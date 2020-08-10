Stonebridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) is nearing its transformational value inflection point with the expected release of Recorlev's Phase 3 topline data for Cushing's disease due next month (September 2020). If Recorlev's Phase 3 topline data is good enough, SBBP will file a NDA in Q1 2021 with hopefully FDA approval 10 months later. This is Recorlev's second Phase 3 trial. If approved in December 2021, there would then be 2 roadmaps to material shareholder valuation gains from SBBP's Recorlev asset. Valuation gains could come from the sale of Recorlev to a Big Pharma or an internal commercial launch by SBBP. Incidentally, our analysis concludes if Recorlev's Phase 3 topline data is not good enough to lead to NDA, then SBBP will be practically worthless and shares will fall below $1 because SBBP's 2 other products have, at the moment, minimal value. Again, per SBBP, Recorlev Phase 3 topline results will be available September 2020.

By way of background, Strongbridge Biopharma plc is a commercial biotechnology company, founded in 1996, with ~70 employees headquartered in Trevose, PA. SBBP has historically focused on rare diseases and has three products (1 commercialized and 2 in development) in its portfolio. Our analysis concludes only 1 of SBBP's 3 products, called Recorlev, offers shareholders material valuation gain potential. Our analysis concludes Recorlev's clinical value for Cushing's disease is compelling but not overwhelming enough to "sell by itself." Therefore, our analysis concludes shareholder value is maximized via a timely sale of Recorlev to a competent Big Pharma marketeer versus SBBP commercializing themselves. Our analysis concludes should SBBP launch Recorlev themselves, it will take SBBP years before it breaks even resulting in material dilution to shareholders to fund these losses. Simply put, after 24 years since being founded, SBBP's ultimate success or failure would depend on SBBP building a commercial team to execute a commercial launch of 1 product a hair better than competing therapies that have been available since 2012.

Before we get to Recorlev's clinical & financial value propositions, we will first explain why our analysis concludes SBBP's other 2 products have minimal value.

Keveyis

SBBP has one FDA approved product called Keveyis which is approved for Primary Periodic Paralysis (or PPP) and is doing approximately $30MM/year in revenues. Keveyis was approved for this PPP indication in August 2015. There was considerable controversy when SBBP purchased Keveyis for $8.5MM then increased the price exponentially after the FDA approved Keveyis for PPP. Before SBBP purchased Keveyis, Keveyis was available for $50 for a month's supply (Keveyis was very first approved back in 1958). SBBP increased the price from $50/month to $13,000/month once getting Keveyis approved for the PPP indication. An article published by the Chicago Tribune summarizes the controversy well. It is because of this controversy (that included review of SBBP by the US House of Representatives) that our analysis concludes there will be enormous pressure to reduce Keveyis pricing once its orphan exclusivity expires in August 2022. At a minimum, the visibility and uncertainty limit its valuation. SBBP notes it may be able to develop a slow version release of Keveyis or might be able to secure additional IP to, one way or another, protect Keveyis' pricing beyond 8/2022 and hence create material value for shareholders. Our analysis concludes it is unlikely SBBP will be able to keep Keveyis pricing at its current level. However, it is theoretically possible so investors need to stay alert. Hence, at the moment, it appears Keveyis is at best worth the present value of 2 years' worth of sales. However, Keveyis' value will decrease proportionally as the window on its exclusivity closes as 8/2022 nears.

Should Keveyis pricing be extended for a long period of time, perhaps Keveyis could be worth up to 5 times its trailing twelve-month revenues of $23MM or about $110MM. Again, this would only be the case if Keveyis' pricing is extended.

