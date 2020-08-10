Despite seeing a drop in its share price of over 75% since early January, ShiftPixy (PIXY) is still way too overpriced to consider holding in your portfolio. With extremely shaky fundamentals, coupled with a dire outlook for its main target markets, we would need at least a significant drop in price as well as a material improvement in fundamentals before it could enter the discussion for inclusion as part of a portfolio going forward.

Although many view the current equity market as being in a bubble, and despite the fact that some have argued that fundamentals have been "chucked out the window", if you follow the value-investing paradigm, then it is still (as it always has been) imperative to treat investing in a stock as being like buying a fraction of an underlying business. This means putting your capital where it is likely to serve you best, and entails a constant monitoring of your investments' underlying fundamentals in order to provide yourself with the margin of safety that will not only do a lot to protect you if a bubbly market draws down, but will also provide you with strong, compounding capital growth in more amenable market conditions.

This means that if a stock becomes overvalued, or if it sees a material change to the downside in its fundamentals, then that should serve as an alarm bell for you to consider excluding that particular company from your portfolio.

PIXY is a company that, given the considerable headwinds facing it and the lofty valuation of its share price (in addition to a declining forecast EPS growth), looks worthy of exclusion from an investor's portfolio given current business conditions. I see a major downside risk to its share price in the near term, and, even if fundamentals do happen to improve over the next few months, you should expect to get it at a much lower price than the one it's trading at today.

PIXY, a NASDAQ-listed company founded in 2015, is a gig economy-focused service provider that performs HR functions, payroll processing, and other administrative tasks for businesses, as well as acting as an intermediary between gig workers and businesses. This means they provide part-time/temporary staff to meet the needs of those businesses, with their primary target market being the restaurant and hospitality sector.

Few sectors have been hit harder by COVID-19 restrictions than the gig economy. According to a World Economic Forum report, almost 70% of gig workers said they were out of income back in April. This makes sense – places where gig workers would usually expect to be hired (events, rideshares, projects, etc) are those places and activities that are likely to be most affected by a lockdown scenario. Another area that has suffered immensely, and still has an extremely bleak near-term outlook, is the restaurant, bar and hospitality sector. The confluence of these two sectors, which is the primary target market of PIXY and the source from which the majority of its revenue is derived, therefore looks like a classic recipe for disaster in terms of business fundamentals.

PIXY's target market is under intense pressure in the current environment. Just about every restaurant or hospitality venue has been severely affected by the virus, and this does not look like it's close to subsiding any time soon. Although some establishments within the restaurant/hospitality sector have been able to pivot and adapt to the new conditions (with many now increasing their food delivery capacities or operating with reduced seating capacity) there is virtually no market for gig workers in the sector outside of actually delivering the food itself, and this is a section of market which is largely sown up by giants Uber Eats, DoorDash, Postmates, and Grubhub. The hospitality business is also a notoriously tough one, and is associated with extremely tight margins even in the best of economic environments. Given current conditions however, Independent Restaurant Coalition estimated that up to 85% of independent restaurants (which comprise 70% of all restaurants) may permanently close by the end of this year. This presents a huge headwind for PIXY in the near term, as a large fraction of their revenue comes directly from pairing up gig workers with restaurants, and at other hospitality events and venues. As they put it in their Q2 10-Q, "The Company’s revenues are primarily attributable to fees for providing staffing solutions and EAS/human capital management services".

You might well wonder whether PIXY's share price, given how it has fallen precipitously since its 52 week high of $27.50 (dropping 82% to its current level), has already priced in the inevitable imminent losses to its revenue, and the stunted near-term growth prospects. However, the share price has stabilized around its current level since late May, without fundamentals themselves materially improving. This stabilization was largely the result of a better-than-forecast earnings announcement during that month. PIXY's EPS, released on May 12, was -$0.26, which was far better than forecasts (Nasdaq consensus estimates at the time were for an EPS of -$4.55). This led to a spike in share price to $9.69 in mid-May, before coming back down and consolidating around its current level. Another tailwind that has kept its share price relatively stable was the launch of ShiftPixy labs at the end of July. This platform offers a "new suite of marketing and support services for quick service restaurant operators (QSRs)". I think this has provided investors with a great opportunity to get out of the stock before PIXY's share price falls further, as bleak prospects and the estimated likelihood of their next earnings announcement to be far lower than the last become manifest in the share price.

In terms of valuation, PIXY, given its negative EPS, cannot be accurately measured using the PE ratio. Other metrics are not great either. In 2019, PIXY had an EBITDA margin of -16.5%, an operating margin of -18.1%, a net margin of -35%, and a free operating cash flow yield of -20.9%. These could easily worsen this year. Although it is clearly a growth stock (so these figures may not be the best reflection of the company's situation), given the low prospects for growth in the current climate, it is really worth questioning if you will ever actually get the growth priced into its share valuation. If not, then there may well be better opportunities for your capital elsewhere.

In summary, I strongly believe that given the headwinds facing both the gig economy and the restaurant and hospitality sector, PIXY's share price is unjustified at its current level. It does not, for me, represent a good investment opportunity, and a surprise to the downside in terms of poor revenue figures as a result of the COVID-19 shock could easily exacerbate things, and accelerate a further selloff of its shares.

An argument could certainly be made that once lockdown pressures ease and the restaurant and hospitality venues reopen, the gig economy will see a rebound. Then, it will be prudent to review PIXY and assess whether its growth prospects are more aligned with its share price in that situation. However, there is no guarantee of this happening in the near term, and so as things stand currently I can endorse a strong sell recommendation for PIXY.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.