We took a neutral stance when we last wrote on Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA). Several of its tenants did not appear to have great rent coverage when using EBITDARM as a gauge. This was the expected impact of the pandemic on senior care facilities, and as a result, we expected Sabra to dole out some measure of rent relief spanning the next few quarters. Even its impressive managed portfolio was facing pandemic-driven tailwinds. However, market forces had driven this REIT close to our buy point and provided a good bargain to investors at under $14/share in our opinion. What also did not hurt was the little over 8% this stock was yielding at the time. We left our readers with:

Sabra has a nice dividend yield and it is well covered by FFO today. Sabra should likely make it through without further dividend cuts. But the valuation feels so-so at the moment and we are rating this stock as neutral today. Investors looking to buy with a margin of safety should aim to purchase this under $14/share. - Source: Identifying A Good Entry Point For Sabra Health Care

The price did go under $14 during this period and would have rewarded investors who bought at the opportunity with a modest capital appreciation along with a small dividend on this healthcare holding.

Data by YCharts

Q2 results have been released since then, and we go through them with our readers and provide an update on our outlook. But first, for the uninitiated, a brief introduction of the REIT.

The REIT

SBRA is a healthcare facilities REIT with a focus on skilled nursing centers and senior housing. Within senior housing, it has both triple-net (leased) properties and managed properties.

Source: Q2-2020 Supplemental

The company has been focused on trying to develop the best possible portfolio by pruning out the bad operators and low rent coverage properties. It has had setbacks though, as some tenants failed rather abruptly and forced liquidation of properties at rather high cap rates. These liquidations have eroded value for shareholders. Where we once saw liquidation NAV in the $20 range, today we put it closer to $16.

Q2-2020

Normalized adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) came in at 44 cents. This number excluded the $3.9 million in expenses incurred as a result of COVID-19 in its managed portfolio. If we assume these will be ongoing for the foreseeable future, the AFFO would be $0.42. With the dividends being $0.30/quarter, this provided a decent payout ratio of 68-71% depending on your outlook on the stickiness of the pandemic-induced expenses. SBRA sold three skilled nursing facilities in Q2, two of which were leased by Genesis (NYSE:GEN). The sale of the final facility identified in its 2017 plan of reducing its exposure on Genesis was completed on August 1. During the quarter, it also acquired a senior housing leased facility for $30 mil.

Occupancy

SBRA is facing some pretty strong declines in its managed portfolio. Its JV managed portfolio saw a big slip versus February.

Average occupancy for the quarter was 78.9%, 2.6% lower on a stabilized same store quarter over quarter basis. RevPOR was $4302, slightly lower on a stabilized same store quarter over quarter basis, but slightly higher on a stabilized same store year over year basis. Taken together, revenue was 3.9% lower on a same store quarter over quarter basis. However, same store cash NOI margin was 18.7% for the quarter, 4.5% lower on the same store quarter over quarter basis. If we add back 2.2 million of COVID-19 expenses incurred in the second quarter, the cash NOI margin would have been 24.8%, only 1.6% lower than the cash NOI margin for these assets in the second quarter of 2019 before the days of COVID-19. Subsequent to the quarter, July occupancy was 77.3%, as 440 basis points lower than February occupancy before the impact of COVID-19. Source: Q2-2020 SBRA transcript

The good part is that so far pricing has held up as what is driving occupancy down (lack of new move-ins) is also likely making occupants reluctant to switch at this point. But pricing pressures are inevitable here at this level of occupancy. SBRA's wholly-owned portfolio (which is much smaller) held up better and ended with occupancy of 83.1% (from 86.1% in the previous quarter).

EBITDARM Of Tenants

SBRA may have successfully divested from Genesis, however, there are other tenants like Avamere that have taken up the mantle. The EBITDARM does not provide a very clear picture on the financial health of its tenants as it excludes the management fees expense. Also, another point to note is that this coverage is on a 12-month rolling basis and may not provide the most current picture which has no doubt been negatively been impacted by COVID-19

Source: Q2-2020 Supplemental

We saw recently that Ventas, Inc. (VTR) gave a big rent cut to Brookdale (NYSE:BKD), and we expect SBRA will be doling out some of the same in the next 6-12 months. We would expect 2021 AFFO to be lower than 2020 AFFO.

Dividend Safety

In the past, we had repeatedly raised the alarm on SBRA's unsustainably high payout ratio (see here and here) and the pandemic forced management's hand. The new dividend though appears to be safe due to a modest payout ratio. We would give this one a rating of "low" in our proprietary Kenny Loggins scale:

A low danger rating implies a less than 15% probability of a dividend cut in the next 12 months.

Conclusion

Things could get worse for SBRA before they get better. The stock at $15.80 is very close to our fair value for this, although in a euphoric, vaccine-news-induced surge, it could exceed that. There is a lot of supply in senior housing that is going to hit in the next 12 months, and investors should note that the population most vulnerable to COVID-19 (over 70 years) is also one where vaccines in general are not as effective. On the flip side, investors may chase this one as yield is hard to find these days, and as long as SBRA's payout continues, they may disregard problems underneath the surface. At this price, color as decisively neutral. We rate this a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.