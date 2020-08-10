SSE is one of the only energy companies in the UK that is not internationally diversified, placing a large amount of risk on the UK regulatory system.

Investment Thesis

I am at a "buy" on SSE (OTCPK:SSEZF) (OTCPK:SSEZY) (LSE:SSE) due to the stability of the UK regulated energy market, SSE's large clean energy portfolio, the focus into core assets and its sustainable and reliable dividend.

Company Summary

SSE operates in the UK energy sector. In the UK there are three sections to supply electricity and gas to the customer. These sections are Generation, Transmission and Distribution. SSE operates in all three sections for electricity supply and in Generation and Distribution for gas supply. The synergy and expertise between these sections are one of their greatest assets. SSE has one of the largest renewable energy portfolios in the UK and is aiming to grow it further. SSE has operated in these sections for well over twenty years, however, in 2019 it sold its retail business for £500m. This caused its revenues to drop dramatically, therefore analysing the finances is a challenge. Retail was a lower margin, operationally intense business. As a result of the demerger, the dividend had to be cut. This was the end of a 25+ year dividend growth streak, which the company is committed to restarting.

Strengths

SSE is one of only three companies on the mainland UK which has assets in Generation, Transmission and Distribution.

Figure 1 - SSE is in grey via Ofgem

This gives it synergistic capabilities and access to expertise, increasing efficiency. The engineering required to interface the systems, especially with the move away from centralised power systems, is complex. Centralised systems are designed to use large power generation as input and customers as output. As the trend toward micro-generation (solar panels on every roof) increases the demand on the system changes (with customers inputting to the grid). The company's expertise across all three systems will enable them to optimise their systems better.

The UK operates all of its separate networks as regulated monopolies. It uses a system called RIIO ( Revenue = Innovation+Incentives+Ouptuts) to determine the revenue that companies can get from their activities. Companies are given benchmarks to achieve over different time periods, (multi-year or annual) if they achieve these then they receive remuneration form the government. This is a double-edged sword. If they fail to meet these criteria then they can be fined, also suppliers can only pass on a fraction of the cost to customers. However, typically suppliers have consistently exceeded expectations. This creates a very stable environment to invest in. The Energy sector is expected to be one of the sectors to power (sorry!) the UK's recovery from Brexit and COVID-19.

SSE has one of the largest renewable energy portfolios in the UK and Ireland. With diversification across hydro, run-of-river hydro, on-shore/off-shore wind and pumped storage. Scotland's geography provides abundant potential renewable energy, its windy with powerful rivers (not much sun). This is of great benefit to SSE.

Weaknesses

SSE is the only company of the UK's "big 6" energy companies that are not owned by a European giant. This is detrimental to the company as: access to debt must be external, there is no diversity across politics of regulation and less revenue diversity. The scale of companies such as EDF (OTCPK:ECIFY) (OTCPK:ECIFF) (my article here) allows for greater access to debt, diversification across regulatory bodies and diverse revenue streams. companies that act as subsidiaries of a larger company can often access debt through the parent company. This is usually at much lower rates/ no rate at all. Exposure to only a single country makes SSE dependant on OFGEM regulation and UK politics.

The other five largest companies in the UK all have economies of scale throughout Europe. Therefore, these companies may invest dramatic amounts to benefit from UK regulation. Over time this could cause the operating benchmark set by OFGEM to steadily increase at a rate SSE may not be able to keep up with.

SSE does have some operations in Ireland implementing renewable energy systems, but this exposure is minimal in comparison to its UK exposure.

Financial weakness will be discussed further on.

Opportunities

The UK energy sector (and by extension SSE) have many opportunities ahead. The growth of Electric Vehicles (EVs) demands investment into supporting infrastructure. Implementation of more Smart Meters across the UK will allow for greater data collection and customer satisfaction which will improve efficiency. Investment into renewables across Europe and the UK. Also, SSE has assets that could be sold to improve the business and loss-making divisions which could be turned around.

The current infrastructure for EVs in the UK is minimal. There will need to be a generous level of investment into this area for the UK is to meet its goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. EVs have global CAGR estimates as high as 19%. With infrastructure lagging people may feel that it is unfeasible to buy an EV. The UK government will want to avoid this therefore I expect there to be incentives implemented to encourage growth in this sector. Even if there is not, the demand for energy to enable transport will be shifted from oil to electricity, which will benefit SSE.

Implementation of smart meters is a great cost-cutting method (no one needs to go collect information) whilst also improving data collection which can be vital in improving service and efficiency. Government incentives could also become apparent. Checking the meter readings of different homes and businesses is cost-intensive, using smart meters minimises this. They are also key to supplying accurate data for EVs and other devices. Supply electricity to batteries when the demand is otherwise low is a good way to make EVs cheaper to run and putting less demand on the network.

RIIO-2 has earmarked £25b of public funds to be invested into projects to improve the Uk's energy system, with the possibility of £10b more being available. SSE is the junior partner (49%) in Scotland's largest off-shore wind farm and is an equal partner in the world's largest offshore wind farm under development (Dogger Bank). This project expertise will lead it to secure a significant amount of that earmarked investment.