Veldoreotide

Veldoreotide is currently in a Phase 2 trial to treat acromegaly. There are 4 approved injectable acromegaly therapies (Sandostatin from Novartis (NYSE:NVS) just coming off patent protection, Somatuline from Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEY), Somavert from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Signifor from Recordati (OTCPK:RCDTF)). It should be noted Signifor from Recordati was approved to treat acromegaly but is marketed as a Cushing's disease therapy (discussed below). In addition to 4 FDA approved injectable therapies for acromegaly, Mycapssa from Chiasma, Inc. (CHMA) was just FDA approved in June 2020 as the first-ever oral acropmegaly therapy and Crinetics (CRNX) is starting a Phase 3 trial soon for a second oral acromegaly therapy. It is anticipated Crinetics acromegaly therapy will be approved 2H2024 (investors are encouraged to review FY2024 Crinetics consensus revenues here on Seeking Alpha to verify 2024 is when all analysts believe Crinetics will start to generate revenue). CHMA noted the global market for acromegaly therapies was $800MM/year (NOTE: CHMA's market estimate of the worldwide acromegaly market is no longer on its investor presentation. We can confirm it was included in an older version). Hence if SBBP opted to continue investing in Veldoreotide related R&D that ultimately led to an approval in 3-5 years, Veldoreotide would enter the acromegaly market as a seventh FDA approved product with deep pocket competition and established brands with years of a head start. The potential value of Veldoreotide, therefore, appears minimal and even more so when compared to the investments needed to get Veldoreotide approved by the FDA and then commercialized. For comparison, with a 4-year head start, as the only FDA approved oral acromegaly in the world, CHMA's enterprise valuation is less than $200MM. Hence common sense suggests Veldoreotide entering the market in 3-5 years after CHMA as the seventh therapy would not be worth more than CHMA's product. This is the primary reason our analysis concludes any Veloreotide valuation proposition is minimal (and very risky). However, investors should follow CHMA in case it is sold to a Big Pharma which may demonstrate a new acromegaly therapy deserves a higher valuation. For now, we are certain it is not.

For the remainder of our analysis, we will assume the chances of Keveyis and/or Veldoreotide offering material upside are remote (at least as the businesses stand today). This is why our analysis concludes SBBP valuation gain opportunities can only come from Recorlev.

Recorlev

The great news is our analysis concludes Recorlev, if approved, could fetch at least $600MM (but probably much more) via outright sale of the product to a competent Big Pharma type marketeer with vast commercial infrastructure, expertise & resources (and a global reach). Korlym from Corcept Therapeutics (CORT) is currently the dominant Cushing's disease therapy by an overwhelming margin and has a market cap of $1.6Billion. To be crystal clear, all CORT revenues come from Korlym sales but we have not done any CORT analysis to see if other CORT assets contribute to CORT's $1.6Billion valuation. For example, we've read CORT literature discussing CORT's next generation Cushing's disease therapy may have use in ovarian cancer (which may be the reason for a market cap of 5+ times sales). Korlym revenues were $306MM in FY2019 (revenues by year since launch are noted below). For the rest of this analysis, we will assume Korlym's valuation is 3 times its FY2019 sales of $306MM or $918MM. Independent reviews of the 2 product's science note Recorlev is slightly the better clinical therapy of the two (Recorlev vs. Korlym) but, again, only slightly better. CORT has a next generation Cushing's disease therapy in development CORT calls relacorilant (SOURCE: CORT FY2019 Form 10-K). CORT anticipates starting a Phase 3 trial soon for relacorilant.

It should be noted that Agenus, Inc. (AGEN) is about to file a NDA for a second line ovarian cancer indication (like it appears CORT wants to) and has a market cap of about $700MM. Hence using an ovarian cancer comparable of $700MM, from AGEN, from CORT's $1.6Billion valuation suggests Korlym is worth $900MM. Again, these data points are, of course, debatable, but, below, we will demonstrate the floor for an approved Cushing's disease therapy (if $900MM is the ceiling). Remember Korlym may have a $900MM valuation today but that is because they have built a very profitable business. Korlym was launched in December 2012 and it is today in FY2020 (after 7 years of commercial effort) that Korlym may be worth $900MM.

