Investment Thesis

Covid-19 has fueled ventilator demand for ResMed Inc. (RMD), enabling the company to achieve a peak in revenue growth and margins. As the new therapeutics improve patient management, the sales bump will tail off. Though sleep clinics are reopening, the operations will fail to reach the pre-pandemic levels as virus fears persist. The potential of the core market remains largely intact, but the lack of digital focus in overseas markets will drag the near-term gains as the pandemic drives the home-based care.

The sales growth in July has dropped to low-single digits, and the management forecasts a U-shaped recovery while the near-normal revenue mix could pressure the margin expansion. However, thanks to robust liquidity and low gearing, the company is well-positioned to ride out the storm. The stock's premium valuation fails to justify the current outlook. To reflect the gloomy outlook, a depressed trading multiple in line with the historical averages suggests more downside for the stock to keep away the short-term focused buyers.

Source: The Company Website

Gloomy Outlook Hurts the Share Price

With a disproportionate impact on the momentum-driven share performance, the investor sentiment can work both ways. Following ResMed's Q4 FY20 (fourth quarter of fiscal 2020) earnings release, the company shareholders learned the lesson the hard way. The management painted a less than favorable outlook for the company pausing the years of per share dividend growth. A string of downgrades by Wall Street analysts over the past week didn't help either. Now, the bearish or neutral ratings for the company outnumber the bullish ratings by seven to three. The stock that had outperformed the IHI (iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF), with a YTD (year-to-date) gain of ~31% until then, tanked ~15% over the following two days, more than halving the YTD gain to ~12% slightly ahead of ~11% gain in the IHI. Are the investor concerns overblown or more pain is ahead for the stock?

Source: Koyfin

Sleep Care is Yet to Take Off as Ventilator Demand Falls

Per ResMed's results for FY20 (fiscal 2020), the former seems to be true. Driven by a higher than normal demand for ventilators due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the company's Q4 FY20 results have exceeded the expectations. At ~13.4% YoY (year-over-year), the yearly revenue growth has touched the highest since FY11. However, from ~16% YoY in Q3 FY20, the quarterly growth has decelerated to ~9% YoY in the last quarter. Two consecutive quarters of declines have led to a flat QoQ (quarter-over-quarter) growth underscoring the pandemic's impact on sleep therapeutics as virus fears shuttered sleep clinics and kept patients away from out-of-home care. Thanks to a ~3.5x YoY increase in ventilator volumes in the first half of the year, the yearly revenue from sleep and respiratory care segment, making up ~88% of the top-line, has surged ~12% YoY. Yet, the segment's quarterly growth has failed to reach ~10% in Q4 FY20 from the previous year, contrasting Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), the European rival in respiratory therapeutics, which managed double-digit growth in Sleep & Respiratory Care for the comparable quarter. Rising only ~2% YoY, the segment of masks and other, forming ~42% of revenue in sleep and respiratory care, has caused the stagnation. The limited overseas presence of the company's sleep apnea resupply business has turned out to be a disadvantage as virus fears fuel the demand for at-home patient care.

Source: Koyfin

Long-term Potential of the Core Market Remains

The company notes that the headwinds in the sleep apnea market are receding even as the tailwinds in ventilator demand are dissipating. With new therapeutics, the management of COVID-19 care is improving and there are concerns over the efficacy of invasive ventilation in severe cases of the disease. The management rightly forecasts the surge in ventilator demand to tail off earlier than expected. A successful vaccine, the studies of which have reached the late-stages, will speed up the decline. In that case, even the complications of the disease, driving the post-recovery demand, will not last long. As long as the pandemic persists, the primary care is unlikely to witness a rapid recovery. The worldwide sleep lab activity has reached only ~50-85% of the pre-pandemic level, the company notes. With no support from SaaS (software-as-a-solutions) segment (making up ~12% of revenue), the overseas markets, generating ~35% of the top-line, are unlikely to see a swift pivot to digitalization.

The revenue for last month has risen in low single digits, and the management expects a 'U-shaped' recovery for FY21 with a sequential QoQ growth. However, a successful vaccine therapy will ease social restrictions and accelerate the recovery. Implying ~4.2% YoY growth, the consensus revenue estimates for FY21 at ~$3.1B looks reasonable, given the near-term pressure on revenue growth. However, with an estimated ~1.6 billion people worldwide suffering from long-term respiratory disorders due to sleep apnea, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and asthma, ResMed's core market remains largely unexplored for long-term growth. In our view, the company, leveraging the digital tools, can overcome the pandemic-induced shifts in patient behavior to deliver out-of-hospital respiratory care to ~250 million patients by 2025.

Margins To Narrow, But Solid Balance Sheet is Ripe for Acquisitions

With the favorable revenue mix offsetting the surging freight costs for production inputs and outputs, the margins have improved. At ~32.6%, the yearly EBITDA margin has reached a nineteen-year high. Per the management remarks, the elevated freight costs are unlikely to continue beyond Q1 FY21, and the chance of short-term margin expansion is remote as the revenue mix returns to normal. As the margin of ~31.7% indicates an 88bps decline compared to the previous year, the consensus EBITDA estimates at ~$977.0 million for FY21 looks reasonable, given the ~1.4% YoY growth.

Source: Koyfin

In FY20, the COVID-19-related demand has propelled the operating cash flow to rise ~75% YoY, more than trebling the year-end cash and equivalents to ~$463 million. With ~$1.1 billion available under the revolving credit facility, the company's liquidity level is robust. Currently standing at ~0.8x in terms of net debt to EBITDA, the gearing level has remained low over the years, despite the acquisition-led growth in the past. However, the shareholder returns have suffered in the process, with dividends and share buybacks making up only ~34% of operating cash flow in FY20 compared to ~83% in FY15, the year before the $800 million-worth acquisition of Brighttree.

Source: Koyfin

Nevertheless, the company has successfully managed the post-acquisition integration to power return on equity from ~21% in FY15 to ~27% in FY21, well-above the ~10% of Philips N.V. However, the slow recovery might have forced the company to conserve the cash, ruling out the usual once-yearly per share dividend expansion for the upcoming quarter. The cash conservatism further indicates the company's penchant for more acquisitions as the pandemic's impact on in-hospital care hurts the valuations of device manufacturers. Putting that into context, the tech-heavy NASDAQ Composite Index has already registered more than half of its full-year 2019 gain, while IHI has barely managed a third of the preceding year's gain.

Source: TIKR.com

Premium Valuation Needs Correction

The initial demand wave from the pandemic has driven the average NTM (next-twelve-month) EV/EBITDA multiple from ~24.0x in the first half of the past twelve months to ~27.7x in the latter half. Despite the gloomy outlook, the company's current NTM EV/EBITDA multiple at ~26.5x, implies a premium of ~2.5% to ~25.9x, the overall past-year average. Assuming the NTM EV/EBITDA to range from ~24.0x to 25.9x, the consensus EBITDA estimates indicate an overvaluation of ~8.2% - 0.6% for the stock.

Conclusion

The pandemic-driven surge in ventilator demand has propelled ResMed's revenue growth and margins to reach a peak in FY20. As COVID-19 management improves, the uptrend is unlikely to persist, while the virus fears drag the core market recovery. The lack of digital focus hinders the growth as the pandemic drive out-of-hospital care in an untapped market. The robust liquidity can ride out the 'U-shaped' recovery, but the premium multiple has yet to price in the dismal prospects. With a depressed multiple to mirror the slowdown, the consensus EBITDA forecast for FY21 indicates further downside ahead before the stock turns attractive for near-term gains.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.