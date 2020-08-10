Market valuation has not been borne out by high-quality earnings and growing embedded value.

The company has been at the forefront of online healthcare and fintech solutions and relied on them to mitigate the short-term coronavirus impact.

Despite its size, Ping An remains nimble, which is evident in dynamic product enhancements and efforts to lift the productivity of its agents.

Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCPK:PNGAY) is an integrated retail financial services provider. The company operates through five segments: financial services (that comprise insurance, banking, asset management and Internet-enabled financial services), healthcare, auto services, real estate services and smart city services. It is the world’s second largest insurer by market capitalization and number seven on Forbes’ Global 2000 list of public companies.

Thesis

Ping An is a Chinese conglomerate that operates in the space where finance and technology converge, having worked on technological transformation for almost a decade now. While it is recognized as the market leader in the insurance business, it has not received nearly as much attention as some other Chinese technology giants (think Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) or Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY)).

The group’s offline business in insurance and banking did suffer unavoidable setbacks during the pandemic; investment income was impacted too. But these effects should not linger for long due to an improvement in the economic outlook in China and a consequent rebound in demand.

In fact, the recent events have brought Ping An’s technological forte into greater focus. It has allowed the group — its financial and healthcare subsidiaries in particular — to seek out opportunities among the challenges. Digitization of products and their distribution channels has been the overarching strategy, and it promises to accelerate the recovery of Ping An’s business.

Ping An’s unwavering dedication to technology has resulted in operational efficiency and other sizable benefits. An increasing proportion of new retail customers are being sourced from the users of the group’s various internet platforms. Thanks to technological innovations, new business value from insurance premiums has been widening consistently, even through Q1’20 affected by COVID-19.

Ability to maximize customer value by way of integrated financial services and technological enablement are among key strengths that will help Ping An maintain its top competitive position within China’s insurance sector.

We are bullish on Ping An for the abovementioned reasons.

Early Impact of COVID-19, Imminent Recovery

Ping An’s first quarter results took a hit from the coronavirus induced shutdowns across China where the virus had originated. As net written premiums lost 6.2% and investment income dropped 60.1%, net profit fell 42.7% in the biggest quarterly plunge since 2011. Difficulties in generating offline sales and plummeting interest rates everywhere were to blame.

However, it was not all gloom and doom. The group still grew its customer base, adding 3.89 million new retail customers and 18.95 million new internet users. Corporate premiums from cross-selling were up 28.4%. Ping An’s banking revenues increased 16.8%. These and other positives lifted the operating profit at group level 5.3% year on year.

Meanwhile, the economic recovery in China looks more certain now, and Ping An stands to benefit. Economists estimate gross domestic product to expand 1.5% in the second quarter and 1.8% by year-end, after an extraordinary slump of 6.3% in the first three months. Industrial output and services are regaining momentum, to be propped up further by sales of sovereign and local government debt. Investors like Ping An may be able to recoup some losses with 10-year bond yields projected to hold around 2.8-2.9% at a minimum (2019: 3.0-3.2%).

Demand side concerns should ease gradually as urban unemployment rates return to near pre-pandemic levels before the end of the year (<5.4%). Ping An is well-positioned to take advantage of the tepid growth in consumption by putting its novel online operating models to use. So, the core insurance business will continue to grow in the long term; we also foresee better prospects for Ping An’s technology offerings, given the transition to a ‘new normal’.

The group will release its 2H20 report on August 27.

Comparative Financial Performance, Impressive Return On Investment

Ping An’s historical earnings clearly reflect the underlying market’s remarkable growth story (more on the market under ‘Growth Drivers’ below). Since listing in Hong Kong in 2004, net profit climbed 29.4% (CAGR as of FY19). The group has maintained its high-growth momentum ever since: in the last three years, net profit increased 26.1%. The only other truly comparable case is that of China Life Insurance Company (LFC). However, among the two, Ping An has produced earnings of higher quality and a better track record of responsible corporate governance.

Growth Metrics

3 Year CAGR PNGAY AAGIY LFC PUK MET MFC Mean Operating Income 25.7% 24.7% 18.6% -19.1% 46.1% 12.2% 18.0% Net Income 26.1% 16.9% 35.1% -32.5% NM 8.9% 10.9%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Ping An has been able to maximize customer value by cross-selling under an umbrella brand: By end-2019, 73.71 million retail customers held multiple contracts across different business segments.

Source: Author’s based on Annual Report 2019

Hong Kong-based AIA Group (OTCPK:AAGIY) is a close peer in terms of profit margins, given its significant exposure to mainland China, among other Asian markets. (Note that AIA’s margins in the table below do not cover the performance in Q1’20 due to its publishing of full interim results at the half-year mark only.)

