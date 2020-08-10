However, valuations have become absurd, and this ETF should be avoided until they come back to Earth.

Investment Thesis

ARKK, the Innovation ETF, has been a top performing ETF since inception. It is an actively managed ETF that seeks to invest in disruptive and innovative companies. It is likely a best in class way for investors to gain exposure to speculative tech. However, with speculative tech valuations blowing up to bubble proportions, this is one investors should avoid for now.

Introduction

ARKK - the Innovation ETF by ARK Invest, is one of the top performing ETFs over the last 5 or so years.

Take a look for yourself.

Data by YCharts

That amounts to a 26.7% CAGR since inception, a full on Warren Buffett beating number.

Yet I sold it.

And I think you should too.

So, to explain why I went from putting my hard earned money into ARKK to pulling it right on out, we should start at the beginning.

Investment Rationale

ARKK is aimed at investing in innovative and disruptive companies. From the blurb:

"ARK defines ‘‘disruptive innovation’’ as the introduction of a technologically enabled new product or service that potentially changes the way the world works.

Companies within ARKK include those that rely on or benefit from the development of new products or services, technological improvements and advancements in scientific research relating to the areas of DNA technologies (‘‘Genomic Revolution”), industrial innovation in energy, automation and manufacturing (‘‘Industrial Innovation’’), the increased use of shared technology, infrastructure and services (‘‘Next Generation Internet’), and technologies that make financial services more efficient (‘‘Fintech Innovation’’)."

More than anything else, I liked ARKK as my exposure to high level, speculative tech. I am convinced that the best way to buy high growth, high potential, and frequently unprofitable tech stocks (in case you weren't paying attention, all those words I just wrote really, actually mean speculative) is to buy a basket then let the winners run and cut the losers.

If this is what you are after, there is no question: ARKK does this better than any other ETF in the market.

I'll throw down that challenge against anyone.

As an investor who primarily invests in higher growing blue chips and then heavily researched, undercovered small or micro caps, the volatile, speculative, and occasionally nonsensical high-tech world is one that is hard to get a toehold in. At the same time, I feel that I would be a fool to let the potential gains sit on the sideline.

ARKK has a reasonably diversified portfolio such that losers won't sink the ship, but the winners can help it rise.

Even before the recent speculative bubble - more on that later - ARKK very able proved that formula worked:

Data by YCharts

ARKK ably outpaced the market by a factor of almost 2:1. Although this fund carries a higher expense ratio at 0.75%, for this type of investment exposure and this type of outperformance, I found the concession acceptable.

Thus, ARKK.

Then things changed.

Post COVID Speculative Tech Bubble

We are seeing a lot of comparisons between the current market and that of 1999. While those arguments certainly have some merit, I think they are overdone. While modestly overvalued, today's largest tech companies pound out cash, have yet more cash in their vaults, and have dominant brands. While we are likely to see one or more of these titans fall from grace over the coming decade or so, I think it is hard to argue that they are flagrantly overvalued or - as some Chicken Littles insist on proclaiming - that they are doomed.

But there is a bubble, and it exists in the market's speculative stocks.

Speculative tech stocks to be clear.

The very stocks ARKK is invested in.

It starts with the speculative tech leadership, Tesla (TSLA). If you've read my articles, you know I am not planning to buy into Tesla stock.

The Tesla holding - always a large holding and one that was a little hard to stomach for me - has ballooned to over 10% of the ARKK portfolio.

I want to be clear, I am fully willing to admit that my "no invest" case on Tesla those years ago has not borne out. I am okay with this. You don't have to hit every winner.

Musk pulled it off. He crafted an automaker from nothing, and they are going to be a major player in the industry for a long, long, long time. I don't care about the accounting wizardry in the last quarter. I don't care about the occasional stumbles on Twitter. They make phenomenal cars. They are able to now make them at scale. They are not going to go away as a major US automaker.

But... they're also not going to live up to their ridiculous 277 billion dollar valuation any time soon. If ever. The stock is priced to perfection and has discounted its 2050 (you read that right) cash flows at a superbly high rate. Anyone who buys here is buying dead money. In between it may go up - and almost certainly at some point it will go down - but the asymmetry between current and future value will never change and is massively skewed to the downside.

Not surprisingly, as Tesla enters its crazy bubble phase, ARKK has followed closely behind.

Data by YCharts

When you take a look at the remainder of the top 10 holdings of ARKK, you see more of the same. This chart takes a look at the change in PE ratios over time of Square (SQ), CRISP (CRSP), and Proto Labs (PRLB).

Data by YCharts

The PE ratio for many of the top 10 holding of ARKK has skyrocketed since the COVID swoon... and those in the chart above are the ones with positive earnings.

Broadly speaking, I see the ridiculous Tesla bubble as a symptom of the overvaluation disease, not the disease itself. The Fed has flushed the market with money, and the money has found a home chasing itself. Valuations have become dislocated. Because speculative tech is sexy, and because it's easy to build a "social distancing" and/or biotech narrative around it, it has gone to the move.

Really, I think the chart I showed in the beginning says it best, that of ARKK itself:

Data by YCharts

Look at the relative performance over the last 6 months. As much as I enjoyed the gains while riding them, that is not healthy over the long run.

Wait for this one to come back to Earth.

Conclusion

Let me be clear. I don't have a crystal ball. This bubble might blow bigger and harder than I can imagine. There may be - or even likely is - more money to be made in ARKK from here. That said, many or most of the constituents of ARKK have priced in an unacceptable amount of their future growth potential, and at these levels, this ETF should not be bought.

If future valuations of constituent companies return to earth, you can expect me to get back in. While the current value proposition is unacceptable, ARKK does represent best in class diversification into the speculative tech sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.