This quarter's negative operating cash flow was twice the amount of 2Q19, even though sales were nearly twice that of 2Q19.

My last Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) article received lots of comments that I would like to address real quickly here. In that article, my view of the company was positive, but I am very bearish on its stock price. I believe it is overpriced because the market is paying a hefty premium (23x) for sales growth that I think will not continue due to the data found below.

Overview of My Last Article On Beyond Meat

Bank of America Merrill Lynch conducted a market study on meat substitutes that reported that over 66% of those surveyed have already tried a meat substitute. Of those who tried it, 26.4% said they would repurchase a plant-based protein. I believe, based upon BAML's survey data, that at least 20% of the people surveyed who would repurchase a plant-based protein also eat animal-based protein.

Barclays analysts believe that the plant-based protein market will grow from $14 billion to $140 billion over the next 10 years. I feel that this projection is overly optimistic because plant-based protein is more costly than animal-based protein. Currently, animal protein prices are high due to COVID-19, but once prices normalize, the price difference between animal protein and its substitutes will increase, and this will stifle growth. Beyond Meat affirmed my belief that plant-based protein prices need to be more competitive with animal-based protein prices to continue current growth.

With an MSRP of $15.99 per pack and a per pound price of $6.40, this value offering puts us at roughly a 20% premium against the recent USDA retail average for beef patties, bringing us substantially closer than the 2x premium associated with our Beyond Burger 2 Pack. Source: 2Q20 Earnings Transcript

In my article, I mentioned that the top four animal protein companies had created brands to compete with Beyond Meat. I recently learned that there are several more small US-based competitors that are competing against Beyond Meat (besides impossible foods). In the company's 2Q20 conference call, Alexia Howard from Bernstein questioned the company about what this competition meant for Beyond Meat, and its response is below.

We have large incumbents coming in. We have upstarts as well that are making noise in the media and coming into the market, but we continue to outperform and lead the sector in growth and grow, as I mentioned, more quickly than the sector. - Ethan Brown's Response to Alexia's question.

In the short term, the company should continue to hold its position as the US market leader. It is hard to say what could occur in the long term, but think about this - a company with as many products as Tyson (TSN) can sell its plant-based protein product at a loss to gain market share where BYND can't (no product diversification).

Highlights From 2Q20 Results

Despite record-breaking quarterly sales, the company ended the quarter with a net loss of $10,189,000 and an operating cash flow of -$44,335,000. This quarter's negative operating cash flow was twice the amount of 2Q19, even though sales were nearly double that of 2Q19. In 1Q20, BYND had a negative operating cash flow of $17.2 million. The company's negative operating cash flow seems to be the result of changes in inventory (growth in inventory).

One of the first things that I noticed when I read the 2Q20 press release was a significant increase in COGS. Quick note: I get irritated when I see the word adjusted before an accounting term. Also, before today, I can't recall ever seeing an adjusted gross profit. Do not get me wrong; I understand that COVID-19 hit everyone by surprise, but we have to be careful with excepting adjustments. Returning to COGS, the company informed us that $5.9 million was spent on repackaging products. After the adjustment, the gross margin went from 29.7% to 34.9%, a more acceptable percentage.

The question that I could not quit asking myself while reading BYND's press release was this, what was the real reason it decided to repackage the foodservice products?

According to a vegans4life article, Beyond Meat has a shelf life of 273 days (frozen product). If this is true, then shelf life should not be the reason that it decided to repackage the product unless the products at the third-party distributors were close to expiring. If the products were about to expire, that means that these distributors were overstocked way before the lockdown (2/3rds of a year shelf life).

It should not have been an inventory issue. The company has $20 million more in inventory than it did in 1Q20. Beyond Meat said that the company retrieved its foodservice products from third-party distributors and repackaged them to be sold to retailers.

I am by no means an expert on Beyond Meats' food production operations, but I have repackaged chicken at a Tyson Foods plant. Foodservice products are typically packaged in bulk, meaning there is a box with a thick plastic bag inside that holds a large number of one type of product (not individually packaged as we see at the supermarket). A worker opens this package and puts the products on a conveyer belt that directs the product to a retail packaging machine.

Another possible justification is that the products were refrigerated and not frozen. I find this highly unlikely as most restaurants want to receive these types of products frozen. I do not know the real reason why the company chose to repackage the foodservice products, but I do not believe it was to meet retail demand.

Now to SG&A expenses. Since 3Q19, the company's SG&A expenses have been increasing in both monetary terms and as a percentage of sales basis. As the second quarter 10-Q is not available, I checked the company's 1Q20 financials and found the reasons. Increase in share-based compensation expenses due to a higher stock price, increase in headcount and compensation, and an increase in brokerage commission. I imagine that these same expenses increased this quarter too.

Conclusion

I remain very bearish on Beyond Meat because it is still overpriced (P/S 20x according to Seeking Alpha) and is burning through cash at an ever-increasing rate. Another reason why I am bearish on BYND is that it seems that the company is letting its SG&A costs get out of hand. I continue to believe that the large animal-protein players threaten BYND's market share in the long term. Furthermore, I am seriously questioning if we should take into consideration the company's adjusted gross margin, as the choice to repackage products seems questionable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.