Between its 8.2% yield, 4-5% annual earnings growth potential, and 3.1% annual valuation multiple expansion potential, shares of Altria Group are positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement.

Bolstering the case for an investment in Altria Group, I estimate shares of the stock are trading at a 26% discount to fair value.

Altria Group has posted an impressive 8.5% YoY growth in its adjusted diluted EPS through the first half of 2020, and the company maintains a reasonably strong balance sheet.

Altria Group delivered its 51st consecutive annual dividend increase with its recent 2.4% increase in its quarterly dividend from $0.84/share to $0.86/share.

With dozens of members of the S&P 500 having cut their dividends in 2020 year to date, predominantly due to the economic disruptions of COVID-19, it is of utmost importance to dividend growth investors to continue investing in tested and proven companies.

One such company that has held up well despite COVID-19 is Altria Group (MO).

Today, I'll be revisiting Altria Group's dividend safety and growth prospects for the first time since I covered the stock in May, discussing recent operating results and Altria Group's risk profile, as well as reexamining Altria Group's share price relative to what I believe to be its fair value/share, which is what supports my continued buy rating for shares of Altria Group.

The Dividend Remains Well-Covered And Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential Is Intact

While I believe that it is crucial to examine the safety of a stock's applicable payout ratios regardless of yield, it is especially important to do so in the case of Altria Group as its dividend yield of 8.16% is more than 4 times that of the S&P 500's 1.78% yield, which is why I'll be examining Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS and FCF payout ratios through the first half of this fiscal year.

Starting with Altria Group's adjusted diluted EPS through the first half of FY 2020, Altria Group generated $2.18 in adjusted diluted EPS against dividends/share of $1.68 paid during that time, for an adjusted diluted EPS payout ratio of 77.1%.

Given that this is about in line with Altria Group's long-term target payout ratio of 80%, the above data supports my overall argument that Altria Group's dividend remains rather safe for the foreseeable future.

Moving to FCF during the first half of FY 2020, Altria Group generated $4.946 billion in operating cash flows against $106 million of capital expenditures, for FCF of $4.840 billion (per data sourced from page 9 of Altria Group's most recent 10-Q).

When measured against the $3.126 billion in dividends paid during this time (per data sourced from page 10 of Altria Group's most recent 10-Q), Altria Group's FCF payout ratio works out to a very sustainable 64.6%.

Given the sustainability of Altria Group's dividend at the present time as supported by the above payout ratios, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that Altria Group's dividend is positioned to at least grow in line with whatever long-term average annual earnings that it delivers.

Since Yahoo Finance analysts are forecasting Altria Group will deliver 6.1% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, and Altria Group's payout ratios have improved since I last covered the company, I am slightly upping my long-term DGR from 4.00% to 4.25%.

Altria Group's First Half Results Reiterated Its Resiliency

Source: Altria Group Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Given the pantry loading that took place in Q1 2020 as a result of COVID-19, I believe Altria Group's Q2 2020 results were fair. Overall, Altria Group put together a great first half of this fiscal year as I'll discuss below.

As indicated in Altria Group's Headline Financials section of its Q2 2020 earnings press release, Altria Group generated net revenues of $5.062 billion during Q2 2020, which was only a 2.5% YoY decline in revenue.

Q2's revenue decline was acceptable from my perspective, especially considering that Altria Group's overall net revenue through the first half of 2020 increased 5.5% YoY to $10.108 billion.

As CEO Billy Gifford indicated in his opening remarks of Altria Group's Q2 2020 earnings call, Altria Group's revenue growth through the first half of 2020 was partially enabled by macroeconomic factors, such as the federal government's stimulus checks and increased unemployment benefits, as well as local restrictions that reduced gas, transit, and entertainment spending, resulting in an increase in available discretionary income to consumers.

In combination with the above revenue growth through the first half of 2020, Altria Group was able to expand its smokeable and oral tobacco adjusted OCI margins by 240 basis points from 56.1% in H1 2019 to 58.5% in H1 2020 (as a result of cost savings initiatives and pricing increases), which helped the company grow its smokeable and oral tobacco adjusted OCI from $5.2 billion in H1 2019 to $5.8 billion in H1 2020.

As a result of the above and an increase in Altria Group's adjusted tax rate from H1 2019 to H1 2020, Altria Group reported $2.18 in adjusted diluted EPS in H1 2020, which represents an 8.5% YoY increase from the $2.01 generated in H1 2019.

Source: Altria Group Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Based on the moderated cigarette volume declines since Q3 2019 (which was mostly as a result of a reduction in cross category movement due to the significant decline in JUUL's volumes) and macroeconomic factors discussed above, Altria Group revised its 2020 full-year domestic cigarette industry adjusted volume decline rate from its previous range of 4.0-6.0% to 2.0-3.5%, as noted by CEO Billy Gifford in his opening remarks during Altria Group's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Source: Altria Group Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

One especially encouraging development that manifested itself in the second quarter of this year was the fact that Altria Group's on! store count surged ~43% from 28,000 at the end of Q1 2020 to 40,000 at the end of Q2 2020, according to CEO Billy Gifford's opening remarks in Altria Group's Q2 2020 earnings call.