The company intends to sell more of its non-core assets following the sale of the retail business. So far, these sales have totalled approximately £3.2b. SSE retails a 33.3% stake in SGN which it has the option of selling. However, in the 2020 annual report, SSE stated their intention to sell its shares in gas producing assets, stakes in Walney offshore wind farm and its interests in UK Multifuel. This will further streamline the business and bring in strong capital returns. SSE expects to receive a further £2b from these disposals by Autumn 2021.

Threats

In the UK, the current regulatory scheme comes to an end in 2021 after beginning in 2013. Ofgem consults with different companies on this scheme before implementing it. This presents several threats to SSE. The key ones to SSE seem to be the amount that each company can spend on debt financing and a decrease in the RoRE (Regulated Return on Equity). These new regulations can still be amended and appealed. SSE has a large amount of debt (as will be discussed) and as such the proposed regulation around debt financing could bring issues in an environment with higher interest rates. The RoRE regulation could affect the dividend payments that SSE has made for years.

Political issues such as Brexit and Scottish Independence decreases the availability of funding to SSE. By leaving the EU, SSE now has much less access to the €1t investment promised by the EU over the next decade. This pledged investment would likely have increased. The Scottish Independence two has been going on for a while. Many in Scotland want to leave the UK and stay in the EU, therefore these two threats do not necessarily "stack" upon one another. However, leaving the UK would place great uncertainty on SSE and likely remove a lot of investment opportunities. Also, as SSE operates Networks in the south of England as well as the north of Scotland they would become an international company with all the issues that brings.

Increasing competition from consolidated international companies may cause SSE to be "edged out" of the market. They may also receive a lot more financing and are not as tightly bound to the restrictive regulation Ofgem are proposing.

A decrease in demand due to a prolonged economic slowdown or depression would cause SSE to falter.

Financials

SSE has seen a strong recovery since 2018/19, which was a year of transition but still a bad year. To evaluate SSE I will look at some Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) from the 2020 annual report, the impact of the coronavirus from the Q4 earnings call and a discussion on debt levels.

Figure 2 - Profit split via division 2020 Report

Operating profit of the regulated businesses was strong. The main driver of wealth creation was via the renewable energy production business. This section includes SSEs pumped storage capabilities (essentially a hydropower battery). The company has been trimming down to focus on these sections. This can be seen through its investment.

Figure 3 - Investment split via divisions 2020 Report

With over 77% of its investment going into these sections' SSE is obviously looking at these sections to drive growth in the future. The UK has good incentives to encourage renewable energy production and therefore SSE can profit well. However, to grow profits in regulated networks it is also important to grow the asset values. The Regulated Asset Values (RAV) are often used to determine the amount of remuneration a company can receive. SSE has created strong growth in its RAV.

Figure 4 - Increase in RAV (measured in £b not £m; a mistake in the report)

Throughout the turmoil over the last few years, it has been difficult to track the value of the underlying core assets of SSE. Therefore, I have personally tracked this value to understand SSEs growth rate. The growth rate since 2018 has been 4.7% per annum. This may seem small, however in a developed regulated capital intensive market this actually quite strong.

The effect of COVID-19 on SSE operating profit at the time of the 2020 annual report was estimated at £18.2 with a £33.7m provision for bad debts. As of the earnings call the expected damage to operating profit in 2020/21 is expected to fall between £150-£250m. This is a sizeable hit, however, I believe that it may be counteracted by the return to profit of the EPM (Energy Portfolio Management). EPM suffered a loss of £137.5m for 2019/20 and a loss of £284.9m in 2018/19. It expected to make a small profit in the coming year. With the other growth that SSE has been pushing and the expected tailwinds, I believe that SSE will be able to maintain its current profitability.

Dividend cover over the past few years has been weak due to the low margin business that SSE has hived off. SSE will continue doing this, using the proceeds to invest in its profitable core assets.

Figure 5 - Dividend Summary by Hargreaves Landsdown

The dividend cover is already improving and will be easily covered as assets are sold off. Whether the business will be able to maintain dividend growth as sections are hived off will have to be evaluated in the future.

Net debt/EBITDA decreased from 5.8 to 5.7 as of the latest annual report. This level of debt is high with only E.ON having a higher ratio. However, WACC is only 3.71% which is low due to the stability of the UK energy market.

Figure 6 - Investment Grade Credit Rating

Valuation

Figure 7 - DCF Valuation using SA Financial data and Estimates

DCF valuation shows a downside of approximately 21%, however, the generous dividend policy may be ascribed to causing this premium. I believe that the stock is due a correction as it has run-up greater than 30% since its March lows. I would be willing to pay $15 per share, which would be a dividend yield of approximately 7%. This would provide me with an appropriate risk/reward ratio.

Conclusion

The overall prospects of SSE are strong. They will benefit from many tailwinds and are in a stable environment. The risk of bankruptcy is minimal, however, the debt burden coupled with COVID-19 may cause a dividend cut. As SSE is ought after for its dividend this would cause capital loss also. The company has often paid out more in dividends than it has earnt in that year and I believe it would do it again to maintain its dividend.

Therefore, I am at a "buy" on any major correction that SSE faces as the UK regulated clean energy is a growing sector which will provide a sustainable dividend for years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SSEZF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.