facing, is to master digitalization. And when talking about digitalization, we have to mention aspects like IT and operations rationalization, but more important is the focus on digitalization of products and services for the customers. The decisive aspect to keep up past growth rates is the question how well banks can face the challenges of digitalization and adapt to the new needs of its customers. The business model of lending money is several centuries old and will probably continue to exist for decades or centuries to come. But the way these services are offered is changing and banks have to adapt.

US Bancorp is therefore investing in digital capabilities and real-time payments. But the focus is also on data sciences, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics. The company had 23 “Experience Studio” teams at the end of 2019. These are cross functional teams, that are for example responsible for the launch of the new banking app. Right now, more than 215 banking activities can be done on a do-it-yourself basis through the digital consumer app of the bank and the company is continuing to add new features. It also helps the bank to create and build things that used to take years within just a few weeks or months. The company also created a new Chief Digital Office to oversee the transformation. The numbers are also showing, that the strategy is working.

(Source: US Bancorp Investor Presentation)

When talking about digitalization and Fintech, US Bancorp is especially focusing on the digitalization of business payments as this is an opportunity with $23 trillion in market size. About 60% of business to business payments in North America are still paper-based at this point and in the digitalization of business payments, US Bancorp sees tremendous growth opportunities in the years to come.

Additionally, the bank can also extend its reach by selectively entering new markets. In such cases, companies can expand abroad and also offer its services in other countries aside from the United States. In case of US Bancorp this is not necessary. Right now, the bank is mostly present in states on the west coast and is lacking presence on the east coast. In the last few years, US Bancorp established new offices in many states on the east coast and the bank is trying to expand its reach – in the consumer as well as the corporate business. The company is also trying to expand beyond the existing footprint with its new branch lite strategy, which is emphasizing on digital enablement and brand impact as cornerstones of the customer relationship. The first retail branch under the new approach was Charlotte in North Caroline due to the large customer base the company already had. In the years to come, the company will bring this strategy to other cities. According to its last investor day presentation, potential expansion states are Texas, Florida and Georgia. And of course, the bank is also trying to expand its reach not only in the consumer business, but also in the corporate business.

(Source: USB Investor Day Presentation)

Risk

Considering that the United States are in one of the most severe recessions for several decades, banks are facing major risks right now. But when looking at the results of the 2020 Dodd-Frank Act Stress Test, we should be quite optimistic. At the end of June 2020, the bank had a tier 1 capital ratio of 10.6% (which had been as high as 11.2% a few quarters earlier). Under the assumptions of the severely adverse scenario, the tier 1 capital ratio would fall to 8.6%. The company’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio would decline about 230 basis points in that scenario to 6.8%, which would still be way above the regulatory minimum of 4.5%. The assumptions of the severely adverse scenario are pretty extreme (10% unemployment ratio, 50% decline for the stock market, 28% decline in housing prices), but the 2020 crisis COULD get worse as the unemployment rate is already higher than in the scenario and the worst is probably yet to come.

(Source: US Bancorp Investor Presentation)

Like all other banks, provision for credit losses increased considerably and in the second quarter the company built $1.3 billion in additional reserves and combined with $437 million in net charge-offs led to more than $1.7 billion in provision for credit losses (after $993 million PCL in the first quarter of 2020). Allowance for credit losses was $7,890 million at the end of June 2020, which is 2.54% of total loans. This is reflecting another increase compared to the first quarter and especially compared to December 2019, where allowance for credit losses was $4,491 million. Additionally, the total nonperforming assets continued to increase from $829 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $946 million in the first quarter of 2020 and $1,173 million in the second quarter.

(Source: US Bancorp Investor Presentation)

All in all, I am not worried about the financial health of US Bancorp, but I am quite aware that I don’t know enough about banks to really see the underlying risks if they would exist in case of US Bancorp.

Wide Economic Moat

Similar to most other major banks in the United States and Canada (and of course many other countries), US Bancorp also has a wide economic moat around its business, which is based on switching costs as well as cost advantages. Of course, banks usually have a brand name, that is helping and leading to a competitive advantage for the business and if the brand value is growing – 55% in three years as management pointed out in the annual report – it is certainly helpful. US Bancorp is also mentioning its strong reputation rooted in trust and engagement as well as the high loyalty score and the very loyal customers the company has. And a trusted brand is also helping to attract new talent.

But the two most important aspects for the bank’s competitive advantage, that lead to the wide economic moat are switching costs and cost advantages. In my article “Banks – A Great Long-Term Investment” I already described the moat in more detail and that description matches almost every major bank. The wide moat and above-average performance are also visible, when looking at return on assets, return on equity and efficiency. As US Bancorp is pointing out on a regular basis, it was among the best in class in the last few years and outperformed its peers (at least its peers in the United States).

(Source: US Bancorp Investor Presentation)

When looking at the net income margin compared to Wells Fargo, the Bank of America or JP Morgan Chase, we also see the clear outperformance of US Bancorp – especially in the first few years of the last decade.

Dividend

US Bancorp is especially interesting for its dividend and currently has the highest dividend yield among the major US banks. Right now, the bank is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.42 resulting in an annual dividend of $1.68 and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Similar to many other banks, US Bancorp had to cut its dividend in 2009 by 88%. From 2011 going forward, US Bancorp increased its dividend again every single year, but in 2019 the dividend still didn’t reach the same level again as in 2008.

