Textron (TXT) shares are extremely unappealing at its current price of $37.00. Textron Aviation, the company's largest and most profitable business segment now faces severe cyclical headwinds. Textron management had failed to meaningfully improve earnings over the past five years, and its ability to overcome this economic shock should be heavily discounted.

Textron is recognized as a true conglomerate in today's corporate America. It's businesses straddle the defense sector as well as commercial world, and while it is primarily focused on aviation, it has plenty of ancillary businesses from golf carts to snowmobiles. Those businesses are divided into five distinct divisions:

Textron Aviation - A leader in general aviation aircraft, such as corporate jets

Bell - A leading helicopter producer in Defense and Commercial spheres

Industrial - Broken down into two segments: 1) specialized vehicles business, which makes golf carts, ATV's, and snowmobiles (Arctic Cat brand). 2) Kautex, which is one of the world's leading producer of fuel system related auto parts

Textron Systems - Various defense products such as minor autonomous drones and vehicles, as well as commercial products like Lycoming engines

Finance - A financing arm used to help customers purchase Textron aircraft and Helicopters

For the purposes of this analysis, I will focus on the four true operating businesses of Textron and ignore the Finance division. This is because Textron significantly cut down both the size, scope and risk profile of the Finance division during the 2008 financial crisis. Revenues in this division have fallen over 90% since 2007, essentially rendering it a vestigial division of the conglomerate. In fact, due to the perceived risk from the finance division in the financial crisis, the stock reached a low of $3.75 in 2009.

Investors soon realized it was time for a change, and appointed current CEO Scott Donnelly on December 1st 2009. By that time, the stock had already rebounded to $20.62, which means over the subsequent 11 year period, Scott Donnelly has delivered a CAGR to shareholders of 5.4% (excluding a meager dividend). Over his time as CEO and Chairman, Donnelly has been aggressive in pursuing deals for Textron. This includes the seminal acquisition of aircraft competitor, Beechcraft in 2014 for $1.4B of cash, and the purchase of Arctic Cat in 2017 for $250M of cash. Donnelly has also been keen to trim the conglomerates portfolio as well, selling its Tool's business to Emerson in 2018 for $800M, and eyeing a spinoff of Kautex in 2019. With all this in mind, lets examine Textron's 2019 financial performance to gain a frame of reference as we move towards examining 2020 and beyond.

As demonstrated above, the key profit drivers for the corporation are the Aviation and Bell divisions, which each account for roughly 35% percent of Textron's segment profit. These segments have benefited from strong cyclical growth in the aerospace market, which explains their relative sales resiliency and positive earnings growth. As it relates to the Textron Systems division and the Industrial division, consistent sales and profit growth has proved illusive, which demonstrates the execution trouble Textron has had in growing its various business lines, such as Arctic Cat. It is within the context of its 2019 operations, where we will begin to see the cracks in Textron's financial performance.

2020 Outlook

For Textron, the impact from COVID-19 could not be clearer in Q2 2020. In the quarter, Textron Aviation delivered 23 jets, down from 46 last year, and 15 commercial turboprops, down from 34 last year. With commercial deliveries down ~50%, revenue fell only 33%, but the division still lost $66M compared to $105M of profit last year. Meanwhile, even after a steep revenue decline, backlog held at $1.4B, which indicates that new orders also fell in tandem with sales. With only $1.4B in backlog, Textron is essentially "hand to mouth" in terms of production, which means a further slowdown in orders or cancellations could sharply impact profitability. This is a significant risk, because the business is already operating with nearly zero operating leverage, so this negative impact would fall straight to the bottom line. Regardless of that risk, Textron's most profitable business segment stands to generate zero profit for the foreseeable future, putting a large damper on my valuation of its shares.

At the Bell Helicopter division, results appeared slightly better. Bell delivered 27 commercial helicopters in the quarter, down from 53 last year. While we saw the same 50% decline in commercial deliveries that we saw with Aviation, Bell revenue actually increased 7% YoY, with profit increasing from $103M in Q2 2019 to $118M this quarter. So how could Bell deliver half the commercial helicopters it did in 2019 and still beat its earnings? Well, here is the explanation from the earnings release:

Yes, defense already represented roughly 66% of Bell's sales for 2019, meaning that any commercial struggles are less impactful to the overall results. However, my issue with this is two fold. First, Bell's defense division uses Cost-to-Cost accounting in accordance with ASC606. This means that its reported revenue is not related to deliveries, but rather the cost it incurs in the quarter, as well as the margin percentage it determines in advance of the contract completing. Thus, I consider the phrase "higher military volume" to be extremely misleading, considering sales aren't tied to deliveries. Secondly, Textron stated that these results were partially offset by an unfavorable impact from performance. However, it booked a positive EAC (margin) adjustment of $17M in the quarter which boosted sales & earnings.

