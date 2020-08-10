Why have so many commodities seen their most bullish breakout in years? One reason is that the US keeps printing money, so the dollar weakens. This means that some price movements, such as the explosive move in gold and silver prices, could be attributed to a “flight to safety.” Not all the reasons for commodity price rises, however, are dollar-related.

The recent 10% hike in cocoa (NIB) is also because of the weather. 70% of the world’s chocolate grows in West Africa. Ivory Coast and Ghana are the largest producers. Throughout the year, the cacao trees need steady and consistent rainfall. While there are two West African cacao seasons, the “main crop” season runs from May to July. In these months, rainfall is crucial. A less significant “mid-crop” grows from November to April.

Source: NOAA.

The above map of West Africa shows last month’s dryness. This probably will continue through August and may result in more of a bull move in cocoa. That possibility leaves cocoa watchers with a quandry: how big of a detriment would dry weather really be? Dry weather would need to last through the fall and winter to do significant damage to the next crops. Will it?

Source: Bestweatherinc.com

Our proprietary, long-range weather forecast program, Climate Predict, gives us some clues. Climate Predict's September through November prediction for West Africa is much wetter. That precipitation could very well be a market factor in a few months, even if it is not now. Similarly, the implementation from this month of the Cost of Living Income Differential by Ivory Coast and Ghana may have a market impact that is yet to be determined. The added $400 per tonne premium will go toward alleviating the endemic poverty among cocoa farmers.

Climate Predict has been very useful analyzing the vagaries of West African cocoa weather before. How does an investor take advantage of the current move up in cocoa prices? Developing long-range weather forecasts for hedgers, speculators and investors in energy, grains, and soft commodities around the world, as I do, I know that following historical patterns for teleconnections and other factors that impact weather is key to understanding where agricultural and energy commodity markets might go next. Weather is always going to be a key to many of these markets, dollar safe havens or not.

In my view, due to a developing La Nina and other teleconnections from my Climate Predict, I do not believe the dryness will last this fall and winter. Hence, a longer-term bearish outlook in cocoa could develop prior to winter.

I would not get caught up in the short-term hype of the bullishness in the cocoa market. Though prices could rally another 5-10% over the next couple weeks, the West African cocoa crop likely will receive more beneficial rains come fall and winter. Much of this present rally is due to short covering as there was a huge net speculator short position: traders are running for cover. I will likely recommend some sort of selling opportunity in the cocoa ETF (NIB) or selling call options or buying puts in futures before October or November.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.