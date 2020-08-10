We have bought FAS with a price target of $57 for a short-term gain although be prepared to review frequently, particularly with increased geopolitical tensions or instability.

Banking stocks are still ~20% below January 1 levels yet have potential to rebound due to attractive valuation levels, dividends and the possibility that loan loss reserves are excessive.

A vaccine is likely as early as September thus altering the economic outlook, especially for pro-cyclical sectors like banking and financials.

Investment Thesis: This too shall pass

It's remarkable how in just six months COVID 19 has become a seemingly permanent part of life and the economy. It isn't. Every cycle, investors forget that "this too shall pass" and fail to prepare for the inevitable rebound. The virus might remain in distribution well into 2021 but the impact is far from permanent, despite the headlines and prognostications.

We looked at pro-cyclical sectors that haven't rebounded. We compared the Nasdaq 100 to the S&P 500 and found banking and financials are still well below January 1 levels.

The banking and finance sector remains acceptable value in a market that is otherwise fully valued. It is probable a vaccine will be approved in Q4 2020. We quickly discuss the vaccine likelihood and explain why banking and finance is a buy, and how to use Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS) to trade the recovery. We also consider other financial and banking index funds if leveraged ETFs aren't for you.

A vaccine might change everything in September

Someone will win the race to produce a vaccine in the next two months. Of the 150 vaccines under development globally there are already several candidates in stage 3 trials. This is the final stage to test for efficiency.

As we can see from the blue bars in the figure above, emergency approval may be as early as September. Although rollout and protection might take until well into 2021 for the general population, sentiment will move earlier. Investors making economic rebound plays need to start positioning now.

The banking sector does well in rebounds. An improving economy means declining bad loans, investment profits improve and the yield curve becomes upward sloping driving net interest margin.

The Case for Banking and Financials

Attractive valuations

The market, particularly technology stocks, have stretched valuations with the Nasdaq now with a P/E of around 34. The S&P long-term average level is more in the 16-17.

That's not the case with banking. Here is a quick summary of leading banking stocks to give a sense that valuations are reasonable. We will compare some of the leading diversified banks like Citibank (C), Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan (JPM), a more commercial bank like Wells Fargo (WFC) and a more investment bank like Jefferies (JEF).

Ticker Name Price/Book Div Yield P/E Ratio Q2 Res C Citibank 0.61 3.91% 9.03 $5.6 BAC Bank of America 0.91 2.76% 12.61 $4 JPM JPMorgan 1.29 3.62% 13.41 $8.9 WFC Wells Fargo 0.64 6.5% 28.41 $9.5 JEF Jefferies 0.47 3.26% 12.96 -

We've listed just the Q2 loan loss reserves in this table in billions, but we think these levels might be excessive and a future tailwind. More on that below. Despite these provisions several banks still posted very good quarters on a lift in investment banking fees and trading revenues. Wells Fargo by contrast had a real "kitchen sink" Q2, hopefully drawing a line under their issues.

There is still plenty of rebound remaining; arguably ~25%.

Dividend yields for leading banks in the 2.5-4.0% range (excluding outlier WFC) are quite useful in a zero rate environment. Yields are also well above the average of the last 3 years and also January 2020 levels.

Dividend yields also seem sustainable with payout ratios in the 30-50% range.

Despite significant loss reserve allocations in Q2 the P/E ratios for the sector remain quite reasonable at sub 15. Again WFC is an outlier.

Although he has been quiet this cycle The Sage of Omaha, Warren Buffett has recently added $800 million to his Bank of America holding. For such a disciplined value investor, this is another sign of value.

Also, we ignored foreign banks, particularly European ones, because they have disappointed on shareholder returns for so long. Negative cash yields are hamstringing profits and the economy is mediocre even in good times. Later we will focus on banking and finance ETFs that are US focused.

Bad loan provisions might be excessive.

US banks have been preparing for a wave of losses on consumer lending with big surge in bad loan provisions.

However, we believe these provisions may turn out to be excessive and end up bolstering capital levels and used for dividends or stock buybacks in a post vaccine time. Actual losses have been minimal so far. JPMorgan for example has reported that "charge offs" for its consumer business have not changed much from a year ago. US bank provisions have also been far higher than comparable European banks, which might indicate the strength of their capital buffers and the weakness of European banks.

According to the Economist;

America's accounting rules require its lenders to make provisions against losses they expect on all loans over their lifetime. European rivals are required to account for lifetime losses only on loans that are closest to default (for performing assets they need to care only about the next 12 months). That makes them mechanically more myopic. American businesses, fans of transparency, tend to shoulder more pain upfront.

The surge in loan provisions may yet turn into a tailwind for future quarters.

Reserves remain far higher than the previous cycle.

Tier 1 capital buffers for US banks remain far healthier than 2007 due to the experience of the financial crisis of 2008-09. In fact, even in the worst case scenario capital buffers for US banks would shrink yet remain adequate. We don't expect anything like a worst case scenario.

In June the Federal Reserve has already banned share buy-backs and capped dividends. However, this is a decent chance of these rules being changed at their review point in Q4 2020 with a vaccine driven confidence rebound.