Given a significant portion of current smokers are seeking less harmful alternatives of satisfying their nicotine cravings, it is of utmost importance that Altria Group gets on! pouches in as many stores as possible to offset volume declines in the traditional cigarette business and potentially steal customers from competitor brands, and the company is doing a fantastic job of expanding its retail presence to date.

As Helix Innovations and Altria Group continue to expand the retail presence of on! pouches, Helix Innovations expects that it will reach annualized manufacturing capacity of 50 million cans by the end of this year and further expects that capacity constraints will cease in 2021 (according to Altria Group's Q2 2020 earnings press release), which is great news given the massive future growth potential of on! pouches.

Source: Altria Group Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Moving to another less harmful nicotine delivery mechanism, Altria Group expects to significantly ramp up its distribution of IQOS in the United States from 3 metro markets at the present time to 7 metro markets plus surrounding areas over the next 18 months, which is in light of the fact that the FDA approved IQOS and HeatSticks to be marketed as Modified Risk Tobacco Products with a "reduced exposure" claim last month (according to Altria Group's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

When considering the massive success that IQOS has had in international markets and the desire of consumers for less harmful alternatives of nicotine delivery, Altria Group's plans to significantly expand the presence of IQOS in the United States is another step in the right direction for the company to continue working toward delivering on its long-term growth targets and producing strong results for its shareholders.

Source: Altria Group Second-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

As a result of Altria Group's strong results during the first half of this fiscal year, a clearer picture of COVID-19 impacts on adult tobacco consumer purchasing behavior, and another quarter of equity earnings from its ABI stake, CEO Billy Gifford announced in his opening remarks during Altria Group's Q2 2020 earnings call that Altria Group was reestablishing full-year 2020 adjusted diluted guidance of $4.21-$4.38, which represents an adjusted diluted EPS growth rate of flat to 4% from the 2019 base of $4.21.

When considering the uncertain operating environment that many businesses have endured the past several months, this development is a clear positive for Altria Group.

Rounding out the case for an investment in Altria Group is the fact that the company's interest coverage ratio has improved significantly from 5.9 at the end of H1 2019 to 8.0 at the end of H1 2020 (based on data sourced from Altria Group's Statement of Consolidated Earnings for the Six Months Ended June 30 in the company's Q2 2020 earnings press release).

What's more, Altria Group's estimated cash balance as of July 2020 after the payment of its most recent dividend and tax payments was $3 billion (and the company also has $3 billion available through a revolving credit agreement as noted in Altria Group's Q2 2020 earnings press release), which leaves the company with plenty of liquidity should it need it.

When I take into consideration Altria Group's strong operating results through the first half of this fiscal year, Altria Group's encouraging developments with its Helix Innovations on! pouches investment and IQOS expansion with Philip Morris International (PM) in the United States, and Altria Group's strong liquidity position, I believe Altria Group is capable of being a great long-term investment if shares are acquired at or below fair value.

Risks To Consider:

While Altria Group is undoubtedly a high-quality stock that doesn't change the fact that Altria Group, like all stocks, faces its fair share of risks that investors must occasionally monitor going forward to ensure the investment thesis remains intact.

Because I discussed the COVID-19 related risks facing Altria Group in my previous article and those remain unchanged from pages 82-85 of Altria Group's Q1 2020 10-Q to pages 80-82 of Altria Group's Q2 2020 10-Q (i.e. supply chain disruptions and material changes in the price of raw materials), I'll be reiterating a few key risks from Altria Group's most recent 10-K.

The first key risk to Altria Group is that the company faces significant competition within the industry across a variety of categories, which could result in materially adverse developments to the company if it isn't able to adapt to shifting consumer preferences (pages 6-7 of Altria Group's most recent 10-K).

While Altria Group has done a great job of addressing shifting consumer preferences and working toward providing consumers with less harmful alternatives to traditional cigarettes via its partnership with Philip Morris International for distribution rights of IQOS in the United States, as well as its acquisition of an 80% stake in Helix Innovations to sell oral nicotine pouches in over 40,000 stores as of the end of Q2 2020, there is no guarantee that the addressable markets within these spaces will materialize to at least offset future volume declines in traditional cigarettes.

Adding context to the above risk factor, Altria Group is unable to predict whether regulators, including the FDA, will, ultimately, approve the marketing or sale of innovative products, such as Helix Innovation's on! products, which is currently under scientific review by the FDA (page 7 of Altria Group's most recent 10-K).

If Altria Group doesn't succeed in its efforts to develop/commercialize innovative tobacco products or obtain regulatory approval for the sale and marketing of such products, this could result in Altria Group losing market share to competitors that potentially better meet the evolving preferences of consumers.

