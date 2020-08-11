How To Profit From Brookfield Property Partners' 'Complexity Risk'

The preferred units in the LP are much safer. They provide good value for the high level of capital and income security they provide.

Brookfield Property (BPYU) (BPY) is a financially complex, many-tentacled enterprise, with several investment classes. Nominally based in Bermuda, it’s a puppet whose strings are pulled by its parent company, Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

The sprawling Brookfield Property real estate empire has its gross assets (mostly) equally distributed between its three operating sectors:

Core office

Core retail

A wide array of limited partnerships (LPS).

Source: Brookfield Property annual report.

The 136 upscale properties in its core office portfolio are located in leading city business districts across the world. Twenty-three percent of it is leased to governments, banks, energy companies, and Amazon.

And alongside those built properties are around 29 million square feet of land acquired for development – about half of which is already being cultivated.

Its retail portfolio, meanwhile, is U.S.-centered, with 122 properties containing 121 million square feet of space. BPY sells part-ownership of these assets to other investors, but it retains the role of asset manager – and therefore the associated income.

Then there’s its large number of substantial-minority stakes in LPs around the world.

These LPs are mainly sponsored by Brookfield Asset Management and cover:

113 office buildings

42 retail properties

51 apartment buildings

130 hotels

100 self-storage facilities

Numerous other elements.

In short, it’s running with a pretty diverse business all around.

Dizzying Corporate Structure

Here’s a suggestion for pharmaceutical companies looking to test new headache medicines. If they need to produce reliable migraines, all they need to do is give volunteers Brookfield Property writeups – then ask them to derive the corporate structure and what it means for shareholders.

It’s that complex, complete with a partnership hierarchy that doesn’t make it any easier to understand. This is partly a historical residue of takeovers, but it also does keep a handle on its tax burden.

Figure 1. iREIT’s summary of Brookfield Property’s corporate structure

In the illustration above, we’ve assembled information from annual reports and SEC filings of the various Brookfield Property companies. We’ve also deliberately collapsed the detailed company interrelationships within the purple and blue regions.

At the bottom sit the three previously mentioned portfolios. Core Office (green) is held inside Brookfield Property REIT. And core Retail and the many LPs (blue) are owned by a tortuously confusing chain of about 12 similarly-named companies (purple) in various jurisdictions.

Ultimately, everything is owned by Brookfield Property Partners Limited Partnership (gray), which is effectively HQ. It, in turn, is owned by:

Stock market investors via the four classes of LP share (gray) Brookfield Asset Management, the half-trillion-dollar monster rated the world's biggest landlord for three years straight by Forbes magazine.

Hopefully this will help you align the various corporate documents when you do your own due diligence. Key points are as follows:

The REIT is nicknamed "BPR" but has the tickers BPYU and BPYUP, which are not attached to a K-1 tax form.

The LP is nicknamed "BPY" with the same ticker. But if there is a subsequent letter or two following those three, it’s never "U." (i.e., BPY, BPYPO, BPYPN, BPYPP)… all of which do come with K-1 demands.

Peculiar Ownership Rights

For historical reasons, the two green stock classes (top right) are nominally the owners of the Core Property portfolio. That’s through the REIT.

However, in practice, the LP (gray) controls the REIT. It sets dividends according to the following plan as long as there are sufficient funds:

Preferreds get their fixed payments.

Commons get a specific amount calculated by the LP (not the REIT) on the entire portfolio held by the LP.

The latter construction is so that both LP and REIT promise to pay identical amounts to what you and I would call "the common shareholders" of both entities. People who prefer to receive LP income and a K-1 can do so by holding BPY. And people who prefer not to get involved in K-1s can live an equally satisfying life by holding BPYU.

Dividends are identical across both.

Moreover, BPYU’s commons can be freely converted by any investor desiring the K-1 experience into LP commons, BPY.

There’s no such conversion available for REIT preferreds, BPYUP, to swap to an LP preferred. This is understandable since the dividends are slightly different between the REIT preferreds and the LP preferreds.

Because of the nature of the structure and the overarching ownership of Brookfield Asset Management – which has a reputation to maintain – it’s best to consider all six classes of equity (top right) as drawing their dividends from a single giant pool. The four preferreds drink first from that source and, once they’re satisfied, the two commons get their turn.

Blights on the Common LP Units

There are some issues with the common LP units, which need to be addressed appropriately.

1. Incomprehensibility: Brookfield Property commons run at a chunky discount to net asset value for several reasons.

Its arcane corporate structure alone is off-putting for many retail investors. And while it does operate across many countries and segments, there do seem to be many more entities than necessary.