Ping An’s net profit margin for FY2019 (10.9%) was lower than the previous year’s (11.5%). This could be explained by its heavy investment outlays and the ongoing reform of the life insurance business (that includes spending on digital upgrades and associated training of the agent workforce). Return on equity - a more appropriate measure of profitability for an insurance company - has stayed around a high five-year average of 20.1%, compared to the industry mean of about 12%.

Profitability Metrics

Trailing 12 Months PNGAY AAGIY LFC PUK MET MFC Mean Operating Margin 18.8% 19.1% 8.2% 2.7% 16.4% 9.1% 12.4% Net Income Margin 10.9% 13.9% 6.4% 0.8% 12.5% 5.7% 8.4% Return on Equity 20.6% 13.7% 12.7% 9.4% 13.8% 8.3% 12.6%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Ping An’s liquidity ratios are also among the highest in the industry: its short-term liabilities are well-covered by cash, diversified investment holdings, and operating cash flows.

Liquidity Metrics

Trailing 12 Months PNGAY AAGIY LFC PUK MET MFC Current Ratio 7.1 3.1 1.2 1.4 1.1 NM Quick Ratio 6.3 2.9 1.1 0.3 0.9 NM

Source: Seeking Alpha

The group has also been delivering consistently on a range of metrics specific to insurance business. For one, its solvency ratio — that forms the foundation for meeting policyholder obligations — is well over the regulatory minimum of 100%; the margins have been increasing, in fact. New business value - that represents the present value of future profits from new policies written during the year - from Ping An’s life insurance business almost doubled in the five years to 2019. The group’s general insurance business is characterized by a healthy combined ratio below 100%, which means net earned premiums offset total outflow made up of operating expenses, commissions paid and claims incurred.

Group Insurance Metrics

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Solvency ratio (%) 204.9 210.0 214.9 216.4 229.8 Life & Health Insurance: New business value (CNY mln) 38,420 50,805 67,357 72,294 75,945 Property & Casualty Insurance: Combined ratio (%) 95.6 95.9 96.2 96 96.4

Source: Annual Report 2019

Ping An’s dividend is not high by industry standards but is dependable and has grown every year in line with the earnings: between 2015 and 2019, normal dividend per share was up 37.5%. The payout ratio has remained low (below 30%). In 2018, the group paid a special dividend and, in 2019, conducted its first share repurchase exercise. We expect dividend payments to continue on their growth trajectory.

Dividend Metrics

PNGAY AAGIY LFC PUK MET MFC Dividend Yield (Trailing 12 Mth) 2.8% 1.3% 4.4% 3.2% 4.8% 5.9% Payout Ratio (Trailing 12 Mth) 28.4% 87.0% 50.8% 30.8% 33.8% 43.1% Dividend Growth (3 Yr CAGR) 48.3% 4.9% -28.2% -3.2% 7.4% 10.5%

Source: Seeking Alpha

Growth Drivers

In the short term, while economic conditions in China remain worse-than-usual, Ping An’s topline may stay partly depressed. But as consumption patterns gradually improve, we should see a rebound, particularly through Life & Health insurance as well as Technology business, as early as next year.

Home Market Advantage

With USD575 billion in underwriting, China is the world’s second largest insurance market, behind the US with USD1.47 trillion, as of 2018. Spurred by economic growth, government spending, consumer awareness and technological innovations, China may overtake the US around 2032 when its total insurance premium reaches USD2.36 trillion, according to a forecast by Swiss Re. By that time, China’s share of the global insurance market will hit 22%, up from 11% in 2018.

Chinese premiums have been registering robust growth rates in the high teens compared to the low-single digits reported worldwide. This trend is likely to be sustained over the next decade. Life insurance, in particular, is expanding at a spectacular pace: in 2019, the sector’s premiums swelled 55.7% year over year. China’s middle and upper middle class — who account for more than 70% of Ping An’s customers — are ageing fast, driving the demand for retirement annuities and other pension products.

Total insurance premiums worldwide exceeded a record USD5 billion in 2018: Insurance business in emerging markets continues to outperform real economic growth.

Source: SwissRe

At the same time, the insurance penetration rate in China is well below the global average (4.4% versus 6.13% in 2017), an indication of yet another development potential for insurance firms. There is strong reason to believe that, as an integrated provider of personal financial services and a leading domestic contender, Ping An will continue to benefit from supportive economic and socio-demographic factors in China.

