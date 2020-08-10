Project Summit is delivering as management had planned, paving the way for more cost savings and deleveraging.

Written by Robert Kovacs

Introduction

Basketball is the family sport. At some point or another, all of my 3 sons and myself played the game in local, regional or national leagues. So much contributes to making it a great sport: the intensity, the variety of moves and options, and of course, slam dunks!

What’s so great about a slam dunk? Ask a young kid playing basketball, and he’ll tell you it’s the wow factor. Any bystanders get exited, the defense is intimidated, and the momentum increases. But wow isn’t everything. Before the fancy 360s, windmills, between the legs moves, the dunk is the most effective way to deliver two points on the score board. (Anybody who believes it’s the layup should ask Reggie Miller how he felt after being blocked at the last second by Tashaun Prince).

A slam dunk is the most effective way of reaching your goal. And I believe, Iron Mountain (IRM), is just that, a slam dunk! Just a couple months ago I announced that investors would regret not buying Iron Mountain.

A few days ago, the company posted its quarterly results, which I was eager to analyze. Much of what I heard in the latest earnings call was extremely satisfactory. My premise back in June was that the dividend was safe, supported by the extremely durable storage business. I concluded that a stock, which operated in an industry of its own, which paid 9% sustainably was a great buy.

Some fellow investors, and authors, are generally not as optimistic as I am about IRM. Yet after reviewing the quarterly results, I am more convinced than ever that as long as IRM yields above 8% (or trades below $31), it is one hell of a bargain

IRM is currently trading at $29.45 and yields 8.4%. Our MAD Scores give IRM a Dividend Strength score of 67 (up from 50 in June) and a Stock Strength score of 66 (down from 70).

In this article I will go back through IRM’s dividend profile and potential for price appreciation, to demonstrate why I think so strongly about the name.

Dividend Strength

It’s important to understand the concept of dividend strength. It’s central to our strategy which focuses on generating enough dividends to live on forever and ever.

A strong dividend stock is a stock which has both dividend safety and dividend potential. The former is the ability to maintain the dividend through thick and thin. The latter encompasses the combination of dividend yield and dividend growth potential. The higher the yield the lower the required dividend growth.

Dividend Safety

Iron Mountain has a FFO payout ratio of 103%. Looking at AFFO payout, the number is in the mid 80s.

IRM pays 73% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 13% of dividend stocks.

IRM pays 82% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 23% of dividend stocks.

These metrics encompass 100% of why some investors have been worried about IRM’s dividend.

30/06/2016 30/06/2017 30/06/2018 30/06/2019 30/06/2020 Dividends $1.9500 $2.1400 $2.3200 $2.4210 $2.4665 Cash From Operations $2.30 $2.47 $2.77 $3.38 $3.38 Payout Ratio 85% 87% 84% 72% 73% Free Cash Flow $2.14 $2.53 $2.70 $2.71 $3.02 Payout Ratio 91% 85% 86% 90% 82%

Yet here is the rub: while IRM’s AFFO payout ratios have been slightly worsening during the past year, 2020 is going to be the inflection year. It has gravitated from high 70s to high 80s. Now management expects it will go down to mid 60s to low 70s within the next 2 years, based on the implementation of Project Summit, the company’s plan to “simplify the global structure, streamline management and enhance customer experience”.

Feel like you heard these words too often from various management teams? Well IRM’s management are actually delivering results. The plan which started in Q4, is already significantly improving the company’s EBITDA, a $65mn benefit realized so far this year.

Source: Earnings presentation

Like all businesses IRM has been hit this year. But the hit has came from one localized area: services that IRM offers in its records and information management –RIM—business, which clients have cut to save costs.

On the other hand the storage rental business and the data center business have continued to be extremely robust, increasing year over year.

This is what I implied when I suggested a couple months ago that IRM is an “all weather dividend stock”.

The storage rental revenues are extremely robust. This is obvious, when businesses cut costs, they don’t pull the records which they have to store.

As you can see, EBITDA barely decreased despite a 22% decline in service revenues. Why? The two reasons we just was: cost savings from Project Summit, and the storage rental revenues are much higher margin.

Therefore, I fully trust management when they say that they plan on maintaining the dividend and don’t see any reasons for a cut.

I believe, although it looks like a close call, it isn’t that close. IRM’s dividend is safe.

Dividend Potential

Iron Mountain has a dividend yield of 8.4% which is higher than 91% of US dividend paying stocks. This yield is not only high relative to other dividend paying stocks, it is 2.3x higher than the sector median yield of 3.66%.

But IRM didn’t always yield this much. Since becoming a REIT in late 2014, IRM has yielded a median 6.55%. Until last summer, the stock had never yielded 8%. The yield mostly gravitated between 5.5% and 6.8%. But then it shot up. For a brief time this year it was even as high as 11.5%.

Regardless, in only 7% of the trading days since becoming a REIT has IRM closed the day with a yield greater than 8.4%.

This is a super high yield, and it hasn’t always been this way.

The dividend grew 1% during the last 12 months which is lower than the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 5%.

But here’s the thing… when you get an 8.4% yield you don’t need any dividend growth. The simple reinvestment of the dividend is enough to see you through.

Don’t believe it? Consider the following graph. It suggests you invest $10,000 in IRM today, and reinvest the dividend once a year at an 8.4% yield. The dividend never grows, as you can see in the orange bar, which represents the dividends from your initial $10,000 investment. The yellow represents the dividend generated by the reinvestment of dividends.

