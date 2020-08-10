It's not all doom and gloom with Irons, who thinks the economy will bounce back better than expected, viable treatments and/or vaccines for Covid-19 are on the way, and the S&P 500 should continue to rip higher.

The U.S. central bank for years has chosen the path of attempting to paper over any economic difficulties, rather than allowing markets to clear, says Irons, and the pandemic response has been papering over on steroids. The Fed's sole mandate these days has devolved into keeping the stock market rising in order to give the impression that all is well.

Editors' note: This is a transcript version of the episode of Alpha Trader that we published earlier this week. We hope you enjoy.

Aaron Task: Welcome to Alpha Trader. Coming up on the show, Chris Irons of QTR Research aka Quoth the Raven. He’ll be with us to talk about the Fed, gold and what he calls our “fake economy” and so much more. Steve, I know you’re looking forward to that conversation with Mr. QTR himself; that should be very entertaining.

Stephen Alpher: Yeah, fellow Philadelphian.

AT: Of course, all roads lead back to Philadelphia. Before we get to Chris, we're talking here Monday mid-day and after what turned out to be a very strong month of July for the stock market. There was a lot of hesitation in fits and starts, but at the end of the day, it was the fourth straight month up for the markets, and Monday, the rally continuing at least to start the week. We have the NASDAQ-100 in record territory; Apple hitting an all-time high at least intraday; and Microsoft, the story of the day at least so far on news that they are looking into buying TikTok's US operations after CEO, Satya Nadella, had a conversation over the weekend with President Trump, who previously had said that he wanted to shut down TikTok, now seemingly giving his blessing for Microsoft to make a deal with TikTok’s parents ByteDance.

There's concerns that TikTok is really arm of the Chinese government and they're using TikTok to get data on our young people and subvert their minds, all these political elements here too. But let's just stop for a minute and reflecting the fact that Microsoft is a big on this news, right? It seems like everything that's happening for these big cap, mega cap tech companies, there's just more gains on top of more gains.

SA: Right, and kind of the one thing missing from the Microsoft story, Microsoft is doing fine with or without TikTok, but the one thing missing from the Microsoft story is social media and the TikTok purchase will be an entree into that lucrative market. And as you have mentioned to me, Microsoft – if there is going to be a sale to a U.S. company, Microsoft might be the only game in town. Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Google, all have anti-trust issues and might be out of the game for that and that pretty much leaves Microsoft as the only player.

AT: Right. And again, you know, the U.S. government getting directly involved here, the President blessing Microsoft as a potential buyer. So right now, they are the only game in town. Now, I should correct you, Microsoft does own LinkedIn, which is maybe to quote The Breakfast Club, demented and sad, but it's social, and they've done very well with that business at least until very recently. You know, the COVID crisis has hurt LinkedIn’s business as you might imagine, but, you know, I think Satya Nadella and that management team is getting a lot of credibility because of what they've done with LinkedIn with the idea that if they're able to purchase TikTok, and I've heard a purchase price anywhere between $40 billion and $50 billion, that they'll be able to monetize it, make a go of it, although, to your point, it doesn't seem like it's Microsoft's core audience, the TikTok audience, but it's a 100 million people. They're very active; they are being given the benefit of the doubt right now at least as how’s the market is looking at this potential deal. As we're talking here, it's still a potential deal.

SA: Right. So, we'll see where it goes, but yes, as you know, the stocks are 4% on the news, so they seem to like it. They seem to like what the CEO might do with it as you mentioned. You know, I was kind of on the [Feds] to kind of whether we are in a speculative bubble or kind of a healthy bull market and now the events of the past week, I'm kind of leaning towards speculative bubble right now. That doesn't mean there's an imminent crash. We talked about the George Soros’ quote, the key is not to decide whether you’re in a – is when to get off, when to ride it and when to get off it not whether – not trying to figure out whether you're in a bubble or not. I'm also reminded of Herb Stein, he said if something can't go on forever, it won't. And when I saw the heat map of the S&P 500 on Friday, seeing Apple, Amazon, and Facebook, all sharply higher and pretty much the rest of the 497 names flat to negative, I was reminded of that Herb Stein quote.

AT: Yes, so this is the big story here, right. The Top 5 stocks in the S&P 500 are just so dominant. So, we're talking about Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Facebook. Their combined market cap, their weighting in the S&P 500, as we started this week, is nearly 22%. That's the highest it's ever been for such a concentration of stocks. And on the surface, it looks very speculative, crazy, but, you know, a lot of – very smart people are looking under the hood and saying actually this might be justifiable. I don't know if it's justified, but justifiable. Ryan Dietrich, who's been a frequent guest here in this program, LPL Financial, pointing out, over the last 12 months, these Top 5 stocks have grown revenues at over 11%. For rest of the S&P 500, that growth rate is under 1%, right.

