The company sees further volume declines and pressure on spot pricing, yet I hope the worst might soon be over.

As a special request of a long-term reader, I am providing an update on GrafTech (NYSE:EAF) after the company announced its quarterly results.

In May of this year, when the COVID-19 crisis was still in full swing, the company reported first quarter results. While few corporate events took place ever since, it is time for an update on the operational performance as the company just reported its second quarter results early August. This warrants an update as the investment thesis continues to be very interesting.

On the one hand, the valuations look very low in relation to current earnings power (even as it has come down). Furthermore, there are concerns about the sustainability of earnings (even at these lower levels) and the implications of this on the leverage position of the firm.

The May Thesis

Since GrafTech went public in early 2018, shares have gradually fallen from $20 to $10 per share in February and since the outbreak of COVID-19, have traded in a $6-$8 price range.

The basic premise is simple, and that is that GrafTech is a producer of graphite electrodes for EAF steel producers, being a crucial component for cheaper and environmentally friendlier production, while the input costs of this in relation to total steel production are very modest.

This creates an interesting position for the company which can charge high prices, in part because management claims that it is very hard to bring new factories online. Not only are replacement costs high, management claims that it is hard to replicate this knowledge as well.

That claim is a bit too simplistic as there really is a market component to pricing with EAF prices having skyrocketed from just $2,500 per ton in 2017 to a peak of around $10,000 in 2018 and 2019, as the company took advantage to lock in as many as $6 billion in contract revenues through 2022 after prices skyrocketed.

This jump in prices provided a great exit opportunity for Brookfield (NYSE:BAM) which acquired the entire business for just $700 million in 2015, as the explosion in EAF pricing made that the IPO took place early 2018 at an enterprise value of around $5 billion!

A Boom - But How Deep Is The Bust?

The boom in EAF prices completely transformed the financials of GrafTech. The company reported merely $551 million in revenues and $96 million in EBITDA in the year 2017 when EAF prices hovered between $2,000 and $3,000 per tonne.

Following the price explosion in 2018, revenues hit $1.90 billion on which the company reported EBITDA of $1.21 billion and net earnings of $885 million. Last year was still a good year, yet some signs indicated that the absolute boom was already a thing of the past.

Revenues came in at $1.79 billion last year with results weakening towards the end of the year. EBITDA already fell back to $1.05 billion as net earnings came in at $745 million. The fact that results came under pressure, driven by weaker production numbers, softer market pricing and concerns about the financial viability of the long-term contract value of the contracts, is what made me and other shareholders cautious. This is certainly the case as the company ended the year with $1.72 billion in net debt by the end of 2019. Despite these changing conditions, the company was still earning around $2.50 per share, translating into very modest earnings multiples at $10 per share, for just a 4 times earnings multiple.

2020 Trends

Amidst already weakening trends late in 2019 and the outbreak of COVID-19, 2020 is set to become either a very soft or even dismal year. This was already reflected in the first quarter results as sales fell nearly a hundred million dollars on a sequential basis, with revenues coming in at $319 million. The company still managed to report an EBITDA of $179 million and net earnings of $122 million, equal to $0.45 per share.

Furthermore, it became obvious that, on top of volume declines, spot pricing had come down to about $6,500 per tonne, with further declines anticipated. While annualized earnings power of $1.80 per share was still very impressive in relation to the share price, concerns remain as net debt had only fallen to $1.66 billion, reducing in a 2.3 times leverage ratio if we annualise the quarterly EBITDA number. The thesis was in part driven by $5-$6 billion in long-term contracts guaranteeing cash flows in the coming years, as that no longer seems very realistic, with dozens of customers having invoked force majeure as some customers even went bankrupt.

Fast forwarding a quarter in time, shares of GrafTech are stuck around $7, the same level at which shares they traded in May. Second quarter results were soft, with sales falling further to $281 million, another $38 million decline on a sequential basis. Adjusted EBITDA fell to $151 million as net earnings came in at $93 million, or $0.35 per share as net debt has fallen further to $1.52 billion. While absolute debt has fallen nicely, relative leverage ratios increased to 2.5 times annualized EBITDA, as a result of the declining performance on that metric.

Nonetheless, the company has seen some achievements including a 15% reduction in fixed costs as the company furthermore preserved cash by reducing dividends a symbolic amount of a penny per share. Unfortunately, no imminent recovery is seen just yet as spot pricing fell to $5,500 per tonne during the quarter with more declines seen in the third quarter.

Current Thoughts

Truth be told, the second quarter results were more or less in line with expectations, yet the comment that spot pricing comes under further pressure is not helpful either.

With earnings power impaired from $2.50 per share in 2019 to $1.40 per share at the moment, multiples are still very low as investors like to see continued declines in net leverage. While the company has cut absolute debt levels, relative leverage ratios keep increasing as EBITDA continues to fall, and with global steel production down a quarter, it is hard to see a rebound in spot pricing. On the other hand, it is important to realize that debt is only due to 2025, at least the vast majority of the outstanding debt load.

The promise of converting the long-term contract value into actual cash flows is coming under pressure as a result of conversion (contracts being converted into actual revenues), as well as the fact that customers are at best not taking up all committed volumes, require price renegotiations, or might even go bankrupt in this environment.

Unfortunately, little information on the bankruptcies, renegotiation or comments on spot pricing in the third quarter was provided on the conference call. Hence, I continue to be constructive and like the reduced debt load, yet relative leverage ratios keep increasing. I am furthermore a bit worried about further declines in spot pricing in the third quarter, as the fact that the company continues to be majority owned by Brookfield continues to cause an overhang, as the corporate governance relating to minority shareholders certainly has room for improvement.

In May, I concluded that I would be inclined to add small to a current position around $6 per share, as that is indeed what I did late in July as sentiment for the overall market continues to improve. While leverage concerns remain an issue, given the structure with Brookfield, I am happy with the net debt reduction during the quarter, and while we might see further pressure on results in the coming quarters, I hope that we are nearing the bottom here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EAF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.