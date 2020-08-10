Intel's (INTC) steep sell-off may not be over. The stock has already fallen sharply since reporting second-quarter results. The company once again disappointed investors by announcing another delay in its 7nm chipset, and also issued weaker than expected third guidance.

As a result, analysts have been cutting their earnings and revenue forecast for the company. Meanwhile, options traders appear to be making massive bets that Intel's stock continues its freefall. This, as the shares, break critical levels of technical support.

Cutting Estimates

The company reported second-quarter revenue that came in 6.3% better than estimates at $19.7 billion.Meanwhile, earnings came in ahead of forecasts by 10.7% at $1.23. However, earnings guidance for the third quarter was light, and analysts have been lowering their estimates for the company since.

Analysts now see third quarter earnings coming in $1.10 per share, which is below prior estimates for $1.14 per share. Despite the falling earnings estimates, analysts now see revenue for in the quarter rising to $18.2 billion from previous estimates for $17.9 billion.

But more importantly, analysts are cutting their estimates for 2021, with earnings now seen at $4.73 down from prior estimates for $4.87. Additionally, revenue is now expected to come in at $73.6 billion, which is down from earlier forecasts for $74.5 billion.

Betting Intel Falls Further

The weakening outlook for 2021 is likely one reason why Intel saw a significant increase in its open interest levels for August 10, with the $47.50 calls for expiration September 18 rising by over 58,000 contracts. Meanwhile, the September 18 $47.50 puts also saw their open interest levels rise by over 57,000 contracts. It seems that the calls were sold, trading on the bid for $2.26. Meanwhile, it seems likely the puts could have bought creating a spread transaction. The puts traded for $1.75. In essence, a spread transaction where the trader is betting that the shares of Intel aren't above $47.50 by the expiration date, but trading below that price by the expiration date.

Technical Balancing Act

The technical chart also suggests that trouble may lie ahead for Intel with the stock now sitting on a level of technical support around $47.70. Additionally, the stock is also resting on an uptrend which started in June 2017. Should the stock fall below this uptrend and support around $47.70, it could result in the stock falling to as low as $42.80, almost 13%. Finally, the RSI has now been trending lower since the beginning of 2020, suggesting that bearish momentum has been entering the shares.

Risks

Of course, with options is never easy to tell what the real intention of a trader is around a position. A spread transaction could easily be part of a more significant trade where someone is trying to find an effective and cheap way to hedge away risk from a long position. Additionally, if the stock can maintain support at $47.50, it seems reasonable that the equity could quickly rebound to around $50.25.

Intel's stock is currently at a very critical point. Should the long-term uptrend break, it could mark the start of a long-lasting and more severe downtrend. The company will need to try hard to right the ship, or else the stock could struggle for some time to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.