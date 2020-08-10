LAZY reported preliminary Q2 results and generated $7M/$7.6M in EBITDA in May and June, respectively. LAZY is generating ~13.5% of its EV in EBITDA every three months.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) is the second or third largest RV dealer in the fragment US RV dealership industry. Camping World (NYSE:CWH) is the largest with ~20% market share. 2019 was a rough year for the industry. Following a decade long run of double-digit sales growth for the RV industry, inventories got too high in 2019 which led to industry wide discounting which impacted margins.

Source: RV industry Association

LAZY has 9.8M common shares out plus a $60M convertible preferred with a $10.06 conversion price that pays 8%. LAZY effectively has 15.8M shares out plus 4.6M in 2023 share warrants with a strike of $11.50. LAZY currently has ~$55M in cash (after paying accrued on prefs and payment for recent acquisition) and $25M in debt.

The majority of Americans still plan to take a vacation in 2020. Amusement parks, cruises, concerts, sporting events, international travel, etc are all but out of the picture. Air travel and staying in hotels are still viewed as high risk. Camping and RVing will continue to be a huge beneficiary. The world has changed from the effects of pandemic. A bull market is underway in the RV travel industry and Lazydays is at the front of the pack.

As an example, the 9/11 tragedy was a 15-month tailwind for the RV industry where shipments increased ~20% yoy (Seen below) - COVID-19 will most certainly have an even larger effect.

Source: KeyBanc

LAZY provided preliminary second quarter results (July 13th) which included a May revenue increase of 38% and a June revenue increase of 82%. With 8.4% EBITDA margins and implied 13/14.8% contribution margins. April was impacted -30% by shelter in place orders. LAZY subsequently announced July EBITDA would be at least what LAZY reported in all of Q3 last year, or at least $5.3M. In the last 3 months, LAZY has generated $20M in EBITDA. Lazy is generating ~13.5% of its current EV in EBITDA every three months.

Q1 & Q2 are stronger months seasonally, with Q3 & Q4 being weaker. LAZY has made two acquisitions YTD and has a Nashville greenfield slated to come online in Q4. LAZY opened 1 greenfield last year (a service center) and made one acquisition. Base inorganic sales growth over the NTM will likely be ~11% plus the next 3 quarters of SSS growth at an average of 23%. The LAZY NTM top line will be ~$914M for yoy growth of 38%. I am modeling 14.8% contribution margin and keeping gross margins flat with 2019 even though they should be higher due to less industry discounting from over ordering. The delta in GMs and CMs is commissions and sales bonuses being accounted for in SG&A - which will vary with sales. This puts NTM EBITDA at $62M with a 6.7% margin, LAZY reported 8.4% margins in each of the previous two months.

Management and BoD understand the capital allocation opportunity and have skin in the game

LAZY should end the year with $75M in cash and just $25M in debt. We believe the board/management understand capital allocation, and quite frankly it is a no brainer to tender for the 4.6M $11.50 share warrants. Cleaning out a large bite of the warrants would alleviate an overhang, LAZY should not be issuing a large amount of equity at 2.5x EBITDA. LAZY should be able to retire 3M of the 4.6M share warrants at ~$3.50, given that ~98% of warrants holders are in the money and this is a highly illiquid instrument - many would be willing to take the liquidity and take the profit in a dutch tender. This will only cost LAZY $10.5M in cash. Post tender, LAZY's diluted share count will be 17.4M shares, assuming the remaining 1.6M share warrants convert and raise $18.4M, then LAZY will end the year with $83M in cash. At the NTM EBITDA run rate of $62M and a share count of 17.4M, LAZY would be generating $3.56/sh in EBITDA. Plus LAZY will have $4.77/share in cash. At $13/share LAZY is trading at sub 3x EV/NTM EBITDA. Assuming LAZY takes debt to EBITDA up to ~1x then it would add $40M in cash to bring its total YE balance to $123M. LAZY will then have $123M in cash to deploy into acquisitions or buybacks. LAZY is able to acquire at 2-4x, LAZY will do a number of deals at 4x and integrate their best practices to grow earnings (see below) - they are really acquiring dealers at 3x fully synergized EBITDA. Meaning LAZY can use half of its cash balance (~$60M) over the NTM to acquire $20M in synergized EBITDA. To be conservative use $55M in EBITDA instead of my $62M estimate. So $55M + $20M = $75M in run rate EBITDA and a net cash balance sheet. Dealerships typically trade at 7-10x, and Camping World currently trades at 1x trailing sales and 12-14x forward EBITDA (see below). LAZY should trade at 8x EV/EBITDA, with 17.4M shares out this would be $34.50/share. Further upside exists from 1) buybacks if the stock stays at these levels, or 2) using 8x+ stock as currency for 3x PF deals, there is a long runway for growing per share earnings. If the stock remains at discounted levels, then LAZY can use the other half of its cash balance ($60M) to retire shares, even paying up at $15/sh LAZY could retire 23% of its float, and still have leverage below 1x. At a $75M EBITDA run rate and a post buyback share count of 13.4M, LAZY would be earning $5.60/sh in EBITDA.