Within 10 years, the amount of dividends generated from a position would have more than doubled to a terrifying 17.3% yield on the initial $10K invested.

Here’s the thing, at such high yields, nearly no dividend growth in lower yielding stocks can catch up.

Consider in comparison this projection of 3M (MMM), which I own and believe is still just about good value and offers decent dividend potential.

Assuming a reinvestment at 3.7% and annual dividend growth of 6%, the dividends from a 3M position would not nearly match those on an investment in IRM.

And if you were wondering if 20 years would be enough for catch up, nope it wouldn’t. Nor would 30 years.

Of course there is an expectation of capital gains from an investment in 3M which you wouldn’t have in IRM. This could level the playing field, or tip the favor in MMM’s favor depending on your outlook.

But here’s the thing, if for at least a portion of your portfolio, you didn’t have to care about capital gains, and still get 8.4% per year, wouldn’t you want it?

You wouldn’t realistically expect to get more from an investment in the S&P 500 (SPY) over multiple years.

I argue that this is the case and that therefore, anywhere about 8%, IRM is one hell of a bargain. Heck, I’d probably still like it at 7.5%.

Dividend Summary

IRM has a dividend strength score of 67 / 100. The dividend safety might look like a close call, but it really isn’t. The dividend is supported by an extremely resilient business, and cost cutting programs will bring the payout ratio down in the next two years. In the meantime management is committed to the dividend and will continue paying it. The potential from an 8.4% yielding dividend talks for itself. While I wouldn’t advise investors invest solely in such higher yielding names, it’s definitely a good idea to invest at least some of your portfolio in high yielding names, regardless of your age.

Stock Strength

So you’ve probably figured by now that I really like IRM as a dividend investment anywhere below $31. But will it even appreciate to those levels anytime soon? To figure out the likelihood of this, I combine our Value Score, Momentum Score and Quality Score to generate a Stock Strength score, our estimate of a stock’s likelihood of beating the market over the next few quarters.

Value

IRM has a P/E of 41.48x (P/FFO 12x)

P/S of 2.02x

P/CFO of 8.69x

Dividend yield of 8.4%

Buyback yield of -0.21

Shareholder yield of 8.2%.

According to these values, IRM is more undervalued than 76% of stocks, which is very encouraging. Since shareholder yield is a component of the value score, stocks with higher yields get skewed towards a higher value score. But that isn’t all that IRM has going for it. While its PE looks very high, PE is an awful metric to measure REIT. IRM trades at a reasonable 12x FFO. Its Price to sales and price to cashflow is lower than its sectors median –of 4x and 11x respectively—which suggests that IRM trades at a discount to its peers.

As we’ll see later, this is partly due to the higher leverage. Nonetheless, I think IRM is at least 10% cheaper than it should be. This mispriced valuation should provide a nice cushion to investors buying at current prices.

Value Score: 76 / 100

Momentum

Iron Mountain trades at $29.45 and is up 19.96% these last 3 months, yet remains down -7.48% these last 6 months & -4.54% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 57% of stocks, which is not great, but far from awful.

While IRM has staged a partial recovery, it is nothing like the recovery shown by the S&P 500.

Yet when you look at the technical, IRM found support off its 50 day SMA in the beginning of the summer, and has been trending ever since. The stock is approaching the $30 mark again, which it didn’t managed to breach in June.

If the stock can successfully challenge the $30 range in upcoming weeks and stay above it, the stage will be set for more sideways trading between $31 and $33.

Failure to see this happen could see the stock revert back down to its 50 day SMA around $26-$27.

Whether or not this is the inflection point in IRM remains to be seen, no clear pattern has yet emerged. The potential upside and downside over the next few quarters is quite symmetrical.

My expectations are set at 0% capital gains, and 8.4% dividends.

Momentum score: 57 / 100

Quality

IRM has a gearing ratio of 13.0, which is better than 4% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 11% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cashflow can cover 7.3% of liabilities. Despite the company’s very high leverage, and rapidly increasing liabilities, its cash generation is clearly superior, as relative to liabilities, it is only slightly lower than the sector median.

Each dollar of assets generates $0.3 in revenue, which about 3x the sector median. It depreciates 125.1% of it’s capital expenditure each year, which is better than 51% of stocks. IRM has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -9.6%, which is better than 52% of companies. IRM generates return on equity of 19% and can cover its interest 1.62x.

This high leverage is IRM’s weak link, and the reason such a high yield even exists. Its Quality Score of 43 isn’t great.

It is also the risk of great cash generating businesses who want to grow, they finance with debt, using the cash to back it up. While this enhances returns when the going is good, it does make for a bumpy ride when the going gets tough.

Like we saw, the resilience of the superior business model somewhat makes up for this. In the same way that you’d excuse utilities for higher leverage, IRM can get away with it as well. I do however look forward to seeing the leverage come down in the next couple years.

Quality Score: 43 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 66 / 100 which is decent. IRM has some risks, but the valuation pays you dearly for these. Whether IRM will breakout or stay stuck in the $27-$30 range will be revealed in the next few weeks. I don’t expect much in terms of capital gains, but I think downside is limited to 10-15% from current levels.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 67 & a stock strength of 66, Iron Mountain is a great choice for dividend investors. The business is resilient, its essential, and cannot be replicated easily. While all of your portfolio shouldn’t be in higher yielding stocks, an investment in IRM at current prices will serve you very well.

I’m increasing my position in the stock, and adding more to our All Weather dividend portfolio this month.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IRM MMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.