Avalara (AVLR), a niche enterprise software company dedicated to sales tax compliance, has executed surprisingly well amid the coronavirus. A longtime investor favorite, Avalara has been a big winner all year, with shares racing up nearly 60%. However, after the company reported Q2 results and unveiled a $500 million secondary offering at $127 per share, shares took a tumble downward.

The question for investors now is: is this a buy-the-dip opportunity for Avalara, or does the correction have further to go? To me, an investment in Avalara at the moment is a mixed bag of pros and cons.

On the positive side: Avalara has executed much better in the wake of the coronavirus than expected. Last quarter, I posited that due to Avalara's concentration of small/mid-market clients, the company would see increased churn. In Avalara's second-quarter earnings report, the company confirmed that this has not turned out to be the case. In fact, the company has called out that the coronavirus may be a long-term tailwind for the company due to increased e-commerce adoption. Since the Wayfair Supreme Court decision, sales tax is now enforced on e-commerce sales, which means online sellers have to deal with a complex patchwork of state and local tax rules that solutions like Avalara simplify. In other words, the greater share e-commerce has of total retail spending, the better a case that Avalara can make for itself.

On the negative side: Avalara has signaled its intention to be far more aggressive with M&A, which may be precarious at a time when most software companies are sitting at all-time highs. This quarter, it brought on a new head of corporate development to lead the company's M&A efforts, and its $500 million secondary offering (representing ~5% dilution to the company's current shareholders) can be read as an attempt to fill up its "war chest" for acquisition currency. While there can be no arguing that acquisitions may be the fastest way for Avalara to grow its niche portfolio, it may slow down the company's profitability improvements and distract from organic growth efforts.

The sum of these factors makes me neutral on Avalara, plus the added caution from its overextended valuation owing this year's generous run-up. At current share prices near $123 (3% below where the secondary priced), Avalara's market cap is $9.76 billion. After netting out the $474.4 million of cash on the company's current balance sheet, its enterprise value is $9.29 billion. Versus Wall Street's current FY21 revenue forecast of $575.2 million (+24% y/y), its valuation multiple is a hefty 16.2x EV/FY21 revenue.

I'm wary of investing in Avalara at peak multiples, especially when its share price has run so high this year and its free cash flow burn has increased. I'd continue to steer clear here and wait for a better deal to surface.

Let's now dive into Avalara's second-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

In light of the difficult macro environment, Avalara certainly had a strong second quarter, though shy of perfect on the profitability front. The company grew revenues at 28% y/y to $116.5 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $110.4 million (+21% y/y) by a strong seven-point margin.

Yet at the same time, Avalara's growth did decelerate three points from last quarter's 28% y/y growth rate. And the hints that we can get from Avalara's billings trends suggest the deceleration is not over yet. As seasoned software investors are aware, billings represents the best leading indicator of a software company's future revenue growth. And in Q2, Avalara's billings of $118.7 million remained approximately flat in dollar terms to Q1, while growing only 21% y/y - suggesting that Avalara's revenue growth may also slow down to the low 20s over the coming quarters.

On the bright side, however, Avalara did note that billings trends improved toward the back half of Q2. The company also noted that it had a record bookings month in June relative to all other non-December months (Avalara, like many other enterprise software companies, typically closes a rush of sales in the last month of the year). CFO Ross Tennenbaum also commented on the Q2 earnings call that some of the pent-up demand that may have been lost during the heaviest coronavirus-impacted months found its way back into closed deals. During the Q&A portion of the earnings call, he commented as follows:

I think it was probably more pent-up demand. As you know, March and April were the height of the COVID situation and everyone grappling with how to deal with that. And so, I think that there was some pent-up demand as our business and our customers were trying to figure out how to progress forward, and that started to fall out in May and June. And we saw a nice increase in our billings growth rate and then market demand. So, I think it was more pent-up than any pull forward"

On the profitability front, there was a mixture of good and bad news. A slowdown in hiring for customer-support functions helped Avalara boost its pro forma gross margins from 72% to 74% (though we note that on a pro forma basis, Avalara remains slightly below most other enterprise software comps with margins in the high 70s). And due to the cancellation of sales travel and customer events, Avalara like virtually every other enterprise software company was able to gain operating leverage on sales and marketing costs, which boosted pro forma operating margins up to 3.3%, a 740bps improvement from -3.9% in the year-ago quarter.

These gains didn't work its way into free cash flow, however, which through the first six months of the year deteriorated to a burn of -$19.7 million, three times steeper than the -$5.4 million burn in the year-ago quarter. The company noted that its cash flow in Q2 was pulled down by a new promotion that let customers pay on 90-day terms instead of its usual 30-day terms. We note that Avalara's ~$474 million of balance sheet cash plus zero debt, plus the additional ~$500 million the company will raise from its secondary, is more than sufficient to support this rather mild burn rate.

Key takeaways

Trading at a >16x forward revenue multiple, Avalara is priced for perfection. And while its Q2 results were strong considering the impact of the coronavirus, we're wary of both deceleration (as evidenced by Avalara's billings growth deficit relative to revenue growth) and the possibility of heightened M&A leading to slower margin expansion. Wait for the stock to settle at a lower price point before diving in.

