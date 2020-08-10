Not only was the US less prepared strategically for this virus to arrive, its populace may have been less prepared biologically.

New research published in the journal Nature may partly explain the much lesser burden placed on China by COVID-19:

Without naming China, Singapore researchers (Le Bert et al. 2020) suggest that T cell cross-reactivity to COVID-19 viral epitopes found in all 23 persons tested 17 years after recovering from the 2003 SARS may "explain some of the differences in infection rates or pathology observed during this pandemic." To elaborate, China was the epicenter of the 2003 SARS outbreak, and while no new COVID-19 deaths have been reported from China since mid-April, COVID-19 rages on in the US where there were only 33 cases of SARS in 2003 (source: WHO). Public health measures aside, the implication is that even without a vaccine, China is already enjoying some degree of herd immunity to COVID-19 because of exposure to the 2003 SARS and other coronaviruses (see bulleted list of 2003 SARS cases by country at the end of this article).

In addition to the geopolitical implications, the findings of the Singapore team have implications for vaccine development: memory T cells are important. This team demonstrated that T cells of some convalescents from both epidemics (2003 SARS and COVID-19) responded to portions of nucleocapsid protein common to both viruses, ie shared antigens. Some of that shared T cell reactivity was just in the CD4+ subpopulation while in other convalescents, reactivity to shared NP structure was in both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells. That is significant for vaccine developers because it indicates that a viral epitope that elicits a CD4+ response may not elicit a CD8+ response. It also may be important that natural infection elicited T cell response to NP, an internal viral protein not susceptible to neutralizing antibodies like the spike protein. The spike protein is the target of most COVID-19 virus-specific vaccines in development.

Vaccine correlates of protection are traditionally regarded to be the antibody responses they elicit, but the Singapore paper adds to growing evidence that T cell response is just as if not more important. Some COVID-19 infections result in only a brief or no identifiable antibody response at all. In these cases, it is likely that infection has been cleared by CD8+ T cells, and in fact, cellular immune response without seroconversion has been documented (Gallais et al., 2020).

Memory B cells can promptly expand and resume monoclonal antibody secretion when a cognate viral antigen is detected. Indeed spike antigen-specific memory B cells were found in COVID-19 convalescents (Nguyen-Contant, bioRxiv 2020). But how long these memory B cells persist is not yet known for the novel 2019 virus. Six years after the 2003 SARS epidemic in China, CoV-specific memory T cells (CD4+ and CD8+) were still detected but memory B cells were not (Tang et al. 2011).

Thus the apparent uncoupling of B cell and T cell immunity manifest as an ephemeral antibody response but more enduring T cell response to COVID-19 infection would seem to favor vaccines that generate a robust T cell response. However, as recently pointed out by two Imperial College immunologists (Altmann & Boyton, 2020), we still await proof that T cell reactivity can be regarded as a correlate of protection against coronavirus.

With that caveat in mind I have posted below a list of vaccine trials registered at clinicaltrials.gov that were identified on a search for "recruiting" and "not yet recruiting" "COVID-19" "vaccines." Omitted from this list are vaccines that are non-specific to the COVID virus e.g. the measles or BCG vaccines; also omitted are vaccines of unspecified composition or trial site locations. The list is divided between those protocols in which T cell reactivity assays are specified and those which are not. The countries where sponsors are located, and where the trials will be primarily conducted are also listed in rough order of their frequency. The T cell assays included in the protocol follow the title and sponsor of each registered trial. The list of registered trials may not be complete. Some notable contenders, eg Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) Ad26-S.PP vaccine for which preclinical data exist (Mercado et al., 2020) is not yet registered for a clinical trial.

Several of the trials listed will be familiar to most readers.

Pfizer (PFE) chose - wisely in my opinion - to partner with the German firm BioNTech SE (BNTX). Two registered trials are on the "without" list because T cell assays are not specified in the protocols submitted to clinicaltrials.gov. However, BioNTech has deep knowledge about cytotoxic T cells which has been employed in the development of their neoantigen cancer vaccines (Kreiter et al. 2015). In a preprint, the BioNTech team led by Sahin et al. (medRxiv, 2020) report that mRNA COVID-19 vaccine BNT162b1 recruited CD4+ T cells that were reactive to the RBD portion of the coronavirus spike protein encoded by the vaccine, resulting in antibody levels commensurate with the CD4+ T cell response (RBD, the receptor binding domain, is important because it is the ligand - or key - that allows the virus to gain entry into human cells and is the reason why anti-RBD antibodies are "neutralizing"). Importantly, the population of RBD-specific IFNγ-secreting CD8+ T cells reached up to several percent of total peripheral blood lymphocytes. That is important because IFNγ switches on host cell genes that have an antiviral effect, further contributing to cellular as opposed to humoral, or antibody-mediated, immunity.

