When Datadog (DDOG) was preparing to go public last September at a price of just $27, the company was little-known outside of core IT circles and was barely a unicorn. Now one year later, shares of Datadog have nearly tripled and instantaneously become one of the largest companies in the enterprise software sector, worth north of $20 billion and worth nearly 8x more than New Relic (NEWR), its older competitor that is at a similar revenue scale.

Hype has pushed the most expensive software and internet stocks to bubble-like valuations this year. Against this backdrop, Datadog was ripe for profit taking, and after reporting Q2 results and despite offering upside guidance for the remainder of the year, shares of Datadog pulled back by ~15%.

Datadog isn't alone in seeing a sharp double-digit decline after earnings. Other highly valued software stocks like Alteryx (AYX), Roku (ROKU), and Atlassian (TEAM) have also seen stunning reversals of fortune in the immediate aftermath of earnings, suggesting that the market is looking to lock in gains and is cautious about a near-term correction in the NASDAQ.

Don't get me wrong about Datadog: it certainly is a fantastic company. The space that it covers, IT infrastructure and application monitoring, is a wide and greenfield market opportunity covering at least $35 billion in TAM (per Datadog's estimates last year at the time of IPO). And among the more exciting recent updates is the fact that Datadog just got FedRAMP certification, enabling it to sell to public federal institutions - which as can be attested by companies like Microsoft (MSFT) are potentially among the most lucrative deal opportunities available in enterprise software.

But at the same time, Datadog is becoming a victim of its own popularity and scale. Now reaching a ~$600 million annual revenue run rate, Datadog is primed to see deceleration - especially in the background of the coronavirus. Datadog's products don't directly contribute to supporting remote work, and in this environment IT departments may push deep-IT infrastructure projects back in the priorities pipeline (which is certainly what direct competitor New Relic implied in its earnings release).

Meanwhile, even after this quarter's steep pullback, Datadog's sharp year-to-date run-up still puts year-to-date gains above 2x, and at current share prices near $75, Datadog's $22.54 billion market cap and $21.63 billion in enterprise value (after netting off $906 million in net cash on the company's most recent balance sheet) puts the company at a steep 28.6x EV/FY21 revenue multiple versus Wall Street's consensus FY21 revenue estimates of $757.4 million (+34% y/y). That's a steep price to pay for a company whose growth is estimated to slip to the 30s, and puts Datadog neck-and-neck with some of the other most richly valued stocks in the market, Zscaler (ZS) and Coupa (COUP).

Now, there are likely very few fundamental catalysts that would drive a massive takedown in Datadog's share price, so I'd stop short of taking an aggressively short position against Datadog. At the same time, with the stock priced for perfection while the company is primed for revenue deceleration, I wouldn't rush in to buy Datadog on the dip.

Q2 download: coronavirus slows down the company's fabled growth rates

Let's now examine Datadog's most recent quarterly results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 1. Datadog 2Q20 results Source: Datadog Q2 earnings release

Note that this is Datadog's fourth earnings release since going public, and the first time showing such major deceleration (whereas prior quarters had clung stubbornly to the ~80% growth range). Datadogs' revenue this quarter still grew at an impressive 68% y/y to $140.0 million, still beating Wall Street's estimates of $135.4 million (+62% y/y) but decelerating a sharp seventeen points sequentially from 85% y/y in Q1.

Nor do we expect this quarter to be the worst of it. Datadog has guided to $143-$145 million in revenue for the third quarter, which represents 50% y/y growth at the midpoint. Given Datadog's reputation of guiding low and setting itself an easy bar to cross (common among high growth software stocks, not just Datadog), we think growth will actually land in the mid-50s, but it's still no less worrisome of a deceleration curve that calls into question Datadog's premium multiple.

Figure 3. Datadog guidance update Source: Datadog Q2 earnings release

Note that Datadog's deceleration in revenue growth isn't just due to the fact that it's harder to sell complex IT products in a recession, but due to the fact that the average customer also may be using Datadog less. Unlike many other software companies, Datadog prices its products based on usage. While this pricing model has benefited companies like Twilio (TWLO) due to the rising volume in API calls to support our increased usage of social media and e-commere apps, there's less IT activity (and less budget) to support hardcode backend activities. Here's a look at Datadog's pricing model by module:

Figure 3. Datadog pricing Source: Datadog.com

Here's some helpful commentary from CEO Olivier Pomel on what the company experienced in its customer base in the quarter:

Now, as we mentioned earlier, while execution was strong, the macro environment did have some impact on our top line results, and in particular on growth of existing customers. Our customers continue to grow usage of our platform in Q2, but the rate of this growth was below the trends we saw before the pandemic. This dynamic was primarily seen in our larger customers, who already had sizable cloud environment. Given macro uncertainty, we saw these customers look to conserve cash where they still could and therefore, optimize the consumption of cloud infrastructure [...] Lastly, while we do not want to get into the habit of providing intra-quarter update, I'd like to provide some commentary on what we saw in July. Given the unique macro seconds ended. We saw over the last month, a notable improvement in usage growth relative to Q2, driven by broad-based strength across our customer base. It is however too soon to know, if this growth will sustain given the macro environment."

The last tidbit on July trends improving is encouraging, but doesn't seem to be reflected in Datadog's guidance calling for continued deceleration. One other comment that may have spooked investors, however, is CFO David Obstler's note that some of Q1's huge growth spike (85% y/y revenue growth) was due to some streaming companies scaling rapidly in order to meet a sharp spike in demand, but over time they were able to optimize usage and save more on cloud spending over time. In other words, the coronavirus provided an initial frenzied boost that has definitely slowed down since.

On the bright side, as Datadog's go-to-market teams remain presented from travel and from hosting expensive customer events, Datadog was able to significantly grow its profitability in the quarter driven by a reduction in sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues (33% this quarter, down nine points versus 42% in the year-ago quarter).

This allowed Datadog to generate pro forma operating income of $15.3 million and an 11% margin, representing eighteen points of year-over-year improvement relative to -7% in the year-ago quarter. What prevents us from being overly bearish on Datadog is the fact that the company is capable of finding operating leverage in a time of deceleration - which Alteryx (AYX), for example, has not been able to do.

Key takeaways

Sentiment is coming back down to reality for Datadog as the company reports a moderation in its growth rates and comments that its customers aren't expanding their consumption of Datadog products as robustly as in the past. Considering that Datadog is now worth more than several companies in the Dow 30, the sharp ~15% downturn post-earnings is a reflection of much-anticipated profit taking. Continue to watch this one from the sidelines.

