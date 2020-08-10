Small-Caps Extend Their Breakout (Technically Speaking For 8/10)

The US is on the cusp of an eviction crisis.

Let's take a look at last week's ETF fund flows from ETF.com: There are two key pieces of data above. First, there was a large net inflow into the SPY ($1.273 billion). At the same time, the IWM lost about $1.3 billion. The other large ETFs were statistically unchanged. 7 out of 11 ETFs lost funds. There were two big outflows. Energy, which has been extremely volatile during the last 2-3 months, lost $438 billion. Financials, which are reporting large increases in loan loss reserves, lost $438 billion. Utilities -- which is on my buy list -- had the biggest inflow, gaining $358 billion. The next biggest inflow was into the tech sector.

There may be difficult times ahead for the SPY:

The above table shows the percentage that each sector comprises of the SPY. Combined, technology, consumer discretionary, and communication services account for 50% of the index. Next, consider this relative rotation graph of the 11 largest SPY sectors: Graph from stockcharts.com

Communication services (XLC) and technology (XLK) are weakening, while consumer discretionary (XLY) is approaching that quadrant. Industrials (XLI), real estate (VNQ), and financials (XLF) are approaching the leading quadrant. Combined, those three sectors only comprise 20% of the SPY.

The US is on the cusp of a huge eviction crisis (emphasis added):

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers, academics and advocates have conducted continuous analysis of the effect of the public health crisis and economic depression on renters and the housing market. Multiple studies have quantified the effect of COVID-19-related job loss and economic hardship on renters’ ability to pay rent during the pandemic. While methodologies differ, these analyses converge on a dire prediction: If conditions do not change, 29-43% of renter households could be at risk of eviction by the end of the year.

Here's the accompanying graphic: That alone could have devastating effects on the economy.

Let's turn to today's performance tables:

Transports rose on news that air traffic is still increasing. It has a long way to go, but the overall trend is still positive. Small-caps led the market higher, continuing Friday's breakout (more below). And -- in the "very good news for the bulls" category -- the Treasury market continues to sell off. The market continues its on-again, off-again love affair with the energy sector, which led the market higher today. Industrials and consumer discretionary round out the top three. As I noted above, tech and communication services are still weak.

Let's zero in on the Treasury market, starting with the 30-day IEF chart: Prices broke the trend on Friday. Today, prices then continued lower and closed below the 200-minute EMA. This occurred on high volume. The TLT exhibits the same pattern.

Let's pause here to explain why this could be so important. Currently, there are two dueling market narratives: bonds say growth will be slow while the stock market says growth will be fast. They both can't be right. But so long as the Treasury market is attractive as an investment, it will pull money away from stocks. If the bond market starts to sell off, it could help to push stocks higher.

There's also a second piece of good news: the smaller-cap rally that started on Friday is continuing: Micro-caps printed a solid upward bar with a nice volume spike. The IWM was also higher but on somewhat less volume.

All-in-all, this is a good way to start the week. Let's hope the trend continues.