In collaboration with Oxford University and AstraZeneca (AZN), investigators at Wits in South Africa submitted a protocol that boasts an extensive repertoire of T cell assays. Oxford's is an adenovirus-vectored DNA vaccine and this platform is apparently known to induce strong cellular immunity. The ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccination resulted in marked increases in SARS-CoV-2 spike-specific effector T-cell responses (Folegatti et al., Lancet 2020). The degree to which CD8+ lymphocytes contributed to the cellular response was not reported in this phase 1 trial. Nor was there any reported correlation between cellular and humoral response.

Protocols submitted by Cansino (OTCPK:CASBF) and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences also include robust T cell profiling. Cansino's human type 5 adenovirus-vectored spike gene vaccine phase 1 trial results were reported by Zhu et al. (Lancet 2020). Intracellular cytokine staining assays were used to differentiate CD4+ from CD8+ T cells. Responses to this vaccine were somewhat limited by preexisting immunity to the adenovirus used as vector, but all patients developed either humoral or cellular response or both. Both subtypes of T cells were responsive. The authors point to prior studies showing that after MERS infection, antibody response was temporary "whereas the specific CD4+ and CD8+ T-cell responses played an essential role in immunity."

Inovio (INO) is on the 1st list because they are focused on T cell potency of their COVID-19 vaccine and have experience with T cells in their cancer vaccine research, but Inovio has not yet published clinical trial results of their COVID-19 vaccine.

Novavax (NVAX) announced last week that its adjuvanted NVX‑CoV2373 "induced antigen-specific polyfunctional CD4+ T cell responses with a strong bias toward the Th1 phenotype (IFN-g, IL-2, and TNF-a)" but these assays were not included in the protocol posted at clinicaltrials.gov in May.

Moderna (MRNA) recently reported (Jackson et al. 2020) that in 45 healthy volunteers mRNA-1273 "elicited CD4 T-cell responses that on stimulation by S-specific peptide pools were strongly biased toward expression of Th1 cytokines (tumor necrosis factor-alpha > interleukin-2 > interferon-γ), with minimal type 2 helper T-cell (Th2) cytokine expression (interleukin 4 and interleukin 13). CD8 T-cell responses to S-2P were detected at low levels after the second vaccination." T cell assays are not included in the registered phase 3 clinical trial, and Moderna is (3) in the "without" list below.

Why some vaccines elicit CD8+ T cells and CD4+ T cells and others just the latter is uncertain, but may relate to the different sizes of epitopes recognized by these 2 subsets of T cells.

My own perspective is that an emphasis on T cell responsiveness to anti-viral vaccines is an emerging trend, and that the US has been a follower and not a leader. Coupled with the possibility that herd immunity to zoonotic coronaviruses may have accumulated in China ahead of that in the US, developing a vaccine that elicits CD4+ (surely) and CD8+ (probably) responses to multiple peptides (see Grifoni et al. 2020) common to multiple coronaviruses that currently infect humans - or could jump to humans in the future - is a national security issue.

The so-called China virus has dealt a crippling blow to the US economy. In China the epidemic lasted only about 2 months and economic activity resumed while the US is still struggling.

The US government certainly knows all this, but whether the money is being allocated to the best vaccines, and what those are, is up for discussion. To start the conversation I would submit that T cell biology needs to become a core capability in private laboratories that develop vaccines, not just at the NIH.

List of countries with the most SARS cases in 2003, and in the US:

China with 5,327 reported SARS cases in 2003: no COVID-19 deaths since late March.

Hong Kong with 1,755 in 2003: still reporting up to 4 deaths daily in July

Taiwan with 655 in 2003: no COVID-19 deaths since mid-May

Singapore with 238 cases: only 1 death since mid-June

Canada had 251 SARS cases but these were largely limited to an outbreak in Toronto. Canada has reported <12 deaths daily since mid-July.

US had 33 SARS cases in 2003: after declines in May & June, the death rate has risen to >1,460 daily

