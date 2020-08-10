Taken together, I believe that Bristol-Myers Squibb is at an appealing valuation and has significant potential to grow, which could make this company an appealing dividend investment.

However, the company is not without challenges, as Bristol-Myers Squibb has acquired significant long-term debt, has serious competition/generic threats to key therapeutics and relies on indications/combinational products.

This has resulted in Bristol-Myers Squibb marketing multiple blockbuster assets, with three of these therapeutics expected to be some of the world’s best selling therapeutics over the next few years.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is a major international pharmaceutical company that recently acquired Celgene in one of the largest pharmaceutical mergers in history. Following the merger, Bristol-Myers Squibb now has multiple blockbuster therapeutics, with the majority of the company’s revenue coming from their top three best selling therapeutics. Furthermore, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently boasts an impressive drug pipeline and is expected to market some of the top best selling therapeutics over the next few years. That being said, the company does come with challenges, including serious competition for their top selling therapeutics and their significant long-term debt. However, despite these challenges, the appealing valuation, potential for strong revenue growth of their therapeutics and low dividend payout ratio could make Bristol-Myers Squibb an appealing dividend investment.

Finances

One of the first things that stands out with Bristol-Myers Squibb is the slow growth of their finances over the last 20 years. From 1998 to 2015, Bristol-Myers Squibb had very little growth of key financial metrics, with revenue and gross profit increasing annually on average by about 0.3% and 0.5%, respectively, and net income actually decreasing during this time period. Part of this slow growth was attributed to various channel stuffing and generic competition scandals that plagued the company along with restructuring activities. By the mid 2010s, Bristol-Myers Squibb had a number of new therapeutics in the pipeline, and the company experienced strong top and bottom line growth driven by sales of some of their key blockbuster therapeutics (more on this below) and ended 2019 with record high revenue and gross profit. Additionally, in 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired Celgene for about $95 billion, including debt to offset loss of sales of Opdivo from Merck’s (MRK) Keytruda (more on this below), resulting in a massive increase in the company’s long-term debt. Looking at the financial history of the company, it’s clear that Bristol-Myers Squibb had a challenging history of achieving growth of key financial metrics over the last 20 years, though the company is currently in a growth phase as of 2020.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Financials and BMY 10-K results.

Core Business Overview

In order to understand if this recent growth is sustainable for the company and the effect of this growth on the dividend prospects of Bristol-Myers Squibb, let’s take a look at the company’s key therapeutic areas. As of 2019, the four core therapeutic areas included:

1) Oncology: Focus on specific tumor types, blood cancers and goals of sustaining a leadership position in multiple myeloma.

2) Immunology: Focuses on multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel disease.

3) Cardiovascular Disease: Focus on treating/preventing blood clots and strokes.

4) Fibrotic Diseases: Priorities in lung and liver.

It’s also important to mention that Bristol-Myers Squibb divested UPSA consumer health business to Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCPK:TAIPY) and has shifted resources away from their virology focus. Furthermore, many of the drugs developed by Bristol-Myers Squibb have indications across multiple therapeutic areas. As of the end of 2019, the main sources of revenue for Bristol-Myers Squibb relied on their sales of their blockbuster therapeutics Eliquis, Opdivo and Revlimid.

Source: Created by author using public domain images and BMY 2019 10-K.

According to EvaluatePharma, Eliquis, Opdivo and Revlimid are predicted to be the 3rd, 4th and 7th best selling therapeutics, respectively, by the end of 2024. Below, we can see that Eliquis and Opdivo have seen strong sales growth over the last few years, with revenue increasing by about $1.46 billion and $1.56 billion per year on average, respectively. Furthermore, Revlimid was acquired with Celgene and is currently on track to be Bristol-Myers Squibb’s best selling therapeutic in 2020.

Source: Created by author from BMY 2016 10-K, BMY 2019 10-K and BMY 2020 Q2.

It is also important to recognize that Bristol-Myers Squibb is heavily dependent on the sales of these three key therapeutics. As of the end of Q2 2020, these three therapeutics account for nearly 70% of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue. Below, we can see that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s total revenue is more dependent on their top three best selling therapeutics than other pharmaceuticals. As discussed in my previous article, AbbVie’s (ABBV) top three best selling therapeutics make up nearly 68% of the company’s total sales due in part to their heavy reliance on Humira. However, both Merck and Pfizer (PFE) have significantly more drug diversification, and their top three best selling therapeutics only make up nearly 50% and 40% of the respective company’s total sales. Taken together, we can see how important Eliquis, Opdivo and Revlimid are to Bristol-Myers Squibb and how reliant the company is on the success of these therapeutics.