So, they're adding so much of the earnings growth, the revenue growth, I mean, it is a winner. Take all type economy, especially given the COVID crisis and these stocks – among with a handful of others, but they're so big. They get so much of the attention, you know, there's a case to be made that this is justifiable, and perhaps more importantly, I think the conventional wisdom is as – again, quoting Ryan Dietrich, after a huge run, many of these top stocks may be due for a pause. However, looking at over the next six to 12 months, we believe that investors will continue to place a premium on companies that are able to organically grow sales, especially in a low growth environment, end quote. And I think you look across Wall Street and that's the conventional wisdom. Now, at some point, people are going to say, you know, these guys – you know, it's gotten too crazy, but right now, that seems to be the mindset of most investors. I think the FOMO factor is very big in these five stocks.

SA: Speculative accesses, they're always – it's always kind of good reasons to buy those names. Just like there were good reasons to buy the NIFTY 50 in 1973 and 1974 before they crashed. Now we have the [NIFTY 5], so it's become even more concentrated. So yes, I'm not saying they're going to crash tomorrow, get on board, but just recognize that, you know, there's some excesses here. Amazon grew revenues 80% year-over-year in Q2 and they were already a mammoth company in 2019, that kind of growth is unsustainable. Yes, I’ll just flat out saying they can't continue to do that. I think they got it for maybe 25% to 30% revenue growth in Q3 maybe and some of the bulls are saying well, they're being very conservative with that, so some of the bulls are looking for continued super speedy growth in revenue there.

AT: Right. And to your point – I mean, I hear – I’m playing devil’s advocate a bit here too, but, you know, I think for all the attention that this TikTok, potential Microsoft TikTok deal is getting, I mean the subtext here is the U.S. government is taking a much harder line with China. Over the weekend, Secretary of State Pompeo said that President Trump is going to announce new actions this week against Chinese software companies that he perceives are threats to national security, including TikTok and WeChat saying “that they are quote feeding data directly to the Chinese government Communist Party”. Pompei was taking a very hard line against China in recent weeks, so this is not the first time he's come out and spoken very harshly and there was that quote from a couple weeks ago where he basically said, you know, this is the existential threat to our children. Either we tackle the Chinese Communist Party now or we're all going to be subjugated by them. And I'm – that's not a direct quote because I can't remember the exact language, but it was very, very harsh.

SA: Right.

AT: Rhetoric, and okay, so yes, the U.S. has taken a hard line. There are some election implications here as well. This is – some of this is political theater. You know, the President trying to sharp his base and take a tough line on China, I get that. I think what we're forgetting is that the Chinese can respond, right. And there was a lawsuit over the weekend by a company known as Xiao-I, filled a lawsuit in the Shanghai court against Apple claiming that they've infringed on a patent covering Siri, the voice assistant technology.

They're seeking $1.4 billion in damages, which for Apple, that's pocket change, but they could prevent Apple from selling some of its products in China if they're successful, right? And China's obviously been a huge growth area for Apple and most big companies in the last decade. And so, again, I think investors are sort of looking past that – the threat that how will China respond to what the U.S. government is doing when it comes to TikTok, WeChat, Huawei or other Chinese technology companies.

SA: Yes, I'm amazed Facebook and Amazon, I could see very good reasons why they had their Q2s. Apple was up the most of any of those stocks. I mean, they still sell – I mean, their base product is still a super expensive smartphone and in the quarter where the economy contracted – we should say an annualized pace of 33%.

AT: Yes, annualized pace.

SA: The economy did not contract 33%.

AT: Yes.

SA: You know, their quarter was off the charts. So it's the first depression I know where a company that sells thousand dollar phones just killed it.

AT: Right. Well, but also, you know, the services business, right, the $0.99 a month or $1.99 people pay for extra storage like that business is growing so dramatically sort of – and you don’t think about that. I believe the margins there are plus 60%. And so, you know, Apple is quietly becoming, you know, a services business as much as a hardware company. And, you know, the ecosystem of the iPhone is – it's proven to be very hard for people to break out of.

Now again, if – you know we'll see employment numbers this Friday, you know, if this – if that annualized number in GDP, if that continues into the third and the fourth quarter, it's going to be very hard for Apple to sell more phones, certainly here in North America and if the Chinese government is going to make it harder for them to sell in China, that's going to be a problem for Apple, but right now, yes, they're firing around all cylinders, as is Facebook, despite, you know, their ad boycotts and questions and concerns about that Amazon becoming more and more dominant every day.

It seems – you know, Google, there was that concern about slowdown in their ad revenue for the first time in their history, which again, makes sense. The ad sales business has gotten hit dramatically for everybody, including Google during this COVID crisis, but, you know, again, it's – there are reasons why these stocks have done so well whether it's justified or whether continue, that's the big question here going forward. There are certainly risks out there and the market climbs of all worry and there's plenty to worry about with all these names. But look, I think we're in the same camp philosophically on this thinking like how much further can it go, but, you know, probably I would have said the same thing two months ago or three months ago as well.

SA: Yes, and I probably did say the same thing two or three months ago.

AT: You probably did, yes.

SA: So there you go.