The group has also started taking its technology offerings into overseas markets, starting with Asia Pacific — a region that, together with China, is predicted to contribute 42% of global insurance premiums by 2029. For example, OneConnect, a startup under Ping An, began its expansion with Hong Kong, providing the regulator and seven banks with technology to set up internet platforms. Also seeking opportunities abroad are Ping An Good Doctor, Ping An Health Technology, and the company’s Smart Cities business.

Technology as Economic Moat

From an investment perspective, Ping An’s primary draw is its business transformation story. With a dual-focus on fintech and health tech, it has benefited from the first mover’s advantage (with major initiatives dating back to 2012), a mighty capacity to drive technological transformation and a highly-proficient senior management team to execute the same. Notably, Ping An’s management structure has traced the group’s strategic shift toward technology and evolved accordingly. This is the third year of the company under “matrix management” which is best suited for managing cross-functional and cross-business groups.

Ping An’s technology-centeredness has resulted in more customer touchpoints and data: An increasing proportion of retail customers are being sourced from Internet users (41% of 36.57 million new customers in 2019).

Source: Author’s based on Annual Report 2019

Every year Ping An allocates about 1% of its revenue for investment in new technology in the coming year. So, in 2020, it will be investing CNY12 billion (USD1.7 billion), realizing an annual increment of 20%. It is a forward-looking move aimed at increasing cross-selling potential between the group’s business lines; specifically, tech-enabled bundling of insurance products with healthcare services is high on the agenda.

The core Life & Health insurance segment has been undergoing an extensive reform since 2018. On one hand, the goal is to enhance the distribution channels — first and foremost, the primary agent channel. Product upgrades in keeping with changing customer needs form the other objective. For both purposes, the group is leveraging its technological capabilities, brand leadership as well as the breadth of financial services it offers as a diversified conglomerate.

To boost customer development moving forward, Ping An has initiated the following moves, among others:

Moving offline agent activities online (e.g., consultations);

Substituting onsite procedures with remote alternatives (e.g., applications);

Raising the share of digital in management processes (e.g., claims);

Complementing business decisions through artificial intelligence (e.g., underwriting).

Product wise, online sales from 2020 onward will be dominated by simpler offerings that are easily marketable and more variable in design. Although such products carry lower new business value margins, the strategy promises a good payoff. For one, Ping An will be gaining valuable market intelligence that will guide its future product development efforts, helping the company secure a bigger share of the post-pandemic business.

Flexible regulations in China that allow insurers to partner with technology companies have been a boon. Ping An’s USD1 billion insurtech fund established in 2017 takes advantage of the concessions and has been able to pursue special investment opportunities that involve partnerships.

Technology solutions generated CNY82.1b (USD11.8b) in revenues in 2019, up 27.1% y-o-y: This figure is widely expected to take off over the next decade, with Ping An aiming to eventually derive half of its earnings from technology.

Research centers Researchers Patents Technology clients 8 institutes, 57 laboratories 35,000 R&D employees, 3,000 scientists 20,000+ 4,000+ Technology businesses (jointly valued at USD69.1b as of end-2019) Long-term opportunities Ping An Good Doctor (HKSE: 1833), est. 2014 Mobile platform for: - online medical consultations - online management of hospital referrals & appointments - online repository of healthcare resources - Growing public awareness of online healthcare; - Coverage under Social Health Insurance OneConnect (NYSE:OCFT), est. 2015 Technology-as-a-service platform that provides cloud-based technology solutions for financial institutions in cost control, risk management, service quality and other areas of operations Greater demand for tailored cloud-based solutions in the financial sector Autohome (NYSE:ATHM), est. 2005 Internet-based platform that offers automakers and dealers data products for research, marketing and conversion Broad emphasis on data-driven decision making processes Lufax Holding Wealth management and retail lending platform that makes use of a customer development framework powered by artificial intelligence Leveraging technology to optimize product portfolio and manage credit risk Ping An HealthKonnect Online medical management solutions platform for: -hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and members of government Social Health Insurance schemes -commercial insurers on insurance product design, risk management and marketing channels Use of its smart Social Health Insurance platform by the National Healthcare Security Administration Smart Cities A suite of platforms covering government services, transportation, healthcare, education and other aspects of urban development in more than 115 cities across China Further deployment in China, expansion into Southeast Asia and other regions

Source: Author’s based on annual and quarterly reports

All in all, it is apparent that Ping An is not a traditional financial institution but rather a technology stock of a sort. The applicable valuation methodology, therefore, ought to be reworked accordingly.

Valuation

Ping An has performed well price-wise, returning over 50% in the past three years and twice as much in the last five years.