Created by author from BMY 2020 Q2, ABBV 2020 Q2, MRK 2020 Q2 and PFE 2020 Q2

Drug Pipeline

The ability for pharmaceutical companies to develop their drug pipeline is critical for their ability to grow moving forward. In Bristol-Myers Squibb’s case, the company has a very strong pipeline of drugs comparable to other large pharmaceutical companies. The below figure shows the late stage therapeutic clinical trials for different companies as of the end of 2019/start of 2020. We can see that Bristol-Myers Squibb has much more phase II trials than Merck, Pfizer, and AbbVie. Furthermore, we can also see that Bristol-Myers Squibb has significantly more phase III trials than most of the other selected pharmaceutical companies and is very comparable to the number of phase III trials ongoing for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Source: Created by author from BMY 2019 10-K, MRK 2019 10-K, ABBV R&D Presentation, PFE 2019 10-K, JNJ Drug Pipeline Presentation.

However, it’s also important to note that the majority of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s late stage clinical therapies are combinational products or new indications. As of the end of 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb had only 14 therapeutics in stage III clinical trials that were not combinational products or new indications. Many of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s clinical trials focus on expanding the use of Opdivo, which makes the company more dependent on the success of their blockbuster therapeutic. This is similar to Merck’s strategy to expand the uses of their key therapeutic Keytruda (discussed in more detail in my previous article), and the ability for Bristol-Myers Squibb to expand the uses of Opdivo will be critical to compete for market share against Keytruda.

Another important consideration for Bristol-Myers Squibb is the expiration of their key patents. Below, we can see that the majority of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s key patents are expected to expire within the next decade. In particular, their current best selling blockbuster drug Revlimid is expected to expire worldwide by 2022, though the generic availability in the United States will be on a limited volume basis until 2026. Furthermore, Eliquis is also expected to expire by 2026 and already has generics approved by the FDA. Since both Eliquis and Revlimid are small molecule drugs that already have generics approved, it is very likely that both of these drugs will see sharp declines in revenue following expiration. Finally, Opdivo will likely maintain a significant stream of revenue going forward due to the significant duration of the patent and because of the more extensive regulatory pathway for biosimilars compared to conventional small molecule drugs. Taken together, Bristol-Myers Squibb is in a position to have strong revenue growth over the next few years, though the company will also likely face major challenges with loss of revenue from Eliquis and Revlimid and will need to develop new blockbuster therapies to expand Opdivo and compete with Keytruda going forward.

Drug 2020 Sales Revenue (6 Months Ended) US Basic Patent Expiration Date EU Basic Patent Expiration Date Japan Basic Patent Expiration Date Revlimid 5799 2022 - 2026 2022 2022 Opdivo 3419 2028 2030 2031 Eliquis 4804 2026 2026 2026

Source: Created by author from BMY 2019 10-K.

Valuation & Dividend Analysis

Taking a closer look at the PE ratio, which is a commonly used metric for determining stock valuation, we can see that Bristol-Myers Squibb is currently very undervalued. Bristol-Myers Squibb is estimated to have a forward PE ratio of approximately 9.7x as of Friday, August 6th. Comparing this with the historical adjusted PE ratio of the company, we see that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s PE ratio has been higher 94.6% of the opening market days over the last decade and 89.8% of the opening market days over the last five years. The adjusted PE ratio graph below was calculated by dividing the opening price for all market days during the last decade by the adjusted EPS reported for that particular year. On first glance, Merck appears to be at a very discounted valuation.

Source: Created by author using data from BMY 10-K results.

The starting dividend yield for Bristol-Myers Squibb is reasonable, though a bit on the historically lower side. Below is an analysis of the percent of market days (vertical axis) that had a particular starting dividend yield (horizontal axis) determined from the opening market price of Bristol-Myers Squibb from the start of 2010 to year to date. Over the last decade, we can see that Merck typically has an average starting dividend yield of about 3.3%. As we can see below, the current starting dividend yield is a bit lower than average, with this yield being higher for only about 54.9% of the market days over the last decade. It’s also important to note that Bristol-Myers Squibb has not cut its dividend in over 35 years.

Source: Created by author from BMY opening price data.

One of the strengths of Bristol-Myers Squibb is their incredible cash flow. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a history of covering their dividend with free cash flow, with the company having a strong increase in free cash flow over the last few years. As of Q2 2020, the dividend was easily covered by the free cash flow, with the dividend payout ratio currently being less than 25%. In fact, Bristol-Myers Squibb boasts one of the largest free cash flow per share metrics in the pharmaceutical industry. Taken together, Bristol-Myers Squibb boasts a reasonable forward adjusted PE Ratio and starting dividend yield, with the low free cash flow payout ratio giving more room for the dividend to grow going forward.