AT: Yes. So, speaking of what people have said on this podcast and in private conversations, I mentioned Rick – I mentioned, excuse me, Ryan Dietrich. I did go back and take a quick look at what some of our other favorite guests had – are saying now about the market. J.C. Parets, at All Star Charts, he's a big fan of monthly charts. He did a note over the weekend [where he writes] where the S&P 500 going out at new all-time highs and the NASDAQ making it now three months in a row of all-time highs is the bet you want to make that we are in a downtrend for stocks.

We take all the evidence and ask ourselves is this an environment we want to spend our time looking for stocks to buy? Or should we be spending our time looking for stocks to sell? The way we see it, the former looking for stocks to buy is still our priority. He had another chart where he basically showed that everything, every big asset class other than the U.S. dollar, was up in July.

SA: Wow!

AT: And again, he's a technician. He's just looking at the charts, but he's saying, you know, everything is in an uptrend and it's hard for him to get bearish in that kind of environment.

SA: I bet our upcoming guest Chris Irons I going to have something to say about that when everything is in an uptrend that sounds like a Fed induced kind of action there.

AT: It sure is. And there's absolutely, you know, no way to argue otherwise. Mark Chandler, Bannockburn, again, another guest saying, you know, the key drivers remain the same. The resurgence being seen the virus is posing a speed bump in the reopening and recovery process. Although, we did get some positive by ISM numbers this morning, I'll note that, it goes on to say that work of monetary and fiscal policy is not over, again, another risk.

We still don't know what's going to come out of Washington if they're going to extend unemployment benefits and if so, at what level then I think it's the fifth relief bill still hung up as we're talking here today. But again, quoting Mark Chandler, the low real and nominal interest rates are encouraging risk takers by – risk taking by savers. And this means equities, commodities and emerging markets, gold off appears more driven by the low nominal and real interest rates than fear itself.

And basically what he's saying is, yes, interest rates are really low. So you're not getting paid or you might be losing money if you're sitting in cash. So the Fed is getting its way right now, right? They want people to go out the risk curve and people are going out the risk curve.

SA: Yes, it's – and one thing we didn't mention was there was a Fed meeting last week and no surprise they didn't really take any action. They added an extra thinking to when they're asking about raising rates where Powell, a month ago, was we're not even thinking about raising rates. And this time, he said, we're not even thinking about thinking about raising rates. So that extra thinking is being interpreted as [indiscernible].

AT: Right. He also said that they're not thinking about buying equities, which Jim Bianco and some other of our guests have been speculating about. Danielle DiMartino Booth, another one as well, thinking that, of course, that if the Fed is buying corporates and they're buying munis, at some point, they're going to buy equities. But the point is right now, the Fed doesn't have to do it. They're encouraging other people to do it and there's – you know there's a lot of institutional money and a lot of Robin Hood money, a lot of day trading money that is trying to ride the train. And, you know, that's why – you know, again, my thinking is still that we're going to get a significant correction. I just think it might be for much higher valuation or higher levels, excuse me, on the major averages that we – it feels frothy now, but I remember 1999 and that was unbelievably frothy like I think we're just starting to simmer the milk here. It’s just start of the bubble.

SA: So – and, you know, something we've talked about, you know, a dozen times in this podcast, is it 1995 or 1996 or 1997? Or is it early ‘99, mid ‘99 or late ‘99? I mean, these things can go on for a long time.

AT: I mean, they can. Alright. And so, I'll quote one more of our favorite guests, Helene Meisler. She writes “the bottom line is there are uptrend lines on the charts even in the groups that have no life and the way this market works is that until we break those lines with any real oomph there will be no selling”.

SA: Wow!

AT: She’s basically saying, you know, of course, every time like the five stocks, the other 495 stocks might not act great, but they do not break, even the banks as [crumb] as they are, again quoting Helene Meisler here, do not break. They're playing possum with us. They're simply just dead or acting that way. They don't break. They just drift with no life. So again – and she also notes the S&P has held [indiscernible] for three weeks in a row now, and you know, until it breaks below there significantly, you know, I think most professionals on Wall Street are thinking we're still in an uptrend and the trend is your friend, right? That's the environment we're in and until proven otherwise, that's how people are placing their bets. Now, I suspect we're going to hear a very different story from our next guest. So, we will take a short break and we'll be right back with the man himself from QTR Research, Chris Irons. You're listening to Alpha Trader.

Hi, welcome back to Alpha Trader. Our next guest is Chris Irons. He's the host of the QTR Podcast aka Quoth the Raven. Chris, welcome to Alpha Trader.

Chris Irons: Hi, happy to be here. Thanks for having me.

AT: Great to have you here. Obviously, a lot to talk to you about given where the markets are, given we just had a Fed meeting last week, you've taken a pretty hard line on the Fed and what they're doing calling it “that the Fed is running the biggest long con in human history”. So at the risk of giving you the floor, I'm going to give you the floor and ask you to explain what you mean by that, that the Fed is running the biggest long con in human history?

CI: Well, it's really simple. There's two things that you can do when, you know, an economy winds up under duress, the way that our economy is right now as a result of COVID, right? You can allow the market to correct and you can allow companies that need to go bankrupt to go bankrupt and you can allow the pain to kind of occur or you can paper it over, which is what the Fed is trying to do.

