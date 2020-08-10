It's time to discuss a stock I added to my long-term dividend portfolio, which I like to call my 'never sell' portfolio - simply because it puts more emphasis on the right company choice. The only REIT I am currently holding long term is Public Storage (PSA). This Glendale, CA-based company offers everything I am looking for in a stock. The company has a phenomenal track record of dividend hikes, solid financials, a healthy balance sheet, and a strong business model. Additionally, the company's long-term shares outstanding count is increasing very slowly. I dislike companies that dilute. That's why I own only one long-term REIT so far. Anyhow, in this article, I will tell you why I like the company and why I almost never check the stock price after my initial purchase.

What I Am Looking For In A Dividend Stock

Below is an overview of all dividend stocks that I own as of August 2020. I am planning on holding these companies for a very long time. That's why the first question I ask myself when analyzing dividend stocks is, 'would I buy it if I were to be unable to access my brokerage account for the next 30 years?' As silly as that sounds, it basically means buying a stock that survives (severe) recessions and is unlikely to get eaten by its competition. I also want companies that have a solid track record of rising sales and earnings - meaning margins are either stable or rising. I am also looking for companies with a sustainable debt load and a stable (preferably falling) number of shares outstanding. This is unlikely for utility companies and REITs, and the reason I make exceptions.

I also want companies that keep their payout stable during tough economic times. I know that this is not a certainty as, for example, Valero (VLO) cut its payout during the Great Financial Recession while Mosaic (MOS) lowered its payout years ago. Nonetheless, so far in 2020, none of my holdings have cut their payout.

Public Storage Is A Long-Term Buy

Let's start with the company's history. Public Storage was founded in 1972 based on an idea the founders got on a trip to Texas where developers did very well creating mini storage facilities outside of Dallas and Houston. Funded by a $50,000 initial investment, the company called 'Private Storage Spaces' started to implement this idea in California. In the 2000s, the company was added to the S&P 500 in 2005. One year later, the company acquired Shurgard Storage Centers after earlier offers in 2000 and 2004 were rejected. This acquisition added 624 locations to PSA's portfolio, of which 141 are in Europe. In 2010, the company purchased 30 locations from A-American Self Storage. Public Storage is currently the largest self-storage company.

As of the just-released second quarter, the company owns more than 2,500 self-storage properties that generated $1.2 billion in total revenues in the first six months of 2020. This is down 0.9% compared to the same period in the prior year. Net operating income is down 2.5% year-to-date as total costs were up 5.3%. Especially, the 4.3% increase in property taxes made it hard to sustain the operating performance. Funds from operations per share fell by 3.7% to $4.90. In the second quarter, the decline was 11.3%

The reason I am discussing a short period in an article aiming to provide a long-term bull case is that the current period is a good example of what happens during a recession and because property taxes are one of the biggest risks impacting the company on a long-term basis.

However, the long-term trend remains very strong. Revenue has a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% since 2004 (2020 excluded). Cash from operations has improved by 8.1%. As you can see, sales growth has been impacted by the Great Financial Crisis, operating cash flow has been fairly steady with only a growth slowing trend during the Great Financial Crisis, and after 2018. In both cases, global economic growth slowed.

As a result of the company's growth, investors have witnessed a rapidly rising stream of dividend payments. In 2004, the company paid a dividend of $1.80 per year. This number has risen to $8.00 in 2017, after which the company has kept payout stable. The same goes for 2020. Instead of cutting like a lot of REITs have been doing, payments have been kept steady. Regardless of more than three years without dividend growth, dividends have grown by 9.8% CAGR between 2004 and 2019. The payout ratio as a percentage of operating income is roughly 75%, meaning dividends will rise once top-line growth supports higher operating cash flow.

The fact that dividend payments have been unchanged for more than three years has caused the stock to plateau. After a stock price performance of roughly 25% per year between 2009 and 2017, the stock hasn't gone anywhere since the summer of 2015. Of course, this performance excludes the impact of dividends.

The long sideways trend is one of the reasons why I decided to pull the trigger. The very long and steep uptrend prior to 2016 has kept the company's dividend yield suppressed as capital gains outperformed dividend hikes. Due to the 2020 sell-off, the dividend yield has made it above 4.0%, which marks the highest yield since the 1990s. This is a yield I like as it takes away some of the 'frustration' caused by a slow real estate market in 2020 and the fact that operating cash flow growth is low - for now.

With that said, there is another very important factor that I care a lot about.

Financial Stability

Because REITs are required to maintain a very high payout rate, secondary stock offerings are often used to maintain liquidity and/or to acquire new assets. As I have mentioned in this article, I prefer stocks that refrain from diluting their outstanding share count. I know that this is hard to achieve in the REIT space, which is why I am willing to make exceptions. However, Public Storage is not an exception as the company has maintained a stable share count since 2006. Although 2020 is not visible in the graph below, this trend is currently continuing.

The reason why Public Storage is able to keep the share count fairly unchanged is because of its conservative financial management. To give you an example, in the prior two years (2018 and 2019), cash from operations was roughly $2.1 billion. Cash used for investment purposes was $510 million and $900 million. Cash used for financing purposes was $1.6 billion and $1.1 billion. Note that the company did not issue new debt in 2018 and only $500 million in 2019. In other words, in 2018, net cash outflow was $72 million while 2019 saw $50 million of net cash inflow.

With regard to the big picture, total liabilities are valued at just 23% of total assets (graph below shows 2004-2019 data). This low debt load results in a phenomenal interest coverage. Funds from operations cover interest expenses 34x with total debt being valued at 1.3x EBITDA. Total debt is also just 26% of the total equity.

The only negative thing worth mentioning is the rising trend in debt. This can go on for a long time until it starts to become an issue, but it is something I will continue to monitor going forward.

Takeaway - Not A No-Brainer, But I Am A Happy Shareholder

Public Storage is not a no-brainer. That's why I own other stocks. The company's main headwinds are a slow real estate market, economic pressure, and rising property taxes - in addition to the threat from competition. However, I still believe it's a great long-term investment and one of the better REITs on the market. First of all, I am not willing to invest in retail REITs anymore. Even at a discount, I don't see a secular growth trend in this industry. Second of all, storage is a great place to be as it offers cheap options to get rid of stuff one doesn't need. I expect that the need for storage will increase instead of decline on a long-term basis. Adding to that, Public Storage has great capabilities to benefit from such a trend.

Right now, the company offers a great yield, does not expose its investors to a high debt load, and will likely hike its dividends again as soon as the economy is able to accelerate again.

In my opinion, the best way to play it is to buy, hold, and ignore. I bought the stock at $188.45 and check the stock price once a week. I will hold for a very long time unless the company somehow manages to get into trouble that would eliminate its chances to generate long-term wealth for its shareholders.

For now, I expect the stock to slowly work its way back to $250, which might take 2-3 years depending on the development of real yields. If inflation picks up, I think my industrial and basic material stocks will outperform while defensive will remain subdued. If rates remain low, I expect the exact opposite. This is one of the reasons why I am long. Not because I expect REITs to rally hard in the short term, but because Public Storage is a great REIT to own once the money flows into that direction.

