NEM is one of my preferred long term gold miners.

Gold production was much lower this quarter with 1,255k Au Oz. The total gold equivalent for 2Q'20 was 1,373 GEOs.

Revenues were $2.37 billion, and net income was $344 million or $0.43 per share in 2Q'20. The higher price of gold compensated for lower production.

The image above: Porcupine Mine, Canada.

Investment Thesis

Newmont Corporation (NEM) released its second quarter of 2020 results on July 30, 2020. Newmont Goldcorp's attributable gold production sank 20.8% year over year to 1.255 Au Million ounces in the second quarter. The low production this quarter was due to five operations placed in care and maintenance. However, the average realized prices of gold rose 31% year over year to $1,724 per ounce.

The exciting element is that the third-quarter results will be unusually high, and revenue should be much higher, with the gold price now well above $2,000 per ounce.

Newmont Goldcorp is amongst my long term selected gold miners with Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), Agnico Eagle (NYSE:AEM), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL). Newmont has outperformed the group and the VanEck Vectors Gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) in 2020.

Data by YCharts

The investment thesis for Newmont is not a difficult one. NEM is an excellent long-term investment due mainly to its pristine balance sheet and stable long term production outlook. However, I still believe it is essential to trade short term about 40% of your NEM position to profit fully of the volatility.

CEO Tom Palmer said in the conference call:

Newmont continues to manage through the COVID pandemic from a position of strength and our diverse balance portfolio of world-class assets provide stable production with significantly reach to rising gold prices.

Newmont: Financials and Production in 2Q 2020. The Raw Numbers

Newmont 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Billion 2.26 2.71 2.97 2.58 2.37 Net income in $ Million -25 2,178 565 822 344 EBITDA $ Million 589 3,403 1,317 1,426 1,156 EPS diluted in $/share -0.03 2.65 0.69 1.02 0.43 Cash from operations in $ Million 299 791 1,205 936 664 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 380 428 430 328 280 Free Cash Flow In $ Million -81 363 775 608 384 Total cash $ Billion 1.85 2.87 2.48 3.88 4.12 Long-term debt in $ Billion 6.10 6.77 6.14 6.12 6.03 Dividend per share in $ 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.25 0.25 Shares Outstanding (diluted) 768 822 821 809 805

Source: Company 10Q filing and Morningstar

Note: Historical data since 2015 are available only for subscribers.

Gold Production Details

1 - All-In Sustaining Costs or AISC

All-in Sustaining Costs or AISC (co-product) has increased this quarter to $1,096 per ounce compared to $1,016 per ounce the same quarter a year ago. The AISC continues to be affected by Goldcorp's assets. The AISC is up 7.9% sequentially, as we can see in my chart above.

If we compare Newmont's AISC with Barrick Gold (NYSE: GOLD), Agnico Eagle (NYSE: AEM), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE: KL) or Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC), we see that NEM is a little high.

AISC $ per ounce 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 GOLD (By-product) 869 984 923 954 n/a AEM (By-product) 953 903 1,039 1,099 1,142 NEM (By-product) 1,016 987 946 1,030 1,096 KL (by-product) 638 562 512 776 751 KGC (by-product) 925 1,028 1,050 993 984 Average 869 859 855 965 994

From Fun Trading files (historical data from 2015 only available to subscribers).

Presentation of Newmont Production in Two Charts

1 - Gold production was 1,255K Au Oz, and total gold equivalent production was 1,373K Au equivalent Oz. Gold production was much lower this quarter with 1,255k Au Oz. The total gold equivalent for 2Q'20 was 1,373 GEOs.

The company's costs applicable to sales or CAS for gold was $748 per ounce, down 1% year over year.

2 - Gold Production in 2Q'20 per producing mine, including Goldcorp and the JV Barrick/Newmont (Newmont owns 38.5% in the JV).

Note: Gold equivalent (co-product metals) comes from Penasquito mine with 108K Au Equivalent ounces and Boddington mine with 30K Au Equivalent ounces.

Newmont Revenues were $2.37 Billion in 2Q'20.

Revenue repartition per metal mined in 2Q'20:

Revenues were $2.37 billion, and net income was $344 million or $0.43 per share in 2Q'20 compared to a loss of $25 million or $0.03 per share the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted net income was $261 million or $0.32 per diluted share.

Gold price realized increased a $407 per ounce this quarter compared to 2Q'19 with $1,724/Oz, and we should all expect much more in 3Q'20 with gold reaching a multi-year record high, well over $2,000 per ounce.

incurred approximately $195 million of care and maintenance costs, and approximately $33 million of COVID-19 specific costs related to additional health and safety procedures, transportation costs, and community support fund disbursements across our entire portfolio. (conference call)

Despite a weak quarter due to mining disruptions, the company presents a high profile as we can see below from the presentation:

On track to deliver about 7 M oz Au Equivalent in 2020.

Newmont Free Cash Flow

Note: The Generic free cash flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx.

NEM's yearly free cash flow is substantial, with $2,130 million, with a gain of $384 million in 2Q'20.

The company is paying $1.00 per share in a yearly dividend or a yield of 1.45%.

Newmont Net Debt was $2.56 billion at the end of June.

Total cash is $4,118 million, and cash and cash equivalent are $3,808 million.

Newmont's net debt is down to $2.56 billion, which is another improvement sequentially. With a net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA below 0.6x, the company is showing an excellent debt position.

Long term outlook

Source: Presentation

Our stable production profile will generate more than 6 million ounces of gold per year through the 2029. This decade long production profile is underpinned by eight world-class assets, our industry leading exploration program and there are three key development projects, Tanami 2, which is an execution, along with Ahafo North and Yanacocha Sulfides. (conference call)

Technical Analysis (short term)

NEM is forming an ascending broadening wedge pattern with resistance at $72-$73 and support around $66.

An ascending broadening wedge developing after a bullish movement is considered a bearish reversal pattern. Thus, I am expecting NEM to cross the support and breakout to the 50MA at around $62. I recommend selling at least 30% of your position on any uptick above $70.

However, if the gold price begins to backtrack now, NEM could eventually fall to its 200 MA at $51, depending on the magnitude of the drop.

On the bullish side and if gold continues to go up and passes the $2,100 mark, then NEM could eventually rally to $73. I believe that this eventuality is unlikely.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NEM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I trade NEM short term as well