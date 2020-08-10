Albireo looks robust after providing corporate updates

Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) announced its corporate updates while announcing its financial numbers for the second quarter of the year. The company also reported the impact of COVID-19 outbreak on its operations. Albireo also announced the launch of its Expanded Access Program pertaining odevixibat for eligible patients suffering from PFIT in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

For its second quarter of the year, the company earned $1.9 million, up from $1.3 million it had earned for the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The company stated that the increase in revenue was mainly attributed to estimated royalty revenue pertaining elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation.

The net loss for the quarter has been reported at $20.6 million, up from $16.6 million on year over year basis. On a per share basis, the net loss for the second quarter stood at $1.38, up from $1.35 in net loss it had reported for the second quarter of the previous year. Ron Cooper, President and Chief Executive Officer of Albireo said,

“With a strong financial foundation and cash runway into the beginning of 2022, we have enabled our continued growth past the planned approval and commercial launch of odevixibat for PFIC, supported additional odevixibat pivotal trials, and advanced development of both elobixibat in NASH and the exciting preclinical programs rounding out our pipeline.”

While the pandemic outbreak took its toll on the financial numbers of the company, Albireo continued with the development on its various fronts. It is especially optimistic about its PEDFIC 1 Phase 3 trial where it has achieved last patient visit. The trial involves evaluating odevixibat in patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis or PFIC. The company expects 62 patients to be included in its topline data.

Albireo expects the topline data to be out in coming weeks, keeping in line with the guidance provided by it earlier. The company is following the timeline of the commercial launch to occur in the second half of 2021. The drug candidate is also being evaluated for biliary atresia, a rare pediatric liver disease. The company has already enrolled first patients for its Phase 3 BOLD study. Odevixibat has been granted orphan designations by the FDA and the European Commission for biliary atresia indication.

Similarly, the company has progressed on Elobixibat front too. Albireo reported its last patient visit for the Phase 2 trial for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD). The topline data is expected in coming weeks while topline data from a second Phase 2 study of elobixibat is anticipated to be out by the end of the year or early next year. The data will pertain the 100 patients with NASH and NAFLD, and the trial has been conducted through collaboration with EA Pharma in Japan. Albireo was spun out from AstraZeneca in 2008.

Eli Lilly reports positive trial results for sintilimab

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) announced positive interim analysis data from ORIENT-11. The company is collaborating with Innovent Biologics Inc. for developing sintilimab. The data showed the safety profile of the drug candidate to be in line with previously reported studies.

ORIENT-11 is a randomized, double-blind, Phase 3 clinical trial. It aimed to assess the potential of TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) or placebo in combination with ALIMTA® (pemetrexed) and platinum chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for treating advanced or recurrent nsqNSCLC without sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK rearrangements. Dr. Li WANG of Lilly China said,

“With these encouraging results of ORIENT-11, sintilimab may soon be able to expand its indication to the first-line treatment of non-squamous NSCLC.”

The company will be seeking approval of the treatment in China soon.

The trial involved 397 participants which were randomized in a 2:1 ratio. The primary endpoint of the trial is progression free survival, while key secondary endpoints are overall survival and safety profile. The primary endpoint is measured using Independent Radiographic Review Committee based on RECIST v1.1. After a median followup of 8.9 months, the median PFS of the sintilimab combination and the placebo combination was found to be 8.9 months and 5.0 months, respectively.

TYVYT® (sintilimab injection) has been jointly developed in China by Lilly and Innovent. The treatment has been awarded marketing approval by the NMPA for treating relapsed or refractory classic Hodgkin's lymphoma after at least two lines of systemic chemotherapy. TYVYT® is a type of immunoglobulin G4 monoclonal antibody. It works by binding to PD-1 molecules on the surface of T-cells and blocking the PD-1/PD-Ligand 1 (PD-L1) pathway.

Innovent is currently carrying out more than 20 clinical studies, including more than 10 registrational or pivotal clinical trials, for the drug candidate to evaluate its potential for different types of cancers.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announces Opdivo update for untreated malignant pleural mesothelioma

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) announced that its Opdivo® (nivolumab) plus Yervoy® (ipilimumab) showed promising results in treating previously untreated malignant pleural mesothelioma. The drug candidate is being evaluated in Phase 3 CheckMate -743 clinical trial. The safety profile of Opdivo plus Yervoy was found to be in line with previously reported studies. Further, no new safety signals were observed.

CheckMate -743 is an open-label, multi-center, randomized Phase 3 trial. It evaluates the performance of Opdivo plus Yervoy in patients with previously untreated malignant pleural mesothelioma. The trial involved 303 patients who were administered Opdivo at 3 mg/kg every two weeks and Yervoy at 1 mg/kg every six weeks for up to 24 months or until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. 302 patients were given cisplatin 75 mg/m2 or carboplatin AUC 5 plus pemetrexed 500 mg/m2 in 21-day cycles for six cycles or until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity.

The primary endpoint of the trial was overall survival in all randomized patients. Key secondary endpoints of the trial are objective response rate, progression free survival and disease control rate. The trial also had exploratory endpoints which were related to safety, pharmacokinetics, immunogenicity and patient reported outcomes. Sabine Maier of Bristol-Myers Squibb said,

“These data in malignant pleural mesothelioma follow on the established long-term efficacy of Opdivo plus Yervoy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and further demonstrate the combination’s potential to change survival expectations in thoracic cancers.”

The data showed that the median overall survival was 18.7 months for epithelioid patients and 18.1 months for non-epithelioid patients. Chemotherapy group showed 16.5 months and 8.8 months as median overall survival period. Opdivo plus Yervoy are two immune checkpoint inhibitors and target two different checkpoints of PD-1 and CTLA-4. Opdivo helps existing T cells in discovering the tumor while Yervoy helps in activating and proliferating T cells.

