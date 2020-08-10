I recommend taking about 35% off the table between $10 and $10.75.

Total attributable gold production was 571,978 Au Equivalent Oz in the second quarter. The company sold 584,477 GEOs.

KGC posted a profit of $195.7 million or $0.15 per share in second quarter 2020 compared to a profit of $71.1 million or $0.06 in the same quarter a year ago.

Source: Mining review - Tasiast Open-pit Mine in Mauritania.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-based Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) released its second-quarter results on July 29, 2020. It was better than expected earnings with a non-cash impairment reversal of $48.3 million at Lobo-Marte and excellent cash flow from operations.

The average realized gold price was $1,712 per ounce this quarter, and it had a significant impact on the bottom line. Better, the next few quarters appear to be stellar for this boring gold miner. The company looks like a cash machine now, with a profit margin above the $1,000 mark.

However, the market has quickly noticed the correlation between a booming gold price and KGC, and I start to wonder if all those expected good stuff have been factored in. The stock jumped over 80% since April, and time for a pause could happen quickly, depending on the gold price.

Kinross is still largely outperforming the VanEck Vectors gold miners ETF (GDX).

Data by YCharts

However, the stock price reflects this booming situation, and valuation starts to be a problem, especially if the price of gold cannot continue to improve, and signs of fatigue are now showing.

The investment thesis is now to keep only a core position long term that could be around 40% and turn the rest of your holding into cash until the gold sector has retraced sufficiently.

Paul Rollinson, the CEO, said in the conference call:

Kinross delivered strong results in Q2. And we are pleased with the significant growth in margins, earnings and free cash flow. This morning, you will hear how our Company is technically strong with an excellent operational track record, is managing the impacts from COVID, is delivering very strong free cash flow with peer-leading yield, and has numerous projects to continue adding mine life and a number of exciting exploration opportunities.

Kinross Gold - Financials history 2Q'20 - The Raw Numbers

Kinross Gold 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ Million 837.8 877.1 996.2 879.8 1,007.2 Net Income in $ Million 71.5 60.9 521.5 122.7 195.7 EBITDA $ Million 315.8 339.3 840.3 381.3 536.0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.06 0.05 0.41 0.10 0.15 Operating cash flow in $ Million 333.0 231.7 408.6 299.6 432.8 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 276.7 265.5 298.2 213.7 218.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 56.3 -33.8 110.4 85.9 214.7 Total cash $ Million 475.4 358.0 575.1 1138.6 1,527.1 Long-term debt in $ Million 1,891 1,837 1,837 2,488 2,672 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 1,261.2 1,263.9 1,264.1 1,265.3 1,268.5

Data Source: Company release, Morningstar, and Fun Trading.

Note: Historical data from 2015 are available for subscribers only.

Gold Production Details For The Quarter

1 - Total attributable gold production was 571,978 Au Equivalent Oz in the second quarter. The company sold 584,477 GEOs. Keys development for the second quarter:

Source: KGC Presentation

Note: The three mines Paracatu, Kupol, and Tasiast account for 62.7% of the total gold equivalent production in 2Q'20. The chart below is showing the quarterly production per mine for the last four quarters from Q3'19 to Q2'20. We can see some weaknesses surfacing, especially with Paracatu or even Kupol.

The company said that the decrease in production this quarter was mainly due to lower output at Paracatu, Kupol, and Chirano, and the end of production at Maricunga.

The chart below is impressive. It shows that the AISC (co-product) is now $984 per oz, which is average compared to most of the miners of this category.

Comparison table:

AISC $/oz 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 GOLD 869 984 923 954 n/a AEM 953 903 1039 1099 1,097 NEM 1016 987 946 1030 1,142 KL 638 562 512 776 751 KGC 925 1028 1050 993 984 Average 880 893 894 970 994

Source: Fun Trading files - More historical data available for subscribers only.