There are also 2 other Cushing's disease therapies called Signifor (approved in 2012) and Isturisa (approved March 2020) both of which are owned by Recordati. Incidentally, Signifor was also approved to treat acromegaly in FY2014. Recordati acquired the rights to these two therapies from Novartis for $390MM in July 2019 which was 5.4 times Signifor FY2018 sales of $72MM (Isturisa was still in development at the time of the sale). Our analysis concludes the purchase of Signifor by Recordati from Novartis provides a floor for Recorlev's valuation. Hence, there are third-party data points that suggest Recorlev, if approved by the FDA, is worth somewhere between Signifor's recent comparable sale of $390MM and CORT's calculated Korlym valuation of $900MM. Like Korlym's high valuation, Signifor was sold for $390MM after 6 years on the market. Hence $390MM may not be the floor because Recorlev has not even been approved yet.

The following is a visual overview of the market for Cushing's disease therapies:

Again, it is important to remember Recorlev's Phase 3 topline data will be released in September 2020. If the data is good enough to lead to a FDA approval, then SBBP can either sell Recorlev outright or commercialize it themselves. Our net analysis concludes it is simply not commercially responsible for a 1 product company to enter a crowded market with deep pocket and experienced marketers. Recorlev's clinical value proposition is compelling but even SBBP notes in its investor presentation (page 23) that only 36% of endocrinologists are even interested in new therapies. As noted, Isturisa is a new therapy approved in March 2020 and CORT's Relacorilant will be a second new product in a few years. With 5 products chasing the same 8,000 patients with Cushing's disease in the United States, SBBP will have to execute a commercial launch better than any small biotech in decades to succeed. Simply put, our analysis concludes shareholder value is maximized via a sale of Recorlev if approved by the FDA. Otherwise, investors are relying on "to be hired" commercial staff at SBBP.

The following is an overview of SBBP's income statement for the last 6 quarters:

SBBP has noted they plan to hire "25 to 45" customer facing positions to commercialize Recorlev if ever approved (SOURCE: SBBP Q2 2020 earnings conference call beginning 29 minutes and 55 seconds into the call). Incidentally, it is our experience most earnings conference calls of like biotech companies take an hour to complete (start to finish). SBBP's Q2 2020 conference call was just over 30 minutes. This is a definite barometer around the interest in SBBP from the investment community.

As noted above, quarterly operating expenses have been $20MM (rounded) or $80MM/year (remember expenses above do not include fixed asset purchases nor debt service). Assuming SBBP hires a staff of 40 at an average cost of $150,000 per employee that would increase SBBP's expenses per year by $6MM. It should be noted SBBP has a commercial team (i.e. marketing staff and analysts as well as sales staff) selling Keveyis that can be leveraged for Recorlev. Hence, the basic commercial infrastructure is already included in quarterly operating expenses noted above. It would then be prudent to add, say an incremental $14MM/year for traditional marketing expenses per year (web, print, trade-shows advertising, etc.). This is on the low side to compete with well established brands. Hence, it appears SBBP could add $20MM/year in expenses to promote Recorlev. Rounding SBBP's annual operating expenses to promote Recorlev would be $100MM per year. Simply put, this means SBBP, assuming Keveyis' pricing cannot be maintained, would need to generate over $100MM/year in Recorlev sales just to break even. Remember there will be traditional costs of goods sold and other incremental expenses (like incremental incentive compensation or commission) for every incremental dollar in sales.

The following is a history of Korlym & Signifor revenues that are available:

Table created by the author. SOURCES:

CORT FY2019 Form 10-K (2017 to 2019 Korlym sales)

CORT FY2016 Form 10-K (2014 to 2016 Korlym sales)

CORT FY2013 Form 10-K (2012 & 2013 Korlym sales)

Recordati press release (2018 Signifor sales by Novartis)

Recordati press release (2019 Signifor sales)

Hence, if SBBP were to grow Recorlev revenues consistent with Korlym (when Korlym only had 1 competitor) and launched in December 2021 (versus Korlym launching in December 2012), SBBP would not break even until FY2026 if SBBP were to be able to generate $160MM in FY2026 revenues like CORT was able to in its 5th full year. Of course, it is not perfect apples to apples as the markets are aware of these new therapies where CORT and Signifor were introducing their therapies for the very first time. Again, independent third-party science experts ranked Recorlev slightly ahead of Korlym from a clinical perspective. Recorlev is not an overwhelmingly better product that will sell itself.