Management stated on the conference call that Bell had a positive sales mix, implying that the defense business had better profit margins than their commercial deliveries. however, I am openly questioning whether Bell accelerated cost from Q3 into Q2, which would have artificially boosted revenue and profit. This would mean that the positive Q2 2020 performance we are seeing at Bell could lead to under-performance in Q3 and Q4. Note: I am not asserting this to be unethical or an intentional accounting gimmick by management, as cost acceleration could have been the result of a changing production schedule. That being said, I am simply recognizing this as a risk for sales & margin performance as it relates to Q3 & Q4.

Shifting our attention to the Industrial division, Q2 2020 revenue of $562M was down $447M from last year. Fuel Systems and Functional Components had a sales decrease of $321M and Textron Specialized Vehicles saw sales decline $126M, primarily due to temporary manufacturing facility closures. Meanwhile, the division generated a loss of $11M in the quarter, as opposed to a $76M dollar profit in Q2 2019. After dragging their feet on a potential Fuel Systems and Functional Components ("Kautex") soon-off in 2019, management is now looking at the prospect of selling a battered, un-profitable division at a low price point. Meanwhile, the Textron Specialized Vehicles continues to see manufacturing related problems which has dogged the division ever since the acquisition of Arctic Cat. As demand for outdoor vehicles has surged during the summer months, I believe this consistent lack of manufacturing execution bodes poorly for Q3 earnings.

Finally, Textron Systems was able to grow sales slightly and contribute $37M of profit, despite $18M of this coming from a one-time gain. Similar to Bell, this division is based around defense contracting, which gives it a more consistent, and dependable earnings profile.

Valuation

Looking over the performance of these business units, it appears Textron Aviation and the Industrial division will have significant impairments to their potential earnings power for 2020. I therefore, assigned both of these a net zero contribution to my 2020 earnings valuation, as positive earnings contributions in the second half will only offset the accrued losses of the first half. I further assume that Bell Helicopter and Textron Systems, can achieve their 2019 earnings profile, based on their strong first half performance. From a corporate cost perspective, I simply extrapolated the costs from the first half of 2020 into the second half. I believe this is an appropriate estimate due to the amount of special charges Textron has already taken and will continue to take as it restructures during the rest of 2020. All told, I estimate that Textron will earn $30M in 2020, equating to EPS of $0.13.

Moving to 2021, I model Textron Aviation segment profit at 75% of 2019 levels, based on volume forecasts for the business jet market by JetNet IQ. Similarly, I model Industrial division profit at 100% of 2019 levels, based on the alleviation of COVID related manufacturing challenges and strong demand in the Specialized Vehicles unit. This results in EPS of $2.87 after factoring in a slight rise in Corporate Cost for 2019 levels. Applying a 13x multiple to forward earnings, (where the stock traded during 2019), Textron should trade at $37.26. This implies an underwhelming return of only 1.0% over the next twelve months, even as sales and earnings rebound.

With shares trading at a current price of $37.00, I believe investing in Textron to be an unattractive proposition. Bell Helicopter and Textron Systems have limited near-term upside potential to grow sales and earnings, since their businesses rely on multi-year government contracts. Meanwhile, a full recovery in aviation and industrial could be a multi-year story. I believe this puts Textron in a remarkably similar situation to the 2008 crash, where a recovery did occur, but shares ultimately underperformed the broader market and better managed peers. With Textron unable to meaningfully grow earnings in a strong economy and growing aviation market over the past several years, I am skeptical of management's ability to grow earnings now that there are significant economic headwinds.

Upside Risk

As many of you know, Textron has invested heavily into the next generation of Helicopters and "Vertical Lift" for the United States military. I have seen estimates as high as $100B in sales for the lifetime value of one of these contracts. Therefore, it goes without saying that due to the very size and nature of the FARA and FLRAA contracts, the outlook on Textron shares would change rapidly upon a contract win. However, these final contracting decisions are not expected to happen until 2023/2024 based on Bell's published timeline, which for the purposes of this investment analysis, make it irrelevant.

Conclusion

Textron's share price is trading below its 1999, 2008, and 2018 peak. In addition, Textron has not grown EBITDA since 1990. In short, Textron hasn't generated a real return for shareholders in two decades and hasn't sustainably grown profits over that time. I consider Textron shares to be fairly valued at current levels, but also entirely uninvestable due to poor management under CEO Scott Donnelly.

