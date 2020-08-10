This is a Z4 Research Post Call Note

Our most recent piece for Seeking Alpha, written in June at $20.49 and labeled "very bullish", can be viewed here.

The quarterly results were stout at the top line despite COVID-19's influence. Multiples in the next table are from the day before the call with the stock priced at $28.19. Multiples in the cheat sheet at the bottom of this piece are priced as of the 8/10/20 close at $30.67

The 2Q20 Numbers: 2Q20 was the second highest revenue quarter on record and the 3rd highest quarter for wind blade set deliveries. Net sales of wind blades were up 15.3% YoY while the volume of blades was up 10%, suggesting resilient pricing on increasing wind blade complexity. This was easily strong relative to consensus expectations as noted in the table above. However, even with the quarter's revenue strength, COVID-19 is estimated to have impacted 2Q20 revenues by $96 mm due to previously discussed down time in Mexico, Iowa, Turkey, and India and utilization was at 69% in the quarter vs. 70% last quarter and 70% a year ago. Management estimates the impact on adjusted EBITDA due to COVID-19 related delays and costs was a negative impact of $36mm, prompting the modest miss at the EBITDA.

While TPI's (NASDAQ:TPIC) guidance remains suspended, like most of their wind segment peers due to COVID-19, on the 2Q call management noted that all of their plants around the globe are now in full operation, running at or above capacity as they work to catch up. We note TPIC now has 54 wind blade lines installed, up from 52 as of 1Q20 and as they stated, "as of today, all of our manufacturing facilities have returned to pre-COVID-19 capacity levels. We believe this positions us well for a strong second half of the year given the strong demand we are seeing from our customers."

A Quick Operations Update: China is operating normally and management expects to run above original plan for the rest of 2020 aided by a deferred line transition. India is moving full speed ahead to ramp operations. Turkey saw reduced production in the second quarter but operations have been back to normal since April. In Mexico, Matamoros was back to 100% of capacity by end of July after having operated at reduced levels all of 2Q20 while in Juarez operations should only be slightly impacted in the third quarter. Iowa operations which were paused in April out of an abundance of caution due to a regional spike in COVID-19 cases have been back to normal since late May.



Prior Guidance for Reference: (all currently remain withdrawn)

Capex: Original 2020 guidance range of $80 to $90 mm .

Revenue: Original 2020 revenue range of $1.55 B to $1.65 B. Street consensus is now at $1.475 B having been edged back potentially too far as evidenced by the 2Q20 revenue beat, in the wake of the 1Q20 call. Note the strong Street expectation for 2021 of $1.7 B in revenue.

Blade Sets Invoiced: Original 2020 blade sets range of 3,500 to 3,270.

EBITDA: 2020 EBITDA range of $100 to $125 mm had previously been withdrawn as well after having been reduced from the original range of $170 to $190 mm. The Street is now at $79 mm. Note here again that the Street expects a marked rebound in 2021 (see cheat sheet below).

While near term guidance remains suspended there is no change to the longer term plan here. Management (and Z4) believes they are on course to achieve their long-term goal of establishing 18 GW of global wind blade capacity which ties to their goal of $2.0 B in annual wind revenue. The long-term transportation segment goal of $0.5 B in annual revenue also remains on track.

A few words about line transition guidance. Line transitions have historically been a headache as: 1) the line isn't producing during the blade model transition and 2) they come with costs. TPIC has been working to greatly reduce the impacts of transitions which will have a smoothing effect over time on both revenues and costs. In recent quarters management has spoken to cutting transition and line startup times in half as well. On the 2Q20 call, management said it now expects 70% fewer line transitions in 2020 relative to their original thinking from late 2019 which should result in a 40% reduction in transition related costs.

Wind Segment 2Q20 Highlights: Extending and Adding To Partnerships

General Electric: TPI extended two wind blade agreements with GE (encompassing a total of five lines in Iowa through 2021 and four lines in Juarez for an additional two years through 2022). TPI is also adding a new wind blade line in Juarez for GE. Terms are said to be similar to previous ones.

Nordex: They announced they are adding two new blade lines described as multi-year for Nordex OTCPK:NRDXF)

Management put the value of the extensions and new agreements at $800 mm. As of 1Q20 they had forward contract value of "up to" $5.0 B and net of 2Q20 revenue and taking into account the extensions and new lines that metric moves to a near record $5.4 B.

Meanwhile, the wind market has remained quite resilient during the pandemic. Dominant wind consultant Wood Mackenzie continues to portray the global wind market as robust in 2020 and 2021 while 2022, feared by some as a lull period, is now seen strengthening. Longer term the future looks quite bright.

Transportation Segment 2Q20 Highlights:

TPI continues to make progress on commercial delivery vehicles and through their relationship with nascent player Workhorse Group (WKHS) we should see segment revenues grow as Workhorse's C1000 vehicle deliveries begin in scale in the second half this year. Workhorse reiterated guidance of 300 to 400 deliveries concentrated in the fourth quarter with 100 vehicles a month at that point and scaling in 2021.

TPI is now also producing parts on the as of yet unnamed passenger battery electric vehicle ("BEV") and will be ramping volumes during the second half to address the BEV's demand in 2021. Our guess here has been Lordstown but it's just something that makes some obvious sense and it could be another name. We'll probably know by the time of the third quarter call.

TPI hired a 30 year veteran of GE and Wabtec, who oversaw the GE/Wabtec transportation merger, as their new Chief Commercial Officer, as they get set to increase the focus for this segment.

COVID-19 Caveat Comments:

"While we believe we have executed well while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic with all of our plants currently operating at or above planned capacity, several of our manufacturing facilities, in particular Mexico and India, are operating in regions with high levels of reported COVID-19 positive cases. As such, we may be required to reinstate temporary production suspensions or volume reductions at these manufacturing facilities or at our other manufacturing facilities to the extent there is a significant resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the regions where we operate or there is an outbreak of COVID-19 cases in any of our manufacturing facilities. "

On the call they noted they have seen no material impact on their supply chain to date and that raw materials markets are back to pre-COVID-19 levels. They also noted that any wind segment project delays in 2020, due to COVID-19, are expected to be made up in 2021.

Valuation: Our upside target thoughts. At the beginning of July we established two upside targets

Next 3 to 6 months: We wrote that we saw upside to $30 this year (with the stock near $23) and that it was possible we could see greater revenue growth than currently forecast as transportation grows more meaningfully in 2021. This target was achieved yesterday. Looking out 12 months: The name remains inexpensive on 2021 TEV/EBITDA relative to historical levels. Barring currently unforeseen COVID-19 related issues we would expect the continued strong wind market and expanding transportation segment to drive the name potentially as high as $40 which would be a 10x multiple of current street 2021 EBITDA (which we see as potentially too low). That would be summer 2021 and we note that the current year multiple is near 15x suggesting our multiple and upside target is not overly ambitious.



Nutshell: This was strong quarter despite difficult circumstances. Our sense just before the call was that the early focus on the EBITDA/EPS miss would be fleeting and not an indication of demand or pricing softness. This was the case and shareholders quickly focused on the coming stronger second half and intact longer-term outlook. TPIC is currently the largest position in the ZLT at a little over 12% of assets.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TPIC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.