2. Cash drainage: The baleful shadow of Brookfield Asset Management looms large over Brookfield Property, drawing not one… not two… but three sizable fees.

One could argue that the terms of the arrangement are so eccentric as to erode the very concept of “owning” Brookfield Property by common shareholders. The three types of fees are described exhaustively in the limited partnership agreement – an interminable and inscrutable document spanning 142 pages.

But let’s try to break it down anyway…

BAM latches onto Brookfield Property using three snouts:

Image credit: AgiliaGlobal.com

The base management snout slurps out “0.5% of the total capitalization of our partnership” each year. Total capitalization at end-2019 was about $20.8 billion, composed mainly of around $17 billion of LP units. The remainder came from preferred equity and corporate-level debt.

$104 million was therefore levied in base management fees that year.

The capital snout, meanwhile, is named the “equity enhancement distribution” yet does nothing to enhance equity of, or distributions to, retail investors. This ingenious internal wealth tax – whose very name is unique to Brookfield Property – drains an annual 1.25% of any part of the total capitalization that is above $11.5 billion.

At end-2019, only just under half of the total cap was above that “BAM-tax-free” threshold. Therefore, the blended internal wealth tax rate was only about 0.6%.

For now.

More Snouts, More Outs

Our favorite, however, is the income snout, which again has a euphemistic name: “incentive distributions.” This works like a progressive income tax, which the following table (expressed annually for numerical simplicity) will hopefully clarify:

Source: Investing With Confidence

These three snouts mean shareholders pay the obvious 0.5% annual management fee… and the effects that come from Brookfield Partners growing:

The annual “wealth tax” composed of the management fee and capital snouts will trend toward a total of 1.25%.

The annual “income tax” will trend up from its present near-zero value as high as 25% in the far future.

Understandably, this discourages investors from hoovering up BPY LP units. They therefore languish at a substantial discount to NAV while providing a 11.5% yield.

3. High leverage: The company’s stated policy of “capital recycling” necessitates a high level of leverage. Which, again, some investors find nerve-wracking. The idea is to strategically buy assets at bargain prices with a clear plan already formulated to upgrade and sell them on.

Brookfield’s expertise and global reach allows them to enter situations that less expert market participants might consider highly uncertain. It transforms the buildings it buys to increase quality and rentability, thereby reducing risk.

With that evidence in hand, Brookfield can mortgage the results at low interest rates to regain its capital… which it can then redeploy into higher-yielding opportunities.

Ultimately, it goes on to sell properties at lower cap rates. As stated in its 2017 annual report:

“In 2017, we participated in approximately $11.7 billion of gross asset sales at an average premium to our IFRS carrying value of 7%, returning over $2.4 billion of net equity to BPY. During the fourth quarter, we completed the sale of our European logistics business for €2.4 billion, realizing nearly five times our original investment in just five years. “This capital was redeployed into higher-yielding, higher-growth opportunities, including new developments, investments in regions and sectors where we found greater value, and into repurchasing our own units at a 21% discount to net asset value. Reallocating capital in this way allows us to drive meaningfully higher returns than a simple buy-and-hold strategy would allow.”

So it works out. Eventually.

4. Excessive payout ratio in conventional terms: Viewed in relation to FFO, the payout ratio has run rather high, exceeding 100% in 2017 and 2019.

Then again, Brookfield is no ordinary REIT. It not only manages properties, but is also an expert developer and patient long-term value investor.

On the one hand, it’s willing to build properties from scratch. On the other, it’s always on the lookout for fabulous value properties at bargain prices.

In both cases, it’s very happy to operate properties while simultaneously redeveloping them. That way, in due course, they can be sold for substantial profits. This occurs so frequently that Brookfield Properties considers it a source of regular income rather than an intermittent windfall profit.

Therefore, when the Brookfield Property board is planning a dividend, it’s not solely looking at accounting-standard FFO. It’s also looking at capital gains profits when determining what level of distribution is prudent and sustainable.

What we see as a worrying deficit is, in fact, just a manifestation of the strict nature of accounting-standard FFO – which can’t include profits from property development.

Why We Need Not Worry

While all of those concerns are valid for investors considering the LP units, none of them matter to us today. Because we are placing our focus on the preferred stock. And not just any of the numerous Brookfield Property preferred issues.

We favor the REIT preferred (BPYUP) over its LP preferred counterpart (BPYPP) for two reasons.