In essence, they're trying to replace the economy, at least until it can get back up on its feet by printing money and by stimulus and there's a number of reasons why this is a horrible idea, but this has generally been the Fed’s mandate over the last, you know, 30, 40 years, this is what they've done. They have tried to stop any type of recession from occurring no matter how much the market is signaling that a recession needs to occur to correct things like malinvestment. And they're doing this by printing money and the Fed has figured out that quantitative easing is a way that they can prop the markets up and give everybody at home the impression that everything is going better than it is because right now, the market is saying one thing, right, and our macro-economic data is saying another thing and that they can do this without any type of consequence that they can kind of take these economic laws that have been around for thousands of years like price discovery, and supply and demand, and they can kind of pick and choose how to alter those laws and change whatever variables they need to change in order to, in my opinion, continue to make the market go up.

I think the Fed’s sole mandate is to keep the stock market looking as though things are fine, even though they're not. And so, the Fed wants you to believe that with modern monetary theory, and you know, New Keynesian theory that they have figured out a way to do this that won't have any consequences. And there's a small group of people that believe that ultimately the free market will have its say and prove the Fed horribly wrong whether that is from, you know, the – some type of consequence that they're not foreseeing now or if they're foreseeing it, they're not, they're definitely not talking about it.

Something like, you know, hyperinflation or, you know, having some type of sovereign debt crisis or the dollar losing its status as the world's reserve currency or – you know there's just going to be an implication somewhere down the road. But when you listen to these Fed governors speak like you listen to Neel Kashkari on 60 Minutes talking about oh! We have infinite money.

AT: Right.

CI: And we're flooding the system with cash, Jerome Powell said. The idea that that's okay and that there's no moral hazard that's going to have major consequences from doing something like that is asinine and it's only a matter of time before the public gets educated enough on exactly how this system works to be able to call out the fact that that's asinine and even look at simple concepts like the fact that we don't have sound money as reasons for serious concern, so…

AT: But you – well, I'm curious – so yes, you just you just put a lot out there and I want to go through some of it. First of all, you said, you know, the Fed is trying to stop any recession from occurring no matter how much the market is signaling that a correction needs to occur. So what market signals do you see right now that tell you the market thinks that, you know, a correction is needed? As Steve and I were just talking, you know, its Monday mid-day, the NASDAQ is at an all-time high.

CI: Well, how about our – how about we just had a GDP print of minus 32.9%?

AT: Right, [indiscernible] yes, yes.

CI: Let's start with that. How's that for a market signal? You know, and so if somebody had told you two years ago that the GDP print would be minus 32.9% and the NASDAQ would be at all-time highs, would that make sense to you?

AT: No, it doesn't – that doesn't make sense to me. But is that a market signal or that's a macro-economic signal, right? I guess I'm saying like…

CI: Yes.

AT: …what in the financial markets do you look at that tells you that Fed is over its skis here? Because – and I'm playing devil's advocate a little bit but…

CI: Sure. Well, you can…

AT: You know the Fed thinks they're winning here, right? They think that they're doing what they need to do to keep – as you say, you know, keep things afloat until the real economy “can recover from this pandemic”, which is…

CI: Sure.

AT: …you know, it’s something no one could have predicted and the real exhaustion shock, right?

CI: Yes. Well, I mean, you can look at the price of gold, you know, at all-time highs in U.S. dollars, which obviously, if you invert that means that the dollar is worth the least amount that it's been worth versus gold, which has pretty much been widely accepted as sound money for thousands of years. You know, the market signals are actually telling you that everything's fine. The macroeconomic data is saying the opposite, right.

AT: Right.

CI: So, we know that the economy has ground to a halt. We're seeing – you know even though the Fed has come in and pushed around $5 trillion, $6 trillion in bailout money, we're still seeing bankruptcies. You know, we're going to see a huge exodus from commercial real estate. There's going to be all of these serious impacts from not only how the – not only the shock of closing down the economy and the shock of, you know, the government kind of limiting the amount of business that can be done, but also the shock of how people's lifestyles are going to change as a result of COVID too. So, I mean, in essence, the market in general is projecting that things are fine. The market right now is projecting – you know it's certainly not projecting a GDP number like that, right.

AT: Yes.

CI: It's not projecting airline travel down, you know, x-percent. And if you look at hospitality and leisure, I mean, those stocks, despite all of the stimulus, have still been absolutely massacred. Many of those are like 60% to 80% off their highs. You know, even the financials are still well off their highs. Certain sectors, tech, of course, has rallied here over the last two months. You know, just in general the market is giving a false positive I think.

SA: Well, I would – again I'll play devil's advocate too, that Q2 print makes for great headline, makes for great discussion, but that's as old as news gets. That was March through June.

CI: Sure.

SA: We're in August now and…

CI: So, what do you think the next print is going to be?

SA: Oh! What I'm saying is…

CI: You think the next GDP print is going to be normal?