The Greenspan/Fed Put lives on.

Alan Greenspan might have stepped down from the US Federal Reserve in 2006 but the "Greenspan Put" has lived on into 2020 with record levels of Federal Reserve support for debt markets and the economy.

It's not just the US Federal Reserve in 2020 however, with governments and central banks globally stimulating their economies with record levels of cash. This support is important because the lending boom by businesses has been driven by capital markets, not bank lending.

If you are thinking "well eventually there will be a reckoning because this debt can't grow at this rate forever!", then we couldn't agree more. It's a likely candidate for an eventual "Minsky moment". But with rates so low, and Fed support so forthcoming, that worry is for the medium term of 2 years plus.

The Risks for Banking and Finance

A vaccine fails to arrive or be effective.

Vaccines typically fail late stage trials 20% of the time. Although that's an 80% success rate, several vaccines use novel technologies and thus may have a higher failure rate. Still, there are already 6 vaccines currently in late stage trials, so the chances are high that at least one of these vaccines provides useful protection. There is no 100% guarantee of complete effectiveness and virus mutations may yet occur rendering these candidates ineffective.

It is easy to overstate the risk however and the scaling up of production and pre-ordering vaccines in advance of approval has already commenced.

Rising US/China tensions worsen dramatically.

Currently US-China relations are seemingly locked in a tit-for-tat cycle. So far real economic damage has been mild but the risks are multiplying. Both Beijing and Washington seem equally determined, which makes the near-term chances of a de-escalation disappointingly low. In particular we see a risk that Beijing may make an unexpected move during any political instability that might result from a disputed outcome from the US Presidential Election on November 3rd.

We still believe cooler pragmatic heads on both sides will find a way to peacefully coexist but a volatile future isn't unforeseeable.

Globalization goes in reverse.

Another trend in these COVID-19 times is rising economic nationalism leading to a rapid return to trade barriers. Global trade has already edged down in 2020 but this could accelerate and potentially even break global supply chains. The result would be a break-out in inflation and could lead to 1970's style stagflation. We give this outcome around a 5% possibility in the next 12 months but the risk is higher over longer time horizons.

Why use FAS to invest in financials

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares delivers returns that are 300% of the daily returns of the S&P. The emphasis is on daily so consider the warning below if you aren't familiar with leveraged ETFs. This can deliver nice returns in short periods of time. This, for example, is the last 3 months for FAS versus the largest financial industry ETF, Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF).

We don't hold FAS most of the time (and we don't recommend that you do either). However FAS is a useful tool after a significant correction such as March or December 2018 to achieve a 40-100% mean reversion trade. The current valuation of banking and financials with a vaccine changing the economic outlook also presents a similar opportunity.

When you have an insight, invest to win.

It isn't every day that investors can gain a market insight, but when you find a worthy idea, then it is worth following with confidence. As legendary hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller explains;

I've learned many things from him [George Soros], but perhaps the most significant is that it's not whether you're right or wrong that's important, but how much money you make when you're right and how much you lose when you're wrong.

We have high confidence in a vaccine and a change to economic optimism thus giving us confidence to use FAS' inbuilt leverage to turn a 20-30% rebound into a 50-90% gain.

Warning: FAS is for short-term trading, not for investing

Leveraged index funds certainly aren't for all investors. It's for traders to take short-term positions up to say 4 months and not for long-term investing.

The inbuilt daily leverage of FAS means that losses can quickly multiply. A quick market fall of 30% like March can make FAS fall 80%+. FAS tracks the daily returns, not long-term returns. So even with leverage you'll likely not recover that 90% loss to a profitable position. Traders should watch closely and be prepared to exit quickly if market conditions turn. See the figure below on what would have happened if you'd kept FAS since January 1. Secondly traders should be aware of 'decay', the cost of maintaining and rolling over index swaps and derivatives to deliver the daily 3x returns. These costs can add up to a noticeable drag on returns over time.

To paraphrase a Buffett quote that seems appropriate here "Keep all your eggs in one basket, but watch that basket closely." You'll need to keep a close watch on any holding you take in FAS due to its leverage. If that's not your style, then you'd be better off with a non leveraged financial index ETF.

Alternatives to FAS for the financial sector

There are a plethora of options for investors. We will firstly consider the financial sector but focus on:

Non-leveraged ETFs. ETFs with more than $100 million in AUM (smaller spreads). Not banking ETFs (more on those below). Not insurance or BDCs ETFs (outside of scope).

Ticker Name Assets $B YTD Cost XLF Financial Select Sector SPDR Index ETF $17.20 -19.82% 0.13% VFH Vanguard Financials ETF $6.20 -20.73% 0.10% IYG iShares US Financial Services ETF $1.70 -17.59% 0.42% IYF iShares US Financials ETF $1.33 -15.36% 0.42% FNCL Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $0.73 -20.98% 0.08% FXO First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund $0.53 -20.39% 0.63% IXG iShares Global Financials ETF $0.23 -19.79% 0.46% RYF Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF $0.15 -16.40% 0.40%

Here are the quick summaries.