(Source: Author’s own work based on numbers from USB)

And while we can’t rule out another dividend cut in the coming quarters, the dividend seems to be well covered this time. In 2019, the payout ratio was about 38% - a much lower payout ratio than most other major banks reported. Management also expects to maintain its current quarterly dividend, but will adjust its capital distributions as circumstance warrant. We also have to point out, that US Bancorp did not only reward its shareholders by paying a quarterly dividend, it also decreased the number of outstanding shares about 21.5% in the last few years.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

And finally, we are trying to calculate an intrinsic value for the stock in order to determine at what price an investment in US Bancorp might make sense. And as always, I will start by looking at the past. We all know, that past results are no guarantee for future success, but stability and consistency over several decades are at least a very strong hint to expect similar results in the years to come.

And when looking at the performance of US Bancorp since 1980, the bank could increase its revenue with a CAGR of 7.88% over the last four decades. Net income could even be increased with a CAGR of 11.14% in the same timeframe. And like for most other banks – especially in the United States – growth slowed down in the last two decades, but since 2000, revenue could still increase 5.13% annually on average and net income could increase with a CAGR of 7.74%. In the last ten years, revenue growth slowed down further and the company could only report a CAGR of 3.22% since 2010, but net income growth stayed at a similar level and could increased with a CAGR of 8.52%.

USB CAGR Since 1980 Since 2000 Since 2010 Revenue 7.88% 5.13% 3.22% Net Income 11.14% 7.74% 8.52%

Aside from the long-term performance, we can also look at the performance during the last two recessions. Especially the performance during times of economic contraction is telling us a lot about the business model and how resilient it is. In the years after the Dotcom bubble, revenue actually decreased two years in a row from $16.38 billion in 2001 to $14.57 billion in 2003 – reflecting a decline of 11.1% in total. However, net income increased every single year between 1992 and 2006. When looking at the Financial Crisis, revenue decline five years in a row. While this might sound dramatic, revenue decreased only from $20.31 billion in 2007 to $18.42 billion in 2012, which is reflecting a moderate decline of 9.3%. Net income decreased three years in a row from $4.75 billion in 2006 to $2.19 billion in 2009 reflecting a steep decline of 54%.

During its last investor day (before COVID-19), management revised its own long-term growth expectations a little bit to the downside. But management is still expecting revenue as well as net income to grow between 5% and 7% in the long-term. And due to share buybacks, earnings per share are expected to grow even between 7% and 10%. The bank is also expecting return on equity to be between 14.5% and 17.5%.

(Source: USB Investor Day Presentation)

But when looking at the key considerations like a stable unemployment rate or the federal funds rate being at 1.5%, it is pretty obvious that these long-term growth expectations are not really the goals for 2020 and probably also not for 2021. For 2020, we assume $0 free cash flow (to reflect the impact of the recession) and assuming a quick recovery for the bank, we take the same net income as in 2019 for 2021. The average free cash flow in the last ten years was even higher at $7,584 million.

When assuming that growth will accelerate over the next few years from 1% growth in 2022 to 4% growth till the end of the next decade and also assuming this growth rate for perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $62.94 (assuming a 10% discount rate).

When taking the company’s own long-term growth expectations and assume 7% growth from 2022 till the end of the decade and then assume 4% growth till perpetuity, we get an intrinsic value of $83.31.

Technical Analysis

Aside from calculating an intrinsic value to determine at what price the stock could be a good investment, we can also use technical analysis to determine good entry points. First of all, the stock is currently trading at a level, which could already be described as a strong support level. The 200-month simple moving average is at around $37 and at $34.14 we also have the 50% Fibonacci retracement of the last upward wave. Both create a strong support level for the stock.

For a very brief time (a few days in March and May 2020), the support level didn’t hold and at the lows of March and May 2020 (at around $28) we would find the next support level and it seems likely for the stock to revisit the lows again. At that level we also have the 38% Fibonacci retracement. And if that support level does not hold, the next strong support would be around $20 as we have not only the 23% Fibonacci retracement at that level, but also the lows of 2010 and 2011.

(Source: Author’s own work created with TraderFox.com)

When looking at the performance during last bear markets – 46.4% decline in the crash in the early 1990s, 64.2% decline during the Dotcom bubble and 79.1% decline during the Financial Crisis – it seems like the stock could drop further in the months to come. In March 2020, the stock declined a little more than 50% from the former peak and considering the steep drops in the last two recessions a further decline seems possible.

Conclusion

US Bancorp is not only appealing to dividend investors as it has one of the highest dividend yields among the major US banks (almost 5% dividend yield), it also seems to be deeply undervalued at this point – even when assuming very cautious growth rates for the years to come. And like most other banks, US Bancorp also has a wide economic moat around its business and also higher returns on equity or returns on assets than its US peers and its net income margin was also the highest in most quarters during the last few years.

And although US Bancorp seems like a bargain at this point, I still consider a revisit of the March 2020 lows as a likely scenario and at $30, the stock could be a great purchase. I will remain patient at this point (as I have been for quite some time).