SA: It's going to be heavily positive for Q3 probably. It's going to be – it's going to – but I would say like – I mean you could make the argument that the February crash in the market was predicting a Q2 GDP disaster.

CI: Right.

SA: How they melt up in the market, the past couple months is predicting a very fast GDP recovery.

CI: Sure. Yes, that makes a lot of sense. I mean the – and I've been saying for a couple of months that I think the economy is actually going to recover faster than people think from this, but with that being said, that doesn't mean that equity valuations aren't still ridiculously over extended, you know, rather should be of 30 or whatever it's at.

SA: I just want to pivot to one other thing quickly, we can get back to some of this. You were very early – you very early raised the alarm, weeks if not months ahead of everybody, about the coronavirus. Just wait till they cancel Major League Baseball, things that were just unheard of to even think about in January and ended up being [indiscernible].

CI: Yes, the Olympics. Nobody was even – in January, I was being ridiculed for saying that because in January, it wasn't even a headline. You have to remember that coronavirus wasn't a mainstream headline until the very – and I mean like on the screen, on like Fox News, on CNN, on MSNBC, until late February.

SA: So, what's your take now? Are we – as somebody sounded the alarm early, are we past the worst of it?

CI: I did a podcast, oh! I'm sorry, I did a periscope in March called being a contrarian during the time of a pandemic. And in March – you know, one of the articles that I wrote, if you read – I wrote two articles from my blog, one in January, and basically saying, hey, we need to pay attention to the data outside of China because that's going to tell us the truth. I think it was called the one number that could reveal a Chinese cover up of the Coronavirus. And basically, that article was urging people to look at data in countries that we could trust like Italy, like South Korea, et cetera, and that those numbers would tell us whether or not China was lying.

The second article that I wrote was in February and it was called something to the effect of the time for us to get in front of the coronavirus is now. I was – in March, when we started to get data outside of China and governments that we have allied ourselves with and that we can trust more started to have a chance to look at the virus and started to report numbers. And once testing became a little bit more ubiquitous, it became clear that the virus, while very infectious, you know, definitely more infectious than the flu to the point where it's, you know, debilitating to the world and is definitely of some concern and alarm that the infection fatality rate to the virus was lower than original predictions.

I mean, original predictions we were hearing, like from 2% to 6%, which as the total infection fatality rate, which with the way that the virus had spread, would have been catastrophic. I mean, it's something like a 5% or 6%. There's a sweet spot, right, where like, the fatality rate and the infection rate can kind of like – can kind of meet. You know, if you kill people fast enough, if the fatality rate gets high enough, people don't live long enough to spread the virus. So, there's like a Laffer curve, kind of like sweet spot there, and the closer you get to that, the more total carnage a virus can cause. And so, if this had a 6% fatality rate that would have been extremely alarming with the way that it was spreading. But as we got more and more data, it became clear that the fatality rate was actually much lower than we thought and that's what you're seeing now too as testing has expanded significantly and deaths – even if you look at deaths and cases on like a log scale, they're still diverging from one another. So, in March…

AT: The medical professionals have gotten better at treating this disease [indiscernible].

CI: Correct. Yes, so in March that started to become kind of clear, not clear, but you started to get the first inkling of that. And so, the periscope that I did was basically to say, hey, by the way, the Dow was at [indiscernible] 17,000 at the time, right. The market had just crashed 40%. The Fed had just announced unlimited QE. They had just announced zero percent rates for the foreseeable future. And so, the point at that periscope in March was, hey, if it turns out, this wasn't as bad as we thought, and we started to kind of get over it psychologically, which is, I think kind of what's happening now. I’m not saying the virus isn't something to be alarmed about and people shouldn't take precautions because they absolutely should, but we're normalizing it.

The PTSD, the original – you know, the initial shock from hearing about it and being scared about it and not having any information about, all that stuff is wearing off. And now here we are with this market that is being supported by what is essentially the most accommodative monetary policy in the history of humankind. And every day we get more and more data, and every day the infection fatality rate moves lower and lower, and every day we get closer and closer to a vaccine and every day, like you said, Aaron, we're learning more and more about the virus and everyday we're getting closer and closer to having therapeutics.

I just was reading an article two minutes before I hopped on here about in Israel, they had just developed some therapeutics that was helping patients in the ICU. So, we have the entire scientific community worldwide working on the same problem and that's a lot of torque and horsepower to be working on one problem. So, if you take that and you combine it with the accommodative monetary policy, and you combine that with the fact that Americans may start to wrap their head around the fact this virus isn't necessarily a death sentence, if you get it, I think that could be an extraordinary tailwind and that's what I started to address in March and kind of how I feel now.

I mean, I feel like gold is going to rip because we're going to destroy the dollar, but I also feel like the S&P is going to go over 4,000 next year because I just – you know, and I think people are so starved for some normalcy and they're so thirsty for some return to kind of normalcy, I think that people will start traveling again. I think this is just going to become a part of life. We'll deal with it, we'll deal with it responsibly. We’ll protect the vulnerable. You know, we're taking different precautions. I was just at Whole Foods the other day, you know, they're wiping down the carts, they have everybody social distancing. So, we can be common sense about it and not be scared about it and kind of return to some normalcy about it, while at the same time, the market is just basically sipping on rocket fuel that the Fed is giving it so. I think gold will rip and I think the market will too.