Comparative Total Returns

PNGAY AAGIY LFC PUK MET MFC 1 Month Return 4.5% -3.6% 10.4% -0.03% 3.5% -0.22% Year-To-Date Return -9.3% -11.4% -12.9% -19.9% -27.6% -33.5% 3 Year Return 53.1% 19.1% -24.9% -37.5% -31.6% -34.1% 5 Year Return 113.8% 45.5% -34.6% -35.4% -34.0% -23.6%

Source: Seeking Alpha as of August 6

Price-to-book is arguably better suited as a valuation measure for insurance firms than earnings based multiples. Based on P/B, Ping An is currently trading on par with its five-year average of 2.08. On a comparative basis, Ping An looks more expensive than insurance peers. But we think the group’s strong earnings performance and a positive forward growth analysis warrant the premium.

Comparative Valuation Metrics

PNGAY AAGIY LFC PUK MET MFC Mean Tangible Book Value (3 Yr CAGR) 21.2% 18.3% 10.3% 0.3% 1.4% 11.3% 10.5% Price-to-Book Value (Trailing 12 Mth) 1.98 1.89 1.12 1.93 0.49 0.72 1.36

Source: Seeking Alpha

An insurance industry specific valuation measure to consider is embedded value. It is essentially a market-adjusted liquidation value for an insurer: the present value of future profits on existing business added to net asset value. Between 2015 and 2019, Ping An’s embedded value grew at a compounded rate of 21.5%. As of end-2019, Ping An’s price-to-embedded value was lower than a historical five-year average of 103.33%, suggesting undervaluation. (In theory, a multiple of 1.0x implies that the insurer will have no future profits from potential new business, so the true value of the company is much higher.) The price is yet to recover year-to-date, so there is still time left to buy into the stock at a discount.

Standard Insurance Valuation Metric

Group: 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Embedded value (CNY mln) 551,514 637,703 825,173 1,002,456 1,200,533 Year-on-year change 20.20% 15.63% 29.40% 21.48% 19.76% Price/Embedded value 119.32% 105.78% 78.49% 127.61% 85.43%

Source: Annual Report 2019 and prices of A shares on Shanghai Stock Exchange

Risks

Ping An’s main risk exposure is to China, given that it had maintained an almost singular geographical focus on the domestic insurance market for a long time. However, with core products now mature and new technology offerings, the company is more intent on diversifying its country and market risks than ever before.

Technology is a patient, long-term bet

Ping An’s large sum investments have been a cause of concern for some investors. To date, the group has dedicated over USD7 billion to technology investments. A further allocation of USD15 billion (which is equivalent to almost 15% of its market cap) has been made for the next ten years.

Investors from mainland China are especially wary of Ping An’s long-termism. The company’s shares listed in Shanghai have historically traded at lower multiples than those listed in Hong Kong where the stock is favored by foreign investors.

In our opinion, the concerns are unfounded seeing that Ping An, thanks to its technological competence, was one of the very few insurance companies in China to record growth in both customer numbers and earnings during the pandemic.

Heavy reliance on the agent network

Ping An operates a massive agent network of 1.1 million people. It is no wonder then that a substantial portion (>50%) of the group’s revenue still comes from the agent channel. There are, however, systemic challenges that need to be addressed. This manifests, among other things, in the declining agent headcount across China; Ping An lost about 9% of its agents in 2019.

The group’s response to agency issues has been proactive. Its reform of the channel centers around quality and digital transformation. As a result, despite some attrition in the workforce, the value of business generated per agent rose 16.4% in 2019; agents also enjoyed higher compensation rates.

Greater competition from foreign players

The operations of foreign insurance companies in China are to be liberalized. Up until 2017, they could own less than 50% of their businesses. In 2018, the limit was increased to 51%; it will ultimately be removed in 2021.

Some international insurers have been in China for decades, but together, they still account for just 6% of the total market share. Their premiums, nonetheless, are growing strongly, and aggregate income climbed 44.8% year-on-year to CNY172 billion to 2018. This number could have been even higher if it were not for regulatory impediments slowing down approvals of new products and branches.

Liberalization will set an equal playing field for all insurers and has been welcome. But it does add a degree of uncertainty for domestic players. With China poised to become the largest global insurance market past 2030, we anticipate a surge in competitive intensity.

Ping An seems ready to face the fresh competition as it pushes on toward consolidation of existing advantages in leadership experience and technology.

Conclusion

Ping An is a buy. It is set to retain its leading position in the Chinese insurance market; strong earnings from financial services will support continued dividend growth. Buyers of the stock will also share in gains brought about by China's fast-growing fintech and online healthcare markets that Ping An has been the frontrunner in.