Another key risk to Altria Group is the fact that the company is reliant upon a few significant facilities and a small number of key suppliers to conduct the bulk of its operations (page 7 of Altria Group's most recent 10-K).

This is worth noting because any number of events, such as pandemics like COVID-19, natural disasters, or man-made disasters could result in potential supply chain disruptions and/or a significant spike in the cost of key raw materials, which could have a detrimental impact on Altria Group's operating results and brand reputation.

Although I have discussed several key risks facing an investment in Altria Group, the above certainly doesn't entail a complete discussion of Altria Group's risk factors. For a more comprehensive discussion of Altria Group's risk profile, I would refer interested readers to Altria Group's recent 10-Qs linked above, pages 4-11 of Altria Group's most recent 10-K, and my previous articles on the stock.

A Deeply Undervalued Dividend King In An Overvalued Market

Even though Altria Group has proven itself to be a blue-chip over the past several decades, it remains paramount to avoid overpaying for shares of the stock.

The best way to minimize the risk of overpaying for a stock (and suffering the consequences through a lower starting yield, increased risk of valuation multiple contraction, and lower total return potential) is to first determine the fair value of a stock's shares and then make sure to purchase shares of said stock at or below fair value, which is why I'll be using a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model to establish a fair value for shares of Altria Group.

The first valuation metric that I will be utilizing to determine the fair value of Altria Group's shares is the current yield to 13-year median yield.

According to Gurufocus, Altria Group's current 8.16% yield is well above its 13-year median yield of 4.96%.

Factoring in a reversion to a 6.00% yield and a fair value of $57.33 a share (which I believe appropriately factors in the long-term risks facing Altria Group), shares of Altria Group are trading at a 26.4% discount to fair value and offer 35.9% upside from the current price of $42.17 a share (as of August 9, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I'll be using to arrive at a fair value for shares of Altria Group is the TTM price to FCF ratio to 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio.

As per Gurufocus, Altria Group's TTM price to FCF ratio of 7.76 is markedly lower than its 13-year median TTM price to FCF ratio of 18.84.

Even assuming a slightly conservative reversion to a TTM price to FCF ratio of 10.00 and a fair value of $54.34 a share, Altria Group is priced at a 22.4% discount to fair value and offers 28.9% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Source: Investopedia

The valuation model that I will use to assign a fair value to shares of Altria Group is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. Altria Group's current annualized dividend/share is $3.44 after the recent announcement of its 2.4% dividend increase from the previous annualized dividend/share of $3.36.

The second input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is the annual total return that an investor requires on their investments. Although this often differs from one investor to the next, I personally require a 10% annual total rate of return because I hold the opinion that such returns offer an adequate reward for the time and effort that I spend researching potential investments and periodically monitoring my investments.

The final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

While the first input into the DDM requires merely data retrieval and the second requires subjectivity to set a required rate of return, accurately forecasting the long-term DGR requires an investor to consider numerous variables, including a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to remain the same, expand, or contract over the long-term), future annual earnings growth potential, the strength of a stock's balance sheet, and industry fundamentals.

When I factor in that Altria Group's payout ratios are positioned to either remain static or slightly expand over the long-term and that the company is in a good position to deliver 4-5% annual earnings growth over the next decade, I arrive at the conclusion that the long-term DGR is primed to be 4.25%.

Upon plugging the above inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $59.83 a share, which implies that shares of Altria Group are trading at a 29.5% discount to fair value and offer 41.9% upside from the current share price.

Averaging the three fair values above, I compute a fair value of $57.17 a share, which indicates that shares of Altria Group are priced at a 26.2% discount to fair value and offer 35.6% capital appreciation from the current share price.

Summary: Altria Group Offers An Attractive Risk/Reward Ratio

While Altria Group's most recent dividend increase of 2.4% was a bit less than the 3.6% increase that I was expecting, any dividend increase in this environment is most definitely appreciated.

Given Altria Group's sustainable payout ratios and operating history of steadily growing earnings, I believe that many more dividend increases lie ahead for shareholders of Altria Group.

Although Altria Group will face its share of COVID and non-COVID challenges in the near and long-term, it is encouraging to note that Altria Group has posted a high-single digit increase in adjusted diluted EPS through the first half of this fiscal year.

On top of Altria Group's encouraging fundamentals, I estimate that shares of the stock are trading at a 26% discount to fair value based on my interpretation of data sourced from Gurufocus, as well as the dividend discount model.

Between its 8.2% yield, 4-5% annual earnings growth potential, and 3.1% annual valuation multiple expansion potential, shares of Altria Group are positioned to exceed my 10% annual total return requirement.

Given Altria Group's already low valuation multiple and its relatively strong operating results in the midst of COVID-19, I am reiterating my buy rating on shares of the stock as I believe the risk/reward ratio is favorably skewed at this time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.