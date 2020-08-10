While I appreciate the improving operational momentum and interesting deal making, I fail to see compelling risk-reward here and now.

This momentum is to be applauded, yet I am not impressed with continued disappointments on the bottom line.

I recently covered Zynga (ZNGA) when the company paid $2 billion to acquire Turkey-based company Peak. I concluded that despite this deal and the current momentum I was not playing along. In the two months which followed the company announced strong sales for the second quarter and furthermore announced a second smaller acquisition in Turkey. Nonetheless, I am not impressed enough with the progress on the bottom line in order to change a neutral stance on the shares.

The Thesis

Early in June, Zynga announced that it was paying $1.8 billion for Peak. This Turkey-based business has just a team of 100 employees, yet has among the most popular US iPhone game titles in its possession with more than 12 million mobile DAUs.

Unfortunately, few financial details have been announced at the time as the accompanied conference call revealed that annualized bookings come in at $600 million, suggesting that a 3 times bookings multiple has been paid.

Shares rose by 5% to $9 and change upon the announcement of the deal, yet attributing this move entirely to the deal is too simple as the company raised the near term guidance as well, yet this was much anticipated by the market.

When Zynga released first quarter results early May it guided for second quarter revenues of $400 million and bookings of $460 million, yet a month later alongside the deal announcement of Peak, the company hiked the guidance to $430 million and $500 million, respectively.

This deal came after a very strong 2019 in which revenues were up 45% to $1.32 billion, with bookings growing even quicker, although the company was not realistically profitable. The company guided for 2020 sales at $1.6 billion, bookings of $1.75 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $200 million and a net loss of $130 million. By the time Peak was acquired, the bookings number had already been hiked to $1.84 billion as COVID-19 has actually provided a boost to the business.

The Numbers

After accounting for the Peak deal, paid for half in cash and shares, I pegged net cash holdings around zero. With 100 million shares issued, the pro-forma share count would rise to 1.05 billion. With shares trading around $9 and change, this translated into a $10 billion equity valuation.

At these levels the valuation came in at 5-6 times billings, as Peak itself is set to generate about $600 million in bookings, for a pro-forma booking number of around $2.5 billion per annum, resulting in a 4 times sales multiple. Based on that valuation, the acquisition of Peak looks quite cheap, yet no margin details have been announced.

With the company still not becoming economically profitable after being a listed company for 10 years, I was and am quite disappointed. The company has seen success in its games, but titles can have short lives and become quickly outdated, as this very nature is exactly what makes acquisitions in this field so tricky.

Current Events

Fart forwarding two months in time, shares are trading at the same level as they did just two months ago with a few noteworthy events having taken place. The week after the acquisition of Peak the company announced a partnership with Snap (SNAP) to create games for Snap Games. Early July the company closed the acquisition of Peak.

Early August two other noteworthy events have taken place. Second quarter results were stronger than guided for with revenues increasing 47% to $452 million, and bookings up 38% to $518 million. The company did report a GAAP loss of $150 million, as this matches the contingency payment triggered this quarter, yet even accounting for that payment, the company is not very profitable. This is confirmed by the adjusted EBITDA number of $70 million which among others excludes $19 million in real depreciation and amortization expenses and $26 million stock-based compensation, resulting in just very modest profits.

Given this momentum and the closing of the Peak deal, I am not that impressed with the third quarter guidance which calls for revenues of $445 million, bookings of $620 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $45 million, as notably this latter metric is disappointing given that adjusted EBITDA came in at $70 million this past quarter.

Management attributes the EBITDA setback to an expected $175 million increase in deferred revenue balances (mostly the result of Peak). Recognizing that deferred revenues were up $66 million in the second quarter, the incremental increase in deferred revenues in the third quarter creates a $109 million headwind. With EBITDA falling from positive $70 million to an expected loss of $45 million, this reveals a deterioration of $115 million, more than the expected increase in the deferred revenue base.

Alongside the second quarter earnings report, the company announced a small second deal in Turkey, as the company is acquiring Rollic, a producer of so-called hyper-casual games. Founded in 2018, these games are played by 5 million mobile daily active users and 65 million users on a monthly basis. The company will acquire 80% of the company at the moment at a price of $168 million, with an aim to buy the entire firm in the coming years.

With the entire firm valued at $210 million, this looks relatively cheap as the company announced that Rollic will generate approximately $100 million in revenues and bookings with similar margin profile as Zynga this year.

Still, Not Enthusiastic

While momentum appears solid, that is only in bookings and revenues as Zynga continues to fail to deliver on real profits as I find the third quarter guidance a bit disappointing. The only good news seems to be the latest deal in Turkey which seems to take place at low multiples, yet with a valuation equal to 2% of Zynga's own valuation, it is just a bolt-on deal not set to change the investment thesis in a big way.

Truth of the matter is that current conditions are almost ideal for Zynga to operate, yet I am not that convinced about the operational performance, or better said the margin performance of Zynga. While the continued build-up in deferred revenue balances is interesting, I still have to become convinced that this business becomes really economically profitable over time in a substantial way to justify the current price tag.