Peer Camping World

CWH has historically had GMs that are ~5 points better than LAZY along with EBITDA margins that are ~2-3 points better. This is due to CWH's Good Sam loyalty club membership - CWH's scale provides them this recurring revenue 100% GM earnings stream. CWH also skews more towables versus LAZY more motorized - motorized being higher ASP but lower margin. LAZY shouldn't trade at a very wide valuation discount to CWH which is a highly levered/balance sheet constrained rollup of dealers, run by Marcus Lemonis. CWH IPO'd in 2016 and traded in the 40s on the back of a strong RV market and the roll up story. Lemonis made a bad acquisition of Gander Mountain (an outdoor gear retailer) which along with the tough 2019 for the industry led to a large share price decline. CWH has since rallied from mid-single digits share price to ~$35/sh today. Star portfolio manager David Abrams (Klarman protégé) is the largest outsider holder with 15%. The market believed in the RV roll up story in 2017/2018 and now the current CWH share price says they believe it again. There is a significant runway for top players to take share in this fragmented industry primarily consisting of mom & pop dealers.

We believe the under followed LAZY is still under the radar and very cheap. Just one analyst covers the name. Craig-Hallum compares LAZY to CWH on several key metrics below. CH's earnings numbers are very conservative, which CH admits in the report.

Source: LAZY, CWH, FactSet, Craig-Hallum Estimates

Camping World is highly levered and trading at ~1x trailing sales and 11x NTM EBITDA, versus Lazydays at sub 3x EV/NTM EBITDA, ~$3.50/share in net cash (at YE) and .22x trailing sales, with a great capital allocation opportunity in front of it.

LAZY's M&A opportunity

LAZY & CWH are two of only a handful of dealers with real size, and the only two players with scale and currency to roll up the industry. The RV dealership industry is a highly fragmented industry consisting primarily of ~2,000 mom & pop dealers. LAZY's operations are more sophisticated and have several advantages over most of the competition, including the following:

Top notch process and training - LAZY has a self-proclaimed intense focus on selling Finance & Insurance (95% GM) - this has shown through in the numbers as F&I grew at more than twice the rate of sales in 2019. Management says they can double F&I business from their acquisitions.

Better marketing muscle to get leads and better conversion rates from quality training.

Very wide selection due to its large dealership floorplan.

Lazydays is a quality, well-known brand throughout the industry. Another crucial benefit of this goodwill and reach is it provides sourcing to procure used sales or consignments which is a higher margin business.

The RV industry typically has poor service, LAZY is focused on being a service quality leader which should help them take market share.

Relative to most of the competition LAZY's scale gives them better floor plan finance rates plus better relationships with manufacturers - i.e., in the current environment LAZY can push for more inventory faster bc they are a key relationship for manufacturers.

They also say we can acquire at 3-4x but we are really acquiring at 1-2x - due to improvements from integrating dealers. Acquisitions help with geographical diversification and seasonality and they can move inventory north/south with the seasons whereas the smaller guys can't. Being in more geographies will leverage their customer base and increase high margin service revenue (58% GM), LAZY plans to add service bays to many future integrated dealers - a high ROIC investment opportunity.

Trends

In the sale of new RVs: the new high demand environment has forced a good transition - older models (very low margin) are worked off and new models (high margin) are selling and coming in. High demand and generally tighter inventory will equal less discounting and higher margins. LAZY's scale should allow them to be a priority in getting shipments from manufacturers. From our work LAZY is gaining meaningful market share. LAZY is focusing on growing/adding on parts and service which is 58% GM, there will be some lag but with way more RVs on the road this segment will eventually show solid growth. LAZY & CWH have said business was strong in January and February even before the virus - sales & shipments were up double digits in Jan/Feb as well. According to the RV industry association, ~25M Americans go RVing each year. A recent RVIA study released on June 5th found that 46M Americans plan to go RVing in the NTM. "The big positive is that customers are looking at the lifestyle for the first time. That bodes very well for this industry. So, I think you are going to see a lot of Baby Boomers (big demographic) who didn't consider who are going to come into the lifestyle." - Tim Wegge CEO of Burlington RV Superstore. As more couples and families RV they tend to talk and share on social media about their trip, free marketing that can really begin to spread the word fast. They also may invite friends (other families) to go RVing with. Schools being moved to an online format could be another shot in the arm to the RV industry - families will be facing being cooped up with their children in the house for 8 months. RV ownership and travel is a great value- A 2014 Vacation Cost Comparison prepared by PKF Consulting USA showed that a family of four can save 27-62% on vacation costs by traveling in an RV, even when factoring in ownership costs and fuel. For a two-person traveling party, savings are 11-48%. Even when fuel prices rise, more than 80% of RV owners say their RV vacations cost less than other forms of travel. There is no alternative (TINA) in vacationing. Many parents that are not employed in the travel & restaurant industry are amassing large savings from not eating out and getting out and spending money, increasing the cash on their balance sheet (plus wealth effect of strong US stock & bond market). If there is a hangover after an RV binge period, then LAZY will be in position to do a lot of used business (which is 5 points better GM than new).

Risks

RV sales are cyclical, they fell 50% from peak to trough in the GFC, generally big-ticket items. As always there is a risk of an error in capital allocation.

Counterpoint: RV is a long cycle - COVID-19 is likely a 15+ month tailwind of major proportions. LAZY has a great balance sheet, large variable cost structure. LAZY has a sizable and profitable used business and could earn income off consumer sales. We modeled LAZY as keeping conservative leverage (sub 1x) - they could acquire dealers very cheap in downturns and benefit handsomely.

Catalysts

The market realizing the story or LAZY keeps crushing numbers. I like our odds at sub 3x, great balance sheet, huge industry tailwinds, solid capital allocation plan and a great M&A story.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAZY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.