Investors should note Seeking Alpha consensus revenue estimates total $122MM in FY2023. However, some of those that make up consensus are analysts who more or less concur the revenue ramp will match Korlym (see for yourself via the link). Whatever the case, all agree it will be years until SBBP breaks even and hence, with only ~$80MM in liquidity and Keveyis losing its pricing advantage, SBBP investors face dilution uncertainty for some time.

Investors should also be aware the share price performance of 5 of 6 recent FDA approved products the last 3-4 months, from 1 to 2 product companies, have been dismal. The following is an overview of the 6 companies we track that had a NDA approved:

SOURCE: Author prepared file using Yahoo Finance screenshots

Of these 6, only EVOK's share price is higher post-FDA approval. This is evidence, not conclusive evidence but evidence all the same, that the market does not believe these companies can commercialize their FDA approved products on their own. Should investors think SBBP will be any different? Worse, should SBBP have to dilute shareholders at lower prices than today to fund a launch that may or may not work, it may be years before the share price recovers. Investors should also consider the case of TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) perhaps the ultimate disappointment in recent FDA approvals. TXMD had, arguably, one of the most anticipated product suites be approved the last few years yet has been a colossal disappointment. A $10,000 investment in TXMD in December 2015 would be worth about $2,000 today (rounded). Even TXMD's CEO said they are still at least 1 year away from break even when their first of 3 products was launched in 1H2018.

These are the primary reasons why products marketed and sold by Big Pharma marketeers with vast infrastructure and scale can weather a COVID-19 like a phenomenon much better than a 1 or 2 product company. Recorlev may or may not be the best selling Cushing's disease therapy in 5-8 years. Should SBBP get Recorlev approved in FY2021, investors need to ask do they want the value now (via sale to a Big Pharma) or do they want SBBP to hire completely new staff (in year 26 of the company) in the hopes they can create more value 5 or 6 years from now. Time will tell who is right.

The following is an overview of SBBP's capital structure:

SOURCE: Author prepared file

REFERENCE: Q22020 Form 10-Q

Investors should note SBBP also maintains 40,000 "deferred shares." These are maintained to satisfy oversea capital requirements and are immaterial to SBBP's capital structure as a whole. We estimated 1,000,000 shares are net convertible to common at $4.00/share under the employee stock option plan. These options, as a whole, are underwater.

Valuation

To reiterate, as noted above, our analysis concludes Keveyis pricing will be subject to enormous pricing pressure when it loses orphan exclusivity in August 2022 because Keveyis' API (active pharmaceutical ingredient) was first approved in 1958. Hence, we assign no value to Keveyis after 8/2022. Veldoreotide for acromegaly will be, at best, the 7th product joining an $800MM/year market. The remaining cost to develop Veldoreotide and run a Phase 3 clinical trial likely equals the present value of future revenue multiples. Novartis' Sandostatin currently dominates acromegaly. Chiasma's Mycapssa has at least a 4-year head start as the first-ever oral acromegaly therapy. Incidentally, CHMA's enterprise valuation with the first-ever approved oral acromegaly therapy with a 4-year head start over CRNX is less than $200MM. Simply put, based on CHMA's valuation with an approved acromegaly therapy, our analysis concludes Veldoreotide's valuation today is immaterial.

Again, our net analysis concludes the meaningful upside potential to SBBP appears primarily limited to Recorlev for Cushing's disease. It appears the primary IP expires in 2026 per SBBP's investor presentation (page 39). Recorlev has been granted orphan exclusivity for 7 and 10 years in the US and EU, respectively. Again, the earliest Recorlev will be commercialized appears to be Q1 2022.

