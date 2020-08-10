The original RSA that would divide the company into two different entities has been placed on the "back burner"

A critical status conference regarding the sale or liquidation of bankrupt J.C. Penney (OTCPK:JCPNQ) has been reset to August 12 from August 10. The conference is expected to cover the potential assets sales and the status of the original restructuring support agreement - RSA.

Status Conference

The change of the date for the status conference was originally posted just as some additional information in another docket (docket 1193) that gave notice of a milestone extension (see below) on August 8, but the notice of the date change was then also filed as separate filing on August 10 (docket 1201). In my opinion, this additional filing indicates that this a very critical conference and not some just some boring bureaucratic legal event.

At hearings over the last few months on various issues, the lawyers representing J.C. Penney have dropped hints about parties interested in buying the company's assets. The statements have been very general, but it seems that management still wants to keep J.C. Penney operating, but with fewer stores.

Investors are also expecting some discussion about a recent Wall Street Journal report that Amazon (AMZN) and Simon Property Group (SPG) may convert some retail stores, including J.C. Penney stores, into Amazon fulfillment centers. It will be interesting to hear if there is a specific number of J.C. Penney stores that are under consideration for conversion or is this just basic indication of interest. (I am assuming that the various parties fully understand that, in certain local jurisdictions, zoning for a warehouse operation is different from zoning for a retail store and that zoning changes are not always an easy process.)

When the status conference was set for August 10, I was expecting just some basic information about the current state of the Ch.11 bankruptcy process. With the change of date, I am expecting some announcements about certain asset sale deals. I expect the deals, however, would be still subject to further negotiations over the details.

Picture Source: JCP Presentations

Five Possible Final Ch. 11 Outcomes

1) A typical Ch. 11 reorganization. J.C. Penney creates a plan to drastically reduce debt and closes some stores. Exits bankruptcy as an operating company. This outcome seems unlikely because most of the talk and court filings do not indicate any interest in this traditional process.

2) Divide the company into two entities. The court filings from a few months ago indicated that management's goal was to create a REIT to hold the real estate and a different entity would operate the stores. (I covered this in a prior article.) While this still is management's goal, there has not been indications of strong interest by outside sources to finance this scheme.

3) The assets are sold as an operating company. (The assets are sold - not the company.) Some stores are closed, but most of the operations continue. This is basically the plan by Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY).

4) The assets are sold, and the stores are liquidated. All the J.C. Penney stores would close. Some of the stores would be converted into Belk stores. This is the plan from Sycamore Partners and Hudson's Bay (OTCPK:HBAYF).

5) First lienholders use a credit bid to gain control of the assets. First lienholders have not indicated that they want to own J.C. Penney. They do not seem like the types that "loans to own", but want to be paid cash for their claims. This outcome is most likely in back of stakeholders' minds during negotiations. The Ad Hoc Group of First Lienholders is at least in the co-pilot seat or might be even in the pilot seat controlling the final results of this bankruptcy process.

Ad Hoc Group of First Lienholders

Source: Docket 516

Simon/Brookfield Bid

According to various press reports, Simon Property Group and Brookfield Property submitted a $1.65 billion bid to buy J.C. Penney operations/stores. It seems that their bid would result in the continued operations of the company. It is unclear, however, if they would close more stores. Hopefully, the status conference will give investors more information about this bid.

It is important to remember that Simon was appointed to the powerful Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors by the U.S. Trustee on May 28 (list of appointed members is available in docket 319). Most of the nine committee members, such as vendors, would benefit by J.C. Penney continuing operations.

Sycamore/Hudson's Bay Bid

Sycamore Partners and Hudson's Bay have submitted a $1.75 billion bid for the assets. This is not a bid for the J.C. Penney Company as an entity. The asset buyers plan to liquidate all J.C. Penney stores and open Belk stores in about 250 prime store locations where Belk currently does compete. There would be no J.C. Penney stores still operating.

Sycamore Partners have bought a large portfolio of various retail store chains over the years with mixed results. They also have been sued over various store financial reports. In my opinion, Sycamore is very good at "creating financial figures", but not so good at creating successful retail business models.

Judicial Decision

Should Judge Jones approve the sale of the assets knowing that all the J.C. Penney stores will be closed resulting in the loss of many jobs or approve the sale of the J.C. Penney operations at a lower price, expecting that many jobs will be saved? First lienholders want cash to pay for their secured claims. Should they be forced to accept millions of dollars less to protect jobs?

Judge Drain in New York approved the sale of most of the assets of Sears Holdings (OTCPK:SHLDQ) to Eddie Lampert/ESL early last year. During his oral decision regarding the sale, he mentioned his wish to save 45,000 jobs. I think he was conned by Lampert's lawyers. Not long after the sale, the new owners started closing more stores and have continued to close stores. The total number of Sears and Kmart stores is now only 95 compared to a total of 425 when Lampert/ESL bought them. In my opinion, vendors would have received more recovery if Sears was liquidated instead of the stores being sold. I also think 2lien noteholders might have received a modest recovery instead of no recovery. One has to wonder if the group buying the J.C. Penney operations is actually trying to get a cheaper price approved by the court with the understanding that jobs will be saved, but eventually, they will close most of the J.C. Penney stores resulting in job losses.

Timetable

The restructuring support agreement - RSA (it can be found in docket 25) contains some "toggle events", which now do not seem to have much meaning. Originally, they needed lender's approval of the business plan (this is not the same as a Ch. 11 reorganization plan) by July 15 or "immediately cease pursuing the Plan and instead pursue a 363 sale of all of their assets". This was kicked down the road to July 31 and then to August 11 (docket 1193). Another currently meaningless toggle event date is August 15, when they needed binding commitments for financing. At this point, it seems the company is not going to be split into two different entities, so there is no need for additional REIT funding.

Impact of J.C. Penney Investors

Shareholders and unsecured noteholders will not get any recovery if #3, #4, or #5 from above take place because even first lienholders most likely will not get full recovery. If #1 or #2 take place, there could be some very tiny token recovery for investors if they vote to approve the Ch. 11 reorganization plan because management understands that many of these investors are also J.C. Penney shoppers, and they don't want to completely annoy loyal customers. It would be a "gift" from a higher priority class to a lower class.

Conclusion

It seems that the "efficient market" theory does not apply to J.C. Penney investors. Anytime there are reports about a group interested in buying J.C. Penney's assets, the stock price irrationally rises. The interested parties are not buying the actual company. They would only buy assets. JCPNQ shareholders are not going to be paid for these asset purchases.

It looks like Judge Jones may have to determine if selling assets for a higher price, which would give certain claim holders more recovery, or selling the operating company at a lower price, which could preserve jobs, is the better judicial decision.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.