AT: Right. So, it sounds like – you know what you're saying is the actual – you know, speculators are being rational here, right, and they're putting their money in the – we – and Steve and I were talking about this earlier, you know, the mega cap tech stocks, yes, they’ve become a crazy part, you know, outsized part of the S&P 500, but they're also responsible for an outsized share of the revenues and the earnings growth. So that there are – you could make a case that there's some logic to what the market is doing here. And that, again, if you're a professional investor, and the Fed is letting you borrow for free, why would you say no to that, right? It’s like you’re…

CI: Well, yes, but the question also, too, is, how expensive do you want to let these stocks get, right? Like, what's the normal price to earnings ratio for a company like Apple? Like what – does anybody even know? Does anybody know what normal is anymore?

AT: Well, yes, I [know] normal is but, you know, high teens, low 20s.

CI: Right. And so, as the market starts to, you know, trade with PEs in the 30s and in the 40s, I mean, people are doing exactly what you just said, which is speculating. They're not – you know, they're not investing for the long-term. I just read an article this morning talking about how the average holding period for a equity investment has dropped. Okay, first off, it's been dropping for like two decades, but over the last year, it has dropped from, I think, 8.5 months to 5.5 months, which is a significant fall. It's actually accelerating how quickly it's falling. And that's because the Fed has ruined the price discovery; they have ruined the idea of a market where, you know, you want to invest based on the sum of future cash flows and you want to invest for dividends and stuff, and it has just become a full-on casino. And, you know, HFTs have a lot to do with that too, but yes, it's speculators in a casino.

AT: Euro-dollar [commissions] and fractional trading and all these things are combining.

CI: Yes.

AT: You know, I mean, you know [indiscernible] you know, on the old days, long term was measured in years. It's not decades and now, you know, long term seems weeks like, you know, we're talking about what's going to happen today and tomorrow. Nobody can think about what's going to happen next week or month, much less as we get closer to the election and so much [indiscernible].

CI: That's right.

AT: Yes, so – but how are you – if you can talk about how are you personally positioned here because it sounds like you're not trying to fight, you're not trying to step in front of that freight train in terms of what the equity markets are doing, even if you don't [indiscernible].

CI: By the way you remember every single person in March, in April that went on CNBC said we have to retest the Lowes. In March and April said we have to retest the Lowes. We're going to go back down to that Dow 17,000. We're going to retest the Lowes. Gunlocke said it. Every single person that went on that network said it. I was one of the only people that said we don't have to retest the Lowes. We can just stay here and just launch from here. I'm personally positioned very similar to the way that I just let on, which is, you know, I own a lot of gold, I own a lot of silver, I own a lot of physical gold and silver, I own gold miners, and I also have a basket of equities and I have some, you know, very small hedges, equities that I just think are either pure frauds or asymmetric type cases that I think could move lower that will, you know, also act as hedges if the market moves lower. But in a general sense, I'm long equities and I'm long gold and silver.

I would say, percentage wise, I'm probably – I would say almost – I would say probably – if I had to weight it, I would say probably maybe like 30%, 35% long precious metals and maybe like 25% equities and the rest kind of like hedges and just random stuff.

AT: Do you own any crypto?

CI: Very, very little. I have actually – on my podcast, I do like a thing where people can do donate and one of the ways they can donate is Bitcoin. So, when people send me Bitcoin, I just leave it in my account and I don't really touch it. And I actually own like, I think, 100 shares or something of the Bitcoin Trust somewhere in some account. I saw it like a couple of weeks ago, and I was like, yes, I'll just hold this till it goes to zero or, you know, 100. I don't even – I don't really even look at it. I don't really look at crypto. I mean, my significant weighting is in precious metals.

AT: Right. So, you know, why precious metals as opposed to crypto, which a lot of people look at, as, you know, a better, more modern alternative to fiat currencies?

CI: Great. Yes, it's got a 10-year track record, right. Precious metals has thousands of years as a track record being used as a store of value in an economic instrument. And so, look, if the Fed and the central banks want to come in and wrap their claws around one of the two of those, it’s going to be a hell of a lot easier to do it with Bitcoin than it is, you know, physical gold and silver, right, and not going to be able to go back and make it illegal to own gold and silver. And if they do, people aren't going to turn [indiscernible]. So, you know, why does central banks hold gold and reserve, Aaron?

AT: Yes, right. Yes, of course. No, I get it. Yes [multiple speakers].

CI: That's it. If it's good enough for them – if it's good enough for them, it's good enough for me, right. They're not stupid. It's like a do as I say and not as I do type thing.