First, we don’t like volunteering to fill in K-1 tax forms. Second, and more importantly, the REIT preferred is much less followed by analysts and investors. This has meant that while the LP preferred is itself at an unjustified post-COVID discount, the REIT preferred is at an even more mouthwatering discount.

Figure 2. Generous discount to par for BPYPP (gray) and spectacular discount for the economically equivalent BPYUP (green). Source: TradingView.com

Nobody wants to share their investment returns with a trio of piglets, but we preferred-holders can afford to gaze benevolently upon them, knowing that once the little porkers have had their fill, we are first in line to the income goodness. Only once we are fully satisfied, can the vast throng of commons get a look-in.

By purchasing the REIT preferreds, we are capturing a yield of 9.7%, which one could enjoy as a fixed income indefinitely, or choose to exit once back up to par, with a +50% capital gains return. Moreover, because these shares are classed as being of a REIT, not an LP, there is no K-1 angst to cloud one’s enjoyment of the returns.

Handling of COVID-19: Firm but Fair

Brookfield Property has been systematic in handling lease inflows and debt outflows in the Covid-19 crisis. Contracts state what must be paid, and Brookfield isn’t expecting to change the amounts, only the timing.

It engaged quickly with its lenders to seek 12-month deferrals (not cancellations) of interest payments. Part of that negotiation process will have been disclosures of Brookfield's financials and confirmation to lenders. In turn, Brookfield will be offering deferrals (not cancellations) of lease payments from its tenants.

Some authors have been unable to understand the logic of this process. Just a few weeks ago, the U.K.'s Financial Times tried to portray the balance as unfair:

“Some shopkeepers ... have been told to pay rent for April and May, a period during which the properties were mostly closed. Several [small] tenants who asked for rent forgiveness described being asked to provide extensive financial information, including their personal tax returns for the past two years. [They] said Brookfield ultimately refused to waive the payments, [instead offering deferral to] end of 2021... “Another group of ... tenants signed a joint plea for help... "‘I will not address the merits of your 'petition,'’ a Brookfield lawyer wrote back. He added that confidentiality clauses ... meant that talking to each other about the contracts ‘could be deemed a default of your agreement with Brookfield.’”

However, those reactions are more than understandable considering how many smaller tenants it has. Added up, it’s a sizable amount, both in numbers and finances.

As for its bigger tenants, Brookfield Property dealt with them more formally. For example, it’s embarked on litigation against Gap Inc. (GPS) for withholding “more than $2 million in rent… in Texas alone.”

Planning Cash Flow for Catastrophe

Source: Plotted from data in Brookfield annual reports.

Last year’s FFO was about $1.15 billion. To this, the partnership added around $350 million in realized property gains.

So the 2019 cash available for distribution totaled about $1.5 billion.

Of this, the three snouts of BAM came first, second, and third in line, absorbing a total of $132 million. The preferred shares form/formed the next tier of priority. For the 2020 year, we estimate the following preferred outflows:

$10 million for BPYPP

$16 million for BPYPO

$24 million for BPYPN

$16 million for BPYUP.

Finally comes the payments to the commons, which form the lowest tier. The partnership has indicated an upcoming 1% increase in common unit distributions for 2020. The 2019 distributions were:

$578 million for BPY

$74 million for BPYU.

The recent 2020 Q2 results were, of course, devastating for FFO:

“Company FFO (CFFO) was $178 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, compared to $335 million in the prior-year period. CFFO was impacted significantly this quarter by the widespread closures of our hospitality and retail assets due to the global economic shutdown, and the prior-year period benefited from a transaction gain of $38 million. In the prior-year period, CFFO and realized gains benefited from higher realizations in our LP investment strategy.”

Now, the shutdown isn’t permanent. And the world isn’t ending. Nevertheless, let’s plan for a catastrophe situation, keeping FFO at half its normal level indefinitely.

Even so, there would still be over $600 million of annual distributions that can be sliced off the common distributions – before any pruning of the $66 million to which the preferreds are entitled.

This is a substantial margin of safety.

On the capital level, the $1.5 billion loss the partnership booked in Q2 might sound shocking. But this is largely unrealized due to downgrading the value of its about $100 billion property portfolio.

Its magnitude isn’t sufficient to cause us concern at the preferred level, and liquidity remains good:

“We ended the quarter with $6.0 billion of group-wide liquidity, including $1.5 billion of cash on hand, $2.8 billion of capacity under our corporate and subsidiary credit facilities… and $1.7 billion of undrawn construction facilities.”

The Future

Will properties go out of fashion with Covid-19?

Hundreds of millions of office workers have now had a taste of home working. However, this doesn't mean corporations will be happy to continue this arrangement forever. There are reasons we have meetings, corridor discussions, and office banter.