Financial Select Sector SPDR is the largest by asset size at $17.2 billion and good low costs of 0.13% per annum. This ETF follows Financial Select Sector Index and thus has a large holding in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) at 14% and is a bit more concentrated on larger holdings. A solid choice for size and liquidity but we like Vanguard a little more.

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH) is the second largest by assets with a useful $6.2 billion in assets and very low costs of 0.10%. The ETF follows the MSCI US Investable Market Index (IMI) Financials 25/50. This means no individual group can add up to more than 25% and individual stocks with a weighting exceeding 5% can't add up to more than 50% of the portfolio.

In practice this means it is more diversified than XLF and its top 10 holdings are only 40.30%. Berkshire is a slightly smaller holding here. Also once you include regional, diversified, investment and custody banks there is a good bank representation here, which we like for this strategy. Vanguard, as always, an excellent choice and our top pick for this sector for diversification and fees even though the three year return of -4.73% lags competitors.

iShares US Financial Services ETF (IYG) is third largest by assets but the management fee of 0.42% is not great for this sector. It follows the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index which doesn't include Berkshire, but does include Visa (V) as its largest holding with 12.3% and Mastercard (MA) at 10%. For longer-term investors those are a positive but dilute the banking rebound impact we were aiming for right now. This Visa/Mastercard exposure delivered a leading 8.05% over a three year period.

iShares US Financials ETF (IYF) is next also with a pretty average 0.42% annual fee. IYF follows the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Capped Index which does include Berkshire unlike IYG but also adds Visa/Mastercard like IYG. It's done better YTD than others, so it has more stability in rough times if that's your goal. However like IYG it doesn't have the bank exposure we wanted although this has helped the ETF to second best performance of 6.12%.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) has the lowest management fees at 0.08% beating Vanguard which is rare. FNCL is a bit smaller at $730 million so turnover isn't there for bigger accounts like some of our clients, but for average clients this is no issue. Its index is very similar to VFH's performance although that means it was -5.26% over three years.

Our pick: Vanguard Financials ETF for a combination of the cyclical correlation we want plus low costs and large assets under management. If you are holding for a longer term, or in more normal conditions, then IYG's exposure to a wider range of financials including merchant acquirers like Visa is an excellent choice.

Banking Sector Specific ETFs

If you are looking for banking correlation, then perhaps it is better to consider ETFs specific for this sector. As we can see from the returns in the negative 33% range so far in 2020, this sector holds greater potential rebound.

Ticker Name Assets $B YTD Cost KBE SPDR S&P Bank ETF $1.28 -32.76% 0.35% KRE SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF $1.13 -33.51% 0.35% KBWB Invesco KBW Bank ETF $0.69 -32.37% 0.35% IAT iShares US Regional Banks ETF $0.23 -32.43% 0.42%

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) is the largest with $1.28 billion in assets and follows S&P Banks Select Industry Index which is very diversified as the Top 10 holdings only add up to 17%. We'd like more large cap holdings amongst the banks, so even though 93% being banks, almost 77% is regional banks. It's almost a regional bank ETF in disguise. Costs at 0.35% p.a. are higher than the financials category but still OK.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) is similar to KRE but focusing on regional banks but has 130 holdings versus KBE's 86 so more diversified. It has the same cost and a yield of 3.65% and a slightly lower P/E at 11.4.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) has $690 million in assets which is still OK for most investors except larger active traders. It is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index which is far more a large cap index than KBE with only 24 holdings. It thus has significant holdings for Citibank 8.51%, Bank of America 7.86%, Wells Fargo 7.76% and JPMorgan giving regional banks a more balanced 44% of fund assets. Yield is 3.99% and it has the leading return over 3 years of -20.43%.

iShares US Regional Banks ETF (IAT) has $230 million in assets which is acceptable for smaller investors. Like many iShares funds it has annual fees of 0.42% p.a. which is higher than average. More concentrated than KRE with 54 holdings it has outperformed also perhaps due to being more market capitalization weighted. The Top 10 holdings are around 63%.

Our Pick: Invesco KBW Bank ETF for the larger holdings of large cap banks.

Conclusion: Buy FAS for short-term trading opportunity

We have set a price goal of $57 for a 50% gain.

For us this is a short-term mean reversion opportunity. Most bank stocks would need to rebound 25% to return to January 1 levels. With FAS being triple levered this would imply a 75% goal.

However, given our opinion of potential political uncertainty in November, our strategy is to book profits earlier say at around 50%. This implies a price gain in banks of ~16-17% over the next 3 months.

In summary

A vaccine would completely change the economic outlook and that of banks with lower loan losses and a return of business and personal optimism.

Recommendation: Buy.

Price Goal: $57.

Review: Late October or any material political change.

Caution: FAS is a leveraged investment and not appropriate for low risk investors, inattentive investors or those looking for a buy and hold investment. If buy and hold is your strategy, then consider VFH, IYG, KBWB for diversification and sector exposure.