Source: Created by author using data from Seeking Alpha Financials.

A comparison of Bristol-Myers Squibb to their peers is summarized in the table below:

BMY MRK ABBV PFE JNJ EPS (FWD) $6.26 $5.30 $10.45 $2.72 $7.72 PE (FWD) 9.75 14.16 8.89 13.32 18.89 Dividend $1.80 $2.44 $4.72 $1.52 $4.04 Yield 2.95% 3.01% 5.08% 3.95% 2.72% Dividend Growth Years 11 9 7 10 57 5 Year Dividend Growth Rate 2.49% 5.01% 20.86% 6.72% 6.32%

Source: Created by author using data from BMY earning estimates, MRK earnings estimates, PFE earnings estimates, ABBV earnings estimates and JNJ earnings estimates.

Other Potential Challenges

As I described in my previous Pfizer article, the critical challenge pharmaceutical companies face is maintaining a competitive drug pipeline. There is a high degree of competition in the therapeutic industry, resulting in drug companies living or dying by their ability to drive new therapeutics. In the case of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical segment, the company does have a very impressive drug pipeline compared to selected peers. However, it is important to realize that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s drug pipeline is tied heavily to extending the indications or designing combinational products for a handful of existing therapeutics. This entails additional risk and is important to consider, as there is interest by government agencies to limit pharmaceutical companies from using combinational products to extend key patents which could adversely affect the long-term revenue from any one therapeutic.

Additionally, Bristol-Myers Squibb faces risk with the competition for Eliquis and Opdivo. As discussed earlier, Eliquis, Opdivo and Revlimid make up nearly 70% of the company’s total revenue, though some of these therapeutics face direct competition from other pharmaceutical companies. For instance, Eliquis faces competition from Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF) and Johnson & Johnson’s drug Xarelto and is currently a part of a profit sharing collaboration with Pfizer and Fitbit (FIT). Furthermore, in a previous article I covered Merck’s very successful therapeutic Keytruda, which works in a similar mechanism to Opdivo as a PD-L1 inhibitor and there is very strong clinical data to support the effectiveness of Keytruda. Below, we can see the growth of key cancer drugs from Bristol-Myers Squibb and other selected pharmaceutical companies. Although Opdivo is growing in revenue faster than Pfizer’s Imbrance, Keytruda’s expansion has slowed Opdivo’s growth. While Eliquis and Opdivo are likely to have strong growth even with this competition, the ability of Bristol-Myers Squibb to expand the market share of these therapeutics will be critical for the growth of the company moving forward.

Source: Created by author from BMY 2016 10-K, BMY 2019 10-K, MRK 2016 10-K, MRK 2019 10-K, PFE 2016 10-K, PFE 2019 10-K

Final Thoughts

There is a great deal to like about Bristol-Myers Squibb. Bristol-Myers Squibb has seen strong growth of key financial metrics over the last few years, driven by increased sales of their key blockbuster therapeutics Eliquis and Opdivo. Furthermore, Bristol-Myers Squibb has recently acquired Celgene, which has successfully resulted in significant increases in free cash flow and additional assets, such as Revlimid, that contribute to the top line growth of the company and reduce the company’s reliance on any one therapeutic. Additionally, Bristol-Myers Squibb boasts a robust drug pipeline that has more than double the late stage clinical trials of some other major pharmaceuticals. Finally, the extremely appealing valuation and low cash payout ratio, even compared to competitor pharmaceuticals, helps secure the dividend and leaves room for the company to grow the dividend.

However, there are challenges that Bristol-Myers Squibb faces going forward. Bristol-Myers Squibb does not have a history of providing consistent key financial metrics, with the company previously facing challenges providing consistent top or bottom line growth and has recently taken on significant long term debt to finance their Celgene acquisition. Additionally, the company is extremely dependent on three of their therapeutics, all of which face serious competition from alternative brands or generics. Finally, Bristol-Myers Squibb’s robust drug pipeline is also heavily dependent on indications or combinational products.

Below, I summarize what aspects of the company I’m personally optimistic and pessimistic about. I believe that Bristol-Myers Squibb’s potential for growth of their key therapeutics, their robust drug pipeline, appealing valuation, strong free cash flow and low payout ratio makes this company a potentially appealing investment to dividend growth investors, and I am seriously considering purchasing Bristol-Myers Squibb going forward.

Source: Created by author.