Our analysis concludes it is only logical and prudent to compare Recorlev's valuation gain potential to the Signifor and Corcept experiences.

Signifor

Signifor was first approved for Cushing's disease in December 2012. The FDA then approved Signifor for acromegaly in December 2014. Signifor was originally developed and sold by Novartis. Novartis sold Signifor to Recordati in July 2019 for $390MM which was 5.4X worldwide Signifor FY2018 revenues of $72MM. We know from the link above, Signifor sales were $75MM in FY2019. While we do not have a breakdown of Signifor sales for Cushing's disease versus acromegaly when owned by Novartis, it is encouraging to note that Novartis also owned Sandostatin (since first approved in 1998 and still does) that is considered the dominant acromegaly therapy. It, therefore, appears reasonable to conclude a majority of Signifor sales were for Cushing's disease. Furthermore, Recordati only promotes Signifor for Cushing's disease and noted sales grew 4% to $75MM in 2019 from $72MM in 2018 when Novartis owned Signifor. Our analysis will assume all historical Signifor sales were for Cushing's disease. Novartis was able to take Signifor sales from when first approved in December 2012 to $72MM/year after 6 years on the market. Recordati also estimates Signifor peak annual sales at "more than $100MM." We will not assess Signifor FY2020 sales as they may have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Isturisa, the next generation Signifor therapy, was approved by the FDA in March 2020. Both products are on the market today.

Korlym

Korlym, again, owned by Corcept Therapeutics, was first approved by the FDA in December 2012. Korlym's orphan exclusivity expired in February 2019 and notes its next generation Cushing's therapy called Relacorilant is about to start a Phase 3 trial (per CORT's FY2019 Form 10-K). We encourage investors to review CORT's Form 10-K to learn more about CORT. However, as noted, it appears at least parts of CORT's current ~$1.6Billion valuation relate to other potential indications for Korlym's next generation product in development. We will assume a 3X multiple on Korlym's $306MM in FY2019 revenues, or $918MM, for valuation purposes. We will not assess 1H2020 sales as they may have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net Valuation Conclusion

Since we do not assign any material valuation for Keveyis (SBBP bought Keveyis for $8.5MM which suggests that's an appropriate valuation once orphan exclusivity expires) nor Veldoreotide, any SBBP valuation consideration comes from Recorlev. Our net analysis concludes Recorlev has peak annual revenue potential somewhere between $100MM (Signifor peak sales) & $300MM/year (Korlym's apparent peak sales).

We see no reason why SBBP/Recorlev will out-compete existing products & competitors. Even worse as noted it may take years to gain material patient share. Given SBBP's limited cash runway and market capitalization, our net analysis concludes that shareholder value is maximized via sale of Recorlev, if eventually approved, to a Big Pharma with vast commercial infrastructure and a global reach. Our analysis concludes valuation would be approximately 3 times Recorlev's estimated peak annual sales discounted via present value formulas to today. We were unable to source any published independent third-party estimates of estimated Recorlev peak annual sales.

We, therefore, see upside valuation potential at 2 times peak annual sales of $300MM or a $600MM valuation should Recorlev's Phase 3 topline data be compelling enough to lead to an approval.

Finally, investors need to remember step one is to wait for SBBP to release Recorlev's Phase 3 topline data in September 2020. If the data is not good then our analysis concludes SBBP is worthless. If the data is good enough to lead to FDA approval in 12/2021, valuation gain comes from an outright sale of Recorlev or from SBBP's commercialization efforts. Investors should also wait to see what happens to CHMA's acromegaly therapy and/or see if SBBP is able to extend Keveyis' pricing.

Under any scenario, at $4/share SBBP's enterprise valuation is $184MM. SBBP's enterpise valuation will increase as SBBP burns its cash and draws on its new loan. Therefore, we do not recommend buying SBBP until investors know more. It should be noted there is no reason to suspect SBBP's share price will decrease especially with positive Phase 3 topline data either.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CHMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.