AT: Right. So, what do you see as the – you know, you mentioned modern monetary theory earlier, and, you know, a lot of people argue we're not there yet. I mean, those – the people who really advocate for that say, we have much further we could go in terms of, you know, debt as a percentage of GDP or how much QE [indiscernible]. You know, as someone who's had a pretty good track record of seeing things other people don't see, do you think – you know, we're maybe just at the start of these extraordinary actions by the Fed. I mean, last week, Jay Powell said they're not even thinking about thinking about raising interest rates. You know, maybe [indiscernible] you know have another huge round of quantitative easing or something that none of us have even thought of.

CI: Well, I think ideologically we're there, right. We just don't even know it. We're not out there saying, hey, we're switching from Keynesianism to modern monetary theory effective tomorrow, I mean, but what are we talking about? We have Representative Rashida Tlaib out there advocating that the Fed print a trillion dollar coin.

AT: Yes.

CI: Like she thinks that's actually a good idea, you know, like that, actually occurred in her…

AT: [Indiscernible]

CI: What's that?

AT: I'm just joking, we could pay off all our debts if we had to a trillion dollar coin.

CI: Yes, exactly. I mean, these people, they don't understand purchasing power. They don't understand the money supply and they think free money comes out of nowhere and it has no consequences and it can be printed in moss. And so, you get all these imbeciles, like Ayanna Pressley, who is another representative who tweeted out the other day, you know, cancel rent, cancel mortgages, cancel student loans, that was her tweet, those three sentences, and it's like, have you – do you know what that means first off, like when you say something like cancel mortgages, well, what are you advocating for?

You’re advocating that everybody defaults on their mortgages and that screws the lending institutions or you advocating that we print money and so that we can pay off the landlords with this dollar that's becoming increasingly worthless? Like, it's such a stupid idea. It's such a logical fallacy. And, you know, we don't even understand that. We – like, you know, people see the Fed print $5 trillion or $6 trillion to deal with this coronavirus pandemic and they think that it's just – you know, when they hear Neel Kashkari on 60 minutes say, well, we can print infinity money, I mean, that's literally his quote. If you're a Fed Governor, will you say something more modest, like, hey, we have the tools to hopefully be able to handle future crises, but we want to make sure that we're measured and calculated in our actions.

Now you’ll go on there and sound like [indiscernible] and print infinite money, you know, like, it's so arrogant and that’s such hubris. So, we have already turned the corner into this line of thinking. I mean these politicians that don't know [indiscernible] about economics think that we can go out and we can actually monetize these debts with no consequence. They don't think about the moral hazard; they don't think about the, you know, inflationary consequences of printing all the money. So, this – the fact that monetizing all of these things, all of these debts, is up for discussion means that we really have turned the corner and literally, I mean, what did we just do?

Look at the difference between like World War II, which is something I was talking about with Peter Schiff on my podcast, and this crisis, right, and World War II, when we needed money, what we did was we had to borrow it from the country's citizens because the money was backed by something so there was a finite amount of it. So, the government had to actually reach out to US citizens and ask them not only for their money to buy bonds, but also to – for their resources to, you know, take on the tasks of production and putting together the things that we needed as a nation for war. It was like an all hands on deck effort.

Well, here we are now 60 years later, 70 years later, and we hit another existential crisis. It's not a war, but it's still – it's an existential black swan and everybody just sits around and all of a sudden, the Fed’s like, we got it, like, you don't have to do anything. You know, we don't need you to buy government bonds; we don't need you to pay double your taxes; we don't need you to, you know, change anything.

AT: Ration your food or anything like that.

CI: Right, ration your food. We're just going to print it away. And so, we never even considered an actual logical solution to dealing with this problem that wasn't going to result in massive expansion of the money supply and then ultimately, you know, the inflationary consequences that come with that. So, we're there, man, we're at [MMT], trust me.

AT: We’re there. Okay, so you mentioned Peter Schiff and I don't want to go too far down this road, but, you know, folks like him have been seeing some version of this for 15 plus years, right. So what's the trigger where all of a sudden, you know, we – and look, I know the dollar has just had its worst month in several decades, but where we do get a run on the dollar where [multiple speakers].

CI: That’s a good start.

AT: Actually starts to go up dramatically, right, because the other thing is, you know, I get the idea you can't keep papering over more debt with more debt, but if the cost of the new debt is less.

CI: Right.

AT: Doesn’t actually somewhat sound [indiscernible].

CI: Inflate away the debt, right.

AT: So, we’re deflating away the debt, I don't know. You know, it's – these are strange times I get that, but, you know, what in your mind is going to be the trigger? Is it the Chinese are going to say, hey, you guys keep screwing with us? We're going to now dump your treasuries. I mean that's been a threat that people have warned about [indiscernible].

CI: It could be and I don't really know what the trigger is going to be. It's going to be a psychological confidence break somewhere. I don't know if it'll be China dumping treasuries. I don't know if it'll be a new cold war. I don't know if it'll be a hot war. I don't know if it'll be U.S. citizens just giving up on the dollar.

I don't really know what it's going to be. All I know is that we are in a very precarious position as a country financially, and we're on very thin ice. And so, the further out onto that thin ice we get, the less it needs – you know, the less we need to kind of trigger some type of huge crisis.

