One of the more interesting midstream firms on the market today is Energy Transfer (ET). Its hefty yield of 18.4% as of this writing makes the payout prospects incredibly appealing. Certain risks exist, particularly centered around its ownership over the Dakota Access Pipeline, but in the grand scheme of things, the business should be compelling for investors who want a fairly stable cash cow that's trading at a good price. This is true even after the firm posting a rather painful quarter.

A tough quarter

Midstream operators, particularly those that rely on lock-in pricing and take-or-pay contracts, have a tendency to be consistent and highly transparent in the cash they generate over fairly short periods of time. While this remains the case, no firm, no matter how well insulated, was expecting the global shockwave caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Energy Transfer was no exception.

To see this, we need to only look at the company's financial results for the second quarter of its 2020 fiscal year. During the quarter, revenue came in at just $7.34 billion. This represents a 47.1% decline compared to the $13.88 billion in sales the business generated the same quarter a year earlier. Mixed volumes certainly had an impact here, as did pricing. What matters more than the change in sales, though, was the change in profitability for it.

According to management, the firm's net income attributable to limited partners came out to $353 million. This is quite a tumble from the $878 million the company generated the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA fared a bit better, coming in at $2.44 billion compared to 2019's $2.83 billion. That represents a decline of just 13.7% year-over-year compared to the 59.8% drop seen from net income. Year-to-date (covering the first half of the year), the picture has been a bit better, with Adjusted EBITDA ticking down only 8.8%, dropping from $5.56 billion to $5.07 billion.

It is worth mentioning that there are other measurements of profitability. One of these is DCF (distributable cash flow). In the latest quarter, DCF was $1.58 billion. This is 20.2% below the $1.98 billion seen in the second quarter of Energy Transfer's 2020 fiscal year. As a result of this weakness, year-to-date DCF has totaled $3.43 billion so far, down from $3.92 billion a year ago. An alternative measure of DCF is DCF that's focused only on the partners of Energy Transfer. This figure in the latest quarter was $1.27 billion compared to $1.60 billion last year, and the year-to-date figure of $2.69 billion is beneath the $3.20 billion seen in 2019.

Stripping from the second DCF figure, the firm's distributions that were paid out each quarter, we arrive at excess cash flow. This is the amount of cash management can pay out toward growth capex if it decides to roll over upcoming debt maturities. That figure in the latest quarter was $448 million, down from $801 million a year earlier. Year-to-date, the figure comes out to $1.04 billion, down materially from the $1.60 billion seen in the first six months of 2019.

Spending more than this will require management to take on debt and/or engage in asset sales to cover the shortage if management wants to avoid increasing debt. So far, in the first half this year, growth capex was $1.8 billion. For 2020 as a whole, it's likely to be $3.4 billion. That leaves $1.6 billion in the second half of this year. It's probable that the second half of 2020 will be stronger than we've seen so far this year, but whether it's enough to offset spending is anybody's guess.

If we use management's guidance for EBITDA as a proxy for pre-interest operating cash flow, then it should be. Management recently revised EBITDA to be between $10.2 billion and $10.5 billion, with a mid-point of $10.35 billion. Strip out estimated interest expense of $2.35 billion and our proxy for operating cash flow should be $7.99 billion. Maintenance capex should be somewhere around $478 million if the second half looks like the first half did. Growth capex is $3.4 billion, and the distribution will probably total to be about $3.29 billion for the year. This leaves excess cash flow for the entire year (excess being above growth capex) of $821 million. This is most definitely a positive sign.

Future periods should be even better for the business. Next year, management is looking for growth capex to be just $1.3 billion. In both 2022 and 2023, the figure should range between $500 million and $700 million. Even if EBITDA in each of those years matches what it should be this year (though it will likely be higher due to a recovery in the space and continued projects coming online), this would leave significant excess cash flow for the business. Based on my estimates, excess cash flow above growth capex spending for 2021 through 2023 would be $10.36 billion in aggregate. Management could use some of this to increase its distribution and/or it could invest in even more growth projects not currently planned. I would prefer a mix of the latter and some reduction in debt.

Overall, debt is not all that high. For its second quarter, management pegged the firm's net leverage ratio at 4.29. This is likely on a trailing twelve-month basis, though the calculation becomes difficult due to Energy Transfer's M&A activity. On a forward basis, with EBITDA at the mid-point for 2020, I get a reading of 4.97. It's not too high, but it's certainly a bit elevated. A reading of 4.5 or lower would be nice to see, but with net debt of $51.43 billion, paying this down will take a while. To get to 4.5 on a forward basis, the company would need to reduce debt by $4.86 billion. To get it to 4, which would be really nice, debt would need to fall by $10.03 billion.

Some risks do exist for Energy Transfer. The really big one relates to its Dakota Access Pipeline. The latest court ruling overturned a lower court's ruling that oil be drained from the pipeline and operations cease. This means that the company can continue to monetize the asset that it has an ownership stake over, but what will happen in the future is anybody's guess. With 1,172 miles of pipeline, the project represents about 11% of the miles of crude oil pipeline on the business' books, but there's no telling how much it contributes to revenue or cash flow for the entity. If Energy Transfer does end up losing control over the pipeline, it will have an impact on its long-term prospects, but the worst case would probably be a cut to the distribution. With a share price of $6.63 as of this writing and an annualized distribution of $1.22, the firm's yield stands at 18.4%. Even if this gets slashed in half, that's a nice yield to have.

Takeaway

Assuming that the Dakota Access Pipeline issue is resolved favorably or if it's not resolved favorably but future projects coming online offset losses from it, the company appears to be a cheap prospect for long-term investors. Its EV/EBITDA multiple, for instance, is just 6.70 based on my estimate. With a market cap of $17.87 billion, annualizing its DCF gives us a price/DCF multiple of 3.32. Yes, leverage is a little higher than I would like it to be, but I don't see this being an issue so long as management utilizes cash in the future to reduce it and/or the firm sees an improvement in its EBITDA. On the whole, this all points to an attractive long-term prospect for investors, particularly those interested in generating attractive cash flows.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.