Kinross Gold: Financial Analysis

1 - Revenues were $1,007.2 million in 2Q'20

KGC posted a profit of $195.7 million or $0.15 per share in second-quarter 2020 compared to a profit of $71.1 million or $0.06 in the same quarter a year ago. The adjusted net earnings were up 53% to $195.7 million, or $0.16 per share, for Q2 2020, compared to $194.0 million, or $0.15 per share, for Q2 2019.

Revenues climbed 20.2% year over year to $1,007.2 million on higher average realized gold prices, which were $1,712 per ounce.

CFO Andrea Freeborough said in the conference call:

Our margins increased 53% to $987 per ounce, outpacing the 31% increase in our average realized gold price of $1,712 per ounce. We sold approximately 12,000 ounces more than we produced, including about 15,000 ounces that were unsold at the end of Q1, partly offset by a missed shipment at Chirano due to a transportation delay relating to bad weather. These ounces were sold in July.

2 - Free Cash Flow is a gain of $85.9 million in 1Q'20

Note: Generic free cash flow is the cash from operations minus CapEx.

Yearly free cash flow ("ttm") is $377.2 million. The company had a record gain of $214.7 million in 2Q'20. This large free cash flow generation should push the company to pay a dividend. However, the company is not looking at it as a priority, unfortunately.

CEO Paul Rollinson said:

The COVID kind of put everything in the backseat. What we said on our previous call was, it feels to us a little bit incongruent to be reinstating or initiating a dividend when we've just drawn $750 million under our revolver to put cash on our balance sheet, just for business uncertainty.

In short, the company is not expecting to pay a dividend, and I find it surprising. It is not those comments above that will help justify such a poor judgment affecting shareholders. If it is not the time to pay a dividend with a gold price well above $2,000 per ounce, I wonder what the company needs to change its mind?

3 - Net debt and liquidity - Excellent profile

The net debt is now $1.145 billion, with a net debt-to-EBITDA of 0.55x, which is an excellent ratio.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of $1,527.1 million and total liquidity of approximately $2.3 billion on June 30, 2020, with no debt maturities until 9/2021.

In the conference call:

[We] repaid $250 million out of the $750 million drawn on the credit facility. We made this partial repayment for two reasons. Our cash balance continues to grow from the strong free cash flow we're generating... And we're slightly more comfortable with the overall operating and financial environment globally.

Source: Presentation

4 - Guidance 2020

Kinross Gold withdrew its full-year guidance in April due to the global uncertainties engendered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Paul Tomory said in the conference call:

To-date, we have not experienced any material negative impacts and remain on track to achieve our operating and project development targets.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Kinross Gold is a great turnaround story. I was not particularly fascinated by this gold miner, and until recently, the stock was going nowhere. However, all changed drastically starting April with the gold price going sky high like never before and passing recently $2,000 per ounce.

It is a serious boost to the bottom line, and at these price levels, the company is now generating some impressive free cash flow that the market cannot ignore.

However, the stock has now more than doubled since April, and it seems coming to the point of saturation (overbought). If we look at the RSI(14), we can see that KGC is now overbought and has started to retrace.

Technical Analysis

KGC is forming an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $10.75 and support range at $7.50-$8.00. The short-term trading strategy is to take a 40% profit off the table at a resistance range of $10-$10.50 and wait for a retracement at a support range of $7.50-$8.00 to accumulate.

However, assuming that gold cannot go up forever without a retracement, it is perhaps wise to wait for more development before buying back at support.

If gold retraces between 10% to 15% based on the 10-year chart for gold, which is showing a cup & handle pattern, then KGC may cross the support and retest the 200MA at $5.75 (worst case scenario). I suggest reading this article.

Thus, I recommend waiting for $6.50 to accumulate again safely.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Join my "Gold and Oil Corner" today, and discuss ideas and strategies freely in my private chat room. Click here to subscribe now. You will have access to 57+ stocks at your fingertips with my exclusive Fun Trading's stock tracker. Do not be alone and enjoy an honest exchange with a veteran trader with more than thirty years of experience. "It's not only moving that creates new starting points. Sometimes all it takes is a subtle shift in perspective," Kristin Armstrong. Fun Trading has been writing since 2014, and you will have total access to his 1,988 articles and counting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.