And just to address your point about Peter Schiff, you know, Peter Schiff, and these guys that are critical of the Fed and of monetary policy, you know, I think the one mistake that they make that I try not to make is saying, oh! Well, it's going to happen this week, this month, this year.

AT: Right.

CI: Next year, 10 years, because we don't really know when that psychological break is going to happen. And so, like I was on a panel with Peter Schiff in October, I think Steve was there actually. Were you there Steve in Vegas at the [indiscernible]?

SA: I was there the year before. I was not there for this one.

CI: Okay. Well, I was on a panel with Peter Schiff, and you know, he had went off on one of his diatribes and talked non-stop for 20 minutes and at the – when he was done, I said, I agree with everything he said except for the fact that I'm not going to sit here and tell you I know when it's going to happen because I don't. And, you know, if you are an Austrian economist, and you're critical of monetary policy, and you're critical of the Fed, you are often cast as this broken clock that's only right when we have recessions or whatever. But really, it's bigger than that. You have to take a much longer view.

You know, what Schiff is saying is that the way that central banks are doing things, the way that we're running monetary policy has gotten so far, so many standard deviations away from some type of sensible monetary policy that the consequences are inevitable. You know, they're like a mathematical certainty when you get to a certain point, right. And he's just arguing that there is going to be a day of reckoning or there's going to be a consequence to deal with at some point if we continue down the path that we're going down.

AT: All right. And so, before we let you go and appreciate all your time here today, you know, Stephen mentioned earlier, and you described, you know, in January going – you know, going to [indiscernible] and looking to see what was on the screen and there was nothing about COVID. So, what is the thing now that you're kind of waiting on or that, you know, only in the crawl that's going to become a huge story in your mind in the next three to six months?

CI: Yes, it’s a really good question. I think there's a couple of things. One, as I think as we move 6, 12, 18 months out from now, I think we're going to look back and see that we overreacted in our response to the virus.

AT: Overreacting?

CI: I don't think it's a bad thing. I think we took the right steps given the amount of information that we had. So, I'm not critical of it. I'm not saying that if we went back, you know, that we – that I would change anything, but I think that will become clear over the next six, 12, 18 months. I think we're going to look back and say, but for some unknown about the antibodies or the long term effects of the virus, those are the two kind of variables still up in the air, but for some unknowns there, I think we'll look back and say, okay, we may have overreacted a little bit. I think that the effects of the monetary policy now and the damage that we're doing to the dollar and that will become evident. More so than that, I think, where the money is going, Aaron, right?

AT: Right.

CI: So, we've printed $5 trillion, $6 trillion, $7 trillion, nobody's really paying much attention to how that money is being divvied up. If you take the amount of money that the Fed has printed in total, and you divide it by the number of citizens in the United States of America, it comes out to something like $40,000 or $50,000 per US citizen. So far, most citizens have only gotten $1,200 dollars of that, right. So, where did the rest of that money because everybody is bearing the inflationary cost of that money being printed, right. That money will – you know the expansion of the money supply is a cost that everyone has to bear collectively.

So, if we're going to bear that cost, why aren't we getting our full $50,000 bang for our buck after the Fed has printed that amount? And the money is going where to the junk bond market? It's going to Berkshire Hathaway and Apple who don't need it. It's going to – you know, so I think that will be a story and I think there will be a lot of stories about the waste fraud and abuse that come out of the PPP program, things like that.

These things like asset managers out there taking PPP loans when, you know, the pandemic doesn't have a material effect on their business, but for their inability to manage capital in a way that they didn't get smacked when the market went down. But I mean, that's something they should be doing correctly anyways whether there's a pandemic or not. So, that will become a story. Our handling of the virus will become a story. I think we have a lot of tailwinds to it. I think we are going to get one good vaccine and therapeutic headline after another between now and like next summer. I think there's a lot of really good news that's going to come out and it's going to be like the trade deal.

AT: Yes.

CI: You know how we got like a new piece of news every day and algorithms bid the market up on it, even though nothing had changed materially, it's going to be like that and we're already seeing it, you know, every day. Pfizer just started Phase 3. AstraZeneca just started Phase 3. Moderna just started Phase 3. The data looks good here, the data looks good. They're – the vaccines are bringing on an antibody response that's multiples of what our immune system is bringing on by itself.

So, there's a lot of positive stuff there. Still a lot of unknowns, but I'm really optimistic going forward. I really am. I'm just – I'm very happy that if China was lying about, you know, either the infection fatality rate or the number of infections, I would have preferred that it was about the fatality rate and not the number of infections because we didn't want to find out this thing was deadlier than we thought and that doesn't seem to be the case. So to me, that's like a huge win.

AT: All right, on that optimistic note, we'd love to have you back and see how these stories play out over the next few months [indiscernible].

CI: Yeah, let’s do it. You can hold me to it.

AT: We absolutely. Thanks for being here today.

CI: Okay, thanks a lot Aaron.

SA: Thanks Chris.