We’re social creatures, not warehouse robots.

Plus, BAM CEO Bruce Flatt told Reuters that tenants have asked for more space since Covid-19 than for less. No doubt, that has a lot to do with avoiding potential lawsuits through approved social distancing.

Mind you, we’re not arguing that office space demand will indeed rise. We’re simply demonstrating that there are upward pressures at play too. Combined with the downward pressures, it’s likely that the dent in office space demand will be front-loaded, and gradually regress with time.

Retail properties, in contrast, will likely see falling demand in years to come as part of the shift to online shopping. However, even here, Brookfield has options, as Brookfield Property CEO Brian Kingston told TheRealDeal last month:

“Using J.C. Penney as an example, they’re going to close [about] 200 stores over the next two years or so. We would expect some of those will be in our malls. It’s not a big rent loss when they close one of their stores down, but it impacts the flow of traffic in the remainder of the mall. In some cases, we could build apartments in the store’s place. We have a lot of those options available to us.”

Another option is to purchase stakes in struggling retailers at bargain-basement prices. To this end, BAM has set aside a $5 billion war chest to non-controlling interests in "medium size" retailers, which it defines as those with revenue over $250 million.

More to Like About Brookfield

Brookfield's unique scale is itself an advantage in taking on new projects. When someone seeks a partner for an enormous project, Brookfield will be at the top of the list.

There might not even be any other realistic alternatives.

Finally, Brookfield's mammoth proportions allow it to take a long-term view. In 1996, when other investors were nervous, it bought 245 Park Avenue for $432 million.

Four economic cycles and two decades later – having already extracted almost all the initial investment through a series of refinancings – it exploited the more optimistic atmosphere of 2017 to unload the property onto Chinese conglomerate HNA for $2.2 billion.

(HNA subsequently fell into financial difficulties.)

Flatt has said that the Brookfield thesis overall aims to invest in the permanent, undying "backbone infrastructure" of the economy:

"We’re not a retail brand, but we rent space in malls to companies... We don’t sell coal to anybody, but we own their coal terminal and ship coal out of our coal terminal. And we don’t sell natural gas, but we transport natural gas in our pipelines.”

It’s an interesting advantage, to be sure.

Risks

The obvious risk to owning Brookfield Property is the extreme possibility that COVID-19 could sweep the property business away. If you think this is realistic, you shouldn’t be reading about investing in REITs at all.

Permanent devastation would indeed ruin BPY’s business case. Then again, it would also wipe out virtually any other investment you could make.

But barring that possibility… This past quarter’s results showed that Brookfield Property can indeed navigate major shutdowns with positive FFO – and vastly in excess of the level needed to pay the preferreds.

Second, there’s a technical concern over ownership structure.

Viewed narrowly, the REIT securities BPYUP and BPYU can only make claims on the income of the REIT, which in turn owns only the core office portfolio. Theoretically, therefore, if the Core Office portfolio turns to mush, BPYUP and BPYU could be left worthless, even if Core Retail and the LPs do fabulously well.

We have only management’s word that it will indeed share profits between the LP and REIT. In theory, we could find ourselves double-crossed.

Third, we’re relying on a promise – albeit expressly stated in writing – for the commons to be treated equally across the REIT and LP. To keep that promise, even a single cent paid to either common must mean full payment of all four preferred classes. And that includes the REIT preferred BPYUP.

What mitigates the latter two risks is that Brookfield has a hard-earned track record of delivering on its promises. So we consider it unlikely that it would taint its entire reputation merely to extricate itself from such a minor obligation as BPYU.

Our Final Recommendation

The four classes of preferreds have a substantial margin of safety protecting their dividend streams. If you like the sound of a K-1 flapping through your letterbox once a year, choose one of three LP preferreds.

However, if you like to keep life simple – or if you’re an international investor – the REIT preferred BPYUP is the one for you.

Barring Armageddon across all forms of real estate… which would occur in an economic catastrophe so profound and long-lasting that it wouldn’t matter what you did with your stock market investments anyway…

At its current price of around $16, BPYUP will pay its 10% dividend on cost steadily for years to come. As the COVID-19 meltdown gradually regresses, its price should gradually rise back to par of $25.

This would give you an option to exit with a >50% capital gain if you so wish.

IwC and iREIT is recommending BPYUP as a Strong Buy.

iREIT is downgrading BPYU from a Spec Strong Buy to a HOLD (primarily due to dividend safety, downgrade).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BPYU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: IwC is long BPYUP